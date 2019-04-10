Easter egg hunts, Holy Week activities coming up throughout metro-east

Easter egg hunts will be held throughout the metro-east this week. Easter egg hunts will be held throughout the metro-east this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Easter egg hunts will be held throughout the metro-east this week.

Events

▪ Taste of the Area Fundraiser — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Tickets are $25 per person and available at the door. 618-939-3434.

▪ KIF1a.org Fundraiser — 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Bel-Air Bowl, 200 S. Belt W., Belleville. Evening to include silent auction, other activities. For more information, 618-616-4058.

▪ Joshua A. Douglas: ‘Vote for US’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Law professor Joshua A. Douglas will sign and discuss his new book. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Thomas Lennon & John Hendrix: ‘Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Mad Art Gallery, 2727 S. 12th St., St. Louis. Lennon and Hendrix will sign and discuss the first book in their new middle-grade series. Tickets are $20 per person and includes one copy of the book. A $25 ticket admits two and includes a copy of the book. For tickets and additional information, visit left-bank.com

▪ AARP Tax-Aide Service — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ International Studies Day — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Meridian Ballroom, Morris University Center, Edwardsville. Information booths, presentations, food and refreshments, activities and more. Free and open to the public. siue.edu/artsandsciences/internationalstudies

▪ Battle of the Badges Blood Drive — 2 to 7 p.m. Friday. Edwardsville Public Safety Building, Training Room, 333 S. Main St., Edwardsville. To schedule an appointment: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org and enter EdwardsvilleBB.

▪ St. Luke’s Annual Rummage Sale — 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. St. Luke’s Parish Center, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Friday - $5 admission; Saturday - free admission. 11 a.m. bag sale. Bags of clothing $3 both days. 618-397-2295.

▪ 100 Boots: Ange Mlinko and Tommy Pico — 7 p.m. Friday. Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. The series presents readings by a range of emerging, mid-career, and established poets from St. Louis and across the U.S. Mlinko is the author of five books of poems, the latest being “Distant Mandate.” Pico is the author of “IRL,” “Nature Poem,” “Junk” and “Feed.” Arrive early due to limited seating. pulitzerarts.org

▪ Swansea Adult Easter Egg Hunt — 7 p.m. Friday. Schranz Park, 360 Honeysuckle Lane, Swansea. Bring a flashlight. Food and refreshments available. Registration fee: $15, includes one carton for collection of eggs. Additional cartons $10. Must be 18 or older. Advance registration not required. To register with credit card, call 618-363-8694.

▪ Arts & Issues: Solving Alzheimer’s — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Morris University Center, 6 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Dr. John Q. Walter, chief technology officer and founder of uMETHOD Health in North Carolina and SIUE graduate, will discuss the inclusion of computer science combined with mathematics, statistics, artificial intelligence and bioinformatics to combat the progression of Alzheimer’s symptoms. Admission: $15 general admission, $10 SIUE staff, faculty, retirees, alumni and $5 for students. siue.edu/arts-and-issues

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available.

▪ Breakfast with the Bunny — 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville. Pancake breakfast served until 10:30 a.m. Unlimited bowling, laser tag and arcade package available until 11 a.m. Free balloon creations available all morning. Admission: $16 for breakfast and entertainment, $10 breakfast only. Admission includes photo with the Easter Bunny and Easter eggs filled with goodies. For reservations, call 618-307-9020. Walk-ins welcome.

▪ Fight Parkinson’s: Rock Steady Boxing Open House — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Rock Steady Boxing, 629 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. See what the studio’s program can do to help slow the progression of the symptoms of Parkinson’s. Put on the gloves and hit the heavy bag or the speed bag, swing the kettle bell and slam the sand bell. All moves designed to enhance balance, agility, strength and coordination. 618-589-9080 or rsbofallon.com

▪ Galactic Library — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Collinsville Library, 408 W. Main St., Collinville. Learn about space through games, crafts and other fun activities at this family-friendly event. The first 100 kids will receive a free bookmark. 618-344-1112 or mvld.org

▪ Miniatures Only Garage Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis, 4746 Gravois Ave., St. Louis. Lots of dolls, dollhouses, roomboxes, miniature furniture, accessories of all kinds, building supplies and more. Free admission. facebook.com/events/338511157013993

▪ Community Easter Egg Hunt — 12 p.m. Saturday. Catholic War Veterans, 3535 Route 159, Freeburg. Hunt begins 12 p.m., rain or shine. Photos with the Easter Bunny before and after the hunt. Hot dogs, sandwiches, chips, drinks available for purchase. 618-977-1803.

▪ VFW District 14 Auxiliary 2nd Annual Family Freedom Fest — 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. VFW Post 7980, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Games for kids, bounce house, free food, informational displays, much more. Open to all. 618-476-1180.

▪ Lecture Series with Dr. John L. Curry — 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville. “400 Years in America: It’s Time to Rise” – a retrospective of African Americans’ 400-year history in North America. 618-277-5671 or facebook.com/events/2294976537451594

▪ Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Puppet Show — 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Shiloh United Methodist Church, 210 S. Main St., Shiloh. Includes a crafts station, refreshments, a Christian puppet show, photo booth, furry friends, obstacle course and Easter egg hunt. Please bring canned goods to donate to the Weekend Wildcats Mission. shiloh-umc.org

▪ Annual Holy Week Celebrations — 4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, April 21. Church of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. For the full schedule, visit www.snows.org/holyweek

▪ Tulip Trot 2019 — 7 to 9 a.m. Sunday. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Join the Young Friends of the Garden for a morning fun run on a recommended 5K course through the Garden grounds. Participants receive a run shirt (while supplies last) and same-day admission through 5 p.m. Water stations and light snack provided. For registration and other information: missouribotanicalgarden.org

▪ 10th Annual Belleville Motorcycle Swap Meet & Parts Extravaganza — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Early bird admission 7 to 10 a.m. - $12. General admission 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - $8. Presented by Thunder Alley. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ Easter Egg Hunt at Benjamin Stephenson House — 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Stephenson House, 409 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Three different Easter egg hunts will be held. First round at 2 p.m., the second at 3 p.m., and the third at 3:45 p.m. for any child who found five or less eggs in the first two egg hunts. An egg in each round will contain a special prize. Egg dying demonstration, face painting and other activities. 618-692-1818.

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Chris Perondi (and Vinny): ‘The Big Book of Tricks for the Best Dog Ever’ —7 p.m. Monday. Mad Art Gallery, 2727 S. 12th St., St. Louis. Perondi and cover dog Vinny Valentino demonstrate dog tricks specially designed for effective training, for pure fun and even for turning your dog into a YouTube star. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ River Styx: Angela Mitchell & Daniel Borzutsky — 7 p.m. Monday. Rooster South Grand, 3150 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Readings start 7 p.m. Admission: $5 general admission, $4 student and seniors. riverstyx.org

▪ Belle Valley School Kindergarten Registration — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Belle Valley School, 2465 Amann Drive, Belleville. Prospective kindergarteners must be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2019. Must bring child’s certified birth certificate and submit three proofs of residency. 618-236-5200.

▪ ButterBurgers & Badges — 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Road, Edwardsville. Law enforcement members will serve customers. All tips will be donated to Special Olympics Illinois. $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold during event will also be donated.

▪ Pierre Jarawan: ‘The Storyteller’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Jarawan will sign and discuss hit debut novel. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ National Poetry Month: Alison C. Rollins: ‘Library of Small Catastrophes’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Award-winning poet and St. Louis native Alison Rollins celebrates the launch of her debut collection, which interrogates the body and nation as storehouses of countless tragedies. Refreshments provided. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Whitaker Jazz Speaks: Louis Armstrong’s Hot Five and Hot Seven ft. Ricky Riccardi — 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. Ferring Jazz Bistro at Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Doors open 6 p.m. Louis Armstrong expert Ricky Riccardi discusses the importance and impact of Armstrong’s early career. Free admission. jazzstl.org

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Free Dentistry Day — 8 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 19. Smiles by Design, 5953 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. A choice of one free cleaning, filling or extraction will be provided per patient. Patients accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. 618-233-6700 or freedentistryday.org

Food

▪ Senior Services Plus Fish Fry Fridays — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. SSP School House Grill, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton. Fish and shrimp platters, fish sandwiches and side items available. Dine in or carry out. 618-465-3298.

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Maryville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Mother of Perpetual Help Parish Hall, 200 N. Lange, Maryville. Fried cod or shrimp, sides, desserts. Eat in or carry out. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus.

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carry out.

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked cod, fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, chicken tenders, grilled cheese, spaghetti, sides, desserts, refreshments. Eat in or carry out. 618-539-4720.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ St. Henry’s Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Henry’s Parish Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Cod, salmon, shrimp, sides and desserts. Eat in or carry out. Voted third best fish fry in the 2018 BND Readers’ Choice Awards. 618-233-2423.

▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, several side dishes. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 58 Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. 618-539-6095.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Holy Cross Lutheran Church Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 460 Church St., Livingston. Cod tails, Alaskan white fish, catfish or shrimp, side items, dessert and drink. Sandwiches, senior plates and children’s plates available. facebook.com/events/402106707028050

▪ Scottish Rite Lent Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryout available. No phone orders.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ St. Augustine Empty Bowl Soup Luncheon — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18. St. Augustine Parish Hall, 1900 W. Belle, Belleville. Admission: $10. Diners can sample from 30 soups and eat their fill of favorites, along with bread and water. Desserts, coffee, soda and beer available for sale.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.

▪ Music Trivia — 7 p.m. Saturday. American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore St., Germantown. Doors open 6 p.m. Cash prizes, raffles, dessert dash, cash bar. Bring your own snacks. No outside beverages permitted. Cost: $160 per table of eight. To reserve your table: 618-213-8717 or sam.lappe@caritasfamily.org. caritasfamilysolutions.org/musictrivia

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

▪ Polish American War Veterans Annual Ham Shoot — 12 p.m. Sunday. Polish American War Veterans Hall, 2180 N. 81st St., Caseyville. 12/16 and 20 gauges only. House gun available. Raffle for five hams, one $200 prize and two $100 prizes. Food and beverages available. 618-398-5040.

Club News

▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11. PSOP, Room 204, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Title of Book: “Soul Survivor” by Bruce and Andrea Leininger. Discussion leader: Nancy Joiner.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ House Rabbit Society Meeting — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Does your bunny need a nail trim? Anyone interested in pet bunnies is welcome to attend the free meeting. 618-632-2940.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Gateway East Trails — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Ron’s Lounge, 228 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. New members welcome. 618-444-4481 or info@gatewayeasttrails.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Turkey Hill Grange — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Grange Hall, Highway 15 and Green Mount Road, Belleville. Program: “Belleville - Collecting, Sharing, Remembering - Postcards of Belleville,” presented by Mary Ellen Bertram. Regular meeting and refreshments to follow. New members always welcome. 618-277-5763.

▪ Alton Youth Symphony 50th Anniversary — 7 p.m. Saturday. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. All Alumni are invited to attend the reception and a concert. The concert will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hathaway Hall. To RSVP or for more information: altonyouthsymphony.org

▪ Buck Road Cemetery Association Annual Meeting — 2 p.m. Sunday. Glen Carbon Senior Center, 191 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. Officers will be elected.

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One hour free lesson with paid admission. First-time guests get in free. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ Grief Support — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday. Washington County Hospital, lower level conference room, 705 South Grand Ave., Nashville. Meeting on the third Monday of the month. Open to all adults coping with grief. myheartlinks.com or 618-277-1800.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and speaker. Guests and new members always welcome.

▪ Parents Without Partners — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Papa Mendi’s Restaurant (formerly Olympika), 127 N. Belt E., Belleville. 618-234-5937.

▪ Marine Unit of Home and Community Education Association — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Marine Senior Citizen’s Building, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Lesson for Living: “Jello-Jello-Jello.” Lillian Daiber and Maxine Hurst will be the presenters. Betty Szatkowski and Mary Helms will provide refreshments. Remember April 13: Children’s Make and Take It; April 29: MCAHCE Annual Meeting. Details in the Buzz.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Old Grads of East St. Louis Senior High School 4th annual Picnic — 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1. O’Fallon Community Park, Pavillion #4, 401 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. Event to honor all graduates who have celebrated their 50 year anniversary. Includes catered lunch for $10 per person, due by May 8. Checks payable to Old Grads of E. St. Louis Sr. High. Include class year on check and mail to 30 Cedar St., Millstadt. T-shirts may be ordered and included with lunch check. For information, call Judy (Lamb) Butzinger, 618-476-3635, Class of 1962 Committee.

Reservations Required

▪ Plants of the Bible — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. From Genesis to Revelations, there are numerous references to plants in the Bible. Presented by St. Louis Master Gardener Speaker’s Bureau. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Moonlight Hike — 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 18. The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey. Take a night hike along the woodland trails through the Mississippi Sanctuary or Olin Nature Preserve, illuminated by a full moon. Free for TNI members, $5 for non-members. To register: thenatureinstitute.org/events

▪ Harmony-Emge School District 175 Pre-School Screening — Thursday, April 25. Recommended for children that are 2 ½ through 5 years of age. By appointment only. 618-538-6114.

▪ LSVT® Exercise Program for Parkinson’s — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Memorial Hospital Orthopedics and Neurosciences Center, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Join occupational and speech therapists on rehabilitation approaches, backed by 30 years or research that assist in combatting the speech and motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease by targeting amplitude through high-intensity, repetitive practice. Free program. Registration required. 833-607-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Walk a Mile in Her Shoes — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Lindenwood University-Belleville, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Check in at 9 a.m. Walk starts 10 a.m. There is an old saying: “You can’t really understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.” Walk a Mile in Her Shoes asks you to literally walk a mile in high-heeled shoes. It may not be easy for everyone to walk in these shoes, but it is great fun. Not only does this event bring people together, but it also initiates an important community conversation about a topic that is often extremely difficult to talk about: gender relations and sexual violence. Registration fee is $10 per walker. callforhelpinc.org/WAM2019

▪ 17th Fashion Promenade — 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. Fashion, food and a gigantic silent auction on an elegant afternoon. Cost: $45 per person. Reservation deadline April 15. stcchs.curator@gmail.com or 618-234-0600.

▪ World War II Canteen Dance — 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Jefferson Barracks National Guard Post, Building 24, 24 Davis St., St. Louis. Doors open 5 p.m. Dance tickets, dinner and drinks (beer, wine, soft drinks, water) are included with $30 admission. Tables of eight available for $200, paid in advance. Dinner provided by Kenricks, served 5:30 to 7 p.m. 636-692-3436 or 314-615-8800.

▪ Caritas Family Solutions Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Friday, May 3. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. 7 a.m. Registration. Cost: $100 per person or $400 per team of four. Includes golf cart, driving range time. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments provided for all players. Skins and mulligans available for purchase. Contests and raffles. Registration required by April 19. 618-213-8717 or sam.lappe@caritasfamily.org

▪ BCAN Walk to End Bladder Cancer — 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4. Ray Schon Memorial Park, Glen Carbon. 8 a.m. Check-in. Awareness event to give voice to many faces of bladder cancer: patients, survivors, caregivers, friends, family and those who have lost a loved one to bladder cancer. Cost: $25 adults, $5 children under 18. Register at http://support.bcan.org/southernil2019

Theater/Concerts

▪ St. Teresa Tiger Tale Players present ‘Madagascar, Jr.’ — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. St. Teresa School, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Tickets at the door: $5 adults, $3 students. Concessions and DQ mini Blizzards available. 618-235-4066.

▪ Lindenwood University-Belleville Theatre Department presents ‘People in Places’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lindenwood Auditorium, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. A collection of one-act plays directed by Lindenwood theatre students. Free and open to the public. For information or tickets: 618-236-6175.

▪ Monroe Actors Stage Company: ‘Is He Dead?’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Historic Capitol Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. 618-939-7469 or masctheatre.org.

▪ Hawthorne Players present ‘A New Brain’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Florissant Civic Center Theatre, One James J. Eagan Drive, Florissant, Mo. An energetic, sardonic, often comical musical about a composer during a medical emergency. Admission: $20 adults, $18 seniors/students. Group rates available. hawthorneplayers.info

▪ St. Louis Stompers Classic Jazz Band — 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Doubletree Hotel, 1973 Craigshire Road, St. Louis. Doors open 1:15 p.m. Tickets available at the door. $15 St. Louis Jazz Club members, $20 non-members. Students with valid ID are free. Snacks and beverages available. Free parking. Public is welcome. 314-937-8298 or stlouisjazzclub.org

▪ Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: ‘Grief’ — 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Stanislaus Kostka Polish Catholic Center, 1413 N. 20th St., St. Louis. The pairing of a Russian masterwork by Maximilian Steinberg with exotic motets by the Anglo-Polish composer Roxanna Panufnik is ideally suited to the resonant interior of this St. Louis landmark. Steinberg was the favorite pupil of Rimsky-Korsakov; this is the St. Louis premiere of Passion Week, completed and then suppressed by the Soviets in 1923. General admission $30, students $10. chamberchorus.org

▪ Cathedral Concerts: Choir of New College, Oxford — 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets start at $19. cathedralconcerts.org

▪ Saint Louis Philharmonic Orchestra: ‘Sonic Showcase’ — 8 p.m. Friday, April 26. Skip Viragh Center for the Arts, Chaminade, 425 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis. For ticket information, 314-421-3600 or stlphilharmonic.org

▪ 12th Annual QFest St. Louis — April 28 - May 2. Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. QFest St. Louis uses the art of contemporary gay cinema to spotlight the lives of LGBTQ people and to celebrate queer culture. The event will excite, entertain, and enlighten audiences of all identities. Tickets are now on sale for all shows. General admission $13 or $10 for students and Cinema St. Louis members with valid and current IDs. cinemastlouis.org/qfest

▪ National Geographic Society 41st Annual Family History Conference: ‘Journey of Discovery’ — May 8-11. St. Charles Convention Center, One Conference Plaza Center, St. Charles, Mo. Conference to include more than 150 unique lectures on topics ranging from vital records and religious records to DNA testing, technology for genealogy, Midwest regional resources, military and land records. Online registration closes April 19. For complete conference information or registration, call 800-473-0060 or visit conference.ngsgenealogy.org

Worth the Drive

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays in April. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike — 10 a.m. Saturday. Max Creek (Jackson County). Meeting place: New Simpson-Tunnel Hill School, Route 45, between Ozark and Vienna, Ill. Hike is about 5 miles and of moderate difficulty. Hike is intended for people in good health that have done some hiking. Boots or sturdy shoes and walking stick recommended. Bring water and a snack. No dogs. 618-499-2337.

▪ Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish Lunch to Go — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish, 300 N. 4th St., Benld. Lunch plate for $8, cabbage roll, cabbage noodle or meat crepe. A la carte available. Desserts available for purchase. Poppy seed and nut rolls, perogie and pelmenie. Pre-order by calling 217-371-9241 or 217-839-7220; please leave a message. 217-313-6522.

▪ Hubbard Radio St. Louis’ ‘World’s Largest Garage Sale’ — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, Mo. Early Bird entry 7 a.m. Early Bird admission $10. General admission 8 a.m., $5 per person. Kids 12 and under are free. garagesale.newcountry923.fm

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, refurbished items. Live entertainment. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket