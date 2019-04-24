Spring Indian Market Days at Cahokia Mounds among the featured events this weekend

Spring Indian Market Days at Cahokia Mounds More than 30 American Indian artists and craftspersons sell their goods inside the Interpretive Center at Spring Indian Market Days at the Cahokia Mounds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 30 American Indian artists and craftspersons sell their goods inside the Interpretive Center at Spring Indian Market Days at the Cahokia Mounds.

Noon Thursday, April 25, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Events

▪ Celebration of Academic Excellence — 8 a.m. Thursday, April 25. McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon. Students will present their research, creative talent and collaborative work at the annual event. For more information and the full day’s schedule of events, visit mckendree.edu/academicexcellence

▪ Lindenwood University-Belleville Humanities Showcase — 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Alan J. Dixon Student Center, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Featuring creative works by students studying in the Humanities Division. Students within the English, History, Acting, Mass Communications, and Interactive Media and Web Design departments will present their original projects. Free and open to the public. 618-671-6062.

▪ College Hill Cemetery Tour — 10 and 10:40 a.m. Thursday, April 25. Holman Library, McKendree University, 701 College Road, Lebanon. Tours free and open to all. facebook.com/events/1268411279984729

▪ Blood Drive — 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Governor French Academy, 219 W. Main St., Belleville. For an appointment: 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterIMPACT.org, sponsor code 9864.

▪ Non-Perishable Item Drive — 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Catholic War Veterans, 3535 IL Route 159, 3 miles south of Belleville. Bring items for a chance to win $100 in the raffle. Winner announced after the Queen of Hearts. Donations to benefit the Smithton Food Pantry. 618-977-1803.

▪ Collinsville Library Book Sale — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St., Collinsville. Preview night Thursday, $5 admission plus $5 per bag. Friday free admission, $5 per bag. Saturday free admission, $3 per bag. facebook.com/events/313800656161419

▪ Diva’s Night Out — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Downtown Belleville. Register between 5 and 7 p.m. at A Work in Progress, 207 E. Main St., Belleville. Closing party at Copper Fire, 200 E. Main St. Cost $5 per person. bellevillemainstreet.net

▪ SWIC Student Art and Design Exhibition Opening Reception — 6 to 8 p.m. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Award ceremony at 7 p.m. Exhibit open through May 9. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. 618-222-5278 or swic.edu/theschmidt

▪ Kara Cooney: ‘When Women Ruled the World’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Dr. Kara Cooney will discuss the lives of remarkable female pharaohs from Hatshepsut to Cleopatra, shining a piercing new light on perceptions of women in power today. Free event; seating is limited. pulitzerarts.org

▪ National Poetry Month: Holly Iglesias - ‘Sleeping Things’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Former St. Louisan Holly Iglesias will sign and discuss her new collection, “Sleeping Things,” with St. Louis author Kevin Killeen. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Silver Creek Garden Club Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visitor Center, 200 E. Main, Mascoutah.

Cahokia Mounds will host its Spring Indian Market Days Friday through Sunday. The free event features more than 30 Native American artists and vendors. Native American arts and crafts will be for sale, representing different tribal affiliations and media. Visit www.cahokiamounds.org for more information. BND file photo

▪ Spring Indian Market Days at Cahokia Mounds — 12 to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. More than 30 Native American artists and vendors will display Native American arts and crafts for sale. Many different tribal affiliations and mediums will be represented. Free and open to the public. 618-343-5160 or cahokiamounds.org

▪ 9th annual Big Ole’ Bag & Jewelry Sale — 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 102 S. Jefferson St., Millstadt. Huge assortment of purses, new and retro jewelry and newly added boutique. Special preview Friday - wine and cheese party. Admission Friday: Free will donation for Meals on Wheels. Proceeds to support the Senior Center. 618-476-3731.

▪ St. Clair County Garden Club annual Plant Sale — 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Wild Birds Unlimited (front of), 2657 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Members provide annuals, perennials, shrubs, house plants from their own gardens. Promoting Monarch butterflies, bees and other pollinators with three varieties of milkweed, aromatic asters, liatris, bee balm and wild false indigo.

▪ O’Fallon Township High School Band Boosters Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. OTHS South Gym, 600 S. Smiley St., O’Fallon. Items can be donated 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 26 – no electronics or mattresses. 618-540-8023.

▪ World War II Weekend at Jefferson Barracks — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Jefferson Barracks, 345 North Road, St. Louis. Held to honor our veterans, join the 2nd Ranger Battalion of St. Louis for the weekend. Enjoy living history camps, gear and uniform displays, military vehicle displays and three staged battles. Battle times: 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. Sunday.

▪ Safe & Secure Free Document Shredding — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Roxann’s Your Home Team Real Estate, 813 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Includes drive-thru service. Donations for local food pantry accepted. No drop-offs. Documents shredded on site. 618-624-1985.

▪ B.A.R.K. Ranger Day — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Arch National Park, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis. Pets can become B.A.R.K. Rangers, participating in the “Take Your Human for a Walk” program, where they can earn a special bandana. gatewayarch.com

▪ Collinsville Garden Club Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. D.D. Collins House, 703 W. Main, Collinsville.

▪ Recycling Drop Off Event — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. PSOP parking lot, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Accepted items include office equipment, appliances, vehicles, TVs, machinery, batteries and electronics. Items not accepted: paper, glass, plastic, cardboard, tires. 618-344-7232.

▪ Chinese Culture Days — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Annual celebration features a grand parade with a 70-foot dancing dragon, authentic regional cuisine, t’ai chi and acrobatics. missouribotanicalgarden.org

▪ DEA Take Back Day: Don’t Be the Dealer — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit DEATakeBack.com for collection sites in the area. Drop off old and unused prescription drugs. DEATakeBack.com

▪ Food for Families Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Schnucks, 3100 Madison Ave., Granite City. Non-perishable food items donated will be distributed to Catholic Charities, Community Care, Crisis Food Center and Venice Township Food Pantry. Monetary donations can be made online at HelpingPeople.org/FoodForFamilies

▪ St. Louis Antique Festival — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt W., Belleville. Eighty quality dealers from 32 states. St. Louis area’s largest indoor antique show event. Admission is $6. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ Free Ancestry Workshop — 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. St. Louis Central Library Auditorium, 1301 Olive St., St. Louis. As part of the Africans to Americans: 400 Years of History event, the workshop is being offered to help people of color trace their ancestry in America. facebook.com/events/2348730605410231

▪ 6th annual Crawfish Boil — 11 a.m. Saturday. The Wooden Nickel Pub & Grill, 171 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. A classic-style buffet consisting of sausage, mushrooms, potatoes, corn on the cob, shrimp and Louisiana crawfish. Local music, raffles. Admission is $20 and can be paid at the event. 618-288-2141.

▪ Pedal the Cause Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Panda Express, St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights. Twenty percent of all meal costs will go to Pedal the Cause, a non-profit organization, to provide critical funding for cancer research at Siteman Center Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. For more information about the organization: pedalthecause.org

▪ Taco Crawl — 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Edwardsville, Main and St. Louis streets, Edwardsville. The first-ever Edwardsville Taco Crawl will showcase five different Edwardsville restaurants and their versions of the amazing taco. Chava’s, Taqueria Z, Foundry, Big Daddy’s and Cleveland Heath will offer tacos and drink specials for ticket holders. Check in at Chava’s, 217 E. Vandalia St., Edwardsville. Tickets are $20 per person.

▪ 2nd annual Home Brew & Music Walk — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belleville. Check in between 3:30 and 5 p.m. at Margaritas, 117 E. Main St., Belleville. Judge beers from 10 different retailers’ shops and vote for your favorite. Tickets are $25 and available at bellevillemainstreet.net

▪ National Park Rx Day — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday. Gateway Arch National Park, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis. Nationwide initiative that encourages everyone to start seeing visits to parks and public lands as very important to human health. Free and open to the public. For the day’s event schedule: gatewayarch.com

▪ Spring Pony Rides & Carnival — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Happy Hooves Equine Rescue, 7026 State Route 140, Edwardsville. Pony rides, face painting, feeding and brushing station, magic shows, craft, vendors, food and fun. For tickets and more information: facebook.com/events/1290537461071232

▪ Philomena + Ruth: Four Years of Good Vibes — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Philomena + Ruth, 118 W. Mill St., Waterloo. Free public event to celebrate the business’ fourth anniversary. Live music by River Kittens and treats from Pie Hard Pizza & Custard Co. 618-939-3990 or facebook.com/events/641853006266661

▪ Alzheimer’s Education Program: Effective Communication Strategies — 12 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Free and open to the public. Registration is requested. 800-272-3900 or alz.org/crf

▪ Mother’s Day Shopping Event — 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Millstadt VFW, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Numerous crafters, specialty gifts for purchase with time to order.

▪ Divine Mercy Program — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., Shiloh. Program to include Sacrament of Reconciliation, prayers, Blessing of Divine Mercy images, Chaplet of Divine Mercy and veneration of a first-class relic of St. Faustina Kowalska. 618-233-3494.

▪ Culmination of the Novena to Divine Mercy — 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Holy Hour with Confession available, the Divine Mercy Chaplet, Benediction, Blessing and Veneration of the Divine Mercy Image. Refreshments to follow. 618-931-3763.

▪ Polka Dance — 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Eddie Korosa Jr. Admission is $7. Sandwiches will be available for purchase. 314-867-7897 or folkfire.org/polka

▪ Organ/Tissue Donor Drive — 6 to 7 p.m. Monday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Learn about the program and/or register to become a donor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Elizabeth Minchilli: ‘The Italian Table’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. St. Louis native Minchilli delivers both parts of the fantasy and reality of Italian meals as they would be eaten on location, combining menus and recipes with visual experience and inspiration. left-bank.com

▪ St. Mary Church Trenton semi-annual Rummage & Bake Sale — 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 3. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 218 W. Kentucky St., Trenton.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

The St. Louis Antique Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville. The festival features a wide array of antiques with dealers from 32 states. BND file photo

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 58 Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. 618-539-6095.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Floraville Community Grange annual Chicken Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Floraville Grange Hall, 4165 Floraville Road, Waterloo. Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, slaw, applesauce, other sides, cake, coffee, tea, water, lemonade. Eat in or carry out.

▪ Corpus Christi Church Spring Chicken Dinner — 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp St., Shiloh. Featuring home style fried chicken. Cost: $11 adults, $5 children ages 6-12. Takeouts available. Reservations for eight or more accepted by calling 618-632-7614 by April 26.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club Glo-Bingo — 7 p.m. Saturday. Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Cash prizes, silent auction, raffle items, cash bar. Food available for purchase. Must be 18 and older to play. Cost: $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door. For tickets: ofallongardenclub.ticketleap.com/ofallon-illinois-glo-bingo. For information, 618-580-5530.

▪ Trivia Through the Decades — 7 p.m. Saturday. Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Trivia questions in a wide range of categories spanning from the 1920s to present day. Teams are encouraged to come dressed in costume from their favorite decade. Cost is $25 per person or $200 for a team of eight. Players welcome to bring own food. Light snacks, water, soda provided. Free beer while supplies last. Cash prizes for top two teams, for best decorated table and for best costume. Mulligans, silent auction, 50/50 and games. For reservations: 618-692-1818.

▪ CCHS Purrfect Pawty Trivia Night — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Doors open 6 p.m. Trivia with an ‘80s theme – dressing up is a must! Cash bar and food (no outside food or drinks). Cost: $120 per 8-person team. Proceeds benefit the Clinton County Humane Society. For reservations, 618-444-3242. facebook.com/events/275490886697492

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club — 12 p.m. Thursday, April 25. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Talk by Dr. Amy Rohlfing on “Dementia and Drugs: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” Refreshments will be served. Open to the public. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.

▪ Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Speaker from HEROES Care. Hostesses: Patty Brennecke and Mary Beth Turner.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Program: Gardens by the Bay - Singapore, presented by the club’s vice president, John Johnson. Guests are welcome.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One hour free lesson with paid admission. First-time guests get in free. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ O’Fallon Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. facebook.com/events/251540212394951

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — 7 to 9 p.m. Monday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 6 p.m. 618-877-1215, Marty 618-797-6749 or Diana 618-444-6771.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ PFLAG Belleville Chapter — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Topic: The impact of Conversion Therapy on both the individual and family relationships. Meetings are free and open to the public. 618-977-5078 or pflagbelleville.org

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. To mark the Society’s 42nd year, they will look back at the early years as shared by founding members. Free and open to the public. www.stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

▪ Old Grads of East St. Louis Senior High School 4th annual Picnic — 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1. O’Fallon Community Park, Pavillion #4, 401 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. Event to honor all graduates who have celebrated their 50 year anniversary. Includes catered lunch for $10 per person, due by May 8. Checks payable to Old Grads of E. St. Louis Sr. High. Include class year on check and mail to 30 Cedar St., Millstadt. T-shirts may be ordered and included with lunch check. For information, call Judy (Lamb) Butzinger, 618-476-3635, Class of 1962 Committee.

Reservations Required

▪ SWIC Workshop: Parent 101 — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Southwestern Illinois College, Liberal Arts Complex, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Open to parents or families of future college students in eighth through 12th grades. Includes timeline for preparing for college, financial aid process, earning college credit in high school and more. Register online at swic.secure.force.com/events/#/list

2019 Tour de Stooges 22nd annual ride will be held on the campus of McKendree University Saturday, May 4. Registration is still open online at www.tourdestooges.org. Participants can also register on site the day of the event. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

▪ 22nd Annual Tour de Stooges — Saturday, May 4. McKendree University, Melvin Price Convocation Center, 701 College Road, Lebanon. The ride is known for clearly marked routes and being well supported, with full SAG support. Rest stops feature freshly baked cookies, other treats and Three Stooges cutouts for your selfie pleasure. Registration fee is $30 before day of event. On day of event, fee is $35. Youth and family rates available. tourdestooges.org

▪ Celebration of Diversity — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8. Kaskaskia College Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Participants will be treated to a chef’s tasting featuring foods from around the world provided by the KC Culinary Arts students. Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 children under 12. Tickets limited to 225 people. For more information or to purchase a ticket, 618-545-3182 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu

▪ Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 8. Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Class reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. Cost is $10 per couple. Registration is required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 or online at mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Memorial Family Care Birthing Center Sibling Class — 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Class helps siblings feel they are an important part of the family as the older brother or sister. Designed for children ages 2-10. Fee: $5. Registration required. 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Southern Illinois Volunteerism Conference — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 16. Bellecourt Place/Manor, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Conference for non-profit staff, volunteers, board members, AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, churches, social and civic service organizations, non-profit studies majors and community servants. Admission is $41 and includes continental breakfast, lunch and beverage station, professional development workshops and networking opportunities. Register by May 13 by calling 618-580-0303 or visiting southernillinoisvolunteers.org

▪ 23rd annual Pete MacLaughlin Memorial Golf Tournament — 12 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Tamarack Golf Club, 362 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Scramble to be followed by a meal, prizes and auction. For individual or team registration, hole sponsor donations or further information, contact Roy Carlson at 618-624-1711.

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dinner Dance — 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Granite City Township Hall, 5060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:15 p.m. Catered meal 1 p.m. Entertainment 1:30 p.m. by Sixties Chics. Dancing 2:30 to 4 p.m. Music by Jerry Cobetto Ensemble. Vendors, 50/50 and more. Tickets: members $13 and non-members $15. Tickets on sale now, must be purchased at a bingo or dance event or from any member. Only 125 tickets available. 618-910-8198 or 618-444-6771.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Immaculate Conception School presents ‘The Sound of Music’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Columbia Middle School, 100 Eagle Drive, Columbia. Reserved tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at https://squareup.com/store/the-actors-attic/

▪ Kaskaskia College Theatre Guild presents ‘Goldilocks on Trial’ — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. KC Jane Knight Auditorium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. In this short comedy by Ed Monk, Goldilocks is on trial for breaking and entering. Shows are free and open to the public.

▪ Cathedral Concerts: Schola Antiqua of Chicago — 8 p.m. Friday. Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Tickets start at $19. cathedralconcerts.org

▪ Belleville Philharmonic: ‘Old World Meets New World’ — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Lindenwood University-Belleville Auditorium, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. A concert combining music from Europe and America, featuring cellist Mark Kosower. Visit bellevillephilharmonic.org for tickets and information.

▪ From Jimmy, to America: An Ode to James Baldwin — 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Touhill Performing Arts Center, One University Blvd., St. Louis. Through the words of James Baldwin, this production explores race, identity and America. In collaboration with Nu-World Contemporary Danse Theatre, actors and dancers explore our racial identity through the works, words and musicality of Baldwin. Free event. touhill.org

▪ Collegium Vocale of Saint Louis: Celebrating the Music of François Couperin — 3 p.m. Sunday. Old St. Ferdinand Shrine, 1 Rue St. Francois, Florissant, Mo. Pre-concert lecture at 2:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $10. Ample free parking. CollegiumVocaleOfSaintLouis.org

▪ Masterworks Children’s Choruses Concert — 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul UCC, 115 W. B St., Belleville. The children’s choruses will perform a program of Masterworks of the treble repertoire, folk songs and music composed expressly for young singers. Ticket information available at singmasterworks.org or 618-304-9094.

▪ Metro East Community Chorale Spring Concert — 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1910 W. Belle St., Belleville. Performance to include sacred spirituals/gospels, Broadway/popular and patriotic songs. Also includes an orchestral accompaniment along with accompanist Carol Brookshier, led by director Stephen Wilson.

▪ Couts Music Series: Bach Society Young Artists — 4 p.m. Sunday. Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis. Part of the Back Society’s St. Louis Bach Festival. Free to the community. 314-367-0367 or secondchurch.net

▪ Red Lehr and the Rivermen — 7 p.m. Sunday. Columbia American Legion, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Free event featuring Dixieland tunes. monroecountyarts.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Seabiscuit’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ Back Society of Saint Louis: ‘Bach in Motion’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2. E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall, 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., St. Louis. Presented as part of the St. Louis Bach Festival. Tickets: $35. 314-652-BACH or bachsociety.org

▪ Rodney Crowell with Special Guest Joe Robinson — 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Tickets start at $25. TheSheldon.org

▪ Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry Tour — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St., St. Louis. Tickets start at $44. stifeltheatre.com

Worth the Drive

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays in April. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike — Saturday. Lusk Creek Wilderness (Pope County). Hike limited to 18 hikers and two leaders. Hike is intended for people in good health that have done some hiking. Boots or sturdy shoes and walking stick recommended. Bring water and a snack. No dogs. Registration required by calling 618-534-8139.

▪ Annual Arbor Day Celebration — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Celebrate the environment and all things tree related. Day includes youth fishing derby, face painting, crafts, games and more. Free redbud tree seedlings given away to the first 300 visitors. 618-466-1483.

▪ Grafton Riverside Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton. More than 50 dealers with all types of goods, antiques, glassware, tools, candles, furniture and more. 800-258-6645.

▪ 4th annual Oak Street Art Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Oak and 16th streets, Murphysboro. All-day art and music party includes live music, activities for children, artists and more. oakstreetart.com/fair or facebook.com/events/533047650524375

▪ ‘Antique Bottle Archaeology’ by Norm Kirleis — 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Monroe County History Museum, Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Kirleis will share how bottles are made, tips on collecting and how to date and determine the value of a bottle find. Includes histories of soda and beer companies from the area.

▪ Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance annual Beltane Ritual — 12 p.m. Sunday. Giant City State Park, Shelter 2, 235 GIant City Road, Makanda. Rain or shine. Children’s maypole at 12:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring 15-30 of ribbon for the maypole. Main ritual starts just after 1 p.m. Potluck to follow. http://www.sipagan.com/