Ready for some good reading? Check out these area book fairs and sales coming up

Noon Thursday, May 2, is the deadline to appear in next week's What's Happening.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Events

▪ 61st annual Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Book Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Free admission. Saturday $3 per bag of books or two bags for $5. 618-257-5545.

The annual Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Book Bazaar continues Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon inside the gymnasium at St. Paul United Church of Christ located at 115 W. B St. in Belleville. The sale features thousands of books, cassettes, games, DVDs, and other items. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ 70th Annual St. Louis Book Fair — 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Road, Ballwin, Mo. General admission $10 on Thursday. Free admission all other days. Sale includes hardcover and paperback books, CDs, DVDs, comic books. 314-993-1995 or stlouisbookfair.org

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

▪ Herb Days Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday (if there are remaining plants). Missouri Botanical Garden, Ridgway Visitor Center, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Choose from a variety of more than 9,000 potted fresh herbs, including new and hard-to-find varieties. Members of the St. Louis Herb Society will be on hand to share tips on selecting, planting, growing and using herbs. missouribotanicalgarden.org

▪ Grant’s Farm Opening Day — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. Grant’s Farm opens its gates for its 65th season. During extended Friday hours, enjoy live entertainment, music and themed food and beer pairings. grantsfarm.com

▪ Sacred Heart Church Rummage and Bake Sale — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday. Sacred Heart Church, 100 S. 3rd St., Dupo. Entry fee: One item for Dukare Food Pantry. Fill the bag for $1 starting 7 p.m.

▪ Governor French Gallery Grand Opening Reception & Exhibition — 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. 219 W. Main St., Belleville. Opening of the Multiple Medium, Multiple Artists Exhibition, curated by Gesso Magazine. Exhibition includes paintings, photography, sculpture, batik, digital and mixed media and runs through June 1. gessomagazine.com/gfgallery

▪ Union United Methodist Church 8th annual Car Cruise — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Upper rear parking lot – enter off E. Main St., B St., or A St. 618-235-3959.

▪ Second annual St. Louis Science Fiction & Fantasy Short Film Festival — 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. Screen entries in the film competition and learn about cinematography, special effects, editing, directing, costuming, and set design. Visit slsc.org for the full schedule of events.

▪ 18th annual Shiloh School District Art Show — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Shiloh Middle School, 1 Wildcat Crossing, Shiloh. The halls of the school will be filled with the creative endeavors of all the students in the Shiloh school district. Event to host creative environment for kids (adults too) to make and take art home. 618-632-7434, ext. 120.

▪ Square Dancing — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Square and Round dancing sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-420-2567.

▪ Elijah Wyatt Lobb Benefit Dance — 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday. Breese American Legion, 575 N. Main St., Breese. Evening to feature live music, silent auction, liquor raffle, unlimited chicken and a cash bar with happy hour from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Must be 21 or older. Tickets can be purchased by calling 618-792-5356, 618-972-3334, 618-977-7345, 618-975-7427 or 618-420-8274. Proceeds to benefit the Lobb family for Eli’s medical expenses. For information about Eli’s fight: facebook.com/pg/ElijahLobb

▪ MESS annual Yard & Bake Sale — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Route 15, Belleville. A little bit of everything. You name it, and we might have it.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville.

▪ Edwardsville Garden Club Spring Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1802 Madison Ave., Edwardsville.

▪ 16th annual Millstadt Village-wide Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Millstadt. Map available online at millstadthistoricalsociety.org; limited maps available and complimentary coffee (8 to 10 a.m.) available at the Millstadt Community Center, 102 S. Jefferson. Breakfast burritos, baked goods, lunch items and beverages available for sale.

▪ BCAN Walk to End Bladder Cancer — 9 a.m. Saturday. Ray Schon Memorial Park, Glen Carbon. 8 a.m. Check-in. Awareness event to give voice to many faces of bladder cancer: patients, survivors, caregivers, friends, family and those who have lost a loved one to bladder cancer. Cost: $25 adults, $5 children under 18. Register at http://support.bcan.org/southernil2019

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club Spring Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. O’Fallon Station, 1st St., O’Fallon.

▪ Pie-Palooza with Chris Taylor & Paul Arguin: ‘The New Pie’ — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. La Pâtisserie Chouquette, 1626 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis. You’ve seen them on Food Network, The New York Times and The National Pie Championship. Now see them up close and personal as they answer your burning pie questions at this delicious book signing event. It’s the perfect Mother’s Day gift for the mom who loves to bake. We’ll even be featuring some of their most popular recipes from the book on our menu during the signing. left-bank.com

▪ 2019 Lebanon May Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Lebanon. The brick street will be filled with vendors with a focus on home and garden projects. Includes local nurseries, plant vendors, artisans, antiques, kids activities, food, live music and more.

▪ ECA Inc. Gun and Knife Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Buy, sell and trade guns, knives, scopes, ammo, accessories, FOID cards and more. General admission: $6. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ Spring Farm Day at Willoughby Farm — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Willoughby Heritage Farm, 631 Willoughby Lane, Collinsville. The annual Spring Farm Day celebration will feature hayrides, games, food, music and craft vendors. Cost: $2 per person, $10 per family max. Under 3 free. 618-346-7529.

▪ 17th Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing Celebration — 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Mary Meachum site, Mississippi Greenway (Riverfront Trail), 28 E. Grand, St. Louis. This “Africans to Americans: 400 Years of History” event will feature historical re-enactments written by three St. Louis-area playwrights, a choir competition, and activities for children. Event held at Missouri’s first nationally-recognized Underground Railroad site. MaryMeachum.org

▪ St. Louis Storytelling Festival at Cahokia Mounds — 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Saturday: Presentation by Robert Lewis, an award-winning Native American storyteller, author and artist of Cherokee, Navajo and Apache descent. Sunday: Free lecture by Dr. Gary Stickel, tribal archaeologist for the Kizh Tribe of California. 618-346-5160 or cahokiamounds.org

▪ SU 207 Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Spring Recruitment/Registration — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Downtown YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville. 618-978-2043.

▪ SU 207 Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Spring Recruitment/Registration — 3 to 7 p.m. Monday. East Belleville YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. 618-978-2043.

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Jonathan Drori: ‘Around the World in 80 Trees’ — 7 p.m. Monday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Former trustee of the Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew, Jonathan Drori uses plant science to illuminate how trees play a role in every part of human life. 314-994-3300.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Must be 16 years of age or older to donate; feeling healthy and well the day of the blood drive. Photo ID required. Appointments recommended. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code MemorialBelleville.

▪ SU 207 Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Spring Recruitment/Registration — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. 618-978-2043.

▪ SU 207 Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Spring Recruitment/Registration — 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Downtown YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville. 618-978-2043.

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Louis Bayard: ‘Courting Mr. Lincoln’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. From the prizewinning author of “Mr. Timothy” comes the page-turning and surprising story of a young Abraham Lincoln and the two people who loved him best: Mary Todd and Lincoln’s best friend, Joshua Speed. 314-994-3300.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ SU 207 Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Spring Recruitment/Registration — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 9. East Belleville YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. 618-978-2043.

▪ Spring Dog Walk — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11. Washington Elementary School, 400 S. Charles St., Belleville. Event features a walking trail through the Old Belleville Historic District. Water stations and walking trail guides provided to registered walkers. Free gift bags while supplies last. Admission fee is donation of pet supplies (dog or cat food, blankets, toys, litter, etc.) Sponsored by Belleville Animal Clinic and Belleville Heritage Society. Pre-register by calling 618-233-5720.

“Come As You Are” Tai Chi classes start Wednesday at Ever and Anon Park in Belleville. The one-hour classes are free and available to all ages and skill levels. BND file photo

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 58 Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. 618-539-6095.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings and burgers, sides and desserts. Carryout available. No phone orders.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Boy Scout Troop 30 Bar-B-Que — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Rural Family Medical Parking Lot, 251 Marketplace Drive, Freeburg. Pork steaks, brats, hamburgers, homemade sides.

▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Sts. Constantine and Helen Green Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Featuring home-baked Greek entrees and pastries. Lenten dishes available. Open to the public. 618-277-0330.

▪ Boy Scout Troop 11 BBQ Dinner — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Notre Dame Academy, Cathedral Campus Cafeteria, 200 S. Second St., Belleville. Pork steak or chicken dinner: $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Dinner includes choice of two sides, dessert and drink. Hamburger or hot dog dinner is $6, includes one side, dessert and drink. Carryouts available. 618-910-3844.

▪ Food Truck Night II: Return of the Food Trucks — 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Millstadt Library, 115 W. Laurel St., Millstadt. Millstadt Library will host four trucks. Come out for food, fun and music. Feel free to bring lawn chairs. facebook.com/events/427317404686194

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.

▪ Benefit Trivia Night for Madalyn Killebrew — 7 p.m. Saturday. Hecker Community Center, 230 E. Washington St., Hecker. Doors open 6 p.m. Cash prizes, silent auction, 50/50, cooler of booze, mulligans. Cash bar, no outside beverages. Bring your own snacks. Cost: $120 per table, eight players max. Proceeds to benefit medical expenses for Madalyn Killebrew. For reservations: 618-473-3068 or mkillebrew@MCHSI.com

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. Get one free answer per week online at americaspubquiz.com

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Augustine’s Gym, 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Eight rounds, 12 hands per round. Random partners every round. Cash payouts. Beer, soda and water for sale. Must be 18 or older. Cost: $10 per player. 618-972-7574.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

▪ Rock & Roll Bingo presented by St. Clair County Animal Welfare Advocates — 7 p.m. Friday, May 10. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 805, 221 W. 1st St., O’Fallon. Doors open 6 p.m. Includes 12 bingo games, cash prizes, cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 and more. Additional bingo card packets available for $2 at the door. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Space is limited. Register at https://sccawabingo.eventbrite.com

▪ 16th annual I Love Movies Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday, May 17. Centene Center for the Arts, 3547 Olive St., St. Louis. Doors open 6 p.m. Cost: $20 per person in advance or $160 per table of eight. At the door: $25 per person or $200 per table, if space is available. Ten rounds of movie-related trivia. Prize baskets to top three and last place teams. Door prizes, silent auction, mulligans. Guests may bring own food and beverages. cinemastlouis.org/i-love-movies-trivia-night

Club News

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ PFLAG Belleville Chapter — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Topic: The impact of Conversion Therapy on both the individual and family relationships. Meetings are free and open to the public. 618-977-5078 or pflagbelleville.org

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. To mark the Society’s 42nd year, they will look back at the early years as shared by founding members. Free and open to the public. www.stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Senior Swing Timers Red, White & Blue Dance — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn St., O’Fallon. Featuring DJ Dr. Dee. Cost: $10 for members, $12 non-members. 618-277-4540.

▪ St. James Cemetery Association Lot Owner’s Meeting — 1 p.m. Sunday. St. James Drive, Ewardsville. All lot owners encouraged to attend. Please bring own chairs. 618-978-0967.

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 206 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:30 p.m. 618-877-1215, 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.

▪ St. Clair Country Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crehan’s, 5500 N. Belt W., Belleville. Design instructor Madelyn Hucker will provide tips on basic floral arranging. Floral designs by members should use a May basket. Monthly studies: Garden bugs - what’s beneficial, what’s not - bumblebees and cicadas. Open to the public. For lunch reservations, 618-791-2246.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ St. Luke Perpetual Help Sodality Luncheon & Card Party — 12 p.m. Tuesday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Featuring bingo, cards, other games with prizes. Menu: ham, German potato salad, applesauce, bread, cake, coffee, hot tea, iced tea and water. Cost: $8. Please bring canned items for Community Interfaith Food Pantry.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Old Grads of East St. Louis Senior High School 4th annual Picnic — 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1. O’Fallon Community Park, Pavillion #4, 401 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. Event to honor all graduates who have celebrated their 50 year anniversary. Includes catered lunch for $10 per person, due by May 8. Checks payable to Old Grads of E. St. Louis Sr. High. Include class year on check and mail to 30 Cedar St., Millstadt. T-shirts may be ordered and included with lunch check. For information, call Judy (Lamb) Butzinger, 618-476-3635, Class of 1962 Committee.

Reservations Required

▪ 4th annual Small Business Day — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 St. Eugene Drive, Belleville. Celebrating the small business owner with expert line-up of speakers, content advanced and designed to help grow business. Topics include cybersecurity, sales, marketing and social media, tax update and more. Breakfast and lunch provided. Registration is $15 per participant. Space is limited. Register by May 6. ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31042

▪ Women in the Civil War — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. The Civil War marked a turning point for women and their role in society. During the war, many women nursed soldiers, spied on the enemy, cooked and laundered for enlisted men and fought as soldiers by concealing their identities and enlisting as men. Presented by Gary Jackson. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Signal Hill Preschool & Kindergarten Screenings — Tuesday, May 14, Wednesday, May 15, and Thursday, May 16. Kindergarten screenings on May 14 & 15. Pre-K screenings May 15 & 16. By appointment only: 618-397-0325. signalhill181.org

▪ Memorial Hospital Family Care Birthing Center Understand Birth Class — 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 16, and Thursday, May 23. Memorial Belleville Auditorium, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Two-part class designed to assist parents-to-be through pregnancy and birth. Fee: $30. Registration required: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Sam Wolf Granite City Campus annual Golf Scramble — 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 17. Legacy Golf Course, 3500 Cargill Road, Granite City. Registration and practice for the 18-hole, four-person scramble begins 7:30 a.m. Shotgun start 9 a.m. Cost: $70 per person, includes green fee, cart, skins, range balls, attendance gifts, lunch, awards. 866-942-7942, ext. 7376, or https://thankyou.swic.edu/swgcc-golf-registration

▪ 7th annual Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation Golf Scramble — 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. (shotgun starts), Monday, May 20. Far Oaks Golf Club, 419 Old Collinsville Road, Caseyville. For information or to register: 618-274-5437 or jjkfoundation.org/golf

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dinner Dance — 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Granite City Township Hall, 5060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:15 p.m. Catered meal 1 p.m. Entertainment 1:30 p.m. by Sixties Chics. Dancing 2:30 to 4 p.m. Music by Jerry Cobetto Ensemble. Vendors, 50/50 and more. Tickets: members $13 and non-members $15. Tickets on sale now, must be purchased at a bingo or dance event or from any member. Only 125 tickets available. 618-910-8198 or 618-444-6771.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Looking Glass Playhouse presents ‘Mamma Mia!’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, Friday, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. For tickets and other information: lookingglassplayhouse.com

▪ Masterworks Chorale: Celtic Spring — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Saint Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 3854 Flad Ave., St. Louis. A celebration of music from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Cornwall. Tickets: singmasterworks.org

▪ ‘Singing in the Rain’ Auditions — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Ages 6-18 invited to audition. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for kindergarten through fifth grade (completed) – group auditions and a dance combination taught. No prepared songs for this group. 1 to 5 p.m. for sixth grade (completed) through age 18 – sing 16 measures of an upbeat show tune. Provide own sheet music. An accompanist will be available. No a capella auditions. Dance combination will be taught. Performance dates are June 20-21. jjohnson@lookingglassplayhouse.com

▪ Bach Festival 2019: Bach On the Big Screen — 7 p.m. Saturday. Webster University, Moore Auditorium, 470 E. Lockwood Ave., St. Louis. As part of the St. Louis Bach Festival 2019, this unique program features a screening of Ingmar Bergman’s “Autumn Sonata.” For tickets and other information: cinemastlouis.org

▪ McKendree Show Choir Spring Finale: ‘This is Me’ — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. The ensemble will perform songs about empowering individuals and reinforcing self-confidence. Admission is free, but reservations are required. 618-537-6863.

▪ Masterworks Chorale: Celtic Spring — 3 p.m. Sunday. Saint Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. A celebration of music from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Cornwall. Tickets: singmasterworks.org

▪ SWIC Concert Band: ‘Songs of Struggle, Songs of Hope’ — 3 p.m. Sunday. Southwestern Illinois College, Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Enjoy music about overcoming adversity from great composers as varied as Ludwig van Beethoven and Alfred Reed. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/music

▪ SWIC Concert Choir & Chamber Singers: ‘A Hero’s Journey’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville.

▪ The Bach Society of Saint Louis presents ‘A Classical Cabaret’ with Debby Lennon — 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Doors open 6 p.m. A lively event highlighting favorites from classical to contemporary Broadway. General admission $35. Food and drinks available for purchase. bachsociety.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Back to the Future’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ SWIC Music Student Honors Recital — 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 8. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville.

▪ Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis: ‘Night of the Iguana’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis. Tickets start at $25. For tickets, additional performances and festival schedule: twstl.org

Worth the Drive

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Third Annual Artfully Local Studio Tour — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Artists and venues open up their studio space and show off their works. Art vendors will be on hand to sell works. 618-462-5222.

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Heron Pond to Wildcat Bluff (Johnson County). Meet at Heron Pond parking lot, off Route 45, between Vienna and Karnak, Ill. Hike limited to 18 hikers and two leaders. Hike is intended for people in good health that have done some hiking. Boots or sturdy shoes and a change of socks are recommended, as are a hiking stick and insect repellant. Bring water and a snack. No dogs. For information or directions: 618-694-7034.

▪ Fruehlingsfest Antique & Garden Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Maeystown. Featuring unique antiques from some of the finest dealers in the Midwest; annuals, perennials and herbs from various local nurseries. maeystown.com/events

▪ Mushroom Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton. Live music, vendors, grab lunch at the restaurant, taste local wines and learn all there is to know about mushrooms. The Great Morel Hunt held at 1 p.m. (weather and morel permitting). 618-786-2331.