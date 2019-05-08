Help fight cancer while having a few laughs at the annual Leaps of Love competition

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

Events

▪ O’Fallon Public Library Mega, Mega Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. 618-632-3783 or ofpl.info

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ SU 207 Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Spring Recruitment/Registration — 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. 618-978-2043.

▪ Shane Toenjes Memorial Blood Drive — 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9. St. James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W. Washington Ave., Millstadt. For an appointment, 800-733-2767, 618-401-5122 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: Millstadt.

▪ Ford Drive 4 UR Community Fundraiser — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Mertz Ford, 100 E. Washington, Millstadt. Test drive a Ford and earn $20 for the Sandra Bereitschaft Foundation Meals on Wheels Program. For each test drive, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 up to $6,000. forddrive4ur.com

▪ SU 207 Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Spring Recruitment/Registration — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. 618-978-2043.

▪ SU 207 Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Spring Recruitment/Registration — 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. East Belleville YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. 618-978-2043.

▪ ‘(un)masked’ Opening Reception — 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The May Gallery, Webster University, 8300 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves. “(un)masked” features the photographic work of Carolynne Barrow, Ryan Gines, Jake Howell and Kaylee Reagan. The exhibit runs through Aug. 2. webster.edu/maygallery

▪ Grapes in the Garden — 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Taste more than 250 wines while enjoying live music and a spring evening in the Garden. Attendees receive a souvenir tasting glass and festival program. Special case pricing available for wines sampled. Admission: $40 Garden members, $50 non-members, $15 designated drivers. missouribotanicalgarden.org

▪ Square Dancing — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Square and Round dancing sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-420-2567.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville.

▪ Highland Garden Club Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Glik Park, Korte Rec Center Parking Lot, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland.

▪ Lakeview Garden Club Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Lakeview Acres subdivision, 244 Lakeview Lane, Collinsville.

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club Spring Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Large variety of plants – perennials, annuals, herbs, veggies, shrubs and much more.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Free Secure Shredding & Recycling Day — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Bradford National Bank, 1100 Mercantile Drive, Highland. Securely destroy and recycle old financial documents, cancelled checks, bank statements, tax and investment records.

▪ Spring Dog Walk — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Washington Elementary School, 400 S. Charles St., Belleville. Event features a walking trail through the Old Belleville Historic District. Water stations and walking trail guides provided to registered walkers. Free gift bags while supplies last. Admission fee is donation of pet supplies (dog or cat food, blankets, toys, litter, etc.) Sponsored by Belleville Animal Clinic and Belleville Heritage Society. Pre-register by calling 618-233-5720.

▪ Bach Spring Sing — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Drive, Clayton. Singers of all ages are invited to sing the music of Bach for this one-day singing workshop. The event culminates with a free concert in the sanctuary. Tickets: $10 general admission. bachsociety.org

▪ Koerner House Neighborhood Plant Exchange — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Gustave Koerner House, 200 Abend St., Belleville. Share your backyard perennials, ornamental grasses, herbs and ground covers with other and exchange items in return. For more information: 618-593-7554.

▪ Rails, Trails and Art — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Belleville MetroLink Station. Food, fun, and prizes along the MetroBikeLink featuring local architect-artist, Gary Karasek’s Schtick People Sculptures. The event kicks off with a dedication event followed by an interactive scavenger hunt for all 10 art pieces along the trail and MetroLink alignment. facebook.com/events/2719013491504493

▪ SU 207 Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Spring Recruitment/Registration — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. East Belleville YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. 618-978-2043.

▪ SU 207 Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Spring Recruitment/Registration — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Downtown YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville. 618-978-2043.

▪ Mother’s Day Pop-Up Shop — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Sheldon Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Featuring local vendors including baked goods form Adelle’s Bakery, bouquets and floral arrangements from City House Country Mouse, jewelry from Lizzie Bits and other, handmade baskets from Terry Sullivan, and cards from local artists. Free admission. TheSheldon.org

▪ Gateway National Park presents ‘Strong Women, Compassionate Hearts’ — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Arch west entrance, St. Louis. This free program celebrates the contributions made by 18th-, 19th- and 20th-century women and includes a variety of activities for all ages. gatewayarch.com

▪ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive — 10 a.m. Saturday. Non-perishable food, personal hygiene items, paper and cleaning product donations left by mailboxes will be collected by community volunteers. https://about.usps.com/

▪ SU 207 Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Spring Recruitment/Registration — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. 618-978-2043.

▪ The Story of the Alton Giant & Unknown Facts About U.S. Presidents — 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Bob Stephens, local historian and author, will share the story of Robert Wadlow, the Alton Giant, and some unknown facts about U.S. presidents. 618-345-5848 or caseyvillelibrary.org

▪ Millstadt Optimist Event — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Road, Belleville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Silent auction baskets, raffles, wine/beer/food tasting. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Tickets available at Muskopf Garage, Mertz Ford, Ott’s Tavern and Millstadt Pharmacy. 618-781-8447.

▪ Ms. LOL Pageant 2019 — 7 p.m. Saturday. Highland Upper Elementary Auditorium, Highland. Twelve men will compete for the title of Ms. LOL while raising awareness for childhood cancer. Tickets: Auditorium $25, Ballroom $15. Tickets can be purchased at Leaps of Love, 1005 Broadway, Highland, or online at leapsoflove.org

▪ 4th annual ‘Fight Like Dottie’ Competition — 12 p.m. Saturday. Alton Moose Lodge, 526 E. Delmar Ave., Godfrey. River Bend motorcycle clubs and supporters will show their barbecue skills in a competition. People are invited to sample the offerings. Winners by popular vote. Full plate dinners available for purchase. A motorcycle and car show will also take place. Admission is $2 for adults; no charge for children 12 and under. Proceeds will go directly to the “Fight Like Dottie” benefit group that helps one-parent households where someone is fighting cancer.

▪ New Baden Mother’s Day All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday. New Baden American Legion, 105 E. Illinois St., New Baden. Featuring Behrmann’s sausage, homemade pancakes and more. Cost: $8 adults, reduced prices for kids.

▪ Mother’s Day Service with Gospel Music Hall of Famer Ann Downing — 10 a.m. Sunday. Christ United Church of Christ, 26 N. 14th St., Belleville. Free will offering will be accepted.

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Michael Don: ‘Partners and Strangers’ — 7 p.m. Monday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Author and St. Louis native Michael Don will sign and discuss his short story collection. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Anne Valente: ‘The Desert Sky Before Us’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. St. Louis native Anne Valente will sign and discuss her new novel at this special launch party event. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Derrick Goold: ‘100 Things Cardinals Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. St. Louis sports writer Derrick Goold collects every essential piece of Cardinals knowledge and trivia, as well as must-do activities, and ranks them all from 1 to 100. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Hip Hop Appreciation Week: Hanif Abdurraqib — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. St. Louis Public Library - Central Branch, 1301 Olive St., St. Louis. Poet, essayist and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib will read from his latest work, a biography on A Tribe Called Quest titled “Go Ahead in the Rain.” A question and answer session and signing will follow the reading. 314-241-2288 or left-bank.com

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

Food

▪ Food Truck Night II: Return of the Food Trucks — 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Millstadt Library, 115 W. Laurel St., Millstadt. Millstadt Library will host four trucks. Come out for food, fun and music. Feel free to bring lawn chairs. facebook.com/events/427317404686194

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Bake & Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked cod, fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, grilled cheese, spaghetti, sides, desserts, refreshments. Eat in or carry out. 618-539-4720.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. Get one free answer per week online at americaspubquiz.com

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9. PSOP Room 204, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Book: “The Whistling Season” by Ivan Doig. Discussion leader: Rose Range.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Gateway East Trails — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Ron’s Lounge, 228 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. New members welcome. 618-444-4481 or info@gatewayeasttrails.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Turkey Hill Grange — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Corner of Highway 15 and Green Mount Road, Belleville. Program: Peripheral Artery Disease and Stroke Prevention by Dr. Robert Lee. Followed by regular meeting and refreshments. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One-hour free lesson with paid admission. First-time guests get in free. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ St. Clair Women’s Club — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 Jackson St., Belleville. Noon luncheon. Hat day.

▪ Collinsville Area Women’s Connection ‘Timeless Beauty’ Luncheon — 12:15 to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Kim Kassel will show her line of Lipsense products. Sherry Miley will share her story of being a “Vivacious Teacher with a Unique Heritage.” Tickets are $17 and include meal, beverage, program and gratuity. All women are invited to attend. Reservations necessary - must be honored or cancelled. 618-344-7967 or 618-345-9548.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Belleville Metro East Christian Women’s Club — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program: Pat Cassidy O’Brien will share how she makes her one-of-a-kind handbags. Sherry Miley will share from her Jewish heritage how she learned to relinquish control to God through difficulties and how experiences His joy. Cost: $14. Reservations and cancellations essential for luncheon. Reservation deadline is May 13. Call Sue at 618-567-3959.

▪ American Association of University Women — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Program: Ten Toes MetroLink by Mary Blaise.

Reservations Required

▪ Skin Cancer Screenings — 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial Hospital Medical Office Center 2, Suite 320, 4600 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Free skin cancer screenings offered by Dr. Richard Hehmann. Appointments required. 618-257-5649.

▪ An Introduction to Photo Editing — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Local travel and landscape photographer Jennifer Mishra will introduce you to the world of filters and photographic post-processing. Class will focus on easy-to-use, freely available programs, but will also include an introduction to software like Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop. Space is limited. Register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Pontiac-William Holliday District #105 Preschool Screenings — Wednesday, May 22. 400 Ashland Drive, Fairview Heights. Children who are district residents and will turn 3 or 4 years old, but not 5, by Sept. 1 will be tested in speech, language skills, gross motor skills, fine motor skills and cognitive skills. By appointment only: 618-233-7588.

▪ Foz Ryan Memorial Golf Classic — 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 24. Oak Brook Golf Club, 9157 Fruit Road, Edwardsville. 11 a.m. registration. Four-person scramble. Longest drive, longest putt, closest to pin contests, 50/50, silent auction. Cost: $85 per player or $340 per team. Includes green and cart fees, lunch and dinner. For more information or to register: 618-654-6680 or fozryangolfclassic.org

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dinner Dance — 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Granite City Township Hall, 5060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:15 p.m. Catered meal 1 p.m. Entertainment 1:30 p.m. by Sixties Chics. Dancing 2:30 to 4 p.m. Music by Jerry Cobetto Ensemble. Vendors, 50/50 and more. Tickets: members $13 and non-members $15. Tickets on sale now, must be purchased at a bingo or dance event or from any member. Only 125 tickets available. 618-910-8198 or 618-444-6771.

▪ WERC Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. Lunch at 1 p.m. Shotgun start 2 p.m. Prizes, mulligans and more. Fee: $125 per player or $500 per foursome. Registration deadline May 20. 618-779-1515 or gotowerc@gmail.com

Theater/Concerts

▪ Looking Glass Playhouse presents ‘Mamma Mia!’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, Friday, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. For tickets and other information: lookingglassplayhouse.com

▪ Alton Little Theater: ‘Mamma Mia!’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton. Love, mishaps and music by ABBA will have audiences dancing in the aisles again as they feel transported to a Greek island for a wedding. Additional performances May 15-19. 618-462-3205 or altonlittletheater.org

▪ Alarm Will Sound — 8 p.m. Friday. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Alarm Will Sound returns to the Sheldon for its St. Louis season finale. The 20 splendid “next generation thinkers” (NPR) of this formidably gifted ensemble will premiere new music by Dave Douglas, trumpeter, Guggenheim Fellow, and recipient of an Aaron Copland award and two GRAMMY® nominations; King Britt, Philadelphia, DJ/Producer, Pew Fellow, and host of Red Bull’s Transmissions; and Tyshawn Sorey who the Wall Street Journal has called, “a composer of radical and seemingly boundless ideas.” Tickets: $20 adult, $10 child. TheSheldon.org

▪ SWIC Jazz Band: ‘Something Old, Something New’ — 7 p.m. Monday. Southwestern Illinois College, Main Complex Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/music

▪ Tim Schall: ‘Let’s Go To the Movies’ — 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Vocalist Tim Schall performs some of the greatest songs from Hollywood’s most beloved films of all time by songwriters such as Henry Mancini, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Irving Berlin and more. Tickets start at $15. TheSheldon.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Clueless’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ New Jewish Theatre presents ‘I Now Pronounce’ — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. New Jewish Theatre, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis. For ticket information and additional performance times, jccstl.com/arts-ideas/new-jewish-theatre/current-productions

Worth the Drive

▪ Hosmer-Williams Lecture: ‘The Stories That Shape Us’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9. Farley’s Music Hall, 37 Mill St., Elsah. Janet Riehl will talk about the power of stories and how it creates personal histories. historicelsah.org

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Benld’s 9th annual Craft Fair & Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Benld Civic Center, 205 E. Central Ave., Benld. Free admission. Homemade Italian beef, barbecue, potato salad, homemade desserts available for purchase. Same-day 50/50 and other two big raffle item drawings.

▪ Elsah Spring Festival — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 37 Mill St., Elsah. Live entertainment, exhibitions, walking tours, food and craft vendors, and the opportunity to explore the historic village. 618-374-2821.

▪ Rivers and Routes Collaboration Beer Festival — 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Gordon F. Moore Community Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton. The free event will feature Old Bakery Beer Company, Old Herald Brewing & Distillery, Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Recess Brewing. There will be live music and food. visitalton.com





▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, refurbished items. Live entertainment. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket