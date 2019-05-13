Here’s the schedule for the 18th annual Art on the Square festival in Belleville

Belleville West sculpture As part of the 18th annual Art on the Square festival in downtown Belleville, artist Reza Pishgahi on April 24, 2019, created a sculpture with Belleville West students in the High School Sculpture in the City program. The festival will be May 17-19. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As part of the 18th annual Art on the Square festival in downtown Belleville, artist Reza Pishgahi on April 24, 2019, created a sculpture with Belleville West students in the High School Sculpture in the City program. The festival will be May 17-19.

Art on the Square is getting ready to kick off its 18th year of fine art, entertainment and family fun. The event is 4-9 p.m. Friday, May 17, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 18, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19, in downtown Belleville.

The annual art festival will include children’s activities, live entertainment, artist demonstrations and much more. Admission is free. For more information about Art on the Square, visit https://artonthesquare.com.

Here’s the schedule of events and activities:

Friday, May 17 – 4 to 9 p.m.

4 to 9 p.m. — Louis Michael Trio at the Wine Court.

5 to 9 p.m. — High School Exhibit in the lobby of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, 23 Public Square, Belleville.

5 to 9 p.m. — Gateway East Artist Guild demonstrations by Karen Romani (watercolor painting), Ramah Alberts (acrylic painting), John Dillaplain (oil painting).

Saturday, May 18 - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — The Dixie All Stars on the Main Stage.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Mark Beihl at the Wine Court.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Gateway East Artist Guild demonstrations by Suzy Kunz (watercolor painting), Janet Moreiko-Gagen (jewelry), Karen Miller (pastels).

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — The Children’s Art Garden is open. This area will include multiple art projects for kids to enjoy. Face painting artists will be available for the young and young at heart.

11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. — High School Exhibit in the lobby of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, 23 Public Square, Belleville.

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Meg Caswell, winner of HGTV’s “Design Star,” on the Interior Design Stage.

12:30 to 1 p.m. — “I love it, I bought it, now what do I do with it?” presented by Patty Gregory, director of Art on the Square, and Ali Vernier on the Interior Design Stage.

1 to 1:45 p.m. — Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra on the Main Stage.

1:30 to 2:15 p.m. — Meg Caswell, winner of HGTV’s “Design Star,” on the Interior Design Stage.

2 to 5 p.m. — Gateway East Artist Guild demonstrations by Peggy Derhake (mixed media), Sharon Campese (needle felting), Tom Prost (watercolor painting).

2:30 to 5 p.m. — Granite City Swing Band on the Main Stage.

2:30 to 3 p.m. — “Trending in Design” presented by Ali Vernier on the Interior Design Stage.

2:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Beabout Jazz at the Wine Court.

3:30 to 4 p.m. — Meg Caswell, winner of HGTV’s “Design Star,” on the Interior Design Stage.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. — Sage Styles with Dana Graebe: a fashion show featuring jewelry from Art on the Square on the Interior Design Stage.

5 to 8 p.m. — Gateway East Artist Guild demonstrations by Jay Burgmann (watercolor painting), Joan Davis (colored pencil drawing) and Sheila Hollomann Woodruff (wood engraving).

5:30 to 8 p.m. — The Roscoe Beano Band on the Main Stage.

6 to 9 p.m. — The Philosophers at the Wine Court.

Sunday, May 19 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Two Penny Serenade on the Main Stage.

11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Don James Quartet at the Wine Court.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Gateway East Artist Guild demonstrations by Carol Bell (acrylic painting and photography) and Michael Anderson (acrylic paint markers).

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — High School Exhibit in the lobby of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, 23 Public Square, Belleville.

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Meg Caswell, winner of HGTV’s “Design Star,” on the Interior Design Stage.

12 to 4 p.m. — The Children’s Art Garden is open. This area will include multiple art projects for kids to enjoy. Face painting artists will be available for the young and young at heart.

1 to 1:45 p.m. — Masterworks Chorale with the Masterworks Chorale Children’s Choruses on the Main Stage.

1 to 1:45 p.m. — Grimm and Gorly Florist and Gifts, Jeff and Zach Bair on the Interior Design Stage.

2 to 3 p.m. — High School Art Exhibition Awards on the Main Stage.

2 to 5 p.m. — Gateway East Artist Guild demonstrations by Jay Burgmann (watercolor painting), Lois Holthaus (Zengtangle) and Joan Davis (colored pencil drawing).

2:15 to 3 p.m. TV and Radio Personality Carol Daniels on the Interior Design Stage.

2:15 to 5 p.m. — Tony D. and the Groove at the Wine Court.

3 to 5 p.m. — The Convertables on the Main Stage.

3:15 to 4 p.m. — Eckert Florist, Rita Eckert on the Interior Design Stage.

Shuttle Schedule

The St. Clair County Transit District will provide bus service to Art on the Square from the Scheel Street MetroLink Station in Belleville.