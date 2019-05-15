Art on the Square, 50th anniversary of Children’s Zoo highlight this weekend’s events

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

Noon Thursday, May 16, is the deadline to appear in next week's What's Happening.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Events

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Chris Pavone: ‘The Paris Diversion’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Bestselling author of “The Expats,” Chris Pavone presents his latest nail-biting thriller featuring former CIA agent Kate Moore. 314-994-3300.

▪ Left Bank Books Signature Series presents George Packer: ‘Our Man’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16. St. Louis Public Library - Schlafly Branch, 225 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Award-winning author of “The Unwinding” will sign and discuss his new book, “Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ John Hays Historical Marker Dedication — 10 a.m. Friday. Old Cahokia Courthouse, Cahokia. Speakers will talk about Hays and his life before the marker is dedicated. facebook.com/events/265977030962982

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, West Washington Street, Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

Belleville’s Public Square is the site of this year’s Art on the Square festival, May 17-19. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

▪ 18th annual Art on the Square — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Belleville Public Square, downtown Belleville. The annual art festival will include children’s activities, artist demonstrations, live entertainment and much more. For a full schedule of events, visit bnd.com/living/magazine/article230166764.html

▪ 12th annual Fest-of-Ale — 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Missouri Botanical Garden, Spoehrer Plaza, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate local beer as the region’s microbreweries bring their best offerings to the Garden for tasting. Ticket price includes a commemorative tasting glass, beer sampling, and live music. Food available for purchase. Tickets: $30 for members, $40 for non-members, $15 for designated drivers. Must be 21 or older to attend. https://support.missouribotanicalgarden.org/FestofAle

▪ Christian Comedy Night and Dinner with Tim Lovelace — 6:30 p.m. Friday. Christ United Church of Christ, 26 N. 14th St., Belleville. Dinner at 6:30 p.m., comedy at 7 p.m. Free will offering will be accepted.

▪ Lawrence Abu Hamdan: ‘Earwitness Theatre’ Opening Reception — 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. The Contemporary Art Museum, 3750 Washington Ave., St. Louis. The exhibit for the prestigious Turner Prize finalist Lawrence Abu Hamdan opens with a reception. The exhibit runs through Aug. 18. https://camstl.org/

▪ Square Dancing — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Square and Round dancing sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-420-2567.

▪ MESS Cinco de Mayo Dance — 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Doors open 6:30 p.m. DJ Dr. Dee. Cinco de Mayo dress is optional. Cash bar, free snacks, attendance prizes. Open to the public - singles or couples age 21 and older. Admission: $7 members, $9 non-members.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. South. Charles and East Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

▪ Red Berries & Bluegrass — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Trinity Gardens & Farmstead, 11858 Zimmermann Road, Mascoutah. Homegrown strawberries, Trinity Services Creative Arts Center show and sale, food, strawberry ice cream and desserts. George Portz & the Friends of Bluegrass 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. facebook.com/events/456346788524910

▪ Belleville Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East., Belleville. More than 600 tables and 300-400 vendors selling antiques, collectibles, merchandise – old and new. Free admission, parking $3. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ Children’s Zoo 50th Anniversary Day — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Emerson Children’s Zoo, Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Children’s Zoo, admission will be just 50 cents per person for ages 2 and up. Children under age 2 are free. stlzoo.org

▪ St. Jacob UCC Strawberry Festival — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Township Park, 239 W. Main St., St. Jacob. Music, crafters, jump houses, children’s entertainment. Hot dogs, pork burgers, brats, and strawberry desserts. stjacobil.com/events

▪ Kids Day at Cahokia Mounds — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. A day of fun activities for children and adults. Includes, a flintknapping booth, pottery booth, throwing spears at animal targets, corn grinding station, games and much more. Food and drink booths will be available. The event is free and will be held outdoors. In case of inclement weather, most activities will be moved inside. cahokiamounds.org

There will be a free Kids Day at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. BND file photo

▪ Alzheimer’s Education Program: Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors — 12 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Free and open to the public. Registration is requested. 800-272-3900 or alz.org/crf

▪ Memorial Day Service — 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Oaklawn Cemetery, Oaklawn Road, Glen Carbon. Service will include a reading of the names of all veterans buried at Oaklawn. The Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at the pavilion following the service. All are welcome. Please bring a lawn chair.

▪ Buck Road Cemetery Memorial Day Service — 2 p.m. Sunday. Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville. Celebration will include a Ringing of the Bell honorarium to World War I. Certificates of participation and poppies will be presented to all attendees. Guest speaker: David Noble, retired, Major, U.S. Army. Featured soloist: Martha Brockus. Marsha Etzkorn will play Taps, the Military Medley and special World War I music.

▪ ‘Gaither Homecoming Favorites’ — 6 p.m. Sunday. First Baptist Church of Fairview Heights, 10401 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Join the Amazing Grace Choir and sing songs from Bill and Gloria Gaither’s Homecoming music/video series. All are welcome. 618-397-4720.

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Cambridge House Ice Cream Social — 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Enjoy some ice cream while Megan Rector, financial wellness relationship manager from Regions Bank, gives a presentation on tips to help avoid financial exploitation. Free and open to the public.

▪ SWIC Enrollment Days — 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 12 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. High school class of 2019 graduates may attend any of these days and times and complete an application, take placement tests, meet with an academic adviser, register for classes and more. Check-in with Admissions in the Information Sciences Building Lobby. Bring photo ID. For more information, 618-235-2700, ext. 5675.

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main Street and Mascoutah Avenue, Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Julia Phillips: ‘Disappearing Earth’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Fulbright fellow Julia Phillips will sign and discuss her debut novel with Left Bank bookseller Shane Mullen. Free and open to the signing line, but proof of purchase of “Disappearing Earth” from Left Bank Books will be required to enter the signing line. left-bank.com

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Nameoki United Methodist Church Barbeque Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Pork steaks, brats, hotdogs, homemade potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans. Delivery available in the area with an order up to five or more plate lunches. 618-877-1936.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ St. Stephen Catholic Church Chicken Dinner — 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main St., Caseyville. All-you-can-eat chicken dinner $10, two-piece dinner $7, children ages 5-12 $5, kids under 5 eat free. For information day of event: 618-398-9928.

▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.

▪ Big Papa G Musical Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Virgin Mary & Shoghagat Armenian Church, 400 Huntwood Road, Belleville. Music trivia, silent auction, heads or tails, dessert dash, mulligans. Cost: $25 per person, eight players per table. Bring own food and drinks. For more information or reservations, call 618-398-1143. facebook.com/events/358885044734378

▪ Kidney Fight Trivia Night 2019/St. Louis PKD Chapter — 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Machinists’ District 9 Building, 12365 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, Mo. Doors open 6 p.m. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, games, door prizes. Beer, soda, bottled water, pretzels provided. Bring food to share with your table. Cost: $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight. https://pkdfoundation.salsalabs.org/stltrivianight2019/index.html

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. Get one free answer per week online at americaspubquiz.com

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth Street and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 W. Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Grief Support — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday. Washington County Hospital, lower level conference room, 705 S. Grand Ave., Nashville. Meeting on the third Monday of the month. Open to all adults coping with grief. myheartlinks.com or 618-277-1800.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ Parents Without Partners — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lotawata Creek, 311 Salem Place, Fairview Heights. Meeting at 5:30 p.m. and orientation at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 618-234-5937.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Ofallonsunriserotary.org

Reservations Required

▪ An Introduction to Photo Editing — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Local travel and landscape photographer Jennifer Mishra will introduce you to the world of filters and photographic post-processing. Class will focus on easy-to-use, freely available programs, but will also include an introduction to software like Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop. Space is limited. Register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Pontiac-William Holliday District #105 Preschool Screenings — Wednesday, May 22. 400 Ashland Drive, Fairview Heights. Children who are district residents and will turn 3 or 4 years old, but not 5, by Sept. 1 will be tested in speech, language skills, gross motor skills, fine motor skills and cognitive skills. By appointment only: 618-233-7588.

▪ Foz Ryan Memorial Golf Classic — 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 24. Oak Brook Golf Club, 9157 Fruit Road, Edwardsville. 11 a.m. registration. Four-person scramble. Longest drive, longest putt, closest to pin contests, 50/50, silent auction. Cost: $85 per player or $340 per team. Includes green and cart fees, lunch and dinner. For more information or to register: 618-654-6680 or fozryangolfclassic.org

▪ Cancer Care Education Event — 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. O’Fallon Public Library, Community Room, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Learn about cancer prevention, advanced treatment technologies and the services coming to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s new Cancer Care Center. Free event. Registration required: ofpl.info/cancercare

▪ 16th annual Rotary Club of Swansea 5K Run/Walk — 8 a.m. Saturday, June 1. Wolf Branch Elementary School, 125 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Entry fee: $20 if postmarked by May 25, $25 on day of race. T-shirt, number pick-up and late registrations on race day between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. Shirts guaranteed if registered by May 24. Register online at swansearotary.org

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dinner Dance — 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Granite City Township Hall, 5060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:15 p.m. Catered meal 1 p.m. Entertainment 1:30 p.m. by Sixties Chics. Dancing 2:30 to 4 p.m. Music by Jerry Cobetto Ensemble. Vendors, 50/50 and more. Tickets: members $13 and non-members $15. Tickets on sale now, must be purchased at a bingo or dance event or from any member. Only 125 tickets available. 618-910-8198 or 618-444-6771.

▪ Camp Lynx Tales Youth Reading Camp — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, June 3-21. Lindenwood University-Belleville, Recreation Gym, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. The three-week camp will provide instruction in reading strategies, fluency and comprehension. Children will have the opportunity to work one-on-one with reading practicum students. Open to children in grades one through four. Cost: $80. Space is limited. To register: 618-239-6096 or SYearian@Lindenwood.edu

▪ WERC Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. Lunch at 1 p.m. Shotgun start 2 p.m. Prizes, mulligans and more. Fee: $125 per player or $500 per foursome. Registration deadline May 20. 618-779-1515 or gotowerc@gmail.com

▪ 9th annual Sporting Clays Shoot — 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15. World Shooting & Recreational Complex, 1 Main Event Land #510, Sparta. Registration begins 7:30 a.m. One flight at 8:30 a.m. on two courses with five shooters per squad and 15 squads per course. Food, refreshments, prizes and raffles. Cost: $65 per person or a squad of five for $325. Space is limited. 618-282-2275 or 618-282-3790.

▪ P.E.G. Can Help 10th annual Benefit Golf Scramble — 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. 12 p.m. Registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee: $85 per person, includes green fees, cart, dinner and cash prizes. facebook.com/events/2071370592954551

▪ SIUE Summer Entrepreneurship Academy — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 17-21. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, Edwardsville. For students entering grades nine through 12. Participants will spend mornings learning business skills necessary to successfully launch a business. Afternoons will be spent working on strengthening teamwork and using skills they’ve gained. The week will end with a pitch competition to a panel of local business owners and entrepreneurship experts. For information or to register, https://www.siue.edu/summer/camps/summer-entrepreneurship-academy.shtml

▪ 31st annual Belleville West Sports Booster Club Golf Tournament — 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 21. The Orchards Golf Course, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Registration at 11:30 a.m. Lunch 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun start. Four-person scramble. Games and prizes. Cost: $100 per person. Awards dinner to follow tournament. 618-222-7665 or lmeyer@bths201.org

Theater/Concerts

▪ CHOICE at the Chapel Venue — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. The Chapel Venue, 6238 Alexander Drive, St. Louis. A program created by you. Vote for your favorites all years long and hear the results in one wildly fun concert. The program is a secret; you’ll have to come to find out. General admission is $15. Includes two drinks. Free parking on the street. chamberprojectstl.org/season11

▪ ‘Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus Live!’ — 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Saturday. Playhouse @ Westport Plaza, 635 Westport Plaza, St. Louis. Tickets $60. playhouseatwestport.com

▪ St. Louis Jazz Club presents ‘Cornet Chop Suey’ — 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Doubletree Hotel, 1973 Craigshire Road, St. Louis. Doors open 1:15 p.m. Tickets available at the door. Members $15, non-members $20. Students with valid ID are free. Snacks and beverages available. Free parking. All are welcome. 314-972-8298 or stlouisjazzclub.org

▪ St. Paul UCC Fine Arts Series: ‘The Red, White and Blue Revue’ — 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul UCC, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Program includes The Gettysburg Address, Battle Hymn of the Republic, American the Beautiful and the Illinois State Song. No ticket is required; a free will offering will be received. A picnic supper will follow the concert. Meal tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. 618-233-3303.

▪ Elizabeth LaKamp: ‘Tribute to the Troops - Vietnam Era’ (encore performance) — 5 p.m. Sunday. Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Doors open 4:30 p.m. Chow line and equipment displays 5 to 6:30 p.m. Present colors 7 p.m. with show to follow. Cost: $25 per person. Cash bar. Tickets available at brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006.

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Strangers on a Train’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ Fourth annual ‘That’s What She Said’ Gala — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22. Sophie’s Artist Lounge & Cocktail Club, 3224 Locust St., St. Louis. Doors open 6:30 p.m. This fundraiser will feature all-lady comedy acts from a stacked line-up of local performers. General admission: $50. Includes a drink, all-you-can-eat appetizers and a specialty dessert. Tickets available on eventbrite.com. facebook.com/events/403878473738845

Find locally-grown produce among the variety of offerings available at the Land of Goshen Market, held Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Edwardsville. BND file photo

Worth the Drive

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Green Door art gallery: ‘New Arrivals’ Reception — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Green Door art gallery, 21 N. Gore, Webster Groves. Featuring new drawings by Mary Engelbreit, mixed media by Terri Shay, watercolor birds and flowers by Jan Helton and pastels by Amie Jamison. The exhibit runs through June 28. 314-402-1959 or greendoorartgallery.com

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Blue Carpet Corridor 5th annual ‘Miners, Mobsters and the Mother Road’ Passport Run — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Along Illinois Route 66 from Auburn to Collinsville. Pick up a free souvenir passport at any of the official passport stops and get a unique stamp at each stop. Some stops may have refreshments, historic tours, souvenirs, open museum or historic site hours, photo ops, other activities and attractions. facebook.com/events/1193364797511867

▪ Grafton Winery Blues Festival — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Grafton Winery the Vineyards, 300 W. Main St., Grafton. Kick back for a weekend of blues during the Annual Grafton Winery Blues Festival. Top-notch blues bands will complete the lineup for the festival taking place at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus. For more information, 618-786-3001 or thegraftonwinery.com

▪ Downtown Alton Pup Crawl — 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Alton. You and your furry friends are invited to this event, which spans a number of pet-friendly patios in downtown Alton. Tickets are $10 each and includes a bandana for your pet, food and beverage specials, a chance to win prizes. For a list of participating establishments and other information: facebook.com/events/1964355830341049

▪ SIPA Workshop Day — 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Gaia House, 913 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Learn about all things pagan at this all-day workshop. Participants are encouraged to bring “potsnacks” (potluck snacks) including drinks and snacks to share. For the day’s schedule and other information: facebook.com/events/319915595391173

▪ Argentine Society of St. Louis annual Picnic — 12:30 p.m. to dusk, Sunday. Shaw Park, north shelter, 27 S. Brentwood Blvd., Clayton, Mo. Argentine culture, music, food, drinks, piñatas, raffles and great company. May bring food and beverages – no glass bottles. Leashed pets welcome. 314-569-1044.