Memorial Day activities, including parades and ceremonies, on tap this weekend

The history behind Memorial Day Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.

Noon Thursday, May 23, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Memorial Day Events

▪ Memorial Day Parade — 10 to 11 a.m. Monday. N. 3rd and Main streets to Mascoutah Ave. to Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville. belleville.net.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Scouts of Troop 12 Flag Retirement Ceremony — 8 a.m. Saturday. Valhalla Cemetery, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. This is the start of other activities at the cemetery, which includes flags being placed on veterans’ graves and the Avenue of Flags. Flags that are faded, torn or damaged and are no longer fit to fly can be retired. Such flags can be dropped in the collection box in the circle drive at Emge Junior High School, 7401 Westchester Drive, Belleville.

▪ St. James Cemetery Association Memorial Day Service — 2 p.m. Sunday. St. James Cemetery, St. James Drive, Edwardsville. Service to honor all veterans. All are welcome. 618-978-0967.

▪ ‘A Memorial Day Remembrance’ — 3 p.m. Sunday. Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 N. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon. Guest speaker: Terry Burgess, whose son Bryan was killed in action while on a mission in Afghanistan in 2011. Terry and his wife Elisabeth will talk about their experience and their book, “When Our Blue Star Turned Gold.” Event will include a color guard from Scott AFB, music, video presentations and an opportunity to honor each branch of our military. mybslc.org/newsletters/2019-May-Newsletter.pdf

▪ Trail Life Troop IL-0078 The Legacy Memorial Day 5K — 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Monday. Laderman Park, 1105 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Starts and ends at Laderman Park and follows the parade route. belleville.net

▪ 33rd annual Community Memorial Day Observance — 9 a.m. Monday. Zion Lutheran Church, 101 S. Railway, Mascoutah. 618-566-7345.

▪ Memorial Day Rose Mass — 9 a.m. Monday. Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 10101 W. Main St., Belleville. Holy Cross Cemetery at 9409 Holy Cross Road, Fairview Heights, will celebrate Mass at 11 a.m.

▪ Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Memorial Day Program — 10 a.m. Monday. Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery (Old Flag Circle), 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis. Program to remember and honor all military members who have served or are currently serving our nation. Bus and tram transportation will be provided beginning at 8:30 a.m. Visitors can use either the Sheridan Road Metro Station lot of the Jefferson Barracks VA Medical Center for bus or tram transport to the ceremony. 314-845-8320.

▪ Memorial Day Service — 11 a.m. Monday. American Legion Prairie Du Pont Post 485, 200 S. 5th St., Dupo. The annual Memorial Day service from Post 485 and Chief Pontiac VFW Post 1699 of Cahokia. 618-286-3535 or post485@aol.com





▪ Memorial Day Program — 11:30 a.m. Monday. O’Fallon Veterans Monument, 737 E. Wesley Drive, O’Fallon. Guest speaker: Major General Samuel Mahaney, Chief of Staff, AMC. Participation from O’Fallon Township High School AFJ ROTC, VFW Post 805, First Baptist Church Adult Choir, Miss O’Fallon Adriana Scagliarini and more. Veterans encouraged to wear their medals and decorations. Bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the First Baptist Church on E. Highway 50.

▪ Alton National Cemetery Memorial Day Service — 6 to 7 p.m. Monday. Alton National Cemetery, 600 Pearl St., Alton. The Department of Veterans Affairs Alton National Cemetery will honor the service, sacrifice and enduring achievements of veterans during a memorial service. Keynote speaker: LTC Darrell Hamilton U.S. Army Retired.

Monday’s Memorial Day program at O’Fallon Veterans Monument is one of many events scheduled to honor veterans and active service members. BND file photo

Events

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ American Legion Freedom Farm Opening Day — Friday. American Legion Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Reopening to the public for camping, swimming and fishing. Swimming and fishing available 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Gate fee: $5 per person. Additional costs for camping. legionfreedomfarm.com

▪ Friday Fun Day — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Urban Oasis Spa, 318 E. Washington, Millstadt. Get a massage chair session, dry water massage table session or a cocoon session for $20. Gift certificates available for this event. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower. To schedule a session: 618-476-6311.

▪ First Bank Sea Lion Show Daily Summer Shows — 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, then every day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., plus 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day, through Aug. 16. St. Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Tickets are $3.95 per person. Children under age 2 are free. stlzoo.org

The Saint Louis Zoo begins the summer’s daily sea lion shows Friday with performances at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Shows will run daily through Aug. 16. BND file photo

▪ St. Louis Zoo: Jungle Boogie — 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays. St. Louis Zoo, Schnuck Family Plaza, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Free Friday night concerts held rain or shine. Live music, drink specials, kid’s activities and more. Feel free to bring lawn chairs. stlzoo.org/jungleboogie

▪ 16th annual Art Outside Festival — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave., St. Louis. Celebration of local art, music and beer. Showcasing 67 artists who all reside and work within a 125-mile radius of the brewery. Includes Puppy Pawtraits and the new Uncaged Ale. schlafly.com/events/artoutside/

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ 34th annual Bonifest — 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. St. Boniface Church, 110 N. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Food, live music, carnival rides, raffles and fun. facebook.com/stb.bonifest/

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Third annual Cemetery Walk — 12 pm. Sunday. Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah. Mascoutah Historical Society provides this opportunity for the community to celebrate some early Mascoutans and learn about their lives and contributions to the community. Walk begins at 1 p.m. with an indoor presentation at 3 p.m. A fried chicken dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the event. For more information: espenschiedchapel.org

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Check for Cash/I-Cash Event — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Chester Public Library, 733 State St., Chester. Event geared towards returning money to its rightful owner. Held by the offices of Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza and Illinois Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs. For more information, illinoiscomptroller.gov/about/check-for-cash/ or icash.illinoistreasurer.gov

▪ Check for Cash/I-Cash Event — 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Sparta Public Library, 211 W. Broadway St., Sparta. Event geared towards returning money to its rightful owner. Held by the offices of Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza and Illinois Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs. For more information, illinoiscomptroller.gov/about/check-for-cash/ or icash.illinoistreasurer.gov

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main St. and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Catherine Cusset: ‘Life of David Hockney’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. Mad Art Gallery, 2727 S. 12th St., St. Louis. French novelist Catherine Cusset will sign and discuss her new novel, “Life of David Hockney.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Melanie Benjamin: ‘Mistress of the Ritz’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. From the bestselling author of “The Aviator’s Wife” and “The Swans of Fifth Avenue,” “Mistress of the Ritz” is a love story for the ages. 314-994-3300.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ ‘How to Stay Young: The First 100 Years’ presented by ChiroMed — 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., Caseyville. Learn how to properly care for your spine, enjoy all of your years and how to stay young for 100 years. facebook.com/events/2317531671823654

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast — 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Pancakes and sausage with scrambled eggs. Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4-10, age 3 and under eat free. 618-656-7137.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. Get one free answer per week online at americaspubquiz.com

Hofbräuhaus St. Louis in Belleville hosts a pub quiz trivia event on Mondays at 7 p.m. Trivia is free and all ages are welcome. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ Southwest Quad City Unit of Church Women United — 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23. St. John’s United Church, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City. Refreshments served followed by meeting. Women of all ages, races and religions are invited. Help support the needs of women, children and families.

▪ O’Fallon Woman’s Club — 12 p.m. Thursday, May 23. St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Road, Highland. Program: Boxwoods 101, So Easy Yet So Underused, presented by Avvah Rossi, Boxwood Horticulturist at Missouri Botanical Garden. Visitors always welcome.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One-hour free lesson with paid admission. First-time guests get in free. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday, May 30. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Monthly breakfast meeting. Join for a morning of food and fellowship. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.

▪ Hattitude: A Scholarship Hat Luncheon — 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Join the ladies of Upsilon Phi Omega for their ninth annual scholarship hat luncheon. Keynote speaker: Omarosa Manigault. Tickets are $50 and available at eventbrite.com. For more information: akauphio1908@gmail.com

▪ Madison County Retired Teachers Unit 2 — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4. Castelli’s Moonlight at 255, 3400 Fosterburg Road, Alton. Speaker: Sheila Voss, Vice President, Education at Missouri Botanical Garden, will share information and insights concerning Bring Your Own, Glen-Ed, a grassroots community action group whose mission is to reduce the harm single-use plastics have on our health, the environment and the local economy. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Reservations by May 28. 618-656-8655 or mmayteach@hotmail.com

▪ St. Teresa Academy Class of 1949 Reunion — 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9. Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Mass at 11:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon at the Shrine Restaurant. For more information, contact Charlette Thelkeld at 618-476-1423.

Reservations Required

▪ Camp Lynx Tales Youth Reading Camp — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, June 3-21. Lindenwood University-Belleville, Recreation Gym, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. The three-week camp will provide instruction in reading strategies, fluency and comprehension. Children will have the opportunity to work one-on-one with reading practicum students. Open to children in grades one through four. Cost: $80. Space is limited. To register: 618-239-6096 or SYearian@Lindenwood.edu

▪ 2019 Komen Greater St. Louis ‘More Than Pink’ Walk — 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8. Soldiers Memorial, 1315 Chestnut St., St. Louis. To register/join a team, fundraise or for other information, visit komenmissouri.org

▪ 9th annual Sporting Clays Shoot — 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15. World Shooting & Recreational Complex, 1 Main Event Land #510, Sparta. Registration begins 7:30 a.m. One flight at 8:30 a.m. on two courses with five shooters per squad and 15 squads per course. Food, refreshments, prizes and raffles. Cost: $65 per person or a squad of five for $325. Space is limited. 618-282-2275 or 618-282-3790.

▪ P.E.G. Can Help 10th annual Benefit Golf Scramble — 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. 12 p.m. Registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee: $85 per person, includes green fees, cart, dinner and cash prizes. facebook.com/events/2071370592954551

▪ SIUE Summer Entrepreneurship Academy — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 17-21. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, Edwardsville. For students entering grades nine through 12. Participants will spend mornings learning business skills necessary to successfully launch a business. Afternoons will be spent working on strengthening teamwork and using skills they’ve gained. The week will end with a pitch competition to a panel of local business owners and entrepreneurship experts. For information or to register, https://www.siue.edu/summer/camps/summer-entrepreneurship-academy.shtml

▪ 31st annual Belleville West Sports Booster Club Golf Tournament — 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 21. The Orchards Golf Course, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Registration at 11:30 a.m. Lunch 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun start. Four-person scramble. Games and prizes. Cost: $100 per person. Awards dinner to follow tournament. 618-222-7665 or lmeyer@bths201.org

▪ St. Augustine of Canterbury Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Four-person scramble with 1 p.m. shotgun start. Hole prizes, attendance prizes, lunch and dinner. For reservations and information: 618-530-1502.

Theater/Concerts

▪ The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: ‘Hope’ — 3 p.m. Sunday. Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road, Creve Coeur. The sixth and final concert of the 63rd season will include madrigals by Italian Renaissance Jewish composer Salamone Rossi and works by French Jewish composer Darius Milhaud and Ludwig van Beethoven. Tickets: $30 general admission, $10 students. chamberchorus.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘My Girl’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ Midwest Avengers — 8 p.m. Friday, May 31. The Sheldon Ballroom, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Coming off of their 25th anniversary celebration in 2017, the Midwest Avengers head-banging hip hop remains as vital as ever. MCs BC and So’N’So, along with That Guy Joe on guitar, Uncle Dave on bass and Zo Prophet on drums, continue to tour the Midwest, earning accolades for their unique style, influenced by everyone from Bad Brains and Fugazi to Nine Inch Nails and Pink Floyd. Tickets: $20 general admission. TheSheldon.org

Worth the Drive

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Third annual Hand-Rolled Cigar Networking Event — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23. Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway, Alton. STL Cigars will be on hand to demonstrate how to hand roll cigars and showcase cigars from around the world. Attendees can mingle with area professionals and friends and make new acquaintances. Live music by Gigi Darr. Food and drink available for purchase. Free and open to the public.

▪ 66th annual Italian-American Days Festival — 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m. Monday. Benld City Park, 2nd and Willow streets, Benld. Food, live entertainment, games, rides and more. Presented by the Italian Club of Benld. 217-825-7052.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ 30th annual Knights of Columbus Car Show — 8 a.m. Saturday. Gillespie Civic Center, 115 N. Macoupin St., Gillespie. Registration 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by professional judging and trophies presentation. Attendance prizes, food and refreshments, 50/50 drawing.

▪ Grafton Riverside Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton. More than 50 vendors with all types of goods, antiques, glassware, tools, candles, furniture and good, old-fashioned junk. graftonloadingdock.com/flea-market