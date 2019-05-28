Nelly slated to perform at Alton amphitheater

Look: Nelly, Ludacris, the Ying Yang Twins and Flo Rida perform in Columbia Nelly, Ludacris, Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins performed during the United Music Fest at Spirit Communications Park, the first concert held at the home of the Columbia Fireflies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nelly, Ludacris, Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins performed during the United Music Fest at Spirit Communications Park, the first concert held at the home of the Columbia Fireflies.

Rapper and songwriter Nelly will perform at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Sept. 6, the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau announced Tuesday.

The 44-year-old hip hop artist, who resides in St. Louis, has recorded several Top 10 hits, including “Ride wit Me,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2000. His top-selling album, “Country Grammar,” sold more than 8.4 million copies in the United States. He has sold more than 21 million albums world wide and won Grammy Awards in 2003 and 2004.

“We are excited to add another concert to our lineup especially one in a genre we haven’t had yet.,” said Robert Stephan, Alton Amphitheater Commission chairman. “Nelly is obviously one of the top selling rappers in history but also has wide appeal among many demographics, having collaborated with everyone from Justin Timberlake to Florida Georgia Line.”

Tickets will go on sale later on Tuesday. VIP tickets will cost $75 per person; reserved tickets are $38 per person and general admission $27.50. Tickets will be sold at www.libertybankamphitheater.com, the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, and through Metrotix outlets.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A VIP ticket includes entry to the concert, assigned seating in the VIP area, reserved parking and access to the VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concessions. A reserved ticket provides entry to the concert and assigned seating. No reserved parking is provided. General admission provides entry to the concert and seating in the general admission lawn area.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.