Shrine Circus and parade, Belleville Museum Day headline events coming up this weekend

Ainad Shriners Parade The annual Ainad Shriners Circus Parade makes its way through downtown Belleville in 2018. The organization has been putting on circuses in Southern Illinois since the 1960s. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The annual Ainad Shriners Circus Parade makes its way through downtown Belleville in 2018. The organization has been putting on circuses in Southern Illinois since the 1960s.

Events

▪ Ainad Shriners Circus — 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Park, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Tickets available at participating Schnucks and Moto Mart locations or at the ticket booth on day of event.

▪ Ainad Shriners Circus Parade — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Belleville. The parade begins at N. 3rd St. and W. A St. The route will proceed west on A St., turn left on S. 6th St., left onto W. Washington St., left at S. 3rd St., right onto W. Main St. and end at the intersection of Forest Ave. and E. Main St. Parade route map and additional information available online at facebook.com/events/2367416166820373.

▪ Belleville Museum Day 2019 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Various locations in Belleville. An educational day of fun filled with exhibits, demonstrations, activities, food, drink and more. Includes: Belleville Historical Society, Garfield Street Saloon, 633 E. Garfield; Labor & Industry Museum, 123 N. Church St.; Gustave Koerner House, 200 Abend St.; St. Clair County Historical Society, Victorian Home Museum, 701 E. Washington St., and Emma Kunz House, 602 Fulton St. 618-234-0600.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ ‘How to Stay Young: The First 100 Years’ presented by ChiroMed — 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., Caseyville. Learn how to properly care for your spine, enjoy all of your years and how to stay young for 100 years. facebook.com/events/2317531671823654





▪ Church-wide Yard Sale — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Metro-East Christian Fellowship, 1790 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Clothing, vintage items, collectibles, furniture, live plants, bicycles, books, toys, kitchen items and more. Proceeds will go to world-wide missions.

▪ Outdoor Flea Market — 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Biddleborn Trinity U.C.C., 5698 Biddleborn Road, Marissa (Route 4 to Heintz Road to Biddleborn Road). Small lunch stand available. Free admission. Proceeds will go to the church fund.

▪ Peanut Butter & Jam Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Downtown Square, 948 Main St., Highland. Enjoy lunch in downtown Highland where you’ll find a variety of vendors with activities for children, food for purchase, entertainment and free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and popcorn from the Highland Parks & Recreation Department. Live music by George Portz & Friends of Bluegrass.

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ Edwardsville 200th Anniversary Exhibition Opening Reception — 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The exhibit features paintings celebrating the Edwardsville bicentennial. The exhibit runs through July 12. edwardsvilleartscenter.com

▪ Troy Family Year of Fun: ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ — 6 p.m. Friday. Tri-Township Park (Pavillion 10), 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Entertainment and food from 6 to 8 p.m. Movie starts 8 p.m. Leave your wallet at home – everything is free. Hotdogs, chips, water while supplies last. Balloon animals, caricaturists, face painters, bounce houses. 618-667-8769 or troycoc.com

▪ Square Dancing — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Square and Round dancing sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-420-2567.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.





▪ 8th annual GLOW Community-wide Yard Sale — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Waterloo. Maps will be available at various gas stations and Waterloo City Hall. Event held rain or shine. 618-830-1851 or waterloo.il.us/glow-community-yard-sale-2

▪ Highland Garden Club Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Korte Recreation Center parking lot, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Variety of perennials, annuals, vegetable plants, bushes and small trees. Rain or shine.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ 2019 Gardens in Bloom — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. O’Fallon. Rain or shine. A leisurely day of touring beautiful gardens. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the tour. Children 12 and younger are free. Ticket required at each garden. Plant sale and raffle at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road, O’Fallon. Tickets not required at plant sale. For more information: 618-939-3434.

▪ Doll, Bear and Miniature Show — 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Early bird buying 8:30 a.m. with $10 admission. General admission $5. Ages 12 and under are free. Free parking. bcfairgrounds.net





▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial Hospital - East Community Room, 2nd floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Must be 16 years of age or older to donate, feeling healthy and well the day of drive. Photo ID required. Appointments recommended. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code MemorialBelleville.

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main St. and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carry out. 618-243-6545.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Sts. Constantine and Helen Green Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Featuring home-baked Greek entrees and pastries. Lenten dishes available. Open to the public. 618-277-0330.

▪ Chicken Dinner/Strawberry Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Concordia U.C.C., 7600 State Route 163, 3 miles north of Millstadt. Fried chicken and all the fixings. Quilt raffle and bake sale. Dine in and carry-out available. 618-476-3377.

▪ Racial Harmony presents a Community Forum — 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. Fairview Heights Recreation Room, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Includes panelists/experts who will cover education, spirituality/religion and mental health. Refreshments will be served. 618-234-0508.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. Get one free answer per week online at americaspubquiz.com

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Augustine’s Gym, 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Eight rounds, 12 hands per round. Random partners every round. Cash payouts. Beer, soda and water for sale. Must be 18 or older. Cost: $10 per player. 618-972-7574.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday, May 30. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Monthly breakfast meeting. Join for a morning of food and fellowship. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Guest speaker: Leha Russell, director at Reflections in Columbia, will share information about their Memory Care day Club and Respite Care programs. Anyone who cares for or has a loved one or friend with dementia or Alzheimer’s is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Hattitude: A Scholarship Hat Luncheon — 12 p.m. Saturday. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Join the ladies of Upsilon Phi Omega for their ninth annual scholarship hat luncheon. Keynote speaker: Omarosa Manigault. Tickets are $50 and available at eventbrite.com. For more information: akauphio1908@gmail.com

▪ Metro Polka Club 35th Anniversary Dance — 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Music by The Steve Meisner Band. Admission $12 at the door. Food and drinks available. 314-867-7897 or folkfire.org/polka

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dinner Dance — 1 p.m. Sunday. Granite City Township Hall, 5060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:15 p.m. Catered meal 1 p.m. Entertainment 1:30 p.m. by Sixties Chics. Dancing 2:30 to 4 p.m. Music by Jerry Cobetto Ensemble. Vendors, 50/50 and more. Tickets: members $13 and non-members $15. Tickets on sale now, must be purchased at a bingo or dance event or from any member. Only 125 tickets available. 618-910-8198 or 618-444-6771.

▪ Polish American Ladies Society (PALS) — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Brown bag lunch. Dessert and beverages provided by June hostesses. Bring items or monetary donations for the Food Pantry. New members welcome.

▪ St. Luke Perpetual Help Sodality Luncheon & Card Party — 12 p.m. Tuesday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cards, bingo, other games with prizes. Menu: chicken salad, orange Jell-o with pineapple, corn chips, snack crackers, cake, coffee, hot tea, iced tea and water. Cost: $8. Please bring canned items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry.

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Community Garden, 527 E. State St., O’Fallon. Meeting will be a party and potluck. No business or weeding, watering or deadheading, just good food and fellowship in the garden. The club will provide fried chicken, plates, napkins, eating utensils and cups. Water and soda will be available. If you plan to attend, please respond to Joy at lowery.garden@gmail.com with your name and number of guests. For the potluck portion, let us know what you’ll bring. Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the cabin at Rock Springs Rotary Park.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Recognition of youth poster and scholarship winners. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Candy Buechler tells how she discovered her seventh great-grandmother and her life in “Marie Rouensa: Portrait of a Kaskaskia Indian.” Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

▪ St. Teresa Academy Class of 1949 Reunion — 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9. Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Mass at 11:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon at the Shrine Restaurant. For more information, contact Charlette Thelkeld at 618-476-1423.

Reservations Required

▪ Yoga in June — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Get fit and healthy with a calming yoga session. Bring your own mat. To register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ 2019 Komen Greater St. Louis ‘More Than Pink’ Walk — 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8. Soldiers Memorial, 1315 Chestnut St., St. Louis. To register/join a team, fundraise or for other information, visit komenmissouri.org

▪ Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. Fee: $10 per couple. Registration required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 or online at mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ 9th annual Sporting Clays Shoot — 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15. World Shooting & Recreational Complex, 1 Main Event Land #510, Sparta. Registration begins 7:30 a.m. One flight at 8:30 a.m. on two courses with five shooters per squad and 15 squads per course. Food, refreshments, prizes and raffles. Cost: $65 per person or a squad of five for $325. Space is limited. 618-282-2275 or 618-282-3790.

▪ P.E.G. Can Help 10th annual Benefit Golf Scramble — 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. 12 p.m. Registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee: $85 per person, includes green fees, cart, dinner and cash prizes. facebook.com/events/2071370592954551

▪ ‘In the Wild’ Vacation Bible School — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 17-21. First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Kids will focus on real-life encounters with Jesus and discover the most amazing truth of all. 618-632-6223 or wendy.milligan@fbcofallon.org

▪ SIUE Summer Entrepreneurship Academy — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 17-21. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, Edwardsville. For students entering grades nine through 12. Participants will spend mornings learning business skills necessary to successfully launch a business. Afternoons will be spent working on strengthening teamwork and using skills they’ve gained. The week will end with a pitch competition to a panel of local business owners and entrepreneurship experts. For information or to register, https://www.siue.edu/summer/camps/summer-entrepreneurship-academy.shtml

▪ 31st annual Belleville West Sports Booster Club Golf Tournament — 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 21. The Orchards Golf Course, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Registration at 11:30 a.m. Lunch 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun start. Four-person scramble. Games and prizes. Cost: $100 per person. Awards dinner to follow tournament. 618-222-7665 or lmeyer@bths201.org

▪ St. Augustine of Canterbury Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Four-person scramble with 1 p.m. shotgun start. Hole prizes, attendance prizes, lunch and dinner. For reservations and information: 618-530-1502.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Monroe Actors Stage Company: ‘Dixie Swim Club’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Historic Capitol Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. General admission $12, seniors/students $10. 618-939-7469 or masctheatre.org.

▪ Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass — 7 p.m. Friday. The Sanctuary, Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. A wide variety of music to lift hearts and spirits in praise. An offering will be collected to help defray the band’s travel expenses. faith-online.org

▪ Midwest Avengers — 8 p.m. Friday. The Sheldon Ballroom, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Coming off of their 25th anniversary celebration in 2017, the Midwest Avengers head-banging hip hop remains as vital as ever. MCs BC and So’N’So, along with That Guy Joe on guitar, Uncle Dave on bass and Zo Prophet on drums, continue to tour the Midwest, earning accolades for their unique style, influenced by everyone from Bad Brains and Fugazi to Nine Inch Nails and Pink Floyd. Tickets: $20 general admission. TheSheldon.org

▪ St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards — 4 p.m. Sunday. The fabulous Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Includes a performance by Belleville West theater kids. Tickets: $25. For ticket and additional information: fabulousfox.com

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Wedding Singer’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Worth the Drive

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Friends of the Library Book Sale — 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Wilson Park Ice Rink, Fehling and Benton, Granite City. Hardbacks, paperbacks, children’s books, DVDs and more. Admission: $5 Thursday, free admission Friday and Saturday. Proceeds benefit Six Mile Regional Library.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ St. Louis Comic Book Show — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Shrewsbury American Legion Post, 7300 Landsdowne, St. Louis. Buy, sell and trade collectible comics, cards, toys and action figures. Meet other hobbyists and explore 40 tables of exciting collectibles. Admission: $2. Fun for the family. Refreshments available. Free parking. 314-544-2812.