Relay for Life of St. Clair County one of many featured events this weekend

Belleville Relay for Life

Noon Thursday, June 20, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Events

▪ Summer Reading Program 2019 — Through Wednesday, July 31. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville, and West Branch Library, 3414 W. Main St., Belleville. Children ages toddler through 13 can register at the Belleville Public Library or through Beanstack to earn chances to win raffle prizes. 618-234-0441 or 618-233-4366.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local produce, honey, eggs, flowers, jams and jellies, baked goods, artisan crafts, soaps and more. maryvilleilfarmersmarket.org

▪ Diva’s Night Out — 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Start: Circa, 128 E. Main St., Belleville. Register between 5 and 7 p.m. then enjoy the evening sipping, shopping and supporting the businesses of downtown Belleville. Bring your completed passport to Big Daddy’s 618, 313 E. Main St., Belleville, at 8 p.m. for the chance to win prizes. Theme: Magical Creatures. bellevillemainstreet.net





▪ Science at Sunset — 5-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1, except for July 4. St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. After-hours fun for all ages. Event highlights include live outdoor music by local bands, $5 happy hour food and drink specials at GROW Gallery’s Fermentation Station, activities in the GROW Gallery and Pavilion, access to the limited time free exhibit “GameXPloration,” discounted admission to special exhibition “Pompeii: The Exhibition,” $6 OMNIMAX Theater tickets (through July 28) and more. www.slsc.org/event/science-at-sunset-2

▪ Practical Safety Tips for Citizens — 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Learn the steps that can be taken to protect yourself and reduce the risk of becoming victimized. To register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Mother Odilia Room, #1 Good Samaritan Way, Mount Vernon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Dupo Firemen’s Picnic — Noon to 11:59 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Dupo Fire & EMS, 501 Columbia Road, Dupo. Food, drinks, music and family fun. Parade Saturday at 6 p.m. facebook.com/events/347249639294444

▪ AARP Driver Safety Course — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Refresh your driving skills, learn to adjust to age-related changes, and find out how to operate vehicles safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment. This classroom-style program will not include any on-road driving. Plan to attend the two sessions, each four hours each day. Both sessions must be completed to qualify for your insurance carrier’s discount. Cost $20 (AARP members $15). AARP members please bring membership number on the first day of class. Cash or check made out to AARP must be paid on the first day. Participants must register in advance through the library. To register: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org





▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ Square Dancing — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Square and Round dancing sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-420-2567.

▪ Dueling Pianos at The Weingarten — 7-11 p.m. Friday. The Weingarten, 1780 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Show by Spanky Entertainment Dueling Pianos. No reservations. Limited menu, beer, wine, sangria and good times. facebook.com/events/305393620369069

▪ MESS ‘50s Dance — 7-11 p.m. Friday. Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Doors open 6:30 p.m. DJ Dr. Dee. Optional: ‘50s dress. Open to the public. Singles or couples age 21 and older. Admission: $7 members, $9 non-members. Cash bar, free snacks, attendance prizes.

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society: ‘Pre-Solar Grains: Solids from Other Stars Studied in the Lab’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Brown Hall, Room 118, Washington University campus, St. Louis. Featuring Dr. Josiah Lewis of Washington University. Free and open to the public. slasonline.org

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Brain Freezin’ for a Reason 5K — 8 a.m. Saturday. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Race to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Registration fee is $25 online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Highland/BrainFreezinforaReason5KRunWalk or $30 on race day. facebook.com/events/2175277082787684

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ The Mississippi Valley Duck Hunters of Illinois second annual Duck Calling Contest — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Open to the public and features fun and competition for all ages. Includes sporting goods and outdoor vendors and more. 618-223-3157 or 618-530-0911.

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants.

▪ ECA Inc. Gun & Knife Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Buy, sell and trade guns, knives, scopes, ammo, accessories, FOID cards processed and much more. General admission: $6. bcfairgrounds.net





▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Appointments are appreciated but not required. 618-624-9900.

▪ Local Author Market and Book Signing — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Visit with a group of local authors whose work covers multiple genres — children/family, romance, mystery, murder, historical, non-fiction, young adult, paranormal, science fiction, fantasy and more. For more information: 618-345-5848, caseyvillelibrary.org or facebook.com/events/321043298580616

▪ Girl Power Summit — 2-4 p.m. Saturday. YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St., Alton. Come for friendly dialogue, fun, refreshments and education. Theme: Dressing how you want to be addressed, to help empower young ladies and teach them the proper way to dress for certain occasions. Free admission. 314-494-4918.

▪ Relay for Life of St. Clair County — 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday. O’Fallon Township High School, 600 S. Smiley St., O’Fallon. Event includes opening ceremonies, games and activities, themed laps and more. For event information, visit RelayForLife.org/ofallonil

▪ Feast of Corpus Christi — 11:45 a.m. Sunday. St. Clare Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. A Eucharistic Procession will follow the 10:30 a.m. Mass. The procession will be led by the Knights of Columbus and Deacon John Gomez, starting at St. Clare Church, traveling north along Lincoln with a stop at the Bank of O’Fallon parking lot. It will proceed to Third Street and turn to travel west two blocks to the St. Clare School Chapel at Third and Oak for closing prayers. 618-632-3562.

▪ ‘Finding Local Historical Sites with Dowsing’ by Dylane Doerr — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Monroe County History Museum, Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. The art of dowsing or witching is an old method used to locate water sources for wells. Dowsing is now being used to locate early underground structures. Learn more about dowsing and historical finds. 618-939-5008.

▪ Polka Dance — 2:30-6 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Butch’s Polka Kings. Admission $7. Sandwiches available for purchase. 314-867-7897 or folkfire.org/polka

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Scott Credit Union, 101 Credit Union Way, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Monday. Scott Credit Union, 712 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 4-7 p.m. Monday. Revive, 1105 Belt Line Road, Collinsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ William J. Burns: ‘The Back Channel’ — 7 p.m. Monday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. William J. Burns played a central role in the most consequential diplomatic episodes of his time. “The Back Channel” gives readers a rare inside look at American diplomacy in action. 314-994-3300.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Journey Metro East Platelet Drive, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday. Scott Credit Union, 501 Edwardsville Road, Troy. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main St. and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

Food

▪ Turkey Hill Grange BBQ — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through August, except July 4. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Pulled pork, pork steaks, brats, sides and desserts. Eat-in and carry-out available. 618-235-8266. facebook.com/events/392382444940618

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Barbeque Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Pork steaks, brats, hotdogs, homemade potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans. Delivery available in area with an order of five or more plate lunches. 618-877-1936.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Public welcome. 618-363-0421.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carry out. 618-243-6545.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast — 7-11 a.m. Saturday. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Biscuits & gravy with scrambled eggs. Eat in or carry-out. Adults $7, children ages 4-10 $3, ages 3 and under free. 618-656-7137.

▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken – 4-8 p.m. Wednesday. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.

▪ Bunco — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Eckert’s Country Restuarant, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Cost: $5 per person, includes game, prizes, beverages and snacks. Open to the public. No reservation required. 618-233-0513, ext. 3.

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.





▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. Get one free answer per week online at americaspubquiz.com

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth Street and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ Dupo Classmates & Friends Lunch Bunch — 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Papa Vito’s, 741 W. Washington St., Millstadt.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ St. Paul’s UCC Adult Sunday School Class Study — 9 a.m. Sundays. St. Paul UCC Office, 210 W. White, Freeburg. The continuing series of studies on the culmination of human history, informing men and women of the players, events, impacts, context and outcomes of The End Time. A second session will be held Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in the church’s Baltz Parlor at 7 N. Belleville, Freeburg. All are welcome.

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One-hour free lesson with paid admission. No partner needed. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. facebook.com/events/251540212394951

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — 7-9 p.m. Monday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 6 p.m. 618-877-1215, Marty 618-797-6749 or Diana 618-444-6771.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ American Association of University Women — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. Demazenod Drive, Belleville. Program planning meeting. Reservations to MaryLu by Monday.

▪ Metro East Amputees Support Group — 7 p.m. Wednesday. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Board Room, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Support group for patients of all ages who have suffered limb loss and for their family/caregivers. Meetings will then be held the second Tuesday of the month. 618-515-4100 or steliz.org

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday, June 27. Eagles Nest Family Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Monthly breakfast meeting. Join for a morning of food and fellowship. 618-656-7593.

Reservations Required

▪ Midwest Salute to the Arts Kick-off Event — 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Jack Schmitt Cadillac of O’Fallon, 915 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Meet the artist Chris Ann Abigt, 2018 Midwest Salute to the Arts Council Choice Award Winner and see a collection of her work. Catering by Bella Milano. Wine tasting by Alto Vineyards & Winery. Emerging artist showcase, live music. RSVP by June 21 by calling 618-632-1000, ext. 100.

▪ 4th annual Field Day: Pollinators in Agroecology — 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27. Henry White Research Farm, 4747 Centreville Road, Millstadt. Free local honey tasting by Pollen Source event. Discussion topics to include: Pollinators in Farming, Modern AG and Pollinators, Pollinator Diversity. A free box lunch will be provided. RSVP by calling 618-980-0117 or emailing Gary.Albers@illinois.gov.

▪ Luv in the Lou Golf Tournament — 7 a.m. Saturday, June 29. Arlington Greens Golf Course, 200 Arlington Drive, Granite City. Registration 7 a.m. with 8 a.m. shotgun start. Four-person scramble. Proceeds to benefit Backstoppers. To register or for more information: backstoppers.org/events/luv-in-the-lou-golf-tournament or 618-531-5992.

▪ Better Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30-9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. The fee is $10 per couple. Registration is required: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Mini STEM Camp 2019: Sponsored by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 11, through Friday, July 12. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. For Daisies and Brownies (grades K-3). Free transportation available. Pick-up locations in Belleville and Vandalia. Camp fee: $45. Registration deadline: July 1. customercare@gsofsi.org

▪ St. Louis Genealogical Society Summer 2019 Speaker Series: ‘Your Family Stories: What DID They Say?’ — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Maryland Heights Community Center, 2300 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights, Mo. Featured speaker John Philip Colletta, Ph.D., will give four talks designed to help you learn more about writing your family stories. Lunch included. Free parking available. Pre-registration is encouraged at stlgs.org

▪ STEM Camp VII: What Rhymes with Seven? Sponsored by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 15, through Friday, July 19. Camp Torqua, 4725 Girl Scout Road, Edwardsville. For Juniors and Ambassadors (grades 4-12). Free transportation available. Pick-up locations in Belleville and Vandalia. Camp fee: $80. Registration deadline: July 1. customercare@gsofsi.org

▪ Odyssey Science Camp — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, through Friday, July 26. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Scientific adventure awaits students entering grades 2-7. The interactive day-camp focuses on STEM concepts through activity-based instruction. Registration costs are $325, plus a non-refundable $25 application fee. Registration form available at siue.edu/summer/camps

Theater/Concerts

▪ Oldies, Comedy, Gospel, Patriotic - Sunday Drive — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The Gathering Place off Broadway, 290 S. Burns St., Sparta. Doors open 6 p.m. Dinner 6:30 p.m. Show starts 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. thegatheringplaceoffbroadway.com

▪ Free Summer Concerts: Dave Sheppard Band — 7 p.m. Thursday. Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ Belleville Area Humane Society Fundraiser: Movie Night for Shelter Pets — 8 p.m. Thursday. Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater, 5700 N. Belt W., Belleville. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” will be screened. BAHS will receive $3 of every ticket purchased. Participants must present flyer or show on mobile device. Flyer can be accessed at bahspets.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/secretlife.pdf. For more information: facebook.com/events/2271483909597611

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series: Miss Jubilee & The Humdingers — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Eckert’s Country Store and Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free and open to the public. Includes a spot for kids to play during the concert. No outside food and drinks. Dogs allowed as long as they are leashed.May bring lawn chairs. eckerts.com

▪ SIUE Summer Theater presents ‘As You Like It’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Metcalf Theater, Edwardsville. Additional performances: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 28, and June 29; 2 p.m. Sunday and June 30. facebook.com/events/2485402484805490

▪ Dhati Majaliwa and Kujaliwa Hukumu featuring ‘Ngoma in Motion – An Evening of Spoken Word and Drum’ — 7 p.m. Saturday. UrbArts, 2600 N. 14th St., St. Louis. urbarts.org

▪ Youth Sing Praise presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ — 7 p.m. Saturday. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, outdoor amphitheater, 442 S. Demazenod Drive, Belleville. Free performance. Rain or shine. youthsingpraise.com

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series: Chris Talley Trio — 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Eckert’s Country Store and Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free and open to the public. Includes a spot for kids to play during the concert. No outside food and drinks. Dogs allowed as long as they are leashed.May bring lawn chairs. eckerts.com

▪ The High Rollers — 8 p.m. Saturday. Casino Queen’s SEVENS, 200 S. Front St., East St. Louis. The High Rollers bring an eclectic mix of hits spanning from a variety of generations and styles. From the classic sounds of Merle Haggard to Motown, there’s guaranteed to be something for everyone to enjoy. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Free admission. casinoqueen.com

▪ The St. Louis Jazz Club presents The Liberty Jazz Band — 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Moolah Shrine Center, 12545 Fee Fee Road, St. Louis. Doors open 1:15 p.m. Tickets available at the door. Members $15, non-members $20. Students with valid ID are free. Snacks and beverages available. Free parking. Open to the public. 314-972-8298 or stlouisjazzclub.org

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: EmiSunshine — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

▪ Free Summer Concerts: Tommy Tunes Band — 7 p.m. Monday. Public Square, Downtown Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Secondhand Lions’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions. All seats general admission.

▪ Lincoln Theatre Summer Movie Series: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ — 10 a.m. Tuesday-Wednesday at the Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Free admission. Sponsored by Bank of Belleville. Shows subject to change. For the series schedule, visit lincolntheatre-belleville.com

▪ Shiloh Concert in the Park ‘At the Water Tower’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday. Shiloh Park, Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass Band. Special guests: Junior fiddlers Quinn Cadieux and Noah Feldt. Rain or shine. Bring lawn chairs. 618-632-1384.

▪ Clinton County Showcase presents ‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’ — 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, through Sunday, June 30. North Park Stage, 10th and Main streets, Breese. Reserved seats and bleacher seating available. Lawn chair seating allowed. In case of rain, no show will be canceled until at least 9 p.m. Rain date: 8 p.m. Monday, July 1. Tickets available at showtix4u.com

▪ Insight Theatre Company presents ‘The Revolutionists’ — 8 p.m. Friday, June 28. The Marcelle, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis. Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Performances through July 14. For performance and ticket information: kranzbergartsfoundation.org/the-marcelle

Worth the Drive

▪Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.





▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance Litha 2019 — Noon Sunday. Giant City State Park, Shelter 4, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Celebrate the summer solstice with SIPA. Gathering starts at noon; the ritual begins at 1 p.m. A potluck will follow. Rain or shine. Free and open to the public. 618-924-0623 (text preferred) or facebook.com/events/296756457899257

▪ Grand Cote Cruisers Cruise Night — 5-9 p.m. Sunday. Pistol City Restaurant, 505 E. Grant St., Coulterville. Includes 50/50 drawing, dash plaques for first 25, Employees Choice Award. No charge. You drive it, it’s welcome. Please do not bring food or drinks.