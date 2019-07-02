Looking for fireworks displays and holiday celebrations? There are plenty available

The chemistry of fireworks Ever wonder about the chemistry behind fireworks and how the different colored fireworks are made? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wonder about the chemistry behind fireworks and how the different colored fireworks are made?

Looking for places to celebrate the Fourth? Here’s a list of events taking place in the area this week, with plenty of fireworks:

Fourth of July Celebrations

Thursday





▪ 4th of July Celebration — 9 a.m. Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Day starts with a fishing tournament from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contests, carnival games, bounce houses, food and drink vendors. Fireworks display at dusk. Bring chairs and/or blankets. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/618470388652212

▪ America’s Birthday Parade 2019 — 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Downtown St. Louis. The parade begins at Union Station and will travel east to end at Kiener Plaza. Theme: We the People. facebook.com/events/2345952275625844

▪ An 1819 Fourth of July Celebration — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gateway Arch Visitor Center, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis. Discover the story of Missouri statehood and experience how St. Louisans celebrated the Fourth of July in 1819. Living history volunteers will lead speeches and a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Participants will enjoy period music and dancing from 12-4 p.m. Costumes are not required to participate. Free and open to the public. gatewayarch.com

▪ Columbia 4th of July Celebration — 11 a.m. American Legion, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Food, drink, contests, tournaments, with a fireworks display at dusk. Free and open to the public. columbiaillinois.com

▪ Picnic in the Park — 12 to 9 p.m. Dupo Community Park, 900 Bluffview Elementary Drive, Dupo. Food, games, live entertainment, arts and crafts and fireworks.

▪ Vegan 4th of July Potluck — 1 to 3 p.m. Tower Grove Park, 4256 Magnolia Ave., St. Louis. Meet at the Humboldt South pavilion near the middle of Tower Grove Park. Bring a big vegan dish to share if you can. Brings friends and family to show them what it’s like to hang out with a bunch of vegans. facebook.com/events/360008697988174

▪ Mascoutah July 4th Celebration and Fireworks — 4 p.m. Scheve Park, 6th and Harnett streets, Mascoutah. Music, food, drinks, kids games, pony rides and more. Fireworks to begin at 9:30 p.m. mascoutah.org

▪ Fireworks at Glik Park — 4 to 9 p.m. Glik Park, 12525 Sportsman Road, Highland. Fireworks, food, drinks and inflatables. Please note that coolers are not permitted at the park.

▪ Family Fun Fest — 5 p.m. Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Vendors, inflatables, games and activities, concessions, arts and crafts, and more. Fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

▪ Alhambra 4th of July — 5:30 p.m. Alhambra Township Park, 610 W. Main, Alhambra. Food and soft drinks begin at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks around 9 p.m.

▪ Litchfield City Fireworks — 7 p.m. Lake Lou Yaeger, 4943 Beach House Trail, Litchfield. Live music until dusk followed by a fireworks display over the lake. visitlitchfield.com

▪ 42nd Millstadt annual Fireworks Display — 9 p.m. Millstadt Village Park, Millstadt. Boy Scout troop 622 will sell soft drinks, nachos and hot dogs 6 to 9 p.m.





Thursday through Saturday

▪ 4th of July Fireworks 2019 - Fair Saint Louis — 9:35 p.m. Thursday, 10 p.m. Friday and 9:35 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Arch National Park, Walnut St. and S. Memorial Drive, St. Louis. For Fair Saint Louis entertainment schedules, visit fairsaintlouis.org

Saturday

▪ 2019 Fourth Fest — 8 p.m. 2nd and Main streets, Greenville. A night of southern country-rock featuring Confederate Railroad followed by a fireworks display. The concert and fireworks are free. facebook.com/events/410462306360651

▪ Grafton Fireworks — 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from near The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton. Celebrate our nation’s independence and the end of the 2019 flood. 618-786-7000 or graftonilchamber.com/fireworks

Sunday

▪ Fireworks Over O’Fallon — 8:30 to 9 p.m. O’Fallon Sports Park, 301 Obernuefemann Road, O’Fallon. Celebrate Independence Day with friends and neighbors with fireworks starting at sundown. facebook.com/events/610874696055648