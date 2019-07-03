Plenty of 4th of July celebrations to choose from in metro-east

The chemistry of fireworks Ever wonder about the chemistry behind fireworks and how the different colored fireworks are made? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wonder about the chemistry behind fireworks and how the different colored fireworks are made?

Fourth of July Celebrations/Events

▪ 4th of July Celebration — 9 a.m. Thursday. Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Day starts with a fishing tournament from 9 a.m. to noon. Contests, carnival games, bounce houses, food and drink vendors. Fireworks display at dusk. Bring chairs and/or blankets. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/618470388652212

▪ An 1819 Fourth of July Celebration — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Gateway Arch Visitor Center, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis. Discover the story of Missouri statehood and experience how St. Louisans celebrated the Fourth of July in 1819. Living history volunteers will lead speeches and a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Participants will enjoy period music and dancing from noon to 4 p.m. Costumes are not required to participate. Free and open to the public. gatewayarch.com

▪ Columbia 4th of July Celebration — 11 a.m. Thursday. American Legion, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Food, drink, contests, tournaments, with a fireworks display at dusk. Free and open to the public. columbiaillinois.com

▪ Picnic in the Park — Noon to 9 p.m. Thursday. Dupo Community Park, 900 Bluffview Elementary Drive, Dupo. Food, games, live entertainment, arts and crafts and fireworks.

▪ Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park Independence Celebration Event — Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park, 185 W. Trendley Ave., East St. Louis. Event information including driving directions, FAQs, and daily schedules can be found at theparkwithaview.com

▪ Vegan 4th of July Potluck — 1-3 p.m. Thursday. Tower Grove Park, 4256 Magnolia Ave., St. Louis. Meet at the Humboldt South pavilion near the middle of Tower Grove Park. Bring a big vegan dish to share if you can. Brings friends and family to show them what it’s like to hang out with a bunch of vegans. facebook.com/events/360008697988174





▪ 4th of July Dance — 1-4:30 p.m. Thursday. Okawville Community Club, 511 S. Hanover St., Okawville. Music by Rendition. Food available for purchase from noon to 4:30 p.m. Cost: $8 per person.

▪ Fireworks at Glik Park — 4-9 p.m. Thursday. Glik Park, 12525 Sportsman Road, Highland. Fireworks, food, drinks and inflatables. Please note coolers are not permitted at the park.

▪ Family Fun Fest — 5 p.m. Thursday. Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Vendors, inflatables, games and activities, concessions, arts and crafts, and more. Fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

▪ Alhambra 4th of July — 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Alhambra Township Park, 610 W. Main, Alhambra. Food and soft drinks begin at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks around 9 p.m.

▪ Mascoutah July 4th Celebration and Fireworks — 4 p.m. Thursday. Scheve Park, Sixth and Harnett streets, Mascoutah. Music, food, drinks, kids games, pony rides and more. Fireworks to begin at 9:30 p.m. Visit mascoutah.org

▪ 42nd Millstadt annual Fireworks Display — 9 p.m. Thursday. Millstadt Village Park, Millstadt. Boy Scout troop 622 will sell soft drinks, nachos and hot dogs 6-9 p.m.

▪ 4th of July Fireworks 2019, Fair Saint Louis — 9:35 p.m. Thursday, 10 p.m. Friday and 9:35 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Arch National Park, Walnut Street and South Memorial Drive, St. Louis. For Fair Saint Louis entertainment schedules, visit fairsaintlouis.org





▪ Elizabeth Keckley Storytelling Program — 1-3 p.m. Friday. Gateway Arch Visitor Center, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis. Elizabeth Keckley was an African-American woman who came to St. Louis as a slave but left as a free woman, and eventually, she became Mary Todd Lincoln’s seamstress. Artistic storyteller Marlene Rivero will portray this historic figure and share Elizabeth’s story through performance and song. Suitable for all ages. Performance will take place in the Riverfront Era exhibit gallery Free and open to the public. gatewayarch.com

▪ 2019 Fourth Fest — 8 p.m. Saturday. Second and Main streets, Greenville. A night of southern country-rock featuring Confederate Railroad followed by a fireworks display. The concert and fireworks are free. facebook.com/events/410462306360651

▪ Pick the City UP Tour: Story Stitchers — 1 -2 p.m. Sunday. Gateway Arch Visitor Center, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis. The Pick the City UP 2019 Tour presents the Saint Louis Story Stitchers’ unique brand of urban storytelling, featuring live original St. Louis hip-hop, spoken word, dance and poetry on experiences of African Americans living in the city of St. Louis, with a focus on African-American history and an awareness and reduction of gun violence. This live performance is suitable for all ages and will take place on the mezzanine in the Arch Visitor Center. Free and open to the public. gatewayarch.com

▪ Fireworks Over O’Fallon — 8:30-9 p.m. Sunday. O’Fallon Sports Park, 301 Obernuefemann Road, O’Fallon. Celebrate Independence Day with friends and neighbors with fireworks starting at sundown. facebook.com/events/610874696055648

Events

▪ Summer Reading Program 2019 — Through Wednesday, July 31. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville, and West Branch Library, 3414 W. Main St., Belleville. Children ages toddler through 13 can register at the Belleville Public Library or through Beanstack to earn chances to win raffle prizes. 618-234-0441 or 618-233-4366.

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 1-4 p.m. Friday. Walgreens, 5939 Belleville Crossing St., Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-5 p.m. Friday. Walgreens, 913 N. Market, Waterloo. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ Square Dancing — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Square and Round dancing sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-420-2567.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants.

▪ Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Clair County Event Center, 1550 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Antiques, craft items, tools, foods, vintage items and much more. Free parking and admission. 618-830-7552 or scceventcenter.com

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday-Sunday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Appointments are appreciated but not required. 618-624-9900.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Walgreens, 100 Admiral Weinel Blvd., Columbia. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9-90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ St. Michael’s annual Picnic & Homecoming — 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Michael’s Church Paderborn, 4576, Buss Branch Road, Waterloo. Mass at 3:30 and 5 p.m. All-you-can-eat chicken dinner 3-7 p.m. Quilt bingo, live music, raffles and more.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Monday. Our Lady Queen of Peace School, 5923 N. Belt W., Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main St. and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Cheerleading Summer Camp — 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 11. O’Fallon Township High School Milburn Campus, 650 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon. Camp for girls and boys ages 4 and up. Campers should be ready to cheer, jump, tumble, stunt and dance with OTHS cheerleaders. Wear athletic clothing and tennis shoes. Long hair should be in a ponytail. Bring own water bottles. Cost: $60 for first camper, $50 for each additional sibling. Cost includes T-shirt, crafts, snacks and drinks. To sign up and for other information: facebook.com/events/457283618350839

▪ Senior Fraud Prevention Seminar — 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Rep. Katie Stuart will welcome financial experts from the attorney general’s office to discuss common scams targeting older adults and ways seniors can protect themselves from financial fraud and abuse. For more information: 618-365-6650.

▪ Donate While You Dine — 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Culver’s, 100 United Drive, Collinsville. St. John’s Community Care will receive 15% of all orders during these hours, including drive-thru customers. No coupon is needed.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Organ/Tissue Donor Drive — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., Caseyville. Get information about the state’s Organ/Tissue Donor Registry and join the registry. lifegoeson.com

Food

▪ Boy Scout Troop 622 BBQ — 11 a.m. Millstadt Community Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. Championship Carolina-style pulled pork, pork steaks, brats and hamburgers, sandwiches and plates with choice of two sides.

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Sts. Constantine and Helen Green Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Featuring home-baked Greek entrees and pastries. Lenten dishes available. Open to the public. 618-277-0330.

Games

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Bunco — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Eckert’s Country Restaurant, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Cost: $5 per person, includes game, prizes, beverages and snacks. Open to the public. No reservation required. 618-233-0513, ext. 3.

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. facebook.com/events/354019178640115

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Xtreme Bar Bingo — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. KC Hall O’Fallon, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. No cost, no cover bingo consisting of nine games with prizes such as cash, a 50” TV, iPad, baseball tickets and more. facebook.com/events/1493101177461803

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 206 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:30 p.m. 618-877-1215, 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.

▪ Marine Historical Society — 7 p.m. Monday. Louis Latzer Homestead, 1464 Old Trenton Road, Highland. Presentation by Janet Kraus with history and a tour of Latzer’s 12/13-room home and Pet Milk Factory display. All are welcome.

▪ St. Clair Women’s Club Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Tim & Joe’s, 6600 W. Main St., Belleville.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ Collinsville Area Christian Women’s Connection ‘Betsy Ross’ Luncheon — 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Barbara Kay will portray Betsy Ross for entertainment. Christine Basset from Washington, Mich., will share her story “Growth Occurs in the Valley.” Cost: $17, includes meal, beverage, program and gratuity. Reservations necessary — must be honored or canceled. Barbara 618-344-7967 or Gloria 618-307-9448.

▪ Alzheimer’s Support Group — 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday. St. John’s Community Care, 222 Goethe Ave., Collinsville. Join others dealing with dementia and memory loss. Sessions held the second Tuesday of each month. Complimentary care for loved ones with reservation. 618-344-5008.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Family Caregiver Support Group — 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. St. John’s Community Care, 222 Goethe Ave., Collinsville. Support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. Join for a light complimentary dinner. Sessions held the second Wednesday of every month. Complimentary care for loved ones with reservation. 618-344-5008.

▪ Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Mount Carmel Peace Chapel, 10101 W. Main St., Belleville. Exchange ideas that support a positive outcome for the cemetery. Come and let your voice be heard. New members welcome. Refreshments will be served. RSVP: egs802092016@suddenlink.net

Reservations Required

▪ Better Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30-9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. The fee is $10 per couple. Registration is required: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ 14th annual Tour de Belleville — 8 p.m. Friday, July 12. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Registration events 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bicycle World, 4516 W. Main St., Belleville, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Belleville Parks and Rec, 510 W. Main St., Belleville. Entry fee: $18 per rider in advance, includes a T-shirt and water bottle while supplies last. Fee is $25 per rider on day of event. 618-233-1416 or tourdebelleville.com

▪ Memorial Family Care Birthing Center Sibling Class — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13. Memorial Hospital East, Community Conference Room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class helps siblings feel they are an important part of the family as the older brother or sister. Designed for children ages 2-10. Fee: $5 per child. Registration required. 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Family Day Block Party — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Grand Center Arts District, Grand and Washington boulevards, St. Louis. Art activities, music, performances and more. Recommended for ages 3-12. Register at camstl.org/youth

▪ St. Louis Genealogical Society Summer 2019 Speaker Series: ‘Your Family Stories: What DID They Say?’ — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Maryland Heights Community Center, 2300 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights, Mo. Featured speaker John Philip Colletta, Ph.D., will give four talks designed to help you learn more about writing your family stories. Lunch included. Free parking available. Pre-registration is encouraged at stlgs.org

▪ Medicare Q&A — 6-7 p.m. Monday, July 15. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ The Other Pollinators — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Master Gardener Charlie Pitts. Find out what pollination actually is, how it’s done and a bit about the lives of some of the “other” pollinators, which include native bees, butterflies, moths, ants and even birds. Requires registration. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Future Panther Girls’ LAX Camp — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17. O’Fallon Township High School Girls’ Lacrosse Field, 600 S. Smiley St., O’Fallon. For girls entering first through eighth grade interested in having fun and learning lacrosse. Cost: $40. To register online or for more information visit othsyouthgirlslaxcamp.eventbrite.com. 618-632-3507, ext. 280.

▪ 10th annual Field to Fork — 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Bellecourt Manor, 225 E. A St., Belleville. Featuring a six-course meal prepared by six local chefs. All ingredients are locally sourced from farms in southern Illinois. Live music, silent auction and live auction. All proceeds benefit HeartLands Conservancy. For tickets and other information: heartlandsconservancy.org/fieldtofork.php

▪ Holy Virgin Mary & Shoghagat Armenian Church 14th annual Dinner Dance — 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Appetizers, sit-down dinner followed by dance. Cash bar. Dance only starts 7:30 p.m. Advance dinner reservations are required. For reservations or more information: Amie 618-397-1041, Paul 618-236-1469 or HolyShoghagat@sbcglobal.net

▪ Relay for Life East St. Louis — 6 p.m. Friday, July 26. Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium, 4901 State St., East St. Louis. Includes opening ceremony, Survivor/Caregiver Walk, Luminaria Ceremony, closing ceremony. For more information or to join: relay.acsevents.org

Theater/Concerts

▪ Friday Classic Movies: ‘Christmas in July’ — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. A classic film and refreshments at the library. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series: The Jeremiah Johnson Band — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Eckert’s Country Store and Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free and open to the public. Includes a spot for kids to play during the concert. No outside food and drinks. Dogs allowed as long as they are leashed. May bring lawn chairs. eckerts.com

▪ Forté Handbell Quartet — 7 p.m. Saturday. Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis. Concert is free; a free-will offering will be collected. secondshurch.net and fortehandbells.org

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series: The Baker Family — 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Eckert’s Country Store and Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free and open to the public. Includes a spot for kids to play during the concert. No outside food and drinks. Dogs allowed as long as they are leashed. May bring lawn chairs. eckerts.com

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Zydeco Crawdaddys — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

▪ Free Summer Concerts: George Portz Band — 7 p.m. Monday. Public Square, Downtown Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Long, Long Trailer’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions. All seats general admission.

▪ Lincoln Theatre Summer Movie Series: “The Goonies” — 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 10. The Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Free admission. Sponsored by Bank of Belleville. Shows subject to change. For the series schedule, visit lincolntheatre-belleville.com

▪ Gaslight Jazz Series: Lamar Harris - Brass in the Trap — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Dinner before or after the show is available at the West End Grill & Pub. Tickets: $15. gaslighttheater.net

▪ 7th annual LaBute New Theater Festival — Through Sunday, July 28. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Performances featuring one-act plays of the six 2019 finalists and the Midwest premiere of “Great Negro Works of Art” by Neil LaBute. For additional information or tickets, visit stlas.org/services-view/labute

▪ The Actors’ Attic presents ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, through Saturday, July 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Columbia Middle School, 100 Eagle Drive, Columbia. Reserved tickets can be purchased at actorsatticcolumbia.org. Tickets can be purchased at the door. facebook.com/theactorsattic

Worth the Drive

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Monastery Museum Tours — 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Teutopolis Monastery Museum, off Route 40 at 110 S. Garrett St., Teutopolis. Housed on the second floor of the former Franciscan Novitiate visitors can view more than 30 rooms of artifacts used by the Franciscan Friars, bibles and books in different languages, pioneer artifacts including farm tools, clocks, furniture, quilts, toys and much more, tour the Mausoleum and St. Francis Church with stained glass windows which depicts highlights in the life of St. Francis of Assisi. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for children. 217-857-6404, ext. 236. teutopolis.com