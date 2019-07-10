14th annual Tour de Belleville one of many events on tap this weekend in metro-east

12th annual Tour de Belleville was Friday, July 14, 2017 The 12th annual Tour de Belleville was Friday, July 14, 2017, around the city. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 12th annual Tour de Belleville was Friday, July 14, 2017, around the city.

Events

▪ Summer Reading Program 2019 — Through Wednesday, July 31. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville, and West Branch Library, 3414 W. Main St., Belleville. Children ages toddler through 13 can register at the Belleville Public Library or through Beanstack to earn chances to win raffle prizes. 618-234-0441 or 618-233-4366.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 11. St. James Catholic Parish and School, Parish Room, 412 W. Washington Ave., Millstadt. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, code: Millstadt.

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11. D.D. Collins House, 703 W. Main St., Collinsville. Local produce, honey, eggs, flowers, jams and jellies, baked goods, artisan crafts, soaps and more. maryvilleilfarmersmarket.org

▪ Organ/Tissue Donor Drive — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Get information about the state’s Organ/Tissue Donor Registry and join the registry. lifegoeson.com

▪ Science at Sunset — 5-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1. St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. After-hours fun for all ages. Event highlights include live outdoor music by local bands, $5 happy hour food and drink specials at GROW Gallery’s Fermentation Station, activities in the GROW Gallery and Pavilion, access to the limited time free exhibit “GameXPloration,” discounted admission to special exhibition “Pompeii: The Exhibition,” $6 OMNIMAX Theater tickets (through July 28) and more. www.slsc.org/event/science-at-sunset-2

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. KSHE Southwestern Illinois College, Intramural Gymnasium, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ 2019 Belleville Knife Expo — 1-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Antique, factory, custom knives, sharpening service, accessories. Largest knife show in the area. Admission: $3 Friday, $4 Saturday, 2-day pass $6. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ 14th annual Tour de Belleville — 8 p.m. Friday. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Entry fee: $18 per rider in advance, includes a T-shirt and water bottle while supplies last. Fee is $25 per rider on day of event. 618-233-1416 or tourdebelleville.com

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, household items will be available.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants.

▪ Contemporary Indian Art Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Thirty Native American artists from 15 tribal affiliations across the nations will display and sell fine art. Includes paintings and prints; pen and ink drawings; metalwork; sculptures in stone, antler, wood and clay; pottery in traditional and contemporary forms; jewelry of all types; leather bags and purses; masks; weaving; gourd carving; traditional dolls, beadwork and flutes. Free admission. cahokiamounds.org

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Appointments are appreciated but not required. 618-624-9900.

▪ Mt. Joy Church Block Party — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Mt. Joy Church, 327 Olive St., Edwardsville. 150th Church anniversary and vacation bible school kick-off event. facebook.com/events/638944646618690

▪ Celebrity Storytime with Lisl Detlefsen — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books welcomes Lisl Detlefsen, author of “Time for Cranberries” and “If You Had a Jetpack,” for a Celebrity Storytime reading of her new book, “1,2,3, Jump!” left-bank.com

▪ Sunglasses & Sangria — 11 a.m. Saturday. The Weingarten, 1780 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Wear your favorite sundress and enjoy $5 off pitchers of sangria or $4 glasses from 11 a.m. to noon. Shopping included - every Saturday in July will have vendors to shop for your next favorite summer-wear. facebook.com/events/398523684092985

▪ Bastille Day at Jarrot Mansion — Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Jarrot Mansion State Historic Site, 124 E. First St., Cahokia. The Jarrot Mansion will open its doors to give the public a rare glimpse of the unique mansion and to celebrate the state’s French heritage ahead of Bastille Day. The nearby Cahokia Courthouse State Historic Site will also be open. 618-332-1782 or jarrotmansion.org

▪ St. Damian Picnic — 3:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Damian Parish, 1 W. Main St., Damiansville. Authentic homemade German supper including sauerbraten, homemade noodles, fried chicken, beverages and more. Carry-outs available. Inflatables, rides. Mass at 4:30 p.m. Quilt/Cash bingo 6:30 p.m. Bier yoga at 8 p.m.

▪ St. Louis Zoo: Shark Week — Sunday, July 14, through Saturday, July 20. St. Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. The week kicks off with Shark Awareness Day on Sunday. For the week’s schedule of events: stlzoo.org/events/shark-week

▪ Gateway East Artists Guild: Gateway to Art Exhibition Opening Reception — 1 p.m. Sunday. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. Demazenod Drive, Belleville. Exhibit runs through Friday, Aug. 16.

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9-90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Geddy Lee: ‘Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass’ — 5 p.m. Monday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Rush bassist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Geddy Lee will sign his new book, “Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass.” Tickets are $100 and admits up to two adults to the signing line and includes one hardcover copy of the book. left-bank.com

▪ Clinton County Fair Parade — 6 p.m. Monday. Carlyle. This community favorite and heavily attended county fair parade kicks off Fair week. The parade route travels west on Fairfax Street, makes a left on 17th St., then a right into the fairgrounds entrance. Local businesses and community organizations celebrate this year’s theme “A Salute to the Volunteer.” The Clinton County Fair runs July 14-20. facebook.com/ClintonCountyFairIl or clintoncofair.org

▪ Beatriz Williams: ‘The Golden Hour’ — 7 p.m. Monday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Beatriz Williams, New York Times bestselling author will read from and discuss her new book, “The Golden Hour.” 314-994-3300.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Tuesday. Lebanon Lions Club, 412 S. Madison St., Lebanon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Linda Castillo: ‘Shamed’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Linda Castillo will sign and discuss her new book “Shamed.” 314-994-3300.

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main Street and Mascoutah Avenue, Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: Cookies & Conversations — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Networking event honoring regional women of distinction who embody the Girl Scout mission. Reconnect with your Girl Scout sisters, or introduce a newcomer to the leadership experience of Girl Scouts. Creating a space to share clever conversations promoting courage, confidence and character. RSVP: 800-345-6858 or friends@gsofsi.org. facebook.com/events/2547090215318910

▪ Diva’s Night Out — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Register at MetalCrafters Studio, 310 E. Main St., Belleville. Closing party at Copper Fire, 200 E. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy an evening of sipping, shopping and supporting the businesses of downtown Belleville. Bring completed passport to the closing party for a chance to win prizes. Cost: $5 per person. Theme: Wacky Hair - Don’t Care. bellevillemainstreet.net

Food

▪ Turkey Hill Grange BBQ — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through August. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Pulled pork, pork steaks, brats, sides and desserts. Eat-in and carry-out available. 618-235-8266. facebook.com/events/392382444940618

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carry out. 618-243-6545.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. facebook.com/events/354019178640115

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Xtreme Bar Bingo — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. KC Hall O’Fallon, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. No cost, no cover bingo consisting of nine games with prizes such as cash, a 50” TV, iPad, baseball tickets and more. facebook.com/events/1493101177461803

▪ Summer Game Nights at The Weingarten — 4 p.m. Wednesdays. The Weingarten, 1780 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Bring your own game or choose from our collection of fun. Featuring a new game shelf with all-ages/all-levels games to choose from. Family-friendly. No purchase necessary. facebook.com/events/458514494695222

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth Street and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11. PSOP, Room 204, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. “A Memory of Violets” by Hazel Gaynor. Discussion leader: Jan Lugge.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Exchange Club of Belleville — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. Demazenod Drive, Belleville. Meeting to include installation of officers banquet, information for the public about the organization and the projects they do for the community. For more information, call 618-277-2737 or 618-363-9980.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Gateway East Trails — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Ron’s Lounge, 228 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. New members welcome. 618-444-4481 or info@gatewayeasttrails.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ O’Fallon Historical Society Meeting — 7 p.m. Tuesday. History Museum, 101 W. State St., O’Fallon. Program: Summer Celebrations – 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair and 1954 O’Fallon Centennial. Free and open to the public. ofallonhistory.net

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Collinsville Senior Citizens Club — Noon Wednesday, July 17. Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. Guest speaker: State Rep. Katie Stewart. Picnic lunch and bingo after the meeting.

▪ Family Caregiver Support Group — 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. St. John’s Community Care, 1015 Century Drive, Edwardsville. Group intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. Sessions held third Wednesday of the month. 618-656-7090.

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One-hour free lesson with paid admission. No partner needed. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Mount Carmel Peace Chapel, 10101 W. Main St., Belleville. Exchange ideas that support a positive outcome for the cemetery. Come and let your voice be heard. New members welcome. Refreshments will be served. RSVP: egs802092016@suddenlink.net

Reservations Required

▪ Memorial Family Care Birthing Center Sibling Class — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Memorial Hospital East, Community Conference Room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class helps siblings feel they are an important part of the family as the older brother or sister. Designed for children ages 2-10. Fee: $5 per child. Registration required. 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Family Day Block Party — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Grand Center Arts District, Grand and Washington boulevards, St. Louis. Art activities, music, performances and more. Recommended for ages 3-12. Register at camstl.org/youth

▪ St. Louis Genealogical Society Summer 2019 Speaker Series: ‘Your Family Stories: What DID They Say?’ — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Maryland Heights Community Center, 2300 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights, Mo. Featured speaker John Philip Colletta, Ph.D., will give four talks designed to help you learn more about writing your family stories. Lunch included. Free parking available. Pre-registration is encouraged at stlgs.org

▪ Medicare Q&A — 6-7 p.m. Monday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Future Panther Girls’ LAX Camp — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17. O’Fallon Township High School Girls’ Lacrosse Field, 600 S. Smiley St., O’Fallon. For girls entering first through eighth grade interested in having fun and learning lacrosse. Cost: $40. To register online or for more information visit othsyouthgirlslaxcamp.eventbrite.com. 618-632-3507, ext. 280.

▪ Hale Outreach Ministry: ‘Living In the Overflow’ — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Bishop Claude Ratliff Jr. Memorial Hall, 4321 State St., East St. Louis. Women’s conference event. Cost; $10 donation for lunch. Register at haleoutreachministry.org or call 618-604-0970.

▪ 10th annual Field to Fork — 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Bellecourt Manor, 225 E. A St., Belleville. Featuring a six-course meal prepared by six local chefs. All ingredients are locally sourced from farms in southern Illinois. Live music, silent auction and live auction. All proceeds benefit HeartLands Conservancy. For tickets and other information: heartlandsconservancy.org/fieldtofork.php

▪ Holy Virgin Mary & Shoghagat Armenian Church 14th annual Dinner Dance — 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Appetizers, sit-down dinner followed by dance. Cash bar. Dance only starts 7:30 p.m. Advance dinner reservations are required. For reservations or more information: Amie 618-397-1041, Paul 618-236-1469 or HolyShoghagat@sbcglobal.net

▪ Dinner with Elvis — 6 p.m. Friday, July 26. Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton. Enjoy Pere Marquette Lodge’s famous fried chicken buffet and then sit back and enjoy 90 minutes of a tribute to the King by Steve Davis. Dinner buffet from 6 to 7 p.m. Performance 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $38 per person and include the dinner, show, taxes and gratuity. For tickets: 618-786-2331, ext. 338 or facebook.com/events/2269747779730265

▪ Relay for Life East St. Louis — 6 p.m. Friday, July 26. Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium, 4901 State St., East St. Louis. Includes opening ceremony, Survivor/Caregiver Walk, Luminaria Ceremony, closing ceremony. For more information or to join: relay.acsevents.org

Theater/Concerts

▪ 7th annual LaBute New Theater Festival — Through Sunday, July 28. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Performances featuring one-act plays of the six 2019 finalists and the Midwest premiere of “Great Negro Works of Art” by Neil LaBute. For additional information or tickets, visit stlas.org/services-view/labute

▪ Free Summer Concerts: Blues & Grass Band — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ Music in the Park Concert Series: RiverTown — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Red Hawk Park, 1200 Grafton Hills Drive, Grafton. Free concert. Bring lawn chairs and/or a blanket. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Playground available for kids. Rain date: Aug. 15. facebook.com/events/2255338031373474

▪ The Actors’ Attic presents ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11 through Saturday, July 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Columbia Middle School, 100 Eagle Drive, Columbia. Reserved tickets can be purchased at actorsatticcolumbia.org. Tickets can be purchased at the door. facebook.com/theactorsattic

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ Art Hill Film Series: ‘Black Panther’ — 6 p.m. Friday. St. Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis. Celebrate 10 years of films, food and fun with your dream team this summer. The party starts at 6 p.m., the movie starts at 9 p.m. Before the film starts, see free performances, order popcorn and drinks, enjoy the fare at Food Truck Fest in the West lot, spin the prize wheel for a chance to win, cool off with some AC inside the museum (open until 9 p.m.). Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/331324497740213 or slam.org/arthillfilms

▪ ‘Mamma Mia!’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Katherine Dunham Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Additional performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, SIUE faculty, staff and non-SIUE students with valid ID. SIUE students are free with a valid summer ID. 618-650-2774.

▪ The Trophy Mules — 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Alpha Brewing Co., 4310 Fyler Ave., St. Louis. Live acoustic music by Corey and Josh. facebook.com/events/345754552735453

▪ 32nd annual Bluegrass on the Farm — 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Suson Park, 6073 Wells Road, St. Louis. Featuring George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass with special guests Jr. Fiddlers Frolic, Lit’l Miss Country, Ruby Pearson, Thunder & Lightning Cloggers. Admission: $5 for adults, children free. 314-615-5564 or georgeportzbluegrass.com

▪ St. Louis Jazz Club presents: Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers — 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Moolah Shrine Center, 12545 Fee Fee Road, St. Louis. Tickets available at the door. Members $15, non-members $20. Students free with valid ID. Snacks and beverages available. Free parking. Open to the public. 314-972-8298 or stlouisjazzclub.org

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: The Hillbenders — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

▪ Blue Mondays with 6 Hand Blues — 7 p.m. Monday. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Dinner before or after the show is available at the West End Grill & Pub. Tickets: $15. gaslighttheater.net

▪ Free Summer Concerts: 19th & E. Band — 7 p.m. Monday. Public Square, Downtown Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Right Stuff’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions. All seats general admission.

▪ Lincoln Theatre Summer Movie Series: ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’ — 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17. The Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Free admission. Sponsored by Bank of Belleville. Shows subject to change. For the series schedule, visit lincolntheatre-belleville.com

▪ Gaslight Jazz Series: The Gaslight Squares with T.J. Muller — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Dinner before or after the show is available at the West End Grill & Pub. Tickets: $15. gaslighttheater.net

▪ Cash Box Kings — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. BB’s Jazz, Blues and Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis. See The Cash Box Kings in a live performance to celebrate the release of their new album, “Hail to the Kings!” For ticket information: bbsjazzbluessoups.com

▪ Concert: Booth Brothers — 7 p.m. Friday, July 19. First Christian Church, 1200 W. Boone, Salem. Doors open 6 p.m. Brothers Michael and Ronnie Booth and Paul Lancaster will make their 14th consecutive appearance at part of a concert series sponsored by Southern Illinois’ Homecoming Gospel Choir. For more information: 618-245-9133.

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Green Door Art Gallery: ‘Seen Around Our City’ Opening Reception — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Green Door art gallery, 21 N. Gore St., Old Webster Groves. Featuring encaustic mixed media scenes of St. Louis by Leah Merriman, mixed media mandalas by Mira Patel, landscape oil paintings by Michael Anderson and whimsical animal paintings by Alison Bozarth. Free and open to the public. greendoorartgallery.com

▪ Cruise Night at Coulterville Dairy Queen — 6-9 p.m. Friday. Coulterville Dairy Queen, 304 W. Grant St., Coulterville. Classic and vintage cars. Half-price specials. Free giveaways, 50/50 drawing, attendance prizes, DJ music, Employees Choice Award.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ National Council of Negro Women annual Harambee Celebration Jazz Brunch — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Best Western Premier, 3559 College Ave., Alton. Event to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, the founder of NCNW. Bethune was a champion of racial and gender equality, founded many organizations and led voter registration drives after women gained the right to vote. Live music from 3 Central of St. Louis. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door. For tickets, contact Toi Williams at 618-530-1816.

▪ ‘You Don’t Have to Leave Monroe County to Find Greatness’ — 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Monroe County History Museum, Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Immaculate Conception School principal Mike Kish gives a presentation and itinerary to help you learn your past and plan for a trip visiting historical sites, hiking and finding your roots, without leaving Monroe County. monroecountyhistorymuseum.org

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, refurbished items. Live entertainment. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket

▪ Check for Cash Program — 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 17. Columbia Public Library, 106 N. Metter Ave., Columbia. A staff representative from Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza and Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ offices will be in the area to help residents get back their money. This is a free event. People do not need identification to check their names in the database.

▪ Check for Cash Program — 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Morrison-Talbott Library, 215 Park St., Waterloo. A staff representative from Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza and Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ offices will be in the area to help residents get back their money. This is a free event. People do not need identification to check their names in the database.