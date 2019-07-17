Brave the heat & check out a local Farmer’s Market this weekend

Vine Street Market in O’Fallon Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon.

Events

▪ Summer Reading Program 2019 — Through Wednesday, July 31. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville, and West Branch Library, 3414 W. Main St., Belleville. Children ages toddler through 13 can register at the Belleville Public Library or through Beanstack to earn chances to win raffle prizes. 618-234-0441 or 618-233-4366.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local produce, honey, eggs, flowers, jams and jellies, baked goods, artisan crafts, soaps and more. maryvilleilfarmersmarket.org

▪ Diva’s Night Out — 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Register at MetalCrafters Studio, 310 E. Main St., Belleville. Closing party at Copper Fire, 200 E. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy an evening of sipping, shopping and supporting the businesses of downtown Belleville. Bring completed passport to the closing party for a chance to win prizes. Cost: $5 per person. Theme: Wacky Hair - Don’t Care. bellevillemainstreet.net

▪ Science at Sunset — 5-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1. St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. After-hours fun for all ages. Event highlights include live outdoor music by local bands, $5 happy hour food and drink specials at GROW Gallery’s Fermentation Station, activities in the GROW Gallery and Pavilion, access to the limited time free exhibit “GameXPloration,” discounted admission to special exhibition “Pompeii: The Exhibition,” $6 OMNIMAX Theater tickets (through July 28) and more. www.slsc.org/event/science-at-sunset-2

▪ Lancer Bands annual Rummage Sale — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Belleville East High School Cafeteria, 2555 West Blvd., Belleville. Admission $5 Thursday (early bird sale), free admission Friday and Saturday. Cash and credit cards accepted. facebook.com/events/434212283823697

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003509502319

▪ Chavisa Woods: ‘100 Times’ — 7 p.m. Thursday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Shirley Jackson Award-winning author and three-time Lambda Finalist Chavisa Woods will sign and discuss her new book “100 Times,” a memoir of 100 personal stories of sexism, harassment, discrimination and assault. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ New Athens Homecoming — 6 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Sunday. New Athens City Park, under the water tower, New Athens. Music, food, drinks and rides will be available both nights starting at 6 p.m. Homecoming parade 6 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/events/672702479807038

▪ Square Dancing — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Caller and cuer: Ron Betzelberger. Square and Round dancing sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-420-2567.

▪ MESS Red, White & Blue Dance — 7-11 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Belleville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. DJ Dr. Dee. Wear your red, white and blue - optional. Admission: $7 members, $9 non-members. Cash bar, free snacks, attendance prizes.

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society: ‘Piloting SOFIA, NASA’s Flying Observatory’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday. McDonnell Hall, Room 162, Washington University, St. Louis. Presentation by retired Air Force, NASA and airline pilot Craig O’Mara. The group’s meeting and the presentation are free and open to the public. 314-962-9231 or slasonline.org

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Spencer Kennel Recycling Drive — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Former Memorial Healthcare Center, 706 Highway 50, O’Fallon. Electronics and metals drop off includes office equipment, electronics, appliances, machinery, batteries and vehicles. TV/Monitors CRT cost: $20 > 32-inch, $40 < 32-inch. Not accepted: paper, glass, plastic, cardboard, wood, tires. 618-344-7232.

▪ Belleville Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Southern Illinois’ Premier Indoor/Outdoor Market – more than 600 tables and 300-400 vendors selling antiques, collectibles, merchandise — old and new. Free admission. Parking is $3. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ SciFest: Apollo 50th Anniversary Moon Landing Party — 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Saint Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. Join the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first Apollo moon landing as an official NASA anchor site. Meet aeronautics and astronautics professionals, including planetary and moon landing experts. Discover more about the science, technology, ingenuity and effort of the historic mission that landed mankind on the moon. Schlafly Bottleworks and StilL 630 Distillery will sample moon-themed adult beverages. Free admission. All ages are welcome. facebook.com/events/310696096515779 or slsc.org

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Appointments are appreciated but not required. 618-624-9900.

▪ Marcus O’Fallon Cine Free “Lion King” Party — 10 a.m. to noon Marcus O’Fallon Cine, 1320 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Celebrate one of the summer’s most anticipated films. Partygoers will enjoy a variety of crafts and snacks. Film admission sold separately. 618-624-7363 or marcustheatres.com

▪ St. Francis Church Quilt Show — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. St. Francis Parish, Second and Clinton streets, Aviston. Quilt tops, baby quilts and more for sale. Special features include a preview of the 2019 picnic quilts and the 2019 Special Quilt, Queen & Her Court. Admission: $3, includes refreshments and a chance for the attendance prize drawing. 618-228-7219 or stfrancisav.org

▪ Sundresses & Sangria — 11 a.m. Saturday. The Weingarten, 1780 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Wear your favorite sundress and enjoy $5 off pitchers of sangria or $4 glasses from 11 a.m. to noon. Shopping included - every Saturday in July will have vendors to shop for your next favorite summer-wear. facebook.com/events/398523684092985

▪ Frizz Fest 2019 — Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis. This Natural Beauty Festival and Celebration of Women to encourage self-love and inspire confidence among women is family-friendly. All are welcome. Bring blankets and lawn chairs to hang out. facebook.com/events/398940527319697

▪ The Black African Diaspora — 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Join us for this engaging presentation as Dr. Curry candidly discusses the 400-year history of Africans in America. This talk will cover the Black Experience before, during and after slavery, and what that means for the present day. This event is a celebration and commemoration of the first Africans who were brought to America as slaves in the year 1619. Free and open to the public. Please register soon as space is limited. ofpl.info

▪ Apollo Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Party — 4 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday. Moonrise Hotel, 6177 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. Includes costume contest, free mini moon pies, free photo booth, themed T-shirts for sale, live DJs, moon-themed cocktails and shots and more. facebook.com/events/200799880867383

▪ Drag Brunch at Big Daddy’s — Noon-3 p.m. 618 Big Daddy’s, 313 E. Main St., Belleville. Doors open at 12 p.m. and brunch starts at 12:30 p.m. The show will immediately follow. Seating is limited. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Hosted by Metro East Pride. facebook.com/events/580796039111143

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ An Evening with Wendy J. Fox, Angela Mitchell and Aisha Shariff — 7 p.m. Monday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Left Bank Books presents Cave Canem fellow Aisha Sharif, award winner Wendy J. Fox, and local author and award winner Angela Mitchell. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Karl Marlantes: ‘Deep River’ — 7 p.m. Monday. St. Louis Public Library, Schlafly Branch, 225 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Bestselling author Karl Marlantes will sign and discuss his new novel, “Deep River.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Journey Metro East Platelet Drive, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ SWIC July Registration Blitz — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, and Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Take the steps for enrollment for the fall 2019 Semester at SWIC. Complete an application and get a student ID number; take placement tests; meet with an academic advisor to discuss degree requirements or transfer courses, get financial aid information, register for classes and more. 618-235-2700, ext. 5675 or admissions@swic.edu

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church and School, Fellowship Hall, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main St. and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Jammin’ at the Zoo presented by Macy’s — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. St. Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Enjoy the “Zoo Uncorked” with live music and wine and beer tastings, featuring more than 75 selections. Proceeds will benefit the Saint Louis Zoo and its conservation efforts. Admission is $12.95 for Zoo members and $22.95 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at stlzoo.org/jammin

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Steamy Summer Reads with Randy Susan Meyers and M.J. Rose — 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Novelists Randy Susan Meyers and M.J. Rose team up to present two captivating page-turners for your lazy summer reading days. 314-994-3300.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Dupo High School, 240 S. 5th, Dupo. bloodcenterimpact.org

Food

▪ Turkey Hill Grange BBQ — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through August. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Pulled pork, pork steaks, brats, sides and desserts. Eat-in and carry-out available. 618-235-8266. facebook.com/events/392382444940618

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Ice cold beer. Public is welcome. 618-363-0421.

▪ 189 Detatch Fundraiser — 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Elks Lodge, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Menu: choice of pork steaks or ribs; choice of two: macaroni salad, baked beans, pasta salad, slaw, potato salad. Cost: $10 per plate. Eat in or carry out. Cash bar. No outside drinks. 618-531-8418.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carry out. 618-243-6545.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Dine and Share for Angel Fund — 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Annie’s Frozen Custard, 245 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville, and 11 Illini Drive, Glen Carbon. Annie’s will donate 20% of the day’s proceeds will benefit the Friends of Valley View Cemetery. facebook.com/events/371792020186177

▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken — 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.

▪ Bunco — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Eckert’s Country Restaurant, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Cost: $5 per person, includes game, prizes, beverages and snacks. Open to the public. No reservation required. 618-233-0513, ext. 3.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. facebook.com/events/354019178640115

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Xtreme Bar Bingo — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. KC Hall O’Fallon, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. No cost, no cover bingo consisting of nine games with prizes such as cash, a 50” TV, iPad, baseball tickets and more. facebook.com/events/1493101177461803

▪ Summer Game Nights at The Weingarten — 4 p.m. Wednesdays. The Weingarten, 1780 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Bring your own game or choose from our collection of fun. Featuring a new game shelf with all-ages/all-levels games to choose from. Family-friendly. No purchase necessary. facebook.com/events/458514494695222

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ Parents Without Partners — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Papa Mendi’s, 127 N. Belt East, Belleville. General monthly meeting with orientation for prospective members. 618-234-5937.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7-9 p.m. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Pat Felix, R.N., retired Oak Hill registered nurse, and Julia Olszewski, memory care director at Oak Hill, will give a presentation on Alzheimer’s and communication. The second half of the meeting will be for sharing. Refreshments will be served. Anyone with a loved one or friend with dementia is welcome. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.

▪ Metro East Amputees Support Group — 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Board Room, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Support group for patients of all ages who have suffered limb loss and for their family and caregivers. For more information: metroeastamputees@gmail.com, 618-515-4100 or facebook.com/groups/metroeastamputees

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday, July 25. Meet at the Union Hall at 9 a.m. Carpool to the IBEW Founders Museum in St. Louis. Lunch at Pappy’s Smokehouse. IBEW #649 retirees who are not members of the club are welcome. For more information, 618-656-7593.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Program: African Violets, Beauty at Your Fingertips, presented by Martha Nox from St. Louis African Violet Society. Visitors always welcome.

▪ Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Mount Carmel Peace Chapel, 10101 W. Main St., Belleville. Exchange ideas that support a positive outcome for the cemetery. Come and let your voice be heard. New members welcome. Refreshments will be served. RSVP: egs802092016@suddenlink.net

Reservations Required

▪ Hale Outreach Ministry: “Living In the Overflow” — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Bishop Claude Ratliff Jr. Memorial Hall, 4321 State St., East St. Louis. Women’s conference event. Cost: $10 donation for lunch. Register at haleoutreachministry.org or call 618-604-0970.

▪ 10th annual Field to Fork — 5 p.m. Saturday. Bellecourt Manor, 225 E. A St., Belleville. Featuring a six-course meal prepared by six local chefs. All ingredients are locally sourced from farms in southern Illinois. Live music, silent auction and live auction. All proceeds benefit HeartLands Conservancy. For tickets and other information: heartlandsconservancy.org/fieldtofork.php

▪ Holy Virgin Mary & Shoghagat Armenian Church 14th annual Dinner Dance — 6 p.m. Saturday. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Appetizers, sit-down dinner followed by dance. Cash bar. Dance only starts 7:30 p.m. Advance dinner reservations are required. For reservations or more information: Amie 618-397-1041, Paul 618-236-1469 or HolyShoghagat@sbcglobal.net

▪ Crossview Church Vacation Bible School — 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday, July 21, through Friday, July 26. Crossview Church, 915 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. For ages 3 and up. To register, call the church at 618-624-6114 or email crossview915church@hotmail.com

▪ Mussels and Music: Mississippi River Valley Migrant Life in the Early 20th Century — 6-7 p.m. Tuesday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presentation and music performed by Dennis Stroughmatt, who will perform many of the songs well known during his great grandfather and grandfather’s generation of minstrels and mussel shellers who worked and performed along the Mississippi and Wabash rivers. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Dinner with Elvis — 6 p.m. Friday, July 26. Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton. Enjoy Pere Marquette Lodge’s famous fried chicken buffet and then sit back and enjoy 90 minutes of a tribute to the King by Steve Davis. Dinner buffet from 6-7 p.m. Performance 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $38 per person and include the dinner, show, taxes and gratuity. For tickets: 618-786-2331, ext. 338 or facebook.com/events/2269747779730265

▪ Relay for Life East St. Louis — 6 p.m. Friday, July 26. Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium, 4901 State St., East St. Louis. Includes opening ceremony, Survivor/Caregiver Walk, Luminaria Ceremony, closing ceremony. For more information or to join: relay.acsevents.org

▪ Kid’cation at Jacoby Arts Center — 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, through Thursday, Aug. 1. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Parents can choose to drop in on one or all of the Kid’cation events offered during the week. Tickets: $15 per child in grades K-5, per class. Call to reserve your spot: 618-670-9625.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: United We Lead Gala — 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Featuring emcee Laura Hettiger from KMOV, honored community speakers including Judge Sarah D. Smith, a chef-prepared four-course meal, delectable libations, entertainment by eclectic harpist Terri Langerak and the critically acclaimed Kim Maddie, and much more. Individual seats and tables of eight are available. For more information or for tickets: gsofsi.org

Theater/Concerts

▪ 7th annual LaBute New Theater Festival — Through Sunday, July 28. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Performances featuring one-act plays of the six 2019 finalists and the Midwest premiere of “Great Negro Works of Art” by Neil LaBute. For additional information or tickets, visit stlas.org/services-view/labute

▪ Free Summer Concerts: Dale Willeford Band — 7 p.m. Thursday. Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ Music in the Park Concert Series: Nightlife — 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Red Hawk Park, 1200 Grafton Hills Drive, Grafton. Free concert. Bring lawn chairs and/or a blanket. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Playground available for kids. Rain date: Thursday, Aug. 15. facebook.com/events/1966885313417971

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ Cash Box Kings — 7:30 p.m. Thursday. BB’s Jazz, Blues and Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis. See The Cash Box Kings in a live performance to celebrate the release of their new album, “Hail to the Kings!” For ticket information: bbsjazzbluessoups.com

▪ Art Hill Film Series: “Anchorman” — 6 p.m. Friday. St. Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis. Celebrate 10 years of films, food and fun with your dream team this summer. The party starts at 6 p.m., the movie starts at 9 p.m. Before the film starts, see free performances, order popcorn and drinks, enjoy the fare at Food Truck Fest in the West lot, spin the prize wheel for a chance to win, cool off with some AC inside the museum (open until 9 p.m.). Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/651322631955666 or slam.org/arthillfilms

▪ Concert: Booth Brothers — 7 p.m. Friday. First Christian Church, 1200 W. Boone, Salem. Doors open 6 p.m. Brothers Michael and Ronnie Booth and Paul Lancaster will make their 14th consecutive appearance at part of a concert series sponsored by Southern Illinois’ Homecoming Gospel Choir. For more information: 618-245-9133.

▪ ‘Mamma Mia!’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Katherine Dunham Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, SIUE faculty, staff and non-SIUE students with valid ID. SIUE students are free with a valid summer ID. 618-650-2774.

▪ Shakey Deal & Michael Twente: A Tribute to Neil Young, Bob Dylan & The Band — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at the door. jacobyartscenter.org

▪ The Trophy Mules — 6-10 p.m. Saturday. The Weingarten, 1780 E. Route 15, Belleville. reverbnation.com/thetrophymules

▪ The High Rollers — 8 p.m. Saturday. Casino Queen’s SEVENS, 200 S. Front St., East St. Louis. The High Rollers bring an eclectic mix of hits spanning from a variety of generations and styles. From the classic sounds of Merle Haggard to Motown, there’s guaranteed to be something for everyone to enjoy. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Free admission. casinoqueen.com

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Almost Famous — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

▪ Free Summer Concerts: Makeshift Band — 7 p.m. Monday. Public Square, Downtown Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: “The Neverending Story” — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions. All seats general admission.

▪ Lincoln Theatre Summer Movie Series: ‘Wonder Park’ — 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, and Wednesday, July 24. The Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Free admission. Sponsored by Bank of Belleville. Shows subject to change. For the series schedule, visit lincolntheatre-belleville.com

▪ Gaslight Jazz Series: Arvell and Co. — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Dinner before or after the show is available at the West End Grill & Pub. Tickets: $15. gaslighttheater.net

▪ Shiloh Music in the Park — 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Shiloh Park, Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Waterloo German Band. Dinner and snacks provided by Shiloh Village School Education Foundation. 618-632-1384.

▪ Hard Road Theatre presents ‘Mamma Mia!’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Highland Middle School, 2813 State Route 160, Highland. Tickets: $12 adults, $11 senior citizens and children ages 4-12. Additional performances Aug. 2-4. hardroad.org

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon. Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Indochina Encampment — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Illinois State Military Museum, 1301 N. MacArthur Blvd., Springfield. The living history event will recreate the siege of Dien Bien Phu, which occurred over 54 days in 1954. Talk to living historians about the battle and how it led to the U.S. involvement in Indochina years later. Admission and parking are free. facebook.com/events/415484322514052

▪ ‘1858 Steamboat Disaster in St. Louis’ by Jan Wenk — 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Monroe County History Museum, Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Jan Wenk will present a program on the race and subsequent disaster that involved the Ocean Spray Steamboat and the steamboat engineer, her ancestor. monroecountyhistorymuseum.org

▪ St. Ann’s Catholic School Rummage Sale — 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and Friday, July 26; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 26. St. Ann School, 675 S. Mill St., Nashville. Clothing, books, dishes, baskets, paintings, quilts, household items, and much more. Wednesday early bird sale, admission $2. Saturday everything will be half price.