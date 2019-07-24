Looking for something to do this weekend? The metro-east has numerous options

O’Fallon police serve diners at Texas Roadhouse for Special Olympics The O'Fallon-Shiloh Texas Roadhouse and O'Fallon Police teamed together again for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics fundraiser Thursday, July 27, surpassing the goal of $10,000 with $13, 250 raised from the tips given after servin Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The O'Fallon-Shiloh Texas Roadhouse and O'Fallon Police teamed together again for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics fundraiser Thursday, July 27, surpassing the goal of $10,000 with $13, 250 raised from the tips given after servin

Noon Thursday, July 25, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Events

▪ Summer Reading Program 2019 — Through Thursday, July 31. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville, and West Branch Library, 3414 W. Main St., Belleville. Children ages toddler through 13 can register at the Belleville Public Library or through Beanstack to earn chances to win raffle prizes. 618-234-0441 or 618-233-4366.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Miracle Treat Day — All day Thursday at participating DQ locations. During this fundraiser, $1 from every Blizzard treat sold will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S and Canada. miracletreatday.com

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local produce, honey, eggs, flowers, jams and jellies, baked goods, artisan crafts, soaps and more. maryvilleilfarmersmarket.org

▪ Science at Sunset — 5-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1. St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. After-hours fun for all ages. Event highlights include live outdoor music by local bands, $5 happy hour food and drink specials at GROW Gallery’s Fermentation Station, activities in the GROW Gallery and Pavilion, access to the limited time free exhibit “GameXPloration,” discounted admission to special exhibition “Pompeii: The Exhibition,” $6 OMNIMAX Theater tickets (through July 28) and more. slsc.org/event-overviews/science-at-sunset

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003509502319

▪ Andrew Shaffer: ‘Hope Rides Again’ — 7 p.m. Thursday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Bestselling author Andrew Shaffer will sign and discuss his new book, “Hope Rides Again: An Obama Biden Mystery.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ Special Olympics Fundraiser: Tip-A-Cop — 4-11 p.m. Friday. Texas Roadhouse, 1412 Central Park Circle, Shiloh. Police Department employees will be on hand to greet customers throughout the evening, and Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent of their food sales to the Illinois Special Olympics.

▪ Special Olympics Fundraiser: Tip-A-Cop — 4-11 p.m. Friday. Texas Roadhouse, 6640 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Edwardsville. Edwardsville Police Department employees will be on hand to greet customers throughout the evening, and Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of their food sales to the Illinois Special Olympics.

▪ Smithton Homecoming — 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Turner Park, 15 N. Julia St., Smithton. Live music, kids rides and games, food, stands and more. Parade 5 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/events/2005631199745172

Cancer survivors will walk in a “survivor lap” before the start of the Relay for Life event on Friday. The event will take place at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium in East St. Louis. relay.acsevents.org BND file photo

▪ Relay for Life East St. Louis — 6 p.m. Friday. Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium, 4901 State St., East St. Louis. Includes opening ceremony, Survivor/Caregiver Walk, Luminaria Ceremony, closing ceremony. For more information: relay.acsevents.org

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Flea Market — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 50 Longacre Drive, Fairview Heights.

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants.

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Classic cars, hot rods, muscle cards, vintage autos on display. Free and open to the public. gatewayclassiccars.com or facebook.com/events/2258026894304847

▪ Flea Market/Yard Sale — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Scott Event Center, Bldg. 1560, 47/51 Ward Drive, Scott AFB. Find good deals at great prizes. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Base access required to participate. facebook.com/events/611477589358809

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday-Sunday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Appointments are appreciated but not required. 618-624-9900.

▪ Great Train Show — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Huge operating model railroads, hundreds of tables of trains for sale, trains kids can ride, LEGO layout. Adults on-site $10 Saturday good for both days, $9 Sunday, cash only. Kids under 12 free. Free parking. For tickets: trainshow.com/belleville

▪ Sunflower Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Eckert’s Country Store & Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Enjoy a beautiful 5-acre sunflower maze. For all ages. Maze cost: $5 per person. Stop by the classroom inside the Country Store for hands-on fun related to sunflowers. eckerts.com

▪ Sundresses & Sangria — 11 a.m. Saturday. The Weingarten, 1780 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Wear your favorite sundress and enjoy $5 off pitchers of sangria or $4 glasses from 11 a.m. to noon. Shopping included - every Saturday in July will have vendors to shop for your next favorite summer-wear. facebook.com/events/398523684092985

▪ 16th annual Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood Symposium — 2 p.m. Saturday. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville. A panel discussion on difficult fatherhood situations, some short speeches. Promotes the positive involvement of fathers in the lives of their children. Free and open to the public. belleville.net/350/Library

▪ Old North St. Louis Historic Neighborhood Tour — 2-5 p.m. Saturday. Crown Candy Kitchen, 1401 Saint Louis Ave., St. Louis. Tour will cover Old North St. Louis, one of the city’s earliest neighborhoods, with a lot of pre-Civil War architecture. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. facebook.com/events/2287703641505817

▪ St. Elizabeth’s Church Picnic — 11 a.m. Sunday. St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 120 N. Windmill St., Marine. Dinner service starts 11 a.m. Dinner tickets sold until 5:30 p.m. Family-style chicken dinner with homemade dressing and desserts. Adults $11, children ages 6-10 $5, under 5 eat free. Refreshments, country store, basket stand, raffle, bingo, attendance prizes. Rain or shine. Carry-outs available.

▪ Polka Dance — 2:30-6 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Dave Hylla (The Good Times Band). Admission: $7. Sandwiches for sale. 314-867-7897 or folkfire.org/polka

▪ 76th annual Novena to Our Lady of the Snows — Sunday through Monday, Aug. 5. The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Begins with 7:30 p.m. Mass each evening. 618-394-6276 or snows.org/novena

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Monday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. To make an appointment or for more information: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main St. and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Scott Credit Union, 1000 Eleven S., Columbia. bloodcenterimpact.org

The Great Train Show will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville. The event is designed for the general public, modelers, hobbyists, families and the just plain curious. For more information, visit www.trainshow.com/belleville. Provided

Food

▪ Turkey Hill Grange BBQ — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through August. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Pulled pork, pork steaks, brats, sides and desserts. Eat-in and carry-out available. 618-235-8266. facebook.com/events/392382444940618

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carry out. 618-243-6545.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast — 7-11 a.m. Saturday. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Pancakes and sausage with scrambled eggs. Eat in or carry out. Adults $7, children ages 4-10 $3, ages 3 and under eat free. 618-656-7137.

▪ Taste of the Greek Festival — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Noon-5 p.m. Sunday. St. Nicholas Family Life Center, 12550 S. 40 Drive, Town and Country, Mo. Eat, drink and dance at this family-friendly event. Delicious Greek food and pastries, live Greek music, dance performances, kids’ corker, Greek beer and wine, olive oil sampling, gift shop. Free admission, free parking. Open to the public. facebook.com/events/369479503771627

▪ Collinsville Smokin on Main BBQ Competition & Festival — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Main St., Collinsville. Join professional and backyard teams from all around the St. Louis area. There will be the top BBQ food and drink vendors from near and far, and great entertainment from local groups. facebook.com/events/864967140538950

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. facebook.com/events/354019178640115

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Xtreme Bar Bingo — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. KC Hall O’Fallon, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. No cost, no cover bingo consisting of nine games with prizes such as cash, a 50” TV, iPad, baseball tickets and more. facebook.com/events/1493101177461803

▪ Summer Game Nights at The Weingarten — 4 p.m. Wednesdays. The Weingarten, 1780 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Bring your own game or choose from our collection of fun. Featuring a new game shelf with all-ages/all-levels games to choose from. Family-friendly. No purchase necessary. facebook.com/events/458514494695222

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth Street and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

▪ Madison County Historical Society Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. American Legion Hall, 109 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Cash prizes for top two teams, silent auction, dessert dash auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle, dead or alive game, booze basket raffle. Tables of up to eight people. Cost: $20 per person. Mulligans available. To reserve a table visit madcohistory.org/trivianight or for information call 618-451-2611.

Club News

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday. Meet at the Union Hall at 9 a.m. Carpool to the IBEW Founders Museum in St. Louis. Lunch at Pappy’s Smokehouse. IBEW #649 retirees who are not members of the club are welcome. For more information, 618-656-7593.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Thursday. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Program: African Violets, Beauty at Your Fingertips, presented by Martha Nox from St. Louis African Violet Society. Visitors always welcome.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Mount Carmel Peace Chapel, 10101 W. Main St., Belleville. Exchange ideas that support a positive outcome for the cemetery. Come and let your voice be heard. New members welcome. Refreshments will be served. RSVP: egs802092016@suddenlink.net

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One-hour free lesson with paid admission. No partner needed. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. Monday. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Speaker: Dawn Mushill – Living the Life You Love: Finding Time for What You Want to Accomplish – Embracing Gratitude – The Importance of Giving. RSVP to Michell Stockmann, 618-526-1600. facebook.com/events/251540219061617 or wewnational.com

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — 7-9 p.m. Monday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 6 p.m. 618-877-1215, Marty 618-797-6749 or Diana 618-444-6771.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Illinois Trekkers Club Meeting — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Fairview Heights Library, 10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. If you like the outdoors, enjoy walking at your own pace and enjoy friendship, then this is a group for you. Planning new walks for 2020 and celebrating the club’s 40th anniversary in 2020. Illinois-trekkers.org or trudyduffman@yahoo.com

▪ PFLAG Belleville: Welcome Back Potluck — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Meetings are free and open to the public. 618-977-5078 or bellevilleilpflag@outlook.com

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. “Authenticating Family Stories: How Local Newspapers Can Give Your Family Story a Second Life,” presented by Greg Hilton. Includes search tips and strategies to mine newspapers for all they are worth to researchers, where many free newspaper databases can be found. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

Reservations Required

▪ Dinner with Elvis — 6 p.m. Friday. Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton. Enjoy Pere Marquette Lodge’s famous fried chicken buffet and then sit back and enjoy 90 minutes of a tribute to the King by Steve Davis. Dinner buffet from 6 to 7 p.m. Performance 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $38 per person and include the dinner, show, taxes and gratuity. For tickets: 618-786-2331, ext. 338 or facebook.com/events/2269747779730265

▪ Kid’cation at Jacoby Arts Center — 9-10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, Aug. 1. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Parents can choose to drop in on one or all of the Kid’cation events offered during the week. Tickets: $15 per child in grades K-5, per class. Call to reserve your spot: 618-670-9625.

▪ Centerstone Spotlight Series: Managing Your Self-Care — 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Centerstone, Room 200H, 2615 Edwards St., Alton. Learn during the panel discussion what self-care looks like for children, adults, professionals and others. Free and open to the public. Register online at julyspotlightseries.eventbrite.com. 618-462-2331, ext. 1787.

▪ Yoga in August — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Get fit and healthy with a calming yoga session. Bring your own mat. Space is limited. Registration is required: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Township High School Class of 1984 Reunion — 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. O’Fallon American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn St., O’Fallon. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, music by DJ. Tickets are $5 per person. Payment can be sent to Kris Rhines, 303 E. Madison St., O’Fallon. For details about this and other reunion events over the weekend: facebook.com/groups/276759545795734

▪ Savvy Caregiver Training Sessions — 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays from Aug. 7 through Sept. 11. St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ, West Conference Room, 307 W. Clay St., Collinsville. This training provides tools to family members who are caring for an individual with dementia/memory loss who is living at home, either alone or with family. Each session will be comprised of six two-hour sessions. For information or to register: 618-344-5008.

▪ American Cancer Society Farm to Table Metro East — 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Evening to include farm to table cuisine using the freshest local ingredients, libations from local distilleries, wineries and breweries, and desserts highlighting the talents of local bakers and chefs. Live music by The Glendale Riders. Wine toss, mystery raffle, silent auction and more. 618-288-2390 or acsfarmtotable.com

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: United We Lead Gala — 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Featuring emcee Laura Hettiger from KMOV, honored community speakers including Judge Sarah D. Smith, a chef-prepared four-course meal, delectable libations, entertainment by eclectic harpist Terri Langerak and the critically acclaimed Kim Maddie, and much more. Individual seats and tables of eight are available. For more information or for tickets: gsofsi.org

▪ Benjamin Stephenson House Run, Wizards, Run 5K & 1 Mile Walk — 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Edwardsville Township Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The 5K will start at 8 a.m.; the 1 Mile Walk starts at 9 a.m. Early registration ends July 31. All registration closes Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. To register or for more information: stephensonhouse.org/events

Enjoy an evening of modern dance with Perpetual Motion Saturday at the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton. Provided

Theater/Concerts

▪ Free Summer Concerts: 19th & E. Band — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ Music in the Park Concert Series: George Portz & The Friends of Bluegrass — 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Red Hawk Park, 1200 Grafton Hills Drive, Grafton. Free concert. Bring lawn chairs and/or a blanket. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Playground available for kids. Rain date: Aug. 15. facebook.com/events/2329347667389023

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ Friday Nights at the Farm: Dueling Pianos — 5-10 p.m. Friday. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. Each week features a different themed food menu and beer pairings. Live bands. Parking lot closes at 8:30 p.m. Band starts at 7 p.m. facebook.com/events/333069977367136

▪ Jungle Boogie Concert Series: The LustreLights — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Located at Schnuck Plaza in the center of the Zoo. Free admission. Feel free to bring lawn chairs. Rain or shine. Enjoy craft beer, wine and more from the outdoor bar in the plaza. stlzoo.org/jungleboogie

▪ Art Hill Film Series: “Ocean’s 8” — 6 p.m. Friday. St. Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis. Celebrate 10 years of films, food and fun with your dream team this summer. The party starts at 6 p.m., the movie starts at 9 p.m. Before the film starts, see free performances, order popcorn and drinks, enjoy the fare at Food Truck Fest in the West lot, spin the prize wheel for a chance to win, cool off with some AC inside the museum (open until 9 p.m.). Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/2230310687285739 or slam.org/arthillfilms

▪ ”The Rocky Horror Show” — 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Don’t miss this cult classic full of elaborate dances and rock songs. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at lookingglassplayhouse.com

▪ Hard Road Theatre presents “Mamma Mia!” — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Highland Middle School, 2813 State Route 160, Highland. Tickets: $12 adults, $11 senior citizens and children ages 4-12. Additional performances Aug. 2-4. hardroad.org

▪ Perpetual Motion — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Doors open at 7 p.m. An evening of modern dance with Paula Beals, Darla Andree, Maddi Andree, Erin Lane, Rachel Brady, Emily Ashburn and student dancers. Seating is first-come, first-seated. Cash bar available. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: 3 of a Perfect Pair — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

▪ Free Summer Concerts: Blues & Grass Band — 7 p.m. Monday. Public Square, Downtown Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ Cathedral Concerts: “Libera” — 8 p.m. Monday. Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Tickets start at $19. cathedralconcerts.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: “How the West Was Won” — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions. All seats general admission.

▪ Lincoln Theatre Summer Movie Series: ‘How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ — 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 31. The Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Free admission. Sponsored by Bank of Belleville. Shows subject to change. For the series schedule, visit lincolntheatre-belleville.com

▪ Neil Simon’s ‘Plaza Suite’ — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. Act Two Theatre, St. Peters Community & Arts Centre, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd., St. Peters, Mo. Additional performances 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, and Friday Aug. 2; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, and Sunday, Aug. 11. acttwotheatre.com

▪ ‘Assisted Living: The Musical’ — 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Playhouse @Westport Plaza, 635 Westport Plaza, St. Louis. From early retirement right up to the pulling of the plug, 21st Century seniors are partying like it’s 1969. Imagine: no work, no pregnancy and a full array of Medicare-subsidized pharmaceuticals. Get your tickets today, before your short-term memory goes! Performances through Aug. 11. For ticket info and additional performance times: playhouseatwestport.com

▪ Take a Bow Showcase & Rising Stars: ‘Annie’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Belleville East Performing Arts Center, 2555 West Blvd., Belleville. takeabowshowcase.org or facebook.com/events/357548398288952

▪ Jo Dee Messina with Special Guest Alexandra Kay — 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. lincolntheatre-belleville.com

▪ Saint Louis Philharmonic Orchestra — 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. Edgar N. Queeny Park, Greensfelder Recreation Complex, 550 Weidman Road, St. Louis. Tickets: $15 gallery seats, $30 table seats. 314-421-3600 or stlphilharmonic.org

▪ Chris Egelston Magicomedy Show — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 The Gathering Place Off Broadway, 290 S. Burns, Sparta. Doors open 6 p.m. Dinner 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening with dinner followed by the performance of Master Magician and Entertainer Chris Egelston. Magin, unbelievable “mind reading,” clean and uplifting comedy with tons of audience participation. Tickets $35, VIP $40, show only $25. Seating is limited. 618-965-3726.

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Coffee and Conversation with State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton — 9-10 a.m. Thursday. Donut N’ More, 102 W. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Share your concerns and talk about state and social issues. Free and open to the public.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ 2019 Heritage Days — 8 a.m. to dark Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to dark Sunday. The American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave., Greenville. Featuring music, tractor pulls, flea market vendors, threshing, bailing, sawmill demonstrations, rock crushing, kiddie pedal pulls, tractors and gas engines displays, steam engines, 1-mile train rides, a Sunday car show cruise and much more. Admission: $7 per person per day. Children under 12 free. Three-day armband is $10 per person. facebook.com/events/304002240280720

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Central Illinois Numismatic Association Summer Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Northfield Center I, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield. Includes 72 dealer tables, U.S. and foreign coins, ancient and modern coins, gold and silver bullion, state quarters, paper money. Admission: $1. Members and children under 16 get in free. 217-787-3241.

▪ Third annual Caritas Day Ribbon Cutting and Open House — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. Caritas Family Solutions, 321 S. 10th St., Mt. Vernon. The ribbon cutting is the focus of Caritas Day, a day of giving to celebrate the anniversary of Caritas Family Solutions becoming a non-profit in Illinois. For more information: caritasfamilysolutions.org/CaritasDay