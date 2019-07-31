Metro-east residents have several festivals, picnics to choose from this weekend

Mascoutah 4-H Fair & Homecoming Young farmers exhibit farm animals at Scheve Park, site of 4-H Fair plus Mascoutah Homecoming & August Fest Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Young farmers exhibit farm animals at Scheve Park, site of 4-H Fair plus Mascoutah Homecoming & August Fest

Noon Thursday, Aug. 1, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Festivals & Picnics

▪ Tilden Picnic 2019 — 12:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Tilden City Park, 851 St. Louis Ave., Tilden. Live entertainment, food and beer stands, rides, games and more. Craft fair 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday only.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Mascoutah Homecoming Und August Fest — 5 p.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Sunday. Scheve Park, Sixth and Harnett streets, Mascoutah. mascoutahhomecoming.org

▪ St. James Church Picnic and Chicken Dinner — 3-7 p.m. Saturday. St. James Church, 405 W. Madison, Millstadt. Polka Mass at 4 p.m. Quilt and cash bingo at 6 p.m. Raffles, booths, games for kids and adults, attendance prizes. Fredbird appearance at 6 p.m. Carry-out available. 618-476-3513.

▪ St. Francis Church Picnic — 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday. St. Francis Parish, Second and Clinton streets, Aviston. Features: Fried chicken and roast beef dinner with all the trimmings and homemade dressing. Quilt bingo, raffles, basket booths and more. Handicapped accessible. 618-228-7219 or stfrancisav.org

▪ Zoar UCC Church Picnic — 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Zoar United Church of Christ, 9103 D Road, Columbia. BBQ dinners and desserts. Featuring George Portz & Friends of Bluegrass. With junior fiddlers Lily Ingrum, Maybelle Ritzel and Lillian Roever. Free admission.

▪ St. Anthony Parish annual Church Picnic — 4 p.m. Saturday. St. Anthony Parish of Lively Grove, 6101 St. Anthony Church Road, Oakdale. Lively Grove is located on Route 153, 4 miles south of Route 15. Chicken dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Polka Mass 4 p.m. Quilt/Cash bingo 6:30 p.m. Music by Southern Thunder 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

▪ Grace City Wide Fair — Noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis. 4 Hands Brewing Company and Grace Meat + Three are bringing the County Fair back to the city. Live music, food, beverages, family-friendly entertainment and more. facebook.com/events/2427040294226008

▪ The Great Muslim Food Festival — 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. World’s Fair Pavilion in Forest Park, 1904 Concourse Drive, St. Louis. American Muslims are one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse religious communities in America. That diversity is celebrated through the thousands of unique food dishes cooked right here in our area. Celebrate with the Muslim community, break naan, and have fun. Includes food, clothing, henna art, kids activities, games and much more. facebook.com/events/344682169571148

▪ Jamaica 57th Independence Celebration — 3-9 p.m. Sunday. YE Ethiopian, 5916 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the island that brings Reggae and Jerk Chicken. Menu by Rasta Paul, games and entertainment. For tickets and other information: facebook.com/events/321830962095642

▪ 2019 Illinois State Fair — 7 a.m. to midnight Thursday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 18. Illinois State Fairgrounds, 801 Sangamon Ave., Springfield. For the full schedule of events, admission and other information: illinoisstatefair.info

Events

▪ Rummage/Bake Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. New Baden United Methodist Church, 107 W. Hanover St., New Baden. Saturday is $5 per brown bag.

▪ Rummage Sale — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East, Fairview Heights. All proceeds support missions.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Used Book Sale — 1-4 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Ungacta Conference Center, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Admission: $2 Thursday, free Friday, $3 bargain bag Saturday.

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local produce, honey, eggs, flowers, jams and jellies, baked goods, artisan crafts, soaps and more. maryvilleilfarmersmarket.org

▪ Science at Sunset — 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday. St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. After-hours fun for all ages. Event highlights include live outdoor music by local bands, $5 happy hour food and drink specials at GROW Gallery’s Fermentation Station, activities in the GROW Gallery and Pavilion, access to the limited time free exhibit “GameXPloration,” discounted admission to special exhibition “Pompeii: The Exhibition, and more. slsc.org/event-overviews/science-at-sunset

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003509502319

▪ Scott Alexander Hess: ‘River Runs Red’ — 7 p.m. Thursday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Former St. Louisan Scott Alexander Hess will sign and discuss his new novel, “River Runs Red.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Special Olympics Illinois 2019 Region J Golf — 8:45 a.m. Friday. Oak Brook Golf Course, 9157 Fruit Road, Edwardsville. Volunteers and fans are invited to support this event. soill.org/RegionJ

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Maryland Moats Lexow, 2166 Pontoon Road, Granite City. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ Saint Andrew’s Book Fair — 5-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Over 20,000 used books. Organized by subject and priced to sell. CDs, DVDs and vinyl albums also available. No early sales. For information or to donate books, call 618-656-1294.

▪ Rummage Sale — 6-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. St. Henry Creative Learning Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville.

▪ Troy Family Year of Fun Movie Night: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” — 6 p.m. Friday. Tri-Township Park, Pavillion 10, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Back-to-School Night: Vendors will give out school supplies to all children from K-eighth grade. Child must be present to get school supplies. Line starts forming at 5:30 p.m. Movie starts at 8 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and water while supplies last. Balloon animals, face painting, bounce houses. 618-667-8769 or troycoc.com

▪ O’Fallon Township High School Class of 1984 Reunion — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Friday: East First St., O’Fallon. Pub Party visiting the Outdoorsman, Hemingway’s and Shooters. Saturday: O’Fallon American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn St., O’Fallon. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, music by DJ. facebook.com/groups/276759545795734

▪ Square Dancing — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Caller: Kate Garrison. Cuer: Bob Pyles. Square dancing sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-420-2567.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants.

▪ Third annual Home’s Best Friend Adopt-A-Thon — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Partners for Pets, 9136 Lower Marine Road, St. Jacob. Enjoy food, music and the opportunity to take home a fuzzy friend at reduced adoption rates. brownrealtors.com/homesbestfriend or facebook.com/events/313928656169627

▪ Archaeology Day — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cahokia Mounds World Heritage Site, 30 Ramey Drive, Collinsville. Annual event features ancient craft demonstrations, archaeological techniques, artifact processing, tours of excavations and several hands-on activities. This free, kid-friendly event will include games and the St. Louis Food Truck St. LouisianaQ. facebook.com/events/2233102640087247

▪ Redeemers House of Worship Back 2 School Community Bash — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Redeemers House of Worship, 7410 Westchester Drive, Belleville. Food, music, fun, free haircuts, free dental exams, free vision coupons and free school supplies (while they last). Free and open to the public.

▪ Audition: “Matilda the Musical” — 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Ages 10 and older. Prepare 16 measures of an upbeat show tune. Provide your own sheet music. An accompanist will be available — no acapella auditions. Cold script reading. Performance dates Thursday-Saturday Sept. 19-22 26-29. Audition forms available: audition.lookingglassplayhouse.com. facebook.com/events/715937475498785

▪ Leaps of Love: Night at the Races — 2-10 p.m. Saturday. Highland Speedway, 2020 Park St., Highland. Meet and greet with some of the drivers. Carnival games, dinner and dirt track racing. Admission is $12. All are welcome. facebook.com/events/690767794711070

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Tuesday. Fairview Heights Public Library, 10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ An Evening with Christopher Boucher and Joseph Scapellato — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books presents Christopher Boucher and Joseph Scapellato, in conversation with UMSL creative writing professor Shane Seely. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, #1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Back to School Fun Fair — 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Families in attendance will receive valuable information from our business leaders while participating in activities that will allow them to leave with a backpack full of school supplies in preparation for the new school year. The event will celebrate the new school year with games, activities, dental exams, physicals and more. 618-233-2015 or bellevillechamber.org

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main Street and Mascoutah Avenue, Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Solar Power Hour — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. City Hall, 101 S. Illinois St., Belleville. This free information session teaches the basics of solar power, its financial implications for households and how the solar group buy program works. Get a free, no obligation site assessment. growsolar.org/grow-solar-metro-east

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Hoyleton Youth & Family Services, 8 Executive Drive, Fairview Heights. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ An Evening of Mystery with Shari Lapena and Laura McHugh — 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. SLCL presents nationally bestselling suspense writers Shari Lapena and Laura McHugh, who will team up to chat about their latest books and the craft of suspense writing. 314-994-3300.

▪ William McKeever: “Emperors of the Deep” — 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. St. Louis Public Library - Schlafly, 225 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books presents ocean conservationist, filmmaker and author, William McKeever, who will discuss and sign his new book, Emperor’s of the Deep, along with a preview of his companion documentary. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

Food

▪ Turkey Hill Grange BBQ — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through August. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 East Illinois 15, Belleville. Pulled pork, pork steaks, brats, sides and desserts. Eat-in and carry-out available. 618-235-8266. facebook.com/events/392382444940618

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carry out. 618-243-6545.

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings and burgers. Sides and desserts available. Carry-out available. No phone orders.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Sts. Constantine and Helen Green Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Featuring home-baked Greek entrees and pastries. Lenten dishes available. Open to the public. 618-277-0330.

▪ Donuts & Drafts at Stubborn German — Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Stubborn German Brewing Company, 119 S. Main St., Waterloo. Chris from Stubborn German and Michael from Pie Hard got their creative juices flowing and came up with an awesome collaboration: Chris made a limited edition batch of Strawberry Milkshake IPA and Michael is making Strawberry Cheesecake Donuts for this day only. Get a pint of Strawberry Milkshake IPA and a Strawberry Cheesecake Donut for $9. Donuts (and beer) are limited, so get there early. facebook.com/events/468633353929971

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.

▪ Helping Strays of Monroe County Glow Bingo — 7 p.m. Saturday. Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia. Doors open 6 p.m. Enjoy 10 rounds of bingo in the dark. Cost of $25 per person includes cards and daubers. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, lottery tree ticket raffle. Must be 18 to play. 314-477-5157 or helpingstrays.org

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 206 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:30 p.m. 618-877-1215, 618-797-6749, or 618-444-6771.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. facebook.com/events/354019178640115

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Augustine’s Gym, 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Eight rounds, 12 hands per round. Random partners every round. Cash payouts. Beer, soda and water for sale. Must be 18 or older. Cost: $10 per player. 618-972-7574.

▪ Summer Game Nights at The Weingarten — 4 p.m. Wednesdays. The Weingarten, 1780 East Illinois 15, Belleville. Bring your own game or choose from our collection of fun. Featuring a new game shelf with all-ages/all-levels games to choose from. Family-friendly. No purchase necessary. facebook.com/events/458514494695222

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

▪ Madison County Historical Society Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. American Legion Hall, 109 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Cash prizes for top two teams, silent auction, dessert dash auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle, dead or alive game, booze basket raffle. Tables of up to eight people. Cost: $20 per person. Mulligans available. To reserve a table visit madcohistory.org/trivianight or for information call 618-451-2611.

▪ Millstadt Fire Department Jukebox Bingo Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Millstadt VFW, 200 S. Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Doors open 6 p.m. First game starts at 7 p.m. Bingo, raffles, 50/50 and more. Cost: $15 person. Extra bingo cards $5. Funds raised will go to the Millstadt Fire Department to purchase new SCBA air bottles. 618-972-3950 or charmingsisters@yahoo.com

▪ Trivia Night — 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Fairview Heights Elks, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Eight players per table, $120 per table. Cash bar, bring your own snacks. No outside drinks. Open to the public. 618-531-8418.

Club News

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Illinois Trekkers Club Meeting — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Fairview Heights Library, 10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. If you like the outdoors, enjoy walking at your own pace and enjoy friendship, then this is a group for you. Planning new walks for 2020 and celebrating the club’s 40th anniversary in 2020. Illinois-trekkers.org or trudyduffman@yahoo.com

▪ PFLAG Belleville: Welcome Back Potluck — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Meetings are free and open to the public. 618-977-5078 or bellevilleilpflag@outlook.com

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. “Authenticating Family Stories: How Local Newspapers Can Give Your Family Story a Second Life,” presented by Greg Hilton. Includes search tips and strategies to mine newspapers for all they are worth to researchers, where many free newspaper databases can be found. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Polish American Ladies Society (PALS) — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Lunch, dessert and beverage provided by the board. Theme: Happy Birthday to PALS. Bring items or monetary donation for Food Pantry. New members welcome.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ St. Luke Perpetual Help Sodality Luncheon, Card Party & Bingo — Noon Tuesday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cards, bingo, other games with prizes. Menu: BBQ shredded pork on a bun, summer surprise with fruit and vegetables, cake, coffee, hot tea, iced tea and water. Cost: $8. Please bring canned items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry.

▪ After School Art Club — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Aug. 6. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Free to students ages 8-15. The club for kids to blossom into the artist within. Young artists will be exposed to different media like drawing, painting, clay, fibers and more. jacobyartscenter.org/artclub

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O’Fallon. Social hour at 6 p.m., meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Program: Hummingbirds and why we band them. ofallongardenclub.com or facebook.com/events/1804111966364100

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Metro East Herb Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Program: ‘Hidden Natural Treasures: A Selection of Natural Areas in Illinois’ by host Chris Benda. Free and open to the public. Ticket drawing for garden items.

Reservations Required

▪ Yoga in August — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Get fit and healthy with a calming yoga session. Bring your own mat. Space is limited. Registration is required: 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Identity Theft Workshop — 6-7 p.m. Tuesday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Learn how to identify potential scams/fraud, protect yourself against identity theft, and address some concerns about being a victim of identity theft. Understand the importance of securing your personal information. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Savvy Caregiver Training Sessions — 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays from Aug. 7 through Sept. 11. St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ, West Conference Room, 307 W. Clay St., Collinsville. This training provides tools to family members who are caring for an individual with dementia/memory loss who is living at home, either alone or with family. Each session will be comprised of six two-hour sessions. For information or to register: 618-344-5008.

▪ American Cancer Society Farm to Table Metro East — 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Evening to include farm to table cuisine using the freshest local ingredients, libations from local distilleries, wineries and breweries, and desserts highlighting the talents of local bakers and chefs. Live music by The Glendale Riders. Wine toss, mystery raffle, silent auction and more. 618-288-2390 or acsfarmtotable.com

▪ Youth & Media: A Workshop for Parents — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Introductory session: Cultivating Healthy Self-Worth in a Digital Age. Learn to be your child’s trusted guide. Equip your child to be media resilient, create a family media plan and start to advocate for youth. If this class is well-received, the rest of the workshop will be scheduled in the upcoming months. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Better Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30-9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., O’Fallon. Ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. The fee is $10 per couple. Registration is required: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ United 4 Children 7th annual Golfing 4 Kids Fundraiser — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Norman K. Probstein Golf Course at Forest Park, 6141 Lagoon Drive, St. Louis. A four-person scramble with games, free drinks, free snacks, contest prizes, full lunch and dinner. TIckets are $125 per person or $500 per team of four. u4cgolf.givesmart.com

▪ Educational Evenings & Dinner Too: Dementia and Drugs — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Colton’s Steakhouse, 5 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville. Registration at 5:30 p.m. Program: Dementia and Drugs: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. Speaker: Dr. Amy Rohlfing, Associate Medial Director, Hospice of Southern Illinois. $10 dinner and 1 CE. Open to the public. hospice.org/events

▪ Pedal for Autism — 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Metro East Parks & Recreations District Building, 104 United Drive, Collinsville. Choice of 9-mile, 26-mile, 40-mile and metric century routes. For information or to register, visit illinoiscenterforautism.org/pedal-for-autism

▪ TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium — 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Downtown Edwardsville. A series of high-speed bicycle races complimented with foot races, free kids races, art tent for kids, food zone and more. Register to compete: criteriumedwardsville.com

Theater/Concerts

▪ Free Summer Concerts: Vince K Band — 7 p.m. Thursday. Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ Music in the Park Concert Series: Hill Williams — 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Red Hawk Park, 1200 Grafton Hills Drive, Grafton. Free concert. Bring lawn chairs and/or a blanket. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Playground available for kids. Rain date: Aug. 15. facebook.com/events/595949380814353

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ Take a Bow Showcase & Rising Stars: “Annie” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Belleville East Performing Arts Center, 2555 West Blvd., Belleville. takeabowshowcase.org or facebook.com/events/357548398288952

▪ Friday Classic Movies — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Join the library for a classic film and refreshments. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Friday Nights at the Farm: Shotgun Creek — 5-10 p.m. Friday. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. Each week features a different themed food menu and beer pairings. Live bands. Parking lot closes at 8:30 p.m. Band starts at 7 p.m. facebook.com/events/333069977367136

▪ Jungle Boogie Concert Series: Soulard Blues Band — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Located at Schnuck Plaza in the center of the Zoo. Free admission. Feel free to bring lawn chairs. Rain or shine. Enjoy craft beer, wine and more from the outdoor bar in the plaza. stlzoo.org/jungleboogie

▪ Art Hill Film Series: “The Goonies” — 6 p.m. Friday. St. Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis. Celebrate 10 years of films, food and fun with your dream team this summer. The party starts at 6 p.m., the movie starts at 9 p.m. Before the film starts, see free performances, order popcorn and drinks, enjoy the fare at Food Truck Fest in the West lot, spin the prize wheel for a chance to win, cool off with some AC inside the museum (open until 9 p.m.). Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/2101266359927505 or slam.org/arthillfilms

▪ Hard Road Theatre presents “Mamma Mia!” — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Highland Middle School, 2813 Illinois 160, Highland. Tickets: $12 adults, $11 senior citizens and children ages 4-12. hardroad.org

▪ Hawthorne Players: “FOOTLOOSE: The Musical” — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Florissant Civic Center Theatre, One James J. Eagan Drive, Florissant, Missouri. Based on the movie and full of Top 40 hits and with dynamic new songs. Additional performances Friday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 11. 314-921-5678 or hawthorneplayers.com

▪ Rising Stars Showcase — 2-4 p.m. Sunday. The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. An afternoon of talent from the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition and St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards. Free admission. foxpacf.org/event/rising-stars-showcase-2

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Shotgun Creek — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

▪ Lincoln Theatre Summer Movie Series: “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” — 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 7. The Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Free admission. Sponsored by Bank of Belleville. Shows subject to change. For the series schedule, visit lincolntheatre-belleville.com

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays and 4-6:30 p.m. Mondays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket