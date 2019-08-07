Festivals, picnics & more for metro-east residents to choose from this weekend

Vine Street Market in O’Fallon Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon.

Festivals & Picnics

▪ 2019 Illinois State Fair — 7 a.m. to midnight Thursday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 18. Illinois State Fairgrounds, 801 Sangamon Ave., Springfield. For the full schedule of events, admission and other information: illinoisstatefair.info

▪ St. Rose Picnic — 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. St. Rose Park (Church) Grounds, 18010 St. Rose St., Breese. Dinner starts at 3 p.m. All-you-can-eat chicken and roast beef dinner. Craft fair, games, rides. Quilt bingo at 6:30 p.m. Live entertainment: George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass 5-8 p.m.

▪ 72nd annual Venedy Picnic & Homecoming — 2-11:59 p.m. Saturday. Brockschmidt Park, N. Mill Road, Venedy. Musical entertainment by the Venedy Band and Hot Rod Johnny. Attendance prizes, raffles, food and refreshments, bingo, kids’ games, corn box. Food and beer stands open at 2 p.m. Bingo starts around 6 p.m. facebook.com/events/1607872239342836

▪ St. George Catholic Church Parish Picnic — 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday. St. George Parish, 200 N. Third St., New Baden. Chicken dinner 3-7 p.m. Includes fried chicken and roast pork, homemade dressing, mashed potatoes, desserts and more. Carry-outs available. Polka Mass at 4 p.m. Quilt and gift card bingo. Lightning raffle at 5:45 p.m. Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Raffles, basket stand, jar ticket stands, bounce houses (7-11 p.m.), Texas poker, sandwiches, beer, wine, soda.

▪ 12th annual Peach Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton. Peaches, vendors, live music, kids activities, chances to win a free nights stay, wine, food, and much more. Free and open to the public. pmlodge.net or facebook.com/events/731496873931615

▪ Rotary Criterium Festival — 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Downtown Edwardsville. A series of high-speed bicycle races, free kids races, 1.4-mile run, Food Zone, Pedal & Paint Art Tent and an open container perimeter. This fundraiser is hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club for community enhancing projects and as a gift to the people in the Edwardsville area. criteriumedwardsville.com

Events

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local produce, honey, eggs, flowers, jams and jellies, baked goods, artisan crafts, soaps and more. maryvilleilfarmersmarket.org

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003509502319

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ Alton-Godfrey Ice Cream Social — 4:30-6 p.m. Friday. Old Bakery Beer, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. The Alton-Godfrey Cluster of United Congregations of the Metro-East host an Ice Cream Social to unite the communities. During this event Police Chief Jake Simmons will update the gathering on the community policing efforts in Alton. This event is free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/748956762188026

▪ Cathedral Boy Scout Troop 11 Rummage Sale — 6-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. McCormick Center at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 301 S. First St., Belleville. Friday presale with $5 per person admission. Donated items accepted at the McCormick Center 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. Please, no TVs, computer monitors or large pieces of exercise equipment. 618-234-6595.

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, household items will be available.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants.

▪ Electronics Recycling — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Okawville High School, parking lot, 400 S. Hanover St., Okawville. Collecting the following items: used tube-type TVs, tube-type computer monitors, all other TV and computers and components. TVs with smashed or broken tubes will not be accepted. 618-327-3644.

▪ Tackling Homelessness — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Learn about the plight of the homeless and how to make a difference in their lives at this informational meeting sponsored by the Homeless Coalition of St. Clair County. All are welcome to participate. ofpl.info/homeless

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday-Sunday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Reservations are not required, but calls to schedule a tour are appreciated. 618-624-9900.

▪ Craig Blac’s 19th annual Community Cuts for Kids — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. East St. Louis City Hall, 301 River Park Drive, East St. Louis. Free school supplies (while supplies last), vendors, food and refreshments, health screenings. Free haircuts/stylings (hair must be washed) for kids ages 5-18. Presented by the Burton & Craig Shields Foundation and East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III. To volunteer or donate: 314-514-5762 or craigblac@gmail.com

▪ Downtown Dog Days — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Downtown O’Fallon. This pet-centered event aims to expand O’Fallon’s pet-friendliness while supporting pet parents in the community. Well-behaved, leashed pets are encouraged to attend. Pamper your pooch with splash pools outside the VFW, water bowls and treats provided at multiple businesses, pet-friendly outdoor seating at Hemingway’s and Sweet Katie Bee’s, nail painting stations outside Refinery Salon, take-home pet artwork at Courage & Grace, military K9 donation drive at VFW, “Fill the Toy Bin” sale at Furchild. Sponsored by Furchild Pet Boutique and Downtown District.

▪ Eric Liu: “Become America” — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. J.C. Penney Building, One, University Blvd., St. Louis. Doors open at 10 a.m. Citizen University presents Civic Saturday with co-founder, CEO and author Eric Liu. Come together in civic community, be inspired and encouraged to reflect and connect, and create new civic traditions that are joyful and communal. Free and open to all. RSVPs encouraged but not required. left-bank.com

▪ The Catalina Wine Mixer — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. The Weingarten, 1780 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Live music all day. California wine tastings, vendors and more. facebook.com/events/305905990355206

▪ New Shining Light HDN Church Back-to-School Giveaway — 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday. New Shining Light HDN Church, 740 Broadway, Venice. Free school supplies will be given to preschool, elementary, middle school, high school, college, vocational and GED students. All are welcome. No ID required.

▪ Ladies Roller Derby — 3 p.m. Saturday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Admission: $8-$12. confluencecrush.com

▪ Madison County Historical Society Speakers Series: The Wood River Massacre — 2 p.m. Sunday. Immanuel United Methodist Church, fellowship hall, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Madison County Museum Superintendent Jon Parkin will provide a fresh look at the tragedy that occurred during the last part of the War of 1812. Free and open to the public. 618-656-1294.

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9-90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Karen Abbott: “The Ghosts of Eden Park” — 7 p.m. Monday. St. Louis Public Library - Schlafly Branch, 225 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. New York Times bestselling author Karen Abbott will sign and discuss her new book. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Robert Crais: “A Dangerous Man” — 7 p.m. Monday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Robert Crais will sign and discuss his latest Elvis Cole and Joe Pike thriller. 314-994-3300.

▪ Kaskaskia College Blue Devils Baseball Tryouts — 10 a.m. Tuesday. Kaskaskia College baseball field, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Open try-outs for prospective players. Players throughout the area are welcome to attend. Players participating must being an up-to-date physical form and insurance forms. Tryout will be two to three hours with conditioning. 618-545-3327 or mkoester@kaskaskia.edu

▪ Medicare 101 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. A presentation will be given by Norena Sandino, Sales Representative with Humana Marketpoint. Get answers to your questions about health insurance. Refreshments will be provided. Free and open to the public.

▪ ”Come As You Are” Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main Street and Mascoutah Avenue, Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. FCB Bank, 800 Beltline Road, Collinsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Diva’s Night Out — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Start: Ambassador Travel, 312 E. Main St., Belleville. End: Peace and Love Concert at Gaslight Square, 227 E. Main St., Belleville. Get your passport stamped at 10 area businesses in downtown Belleville, including Ambassador Travel, and you will be eligible for a chance to win two tickets to Cancun. Registration: $5. bellevillemainstreet.net

▪ Kitten Shower Adoption Event — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville. All kittens will be on display and available for a name-your-price adoption fee. Kittens go home fixed, vaccinated (except for rabies because of their age), chipped and tested for FeLV/FIV. If you’re able, please bring a donation item for the kittens. Needed donations include kitten formula, kitten bottles, small collars, cat carriers, small litter boxes, shallow cat bowls. facebook.com/events/907878206230996

Food

▪ Turkey Hill Grange BBQ — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through August. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Pulled pork, pork steaks, brats, sides and desserts. Eat-in and carry-out available. 618-235-8266. facebook.com/events/392382444940618

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carry out. 618-243-6545.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Turkey Hill Grange Ham & Peach Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Come for ham, American and German potato salad, green beans, slaw, spiced peaches, peach cobbler, peach sauce, sliced peaches with ice cream. Eat in or carry out. Adults $12, kids 5-12 $6, under 5 free. facebook.com/events/397556500860349

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.

▪ Madison County Historical Society Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. American Legion Hall, 109 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Cash prizes for top two teams, silent auction, dessert dash auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle, dead or alive game, booze basket raffle. Tables of up to eight people. Cost: $20 per person. Mulligans available. To reserve a table visit madcohistory.org/trivianight or for information call 618-451-2611.

▪ Millstadt Fire Department Jukebox Bingo Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Millstadt VFW, 200 S. Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Doors open at 6 p.m. First game starts at 7 p.m. Bingo, raffles, 50/50 and more. Cost: $15 person. Extra bingo cards $5. Funds raised will go to the Fire Department to purchase new SCBA air bottles. 618-972-3950 or charmingsisters@yahoo.com

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Bunco — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Eckert’s Country Restaurant, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Cost: $5 per person, includes game, prizes, beverages and snacks. Open to the public. No reservation required. 618-233-0513, ext. 3.

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. facebook.com/events/354019178640115

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Summer Game Nights at The Weingarten — 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Weingarten, 1780 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Bring your own game or choose from our collection of fun. Featuring a new game shelf with all-ages/all-levels games to choose from. Family-friendly. No purchase necessary. facebook.com/events/458514494695222

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Contact Yvonne Bright at 618-344-1521 or John Bilski at 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth Street and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

▪ Trivia Night — 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Fairview Heights Elks, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Eight players per table, $120 per table. Cash bar, bring your own snacks. No outside drinks. Open to the public. 618-531-8418.

Club News

▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. “Emily Alone” by Stewart O’Nan. Discussion leader: Denise Secrest.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday. Edwardsville Public Library, Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Beth McGlasson will give a presentation on the Hamilton Primary School in Otterville, Illinois, founded in 1835. This school was the first free one in Illinois and first integrated school in the country. Guests are always welcome. The Society holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month except July and December.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Gateway East Trails — 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Ron’s Lounge, 228 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. New members welcome. 618-444-4481 or info@gatewayeasttrails.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One-hour free lesson with paid admission. No partner needed. Doors open at 5 p.m. Lessons start at 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ St. Clair Women’s Club Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Tim & Joe’s, 6600 W. Main St., Belleville.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ Collinsville Area Christian Women’s Connection — 12:15 to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Dorothy Powers from the Inside Out Store will share how her store gives back to others. Becky Buse will share “Life’s Opportunities, Turning Negatives into Positives.” Cost: $17, includes a meal, beverage, program and gratuity. Reservations necessary, must be honored or canceled. 618-344-7967 or 618-307-9448.

▪ Book Club: ‘Never Let Me Go’ by Kazuo Ishiguro — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Drop in and discover good books, good discussion and great people the second Tuesday of every month. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Belleville Metro East Christian Women’s Club ‘No Strings Attached’ Luncheon — 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 14. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. Featuring Dianne Isbell, who will share how women of yesteryear used their aprons. Speaker: Becky Buse, “Life’s Opportunities: Turning Negatives into Positives.” Cost: $14. Reservations and cancellations essential for luncheon. Reservation deadline Aug. 12. Call Sue at 618-567-3959.

▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1019 Meeting — Noon Wednesday, Aug. 14. Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road, Shiloh. Buffet opens at 11 a.m. Meeting begins at noon.. Program: National Parks and Monuments by Marian Rose. Guests are always welcome. narfe.org/site/chapter1019

Reservations Required

▪ Seminar: ‘Recreational Marijuana in the Workplace’ — 1:30 p.m. Monday. Kaskaskia College, Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Understand how the legalization of recreational marijuana will impact your business. This event is free, but seating is limited. Registration required: Bit.ly/scigahr

▪ Genealogy 102 — 2-3 p.m. Monday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Beth Phillips, of the Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library, will discuss ways to search for your ancestors on the Ancestry Library Edition database. She will demonstrate location, record, and category searches, as well as share tips on using the Ancestry Learning Center and working with trees. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Better Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30-9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., O’Fallon. Ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. The fee is $10 per couple. Registration is required: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ United 4 Children 7th annual Golfing 4 Kids Fundraiser — 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Norman K. Probstein Golf Course at Forest Park, 6141 Lagoon Drive, St. Louis. A four-person scramble with games, free drinks, free snacks, contest prizes, full lunch and dinner. Tickets are $125 per person or $500 per team of four. u4cgolf.givesmart.com

▪ Educational Evenings & Dinner Too: Dementia and Drugs — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Colton’s Steakhouse, 5 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville. Registration at 5:30 p.m. Program: Dementia and Drugs: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. Speaker: Dr. Amy Rohlfing, Associate Medial Director, Hospice of Southern Illinois. $10 dinner and 1 CE. Open to the public. hospice.org/events

▪ Veterans Open Golf Classic — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Arlington Greens Golf Course, 200 Arlington Drive, Granite City. Registration 8-9:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 10 a.m. Four-person scramble open to the public. Benefits the Arlington Greens Veterans Golf League. Cost: $80 per person or $320 per team. Includes green fees and cart. Day also includes 50/50 raffle, pork steak dinner, beer, soda, water. Three flight payouts to first, second and third places. Herman Lugge 618-791-2635, herman@lugge.com or facebook.com/events/1209683689190711

▪ Pedal for Autism — 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Metro East Parks & Recreations District Building, 104 United Drive, Collinsville. Choice of 9-mile, 26-mile, 40-mile and metric century routes. For information or to register, visit illinoiscenterforautism.org/pedal-for-autism

▪ Wonders of Watercolor — 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Artist Greta Pastorello will show you basic technical instructions before trying them on your own art piece. A simple subject will guide your creativity and inspire you to create your own little artwork. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: United We Lead Gala — 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Featuring emcee Laura Hettiger from KMOV, honored community speakers including Judge Sarah D. Smith, a chef-prepared four-course meal, delectable libations, entertainment by eclectic harpist Terri Langerak and the critically acclaimed Kim Maddie, and much more. Individual seats and tables of eight are available. For more information or for tickets: gsofsi.org

▪ ‘When Mental Illness Hits Home’ Conference — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Visitors Center, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. An annual conference to help those journeying with people with mental illness. Cost: $40. For more information or to register, snows.org/help

▪ Benjamin Stephenson House Run, Wizards, Run 5K & 1 Mile Walk — 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Edwardsville Township Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The 5K will start at 8 a.m.; the 1 Mile Walk starts at 9 a.m. Registration closes at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. To register or for more information: stephensonhouse.org/events

▪ Brain Wave: Early Memory Loss Program — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays starting Sept. 11. St. John’s Community Care, 222 Goethe Ave., Collinsville. Open to people experiencing memory loss. This group provides a safe, positive, strength-based environment where participants will learn, share and engage together with an expert. Registration and assessment required. Call 618-344-5008 by Monday, Aug. 26. stjohnscc.org

▪ Swansea Touch-A-Truck and Classic Car Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Swansea Clinton Hills Conservation Park, Swansea. Proceeds to benefit the Swansea Police and Fire Youth Academy. Entry fees: Truck — $50 if postmarked by Thursday, Aug. 15, $75 after Aug. 15; classic car — $15 for judging, $8 for display. Awards for Best in Show, Mayor’s Choice, Peoples Choice. Spaces are limited and are first-come, first-served. 618-234-0044, ext. 107.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Music in the Park Concert Series: Jake Weber and the Lonesome Drifters — 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Red Hawk Park, 1200 Grafton Hills Drive, Grafton. Free concert. Bring lawn chairs and/or a blanket. Coolers and outside food are allowed. Playground available for kids. Rain date: Thursday, Aug. 15. facebook.com/events/2244147555836066

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ Friday Nights at the Farm: Butch Moore — 5-10 p.m. Friday. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. Each week features a different themed food menu and beer pairings. Live bands. Parking lot closes at 8:30 p.m. Band starts at 7 p.m. facebook.com/events/333070017367132

▪ Jungle Boogie Concert Series: The Durty Kellys — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Located at Schnuck Plaza in the center of the zoo. Free admission. Feel free to bring lawn chairs. Rain or shine. Enjoy craft beer, wine and more from the outdoor bar in the plaza. stlzoo.org/jungleboogie

▪ Hawthorne Players: “FOOTLOOSE: The Musical” — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Florissant Civic Center Theatre, One James J. Eagan Drive, Florissant, Missouri. Based on the movie and full of Top 40 hits and with dynamic new songs. 314-921-5678 or hawthorneplayers.com

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: The Kay Brothers — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

▪ The Singing Sheriff — 2:30 p.m. Monday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come and enjoy listening (and dancing) to a performance by Forrest Beveau, the Singing Sheriff. Free and open to the public. 618-624-9900.

▪ Lincoln Theatre Summer Movie Series: ‘Kung Fu Panda’ — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, and Wednesday, Aug. 14. The Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Free admission. Sponsored by Bank of Belleville. Shows subject to change. For the series schedule, visit lincolntheatre-belleville.com

▪ Gaslight Jazz Series: Knez Jakovac Quartet with special guest vocalist Janet Evra — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Dinner before or after the show is available at the West End Grill & Pub. Tickets: $15. gaslighttheater.net

▪ Shiloh Music in the Park — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Shiloh Park, Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. ShortMist Band. Dinner and snacks provided by Shiloh Village School Education Foundation. 618-632-1384.

▪ Aretha Franklin Tribute — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. Jazzy 159 Longe & Bar, 5225 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. It will be one year ago on this date, when this legendary icon took wings and left our world. We are paying tribute in remembrance of the great Aretha Franklin. facebook.com/events/490916404810292

▪ Miz Renee Smith at Porter’s Steakhouse — 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Porter’s Steakhouse, 1000 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville. Come hear the sounds of the Queen of St. Louis Soul Miz Renee Smith. facebook.com/events/438421383403510

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays and 4-6:30 p.m. Mondays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Grand Cote Cruisers: 2019 Dairy Queen Car Cruises — 5-9 p.m. Friday. Dairy Queen, 100 W. Jackson St., Sparta. Attendance prizes, music, 50/50 drawing, and Employees Choice Award.

▪ Opening Reception: “Ralph Osborn Retrospective” — 7-10 p.m. Friday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. An exhibition of more than 30 oil paintings by Ralph Osborn, who was born in Godfrey. Free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Aug. 31. www.chautauquahistory.org/activities-events/special-events

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, refurbished items. Live entertainment. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket

▪ JCC Used Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Jewish Community Center, Staenberg Family Complex - Arts & Education Building, #2 Millstone Campus Drive, Creve Coeur. Preview day is Sunday, $10 at the door. Aug. 15 is bag day - fill a bag for $5. Thousands of titles available in multiple genres. 314-442-3169 or jccstl.com/programs/used-book-sale