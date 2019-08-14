O’Fallon City Fest, Freeburg Homecoming highlight metro-east events this weekend

Vine Street Market in O’Fallon Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vine Street Market in O'Fallon is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. It's located at O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon.

Noon Thursday, Aug. 15, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Festivals & Picnics

▪ O’Fallon City Fest 2019 — 4-10 p.m. Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday. O’Fallon Community Park, 401 E. Fifth St., O’Fallon. A hometown picnic with local cuisine, beverages, a parade and more. facebook.com/Ofallonilcityfest

▪ 2019 Freeburg Homecoming — 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday. Freeburg Recreation Park, 300 E. Hill St., Freeburg. Food, drink, tractor/truck pulls, carnival rides and entertainment. Free admission. facebook.com/events/266598004286144

▪ St. Louis World’s Fare Heritage Festival — 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Forest Park World’s Fair Pavilion, 1904 Concourse Drive, St. Louis. Three days of food trucks and live entertainment in beautiful Forest Park. facebook.com/events/866314380382365

▪ 2019 Black Pride Weekend — 6-8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Multiple events and multiple locations: Friday: Black Pride Accolades, Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Saturday: Black Pride Festival, Kiener Plaza, downtown St. Louis. Sunday: 10 a.m. to noon, “Morning Glory” Worship Service, SLU Cross Cultural Center, 3672 W. Pine Mall, St. Louis and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Pride Brunch, The Last Hotel, 1501 Washington, St. Louis. A weekend of fun, community and pride. This year’s theme is “So St. Louis” as we represent our region with pride, showcasing diversity and inclusion from our point of view. facebook.com/events/2369206460023266

▪ Germantown Spassfest — 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Schoendienst Park, Germantown. Food, music, rides, parade, games, bier, fun and more. facebook.com/GermantownSpassfest

▪ 6th annual Saint Louis African American Artifacts Festival and Bazaar — 1-7 p.m. Saturday. Crown Square Plaza, 14th Street and St. Louis Avenue, St. Louis. Celebrating the rich history and culture of people of African descent. This festival is free and open to the public. Featuring artifacts, art, music, dance, food, vendors, children’s activities, health & wellness, prizes and much more. facebook.com/events/753718925028238

▪ Rock the Hops 2019 — 2-8 p.m. Saturday. Rock the Hops, 200 Piasa St., Alton. A celebration of music, art and craft beer. Enjoy 45+ craft beer samplings with a commemorative tasting glass. Live music, artists and makers, free shuttles. facebook.com/events/578220569356625

▪ Rotary Criterium Festival — 3-11 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Edwardsville. A series of high-speed bicycle races, free kids races, 1.4-mile run, Food Zone, Pedal & Paint Art Tent and an open container perimeter. Jackie Joyner-Kersee will serve as an official starter for the Downtown Dash. This fundraiser is hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club for community enhancing projects and as a gift to the people in the Edwardsville area. Criteriumedwardsville.com or downtowndash.info

▪ Blessing of Grapes Picnic — 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Gregory Armenian Church, 3501 Century Drive, Granite City. Lamb shish kebab and chicken kebab dinners, including two kinds of pilaf and salad will be available for purchase. A bake sale with Armenian pastries and breads will be included. Games, dancing and music. All are welcome. 618-451-7884, 618-451-1915 or stgregorychurch.net

Events

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Thursday. FCB Bank, 800 Beltline Road, Collinsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursday. D.D. Collins House, 703 W. Main St., Collinsville. Local produce, honey, eggs, flowers, jams and jellies, baked goods, artisan crafts, soaps and more. maryvilleilfarmersmarket.org

▪ Diva’s Night Out — 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Start: Ambassador Travel, 312 E. Main St., Belleville. End: Peace and Love Concert at Gaslight Square, 227 E. Main St., Belleville. Get your passport stamped at 10 area businesses in downtown Belleville, including Ambassador Travel, and you will be eligible for a chance to win two tickets to Cancun. Registration: $5. bellevillemainstreet.net

▪ Kitten Shower Adoption Event — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday. Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville. All kittens will be on display and available for a name-your-price adoption fee. Kittens go home fixed, vaccinated (except for rabies because of their age), chipped and tested for FeLV/FIV. If you’re able, please bring a donation item for the kittens. Needed donations include kitten formula, kitten bottles, small collars, cat carriers, small litter boxes, shallow cat bowls. facebook.com/events/907878206230996

▪ Family Story Time with a Police Car — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. West Branch Library, 3414 W. Main St., Belleville. Get up close, learn about, and climb inside a real police car. Sponsored by the Belleville Police Department. facebook.com/events/342307086714118

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003509502319

▪ Veterans Open Golf Classic — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Arlington Greens Golf Course, 200 Arlington Drive, Granite City. Registration 8-9:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 10 a.m. Four-person scramble open to the public. Benefits the Arlington Greens Veterans Golf League. Cost: $80 per person or $320 per team. Includes green fees and cart. Day also includes 50/50 raffle, pork steak dinner, beer, soda, water. Three flight payouts to first, second and third places. Herman Lugge 618-791-2635, herman@lugge.com or facebook.com/events/1209683689190711

▪ Tai Chi Class — 1:30 p.m. Fridays. Pascal Hall GRMC, 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City. Class taught by a certified instructor. All ages welcome. Call 618-876-5772 for details.

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ Sister Helen Prejean: ‘River of Fire’ — 7 p.m. Friday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Sister Helen Prejean, author of “Dead Man Walking,” will sign and discuss her new book, “River of Fire.” 314-994-3300.

▪ Square Dancing — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Caller: Kevin Bersing. Cuer: Pat Hilton. Square dancing sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-420-2567 or fanthums@gmail.com

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles and East Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ O’Fallon City Fest Autofest — 8 a.m. Saturday. O’Fallon City Park, O’Fallon. Registration 8-11:30 a.m. Judging noon. Trophy presentation 4 p.m. Coordinated by Party Tyme Kruzers. facebook.com/events/398903780745284

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Kaskaskia College Fall 2019 Registration Day — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Kaskaskia College, Education Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Includes advising, admissions and registration, placement testing, financial aid, cashiers and the bookstore. For details or other information, 618-545-3040.

▪ Belleville Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Park, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville. Southern Illinois’ premier indoor/outdoor market with more than 600 tables and 300-400 vendors selling antiques, collectibles, merchandise — old and new. Indoor/Outdoor year round. Free admission. Parking $3. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday-Sunday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Reservations are not required, but calls to schedule a tour are appreciated. 618-624-9900.

▪ First Bank Sea Lion Show Post-season Weekend Shows — 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. St. Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Tickets are $3.95 per person. Children under age 2 are free. stlzoo.org

▪ The Official Animal Rights March - St. Louis — Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Louis Union Station, 1820 Market St., St. Louis. The Official Animal Rights March is an annual vegan march founded by Surge in 2016. The purpose of the march is to unite the vegan community globally and to inspire vegans to speak up for animals in their everyday lives and get active in their local communities. facebook.com/events/2167725813292046

▪ Clear the Shelter Day! — Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S. 11th St., Belleville. All pets will be adopted out with name-your-own-price adoption fees. Each pet will go home fixed, microchipped, vaccinated and tested for heartworms or FeLV/FIV. For more information: facebook.com/events/465351094307916

▪ Senior Swing Timers Dance — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn St., O’Fallon. Music by Dr. Dee. Admission: $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Theme: By the Seashore. 618-277-4540.

▪ 28th annual Edwardsville Police Department D.A.R.E. Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show — 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road and Highway 157, Edwardsville. Registration 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Awards at 4 p.m. Includes food and beverages, kids activities and games, vendors and more. Rain date: Aug. 25. Free admission. edwardsvilledare.com or facebook.com/darecarshow

▪ Maeystown Fire Department BBQ & Car Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Maeystown. Show us your ride — cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors. maeystown.com

▪ Passport to India — 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Saint Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis. Celebrate Indian Independence Day with an afternoon of art and performance at this special Family Sunday. Drop by the sari station to learn about traditional Indian clothing, enjoy traditional folk dances, and create your own artwork inspired by the arts and crafts of India. Presented in partnership with the Center for Indian Cultural Education–Bal Vihar of St. Louis. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/2398633563748058 or slam.org

▪ Gateway Wedding Show — 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Featuring many different vendors that can help couples personalize their wedding. For the couples that just got engaged, the show will feature everything they need. For the couples who are just looking for fresh ideas and inspiration, there will be plenty of new ideas on display. Admission: $5 online or $7 at the door. gatewaycenter.com or facebook.com/events/980981635430791

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9-90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Lisa Lutz: ‘The Swallows’ — 7 p.m. Monday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Bestselling author of the Spellman Files detective series will discuss and sign her new book, “The Swallows.” 314-994-3300.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main St. and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Mollie West Duffy: ‘No Hard Feelings’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. St. Louis Public Library - Central Branch, 1301 Olive St., St. Louis. Organizational designer Mollie West Duffy will sign and discuss her book “No Hard Feelings.” 314-241-2288.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Gateway Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Shoe Roads Productions Sale — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City. Men and women’s shoes available. Klogs, Dansko, Alegria, Vera Bradley and more.

Food

▪ Turkey Hill Grange BBQ — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through August. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Pulled pork, pork steaks, brats, sides and desserts. Eat-in and carry-out available. 618-235-8266. facebook.com/events/392382444940618

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: Fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ 5th annual Spaghetti Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Friday. St. John UCC, 21 N. Walnut St., Trenton. All-you-can-eat spaghetti (meat or meatless sauce), salad, bread, dessert. Dine in, carry out or drive-thru. Pre-order for drive-thru by calling 618-224-9828 after 4 p.m. Adults $8, ages 4-7 $4, 3 and under eat free. All carry-outs $8. Handicapped accessible.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carry out. 618-243-6545.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth Street and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society — 7:30 p.m. Friday. McDonnell Hall, Room 162, Washington University Campus, St. Louis. Program: “Gravitational Waves: Astrophysics Final Frontier,” an illustrated presentation by Dr. Marco Gavaglia of the Missouri University of Science and Technology. Free and open to the public. 314-962-9231 or slasonline.org

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ Parents Without Partners — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Papa Vito’s, 318 E. Washington, Belleville. Monthly meeting with orientation for prospective members. 618-234-5937.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Family Caregiver Support Group — 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. St. John’s Community Care, 1015 Century Drive, Edwardsville. Group intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. Sessions held third Wednesday of the month. 618-656-7090.

Reservations Required

▪ Educational Evenings & Dinner Too: Dementia and Drugs — 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Colton’s Steakhouse, 5 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville. Registration at 5:30 p.m. Program: Dementia and Drugs: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. Speaker: Dr. Amy Rohlfing, Associate Medical Director, Hospice of Southern Illinois. $10 dinner and 1 CE. Open to the public. hospice.org/events

▪ ‘When Mental Illness Hits Home’ Conference — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Visitors Center, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. An annual conference to help those journeying with people with mental illness. Cost: $40. For more information or to register, snows.org/help

▪ Men & Women’s Empowerment: An Overnight Success Retreat — 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Union Station Hilton Hotel, 1820 Market St., St. Louis. A free session Friday on Making a Change in Your Life. Saturday will feature a session on developing your life success plan. Participants will leave with a Life Plan in Hand. Lunch will be provided. Cost: $50 per person. Hotel cost for the event is $159 per night. For more information: 312-533-9382 or lettaj2@yahoo.com

▪ Benjamin Stephenson House Run, Wizards, Run 5K & 1 Mile Walk — 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Edwardsville Township Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The 5K will start at 8 a.m.; the 1 mile walk starts at 9 a.m. Registration closes at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. To register or for more information: stephensonhouse.org/events

▪ Brain Wave: Early Memory Loss Program — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays starting Sept. 11. St. John’s Community Care, 222 Goethe Ave., Collinsville. Open to people experiencing memory loss. This group provides a safe, positive, strength-based environment where participants will learn, share and engage together with an expert. Registration and assessment required. Call 618-344-5008 by Aug. 26. stjohnscc.org

▪ Edwardsville Citizen’s Police Academy — 6-9 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 12. Edwardsville Police Department, 333 S. Main St., Edwardsville. The 10-week course, held on Thursday nights, will include tours, demonstrations and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience lift from a police officer’s point of view. The first session will be held Sept. 12. No class will be held Oct. 31. For more information or an application: cityofedwardsville.com/police

▪ Swansea Touch-A-Truck and Classic Car Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Swansea Clinton Hills Conservation Park, Swansea. Proceeds to benefit the Swansea Police and Fire Youth Academy. Entry fees: Truck - $50 if postmarked by Aug. 15, $75 after Aug. 15; classic car — $15 for judging, $8 for display. Awards for Best in Show, Mayor’s Choice, Peoples Choice. Spaces are limited and are first-come, first-served. 618-234-0044, ext. 107.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ Friday Nights at the Farm: Cody and Jess — 5-10 p.m. Friday. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. Each week features a different themed food menu and beer pairings. Live bands. Parking lot closes at 8:30 p.m. Band starts at 7 p.m. facebook.com/events/333070020700465

▪ Jungle Boogie Concert Series: Three Pedros — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Located at Schnuck Plaza in the center of the Zoo. Free admission. Feel free to bring lawn chairs. Rain or shine. Enjoy craft beer, wine and more from the outdoor bar in the plaza. stlzoo.org/jungleboogie

▪ Blues at the Arch: Kenny Neal | Ms. Hy-C and Fresh Start — 6 p.m. Friday. Gateway Arch National Park, Walnut St. and S. Memorial Drive, St. Louis. Bringing renowned blues artists to the Gateway Arch National Park for free concerts in August. facebook.com/events/361329161169892

▪ Soulard Concert Series – National Blues Museum All Star Jam — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Soulard Market Park, St. Louis. Shows are free and open to the public. Bring your own picnic or stop by a Soulard restaurant for takeout. Wine, beer, soft drinks and water will be available for purchase or BYOB. facebook.com/events/292405795018608

▪ The Trophy Mules — 6 p.m. Saturday. Post Commons, 300 Alby St., Alton. The Trophy Mules perform as part of Rock the Hops, a craft beer and music festival that runs from 2-8 p.m. at multiple venues in downtown Alton. For tickets: rockthehops.bpt.me. facebook.com/events/578220569356625

▪ Shaelyn Rolf & Jared Burke: The Shae n’ Jay Experience — 8 p.m. Saturday. Casino Queen’s Sevens, 200 S. Front St., East St. Louis. The Casino Queen welcomes the Shae n’ Jay Experience for a free blues performance featuring original songs and amazing cover material. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. casinoqueen.com

▪ Miz Renee Smith at Porter’s Steakhouse — 8-11 p.m. Saturday. Porter’s Steakhouse, 1000 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville. Come hear the sounds of the Queen of St. Louis Soul Miz Renee Smith. facebook.com/events/438421383403510

▪ The St. Louis Rivermen presented by the St. Louis Jazz Club — 2 p.m. Sunday. Doubletree Hotel, 1973 Craigshire Road, St. Louis. Doors open 1:15 p.m. Tickets available at the door. Cost: $15 members, $20 non-members. Students with valid ID are free. Snacks and beverages available. Free parking. Open to the public. 314-972-8298 or stlouisjazzclub.org

▪ Southern Illinois’ Homecoming Gospel Choir — 6 p.m. Sunday. St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. Featuring an 80-voice choir singing southern gospel songs and traditional hymns presented in the Gaither style. Free admission. 618-397-5994 or ilhomecominggospelchoir.com

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Revolution — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

▪ Musician Fest: Dan Shepperd — 1 p.m. Tuesday. Millstadt Township Senior Services, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. Dan Shepperd will perform country classics. Sponsored by AgeSmart Community Resources, Metro East Musicians Union, Music Performance Trust Fund and Greenville University. For more information: 618-476-3731.

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: “City Slickers” — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ Gaslight Jazz Series: Tom Byrne and Ben Reece Quartet — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Dinner before or after the show is available at the West End Grill & Pub. Tickets: $15. gaslighttheater.net

▪ The Milk Carton Kids with Special Guest Vera Sola — 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Acoustic duo Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale have earned legions of fans with their beautiful harmonies, poignant lyrics and often hilarious stage banter. Compared to classic duos such as the Everly Brothers and Simon and Garfunkel, The Milk Carton Kids perform music from their haunting new album, “All the Things That I Did and All the Things That I Didn’t Do.” Tickets start at $35. TheSheldon.org

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays and 4-6:30 p.m. Mondays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Monroe County History Museum: Bud Light Brigade - 35 Years and Still Going Strong — 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Monroe County History Museum, Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Dennis Knobloch will take you marching through the history of the Bud Light Brigade. Includes performance by The Band Room Brass, a splinter group of the Bud Light Brigade. monroecountyhistorymuseum.org

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket