Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

Family and a strong respect for the institution of faith represent much for the reserved Amish family in Ava. But as Reuben Mast explained, there’s a lot more to his family and his community.

Their lives comprise more than a bundle of stereotypes and caricatures, though they aren’t going out of their way to correct anyone.