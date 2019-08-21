Midwest Salute to the Arts scheduled Friday-Sunday at Moody Park in Fairview Heights 

Local sculptor prepares for Midwest Salute to the Arts O’Fallon metal sculptor Kevin Trobaugh prepares for the August 23-25 Midwest Salute to the Arts, held in Moody Park, Fairview Heights. His sculpture, "TIPO 3333" is now on display at the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, Mississippi. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK O’Fallon metal sculptor Kevin Trobaugh prepares for the August 23-25 Midwest Salute to the Arts, held in Moody Park, Fairview Heights. His sculpture, "TIPO 3333" is now on display at the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Festivals & Picnics

▪ Midwest Salute to the Arts — 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Moody Park, 525 S. Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights. Art and artists, live music, free and family friendly. midwestsalute.com

▪ Du Quoin State Fair — Friday, Aug. 23, through Monday, Sept. 2. Weekdays from 2 p.m. to midnight, weekends and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to midnight. Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin. https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/dsf/Pages/default.aspx

▪ St. Paul Parish Kirchenfest — 6-11 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul Parish, 1412 Ninth St., Highland. Featuring the Strassenlauf 10K, 5K and 2K Run/Walk, “Tour of Brats” bike race, rides, games, kids activities, music, food and more. stpaulkirchenfest.com

▪ St. Louis Festival of Nations — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis. The region’s largest multicultural celebration featuring more than 40 food booths, non-stop dance and music, arts and crafts, and an international bazaar with unique gifts from around the world. festivalofnationsstl.org

▪ St. Teresa Parish Picnic — 4-11 p.m. Saturday. St. Teresa School grounds, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Featuring Whiskey Dixon on stage from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fried chicken dinner, silent auction, live music, bingo, poker, raffles, carnival rides, food and drinks, kids activities and more. stteresabelleville.com

▪ Holy Childhood Parish Picnic — 5-11 p.m. Saturday. Holy Childhood School, 215 N. John St., Mascoutah. Fried and baked chicken dinner, burgers, hot dogs, sides, ice cream, bingo, Gameland for kids, raffles and much more. facebook.com/events/649349728807926

Events

▪ Gateway Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Shoe Roads Productions Sale — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City. Men and women’s shoes available. Klogs, Dansko, Alegria, Vera Bradley and more.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Nanette Boileau, Todd May and Daniel Stumeier Exhibition — 4 p.m. Thursday. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Opening reception 4 to 7 p.m. Artist talks at 6 p.m. The exhibits run through Oct. 10. 618-222-5278 or swic.edu/theschmidt

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local produce, honey, eggs, flowers, jams and jellies, baked goods, artisan crafts, soaps and more. maryvilleilfarmersmarket.org

▪ Annual Book Sale — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Pedal the Cause Fundraiser — 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Culver’s, 1702 W. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Fifteen percent of all meal costs will go to Mark Skaer’s goal to raise $2,500 for Pedal the Cause, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide critical funding for cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. pedalthecause.org

▪ Garden Party Lights — 6-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Party as the Garden becomes your after-hours destination for drinks, lights, music, and dynamic multimedia Thursday-Sunday evenings through Saturday, Oct. 19. Admission varies by date. http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/gardenpartylights

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003509502319

▪ Rummage Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Concord Presbyterian Church, 338 Covington Drive, Waterloo. All proceeds go to a children’s orphanage in India.

▪ Tai Chi Class — 1:30 p.m. Fridays. Pascal Hall GRMC, 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City. Class taught by a certified instructor. All ages welcome. Call 618-876-5772 for details.

▪ Book Signing and Lecture: “Crazy Horse Life and Legacy” — 2-4 p.m. Friday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Join author William B. Matson and Lakota Elder Floyd Clown Sr. for a free presentation on the legendary warrior Crazy Horse. Free and open to the public. cahokiamounds.org

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ Patron of the Arts: Paulette Myers — 6-8 p.m. Friday. Edwardsville Arts Center, 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Reception for the exhibit honoring Paulette Myers, Professor Emeritus of Metalsmithing at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Snacks and beverages provided. The exhibit closes Friday, Aug. 30. edwardsvilleartscenter.com

▪ Metro East Social Singles Luau Dance — 7-11 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Doors open 6:30 p.m. DJ Dr. Dee. Hawaiian dress is optional. Open to the public; singles or couples 21 and older. Admission: $7 members, $9 non-members. Cash bar, free snacks, attendance prizes.

▪ Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast — 7-11 a.m. Saturday. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Pancakes and sausage with scrambled eggs. Adults $7; children ages 4-10 $3; 3 and under free. 618-656-7137.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Indoor Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ OTHS Band Boosters Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. O’Fallon Township High School, South Gym, 600 S. Smiley St., O’Fallon. Gently used items can be donated from 4-9 p.m. Friday. No electronics, mattresses or strollers. 618-540-8023.

▪ Belle-City Kennel Club & Friends B-Match — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Belle-City Kennel Club, 2448 Eastview Drive, Belleville. Judging from 9 a.m. to noon or later. Enter purebred puppies ages 3-12 months and adult dogs at 8 a.m. Entry fee $10 each. Ribbons and trophies, fun and good training for present and future show dogs. Spectators are welcome. Free admission. Refreshments available for purchase. facebook.com/events/352871352293152

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants.

▪ St. Clare Youth Group FUNDrive — 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Clare Church parking lot, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Community members are invited to donate gently used clothing and household items. No advance drop offs accepted. Goods collected are sold to Savers, parent company to multiple thrift stores. The youth group will be paid by the pound for qualifying donations received.

▪ Knife & Gun Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Buy, sell, trade, guns, knives, scopes, ammo, accessories, FOID cards processed and much more. General admission is $6. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ Cambridge House Open House — 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday-Sunday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in for a tour and receive a summer gift basket. Reservations are not required, but calls to schedule a tour are appreciated. 618-624-9900.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Roberts Motors, 4350 N. Alby St., Alton. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Out Here with Animals Adoption Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Belleville Tractor Supply, 1570 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Support local pet adoption groups by helping find a great home for animals in need. Featuring a sale on premium products for pets, small animals and livestock. 618-355-9512.

▪ First Bank Sea Lion Show postseason Weekend Shows — 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. St. Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Tickets are $3.95 per person. Children under age 2 are free. stlzoo.org

▪ MDT Community Giveaway — Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Miracle Deliverance Temple, 2316 Cynthia Drive, Cahokia. Miracle Deliverance Temple is giving away school supplies, clothing, shoes and much more. 618-337-1691.

▪ St. Louis Comic Book Show — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Shrewsbury American Legion Post, 7300 Landsdowne, St. Louis. Buy, sell and trade collectible comics, cards, toys and action figures. Meet other hobbyists and explore 40 tables of exciting collectibles. Fun for the family and refreshments are available. Admission $2. Free parking. 314-544-2812.

▪ Mutts & Mimosas — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The Weingarten, 1780 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Stop by for brunch and 15 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the Belleville Area Humane Society. The event is free to attend and you do not have to bring a pet to participate or make a donation. facebook.com/events/628210184349556

▪ Polka Dance — 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by St. Louis Express. Admission: $7. Sandwiches available for purchase. 314-867-7897 or folkfire.org/polka

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2:30-7 p.m. Monday. Granite City High School, 3101 Madison Ave., Granite City. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9-90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Journey Metro East Platelet Drive, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Téa Obreht: “Inland” — 7 p.m. Tuesday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Bestselling author of “The Tiger’s Wife,” Téa Obreht, will sign and discuss her new book “Inland.” 314-994-3300.

▪ ”Come As You Are’” Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main Street and Mascoutah Avenue, Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Gateway East Trails Fundraiser — 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. Dairy Queen, 412 S. Madison St., Lebanon. Ten percent of all meal costs will go to GET, a Lebanon-based non-profit dedicated to improving the trails and recreation opportunities in southwestern Illinois. gatewayeasttrails.org

▪ Jammin’ at the Zoo presented by Macy’s — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Enjoy the “Zoo Uncorked” with live music and wine and beer tastings, featuring more than 75 selections. Proceeds will benefit the Saint Louis Zoo and its conservation efforts. Admission is $12.95 for Zoo members and $22.95 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at stlzoo.org/jammin

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ David Lagercrantz: ‘The Girl Who Lived Twice’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. David Lagercrantz will sign and discuss his new Lisbeth Salander novel, “The Girl Who Lived Twice.” 314-994-3300.

Food

▪ Turkey Hill Grange BBQ — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through August. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Pulled pork, pork steaks, brats, sides and desserts. Eat-in and carry-out available. 618-235-8266. facebook.com/events/392382444940618

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: Fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carry out. 618-243-6545.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Vegan Pop-Up with Seedz Cafe — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday. Earthbound Beer, 2724 Cherokee St., St. Louis. Seedz Cafe will take over the kitchen at Earthbound Beer to bring the most deliciousness that’s Totally Vegan to go with the regular vegan brews and chill party atmosphere. facebook.com/events/480366969190683

▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken — 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Bunco — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Eckert’s Country Restaurant, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Cost: $5 per person, includes game, prizes, beverages and snacks. Open to the public. No reservation required. 618-233-0513, ext. 3.

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 6 p.m. Thursday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. President Tina Friederick and Executive Board will host their “Progressive” Dinner with the general meeting following dinner.

▪ Highland Garden Club’s annual Membership Appreciation and New Member Night — 6 p.m. Thursday. John and Maxine Johnson’s, 2001 Poplar St., Highland. Park behind Highland Upper Elementary School. Bring your own lawn chair. Light refreshments served. Dues will be collected: $10 for members, $20 for families. Review/update contact information at event. Visitors always welcome.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One-hour free lesson with paid admission. No partner needed. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30-9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. Monday. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. a networking group that offers support and practical information, that empowers, encourages and inspires professional women of all ages and backgrounds, to be confident and knowledgeable to achieve self-defined success in career and life. No membership fees, no restrictions. facebook.com/events/251540242394948 or wewnational.com

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — 7-9 p.m. Monday. Hagnauer Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 6 p.m. 618-877-1215, Marty 618-797-6749 or Diana 618-444-6771.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ Cookbook Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Check out the cookbook of the month, make a dish, and, if you like, bring it to share. This month’s theme is Cuban. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ National Alliance On Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday. First Baptist Church, 534 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Support group for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meets the fourth Tuesday each month. 618-656-6781

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Metro East Amputees Support Group — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Board Room, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Support group for patients of all ages who have suffered limb loss and for their family and caregivers. For more information: metroeastamputees@gmail.com, 618-515-4100 or facebook.com/groups/metroeastamputees

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Monthly breakfast meeting and morning of food and fellowship. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Satellite Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 11. St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. Group will study Acts and the Letters of the Apostles through April. For more information: 618-234-5261 or 618-698-3206.

Reservations Required

▪ Social Security & Income Planning — 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. A comprehensive class on preparing for retirement, including Social Security. Everything you need to know to maximize your lifetime income is covered in this class. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Benjamin Stephenson House Run, Wizards, Run 5K & 1 Mile Walk — 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Edwardsville Township Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The 5K will start at 8 a.m.; the 1 Mile Walk starts at 9 a.m. Registration closes at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. To register or for more information: stephensonhouse.org/events

▪ Travelers Protective Association 4th annual 5K Family Fun Run/Walk — 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Woodlands Sports Park, 1 Woodlands Parkway, St. Peters, Missouri. Registration opens 8 a.m. on race day. Portion of the proceeds benefit the TPA’s Scholarship Trust for the Hearing Impaired. Event is open to all. Registration fee is $25. Register on-site or in advance by emailing tpa.sc.modiv@gmail.com

▪ Brain Wave: Early Memory Loss Program — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays starting Sept. 11. St. John’s Community Care, 222 Goethe Ave., Collinsville. Open to people experiencing memory loss. This group provides a safe, positive, strength-based environment where participants will learn, share and engage together with an expert. Registration and assessment required. Call 618-344-5008 by Monday, Aug. 26. stjohnscc.org

▪ Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30-9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Reviews breastfeeding techniques for new mothers or as a refresher course. Cost: $10 per couple. Advance registration required: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork/events

▪ Edwardsville Citizen’s Police Academy — 6-9 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 12. Edwardsville Police Department, 333 S. Main St., Edwardsville. The 10-week course, held on Thursday nights, will include tours, demonstrations and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience lift from a police officer’s point of view. The first session will be held Sept. 12. No class will be held Oct. 31. For more information or an application: cityofedwardsville.com/police

▪ Color of Autumn Workshop — 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14. Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. Learn more about fall gardening activities. Includes presentations, dividing irises, trees with fall interest, creating rain barrels, designing a welcome sign. Space is limited. Preregistration required by Monday, Sept. 9 online at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/mms or call 618-939-3434.

▪ Swansea Touch-A-Truck and Classic Car Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Swansea Clinton Hills Conservation Park, Swansea. Proceeds to benefit the Swansea Police and Fire Youth Academy. Entry fees: Truck - $75; classic car - $15 for judging, $8 for display. Awards for Best in Show, Mayor’s Choice, Peoples Choice. Spaces are limited and are first-come, first-served. 618-234-0044, ext. 107.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ Friday Nights at the Farm: Rocky — 5-10 p.m. Friday. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. Each week features a different themed food menu and beer pairings. Live bands. Parking lot closes at 8:30 p.m. Band starts at 7 p.m. facebook.com/events/333070024033798

▪ Jungle Boogie Concert Series: Miss Jubilee — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Located at Schnuck Plaza in the center of the Zoo. Free admission. Feel free to bring lawn chairs. Rain or shine. Enjoy craft beer, wine and more from the outdoor bar in the plaza. stlzoo.org/jungleboogie

▪ Blues at the Arch: Big Mike Aguirre | Johnny Rawls — 6 p.m. Friday. Gateway Arch National Park, Walnut St. and S. Memorial Drive, St. Louis. Bringing renowned blues artists to the Gateway Arch National Park for free concerts in August. facebook.com/events/361329157836559

▪ Hartford Coffee Company presents Yvonne Sotomayor — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Hartford Coffee Company, 3974 Hartford St., St. Louis. Accomplished poet named Yvonne Sotomayor will perform her unique brand of poetic artistry. Free admission.

▪ ‘Three Bridges’ Gospel Group — 7 p.m. Saturday. Christ United Church of Christ, 26 N. 14th St., Belleville. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Meal donations accepted at the door and music love offering later. christ-ucc.com

▪ Edwardsville Community Symphony: “Water is Life!” — 7-8 p.m. Sunday. Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Free summer symphony in the park concert featuring Dr. Matthew Allison as flute soloist. Conducted by Angelina McLaughlin-Heil. Family friendly. Kids craft table. facebook.com/events/31365200608049

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Johnny Iguana & The Claudettes — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

▪ The Milk Carton Kids with Special Guest Vera Sola — 8 p.m. Sunday. Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Acoustic duo Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale have earned legions of fans with their beautiful harmonies, poignant lyrics and often hilarious stage banter. Compared to classic duos such as the Everly Brothers and Simon and Garfunkel, The Milk Carton Kids perform music from their haunting new album, “All the Things That I Did and All the Things That I Didn’t Do.” Tickets start at $35. TheSheldon.org

▪ $2 movies at the Wildey: “Blade Runner” — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only (charge/debit cards accepted for concessions). All seats general admission.

▪ Shiloh Music in the Park — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. Shiloh Park, Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Tommy Tunes. Dinner and snacks provided by Shiloh Village School Education Foundation. 618-632-1384.

▪ ‘Shakespeare in Love’ — 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis. Young Will Shakespeare has writer’s block ... the deadline for his new play is fast approaching but he’s in desperate need of inspiration. That is, until he finds his muse — Viola. Additional performances through Sunday, Sept. 15. For performance dates and ticket information, visit insighttheatrecompany.com

▪ Biome School presents an Evening at the Opera — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A benefit concert in support of music and art education. Special performance by Morris Robinson. General admission tickets cost $100 each and are available through Sept. 9 online at thebiomeschool.org/support/benefit-concert.

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays and 4-6:30 p.m. Mondays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ The Natural Talent — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday. K of C Hall, 130 S. Eighth St., DuBois. The Natural Talent, or TNT, polka band from Pulaski, Wis., will perform. For ticket information: 618-485-2741 or 618-214-3097.