Watch what you say about my tattoo!

Dianne Isbell Provided

Q: I appreciate all your recent columns regarding what to say and not say in certain circumstances. I have found myself in certain situations with people who have tattoos which is a totally new ballgame for me since I am in my retirement years and tattoos were not popular with my age group when I was growing up. I definitely do not know how to react or what to say and not to say. Could you please help me so I don’t offend anyone regardless of whether I like tattoos or not?

A: Rest assured, you are not alone in your not knowing how to handle this latest craze of getting a, or multiple, tattoos. One’s own acceptance or non-acceptance, or pre-conditioned opinions do not help in knowing what to say and what not to say when forced into a conversation with individuals who obviously embrace tattoos, and feel they are one of the most fashionable forms of self-expression, especially those who like a lot of tattoos. In my opinion, the preponderance of tattoos is at the point of being an entirely new generational statement, as well as a partial fashion, and definitely an outward personality, statement.

Regardless of the motivational aspects, the results require some very tactful and polite responses. Even though we do not know when tattooing actual began, we do know the tradition of having tattoos goes back thousands of years. What precipitated its resurgence, I, along with many others, do not know. Nonetheless, tattoos are more predominant elements in, and of, our culture and by the vary nature of the process, they are permanent parts of the bodies to which they have been adhered. Here are some suggestions for proper and polite reactions and responses:

Do not say:

