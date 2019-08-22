Midwest Salute to the Arts scheduled Friday-Sunday at Moody Park

Midwest Salute to the Arts Art event in Fairview Heights' Moody Park continues Sunday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Art event in Fairview Heights' Moody Park continues Sunday

The 31st annual Midwest Salute to the Arts kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday at Moody Park in Fairview Heights. The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

This event features art displays, art and craft demonstrations, kid’s activities, live entertainment and more. Admission is free.

Friday

▪ 6-8 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Vesna Delevska, acrylic painting

▪ 6-8 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Kevin Pickard, mixed media

▪ 6-8 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Jessica Canalle, charcoal portraiture

▪ 6-10 p.m. — Rogers and Nienhaus perform on the Gesso Stage

Saturday

▪ 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Randall Spriggs

▪ 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Dooley the Clown

▪ 10 a.m. — Children’s Gallery opens: Children ages 5-13 enter the gallery and choose a piece of art. After the child has selected a piece, they are encouraged to visit the artist who created it. The cost to enter the gallery is $10. The Gallery will be open until all art has been disbursed.

▪ 10 a.m. to noon — Artist demonstration: Michelle Hilbing, ceramics

▪ 10 a.m. to noon — Artist demonstration: Jake Bishop, acrylic painting

▪ 11 a.m. to noon — Presentation by Mayor Mark Kupsky and 50th Anniversary Chair on the Gesso Stage

▪ 11 a.m. to noon — Kids entertainment: Bubble Bus

▪ Noon to 1 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Teleypo the Storyteller

▪ Noon to 2 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Shakayla Clark, mixed media painting

▪ Noon to 2 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Kevin Pickard, mixed media painting

▪ Noon to 4 p.m. — Louis Michael Trio perform on the BND Stage

▪ 2-4 p.m. — Sweetie & the Tooth Aches perform on the Gesso Stage

▪ 2-4 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Tracey Ippolito, acrylic painting

▪ 2-4 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Jessica Canalle, charcoal portraiture

▪ 3:30-5 p.m. — Foggy Memory Boys perform on the BND Stage

▪ 4-6 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Darla Allen, sculpture

▪ 4-6 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Larry Spenser, digital

▪ 6-8 p.m. — Janet Evra performs on the Gesso Stage

▪ 6-8 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Renee Price, acrylic painting

▪ 6-8 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Jake Bishop, acrylic painting

Sunday

▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Randall Spriggs

▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Dooley the Clown

▪ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Dave & Dave Show performs on the Gesso Stage

▪ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Amy Iverson, colored pencil drawing

▪ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Carol Morgan, wine painting

▪ Noon to 3 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Vensa Delevska, acrylic painting

▪ 1-3 p.m. — Odds Lane perform on the BND Stage

▪ 1-3 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Kevin Pickard, mixed media

▪ 3-5 p.m. — Mark Biehl performs on the Gesso Stage

▪ 3-5 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Shakayla Clark, mixed media

▪ 3-5 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Jake Bishop, acrylic painting