Midwest Salute to the Arts event resumes Saturday

Local sculptor prepares for Midwest Salute to the Arts O’Fallon metal sculptor Kevin Trobaugh prepares for the August 23-25 Midwest Salute to the Arts, held in Moody Park, Fairview Heights. His sculpture, "TIPO 3333" is now on display at the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, Mississippi. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK O’Fallon metal sculptor Kevin Trobaugh prepares for the August 23-25 Midwest Salute to the Arts, held in Moody Park, Fairview Heights. His sculpture, "TIPO 3333" is now on display at the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, Mississippi.

The 31st annual Midwest Salute to the Arts continues 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Moody Park in Fairview Heights.

This event features art displays, art and craft demonstrations, kid’s activities, live entertainment and more. Admission is free.

Saturday

▪ 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Randall Spriggs

▪ 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Dooley the Clown

▪ 10 a.m. — Children’s Gallery opens: Children ages 5-13 enter the gallery and choose a piece of art. After the child has selected a piece, they are encouraged to visit the artist who created it. The cost to enter the gallery is $10. The Gallery will be open until all art has been disbursed.

▪ 10 a.m. to noon — Artist demonstration: Michelle Hilbing, ceramics

▪ 10 a.m. to noon — Artist demonstration: Jake Bishop, acrylic painting

▪ 11 a.m. to noon — Presentation by Mayor Mark Kupsky and 50th Anniversary Chair on the Gesso Stage

▪ 11 a.m. to noon — Kids entertainment: Bubble Bus

▪ Noon to 1 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Teleypo the Storyteller

▪ Noon to 2 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Shakayla Clark, mixed media painting

▪ Noon to 2 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Kevin Pickard, mixed media painting

▪ Noon to 4 p.m. — Louis Michael Trio perform on the BND Stage

▪ 2-4 p.m. — Sweetie & the Tooth Aches perform on the Gesso Stage

▪ 2-4 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Tracey Ippolito, acrylic painting

▪ 2-4 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Jessica Canalle, charcoal portraiture

▪ 3:30-5 p.m. — Foggy Memory Boys perform on the BND Stage

▪ 4-6 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Darla Allen, sculpture

▪ 4-6 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Larry Spenser, digital

▪ 6-8 p.m. — Janet Evra performs on the Gesso Stage

▪ 6-8 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Renee Price, acrylic painting

▪ 6-8 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Jake Bishop, acrylic painting

Sunday

▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Randall Spriggs

▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Dooley the Clown

▪ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Dave & Dave Show performs on the Gesso Stage

▪ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Amy Iverson, colored pencil drawing

▪ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Carol Morgan, wine painting

▪ Noon to 3 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Vensa Delevska, acrylic painting

▪ 1-3 p.m. — Odds Lane perform on the BND Stage

▪ 1-3 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Kevin Pickard, mixed media

▪ 3-5 p.m. — Mark Biehl performs on the Gesso Stage

▪ 3-5 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Shakayla Clark, mixed media

▪ 3-5 p.m. — Artist demonstration: Jake Bishop, acrylic painting