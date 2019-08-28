Labor Day parade, Midwest Wingfest among hot events this weekend

Labor Day Parade in Belleville Spectators line route to see labor unions, marching bands, politicians and more at the Labor Day Parade in downtown Belleville Monday morning. The parade marks the end of the holiday weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Spectators line route to see labor unions, marching bands, politicians and more at the Labor Day Parade in downtown Belleville Monday morning. The parade marks the end of the holiday weekend.

Festivals & Picnics

▪ 2019 Bethalto Military Homecoming — 1 p.m. Thursday through noon Monday. Parkside School, 600 E. Central St., Bethalto. Opening ceremony 4:30 p.m. Friday. Honor March 10 a.m. Saturday. American Veterans Traveling Tribute largest Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall on display. Static military equipment display, a bald eagle being rehabilitated, parade, Fife & Drum Corps, USMC Reserve Marching Band. Full weekend dedicated to veterans of all wars. facebook.com/BethaltoMilitaryHomecoming

▪ Bethalto Homecoming — All day, Friday through Monday. Bethalto City Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. Live entertainment, games, food, carnival rides and more. Parade 10 a.m. Monday. Admission: free and open to the public.

▪ St. Nicholas Greek Festival — 3-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis. Authentic Greek food, music and dancing. Free admission and free parking. opastl.com

▪ Midwest Wingfest — 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday. St. Clair Square, 134 St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights. Music, food and net proceeds benefit local Gold Star families, Purple Heart recipients and homeless veterans. midwestwingfest.com

▪ Japanese Festival — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the history, culture and people of Japan at one of the largest and oldest festivals of its kind in the U.S. Food, music, demonstrations, vendors and more. missouribotanicalgarden.org

▪ 2019 Millstadt Homecoming — 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday. Liederkranz Park, 301 N. Jefferson Ave., Millstadt. Live music, food and refreshments, rides and more. Parades both days at 5 p.m. millstadtcommercialclub.org

▪Labor Day Parade & Picnic — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Hough Park, 417 N. Third St., Belleville. Parade route: S. First Street from W. Washington (south side) to W. Monroe (north side) and S. Second Street from W. Washington (south side) to W. Monroe (north side). belleville.net

▪ Immaculate Conception Parish Picnic — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia. Bingo, fried chicken dinner, grill and fish stands, nachos, popcorn, desserts, plant booths, country store, book store, live music, games, carnival rides, rock wall and much more. facebook.com/events/446162825969678

Events

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Maryville Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Local produce, honey, eggs, flowers, jams and jellies, baked goods, artisan crafts, soaps and more. maryvilleilfarmersmarket.org

▪ Book Signing: Ellen Krohne, Matthew Ellis and Diana Cuddeback - “Heartbroken” — 4-8 p.m. Thursday. 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. Banquet and Event Center, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. The authors will be on hand to answer questions and sign copies of their new book about the opioid crisis in the St. Louis region.

▪ Champion Soccer Field Dedication — 5 p.m. Thursday. Family Sports Park, 301 Obernuefemann Road, O’Fallon. Dedication of the Championship Soccer Field to former O’Fallon Mayor Gary L. Graham.

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003509502319

▪ David Lagercrantz: “The Girl Who Lived Twice” — 7 p.m. Thursday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. David Lagercrantz will sign and discuss his new Lisbeth Salander novel, “The Girl Who Lived Twice.” 314-994-3300.

▪ St. Louis Gateway Postcard Club 44th Annual Show — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. More than 25 dealers, food available on site. Free admission, free parking, free appraisals. For information, 618-531-4189.

▪ Tai Chi Class — 1:30 p.m. Fridays. Pascal Hall GRMC, 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City. Class taught by a certified instructor. All ages welcome. Call 618-876-5772 for details.

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington Street, Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Prairie Du Pont Post 485, 200 S. Fifth St., Dupo. Bring valid photo ID. Free gift while supplies last. Hosted by American Legion Prairie Du Pont Post 485 and Chief Pontiac VFW Post 1699. redcrossblood.org, code DupoComm or 800-733-2767.

▪ SLAM Underground: Haus — 7-10 p.m. Friday. Saint Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis. Celebrating 100 years of Bauhaus at the next SLAM Underground. Dive into the art and designs of this influential school with a night of art making, music, activities, and cocktails inspired by The Bauhaus and its Legacy. slam.org/event/slam-underground-haus

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ 2019 Labor Day Weekend Flea Market — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Monroe County Fairgrounds, 4177 Illinois 156, Waterloo. Waterloo High School Band Parents’ annual flea market, arts & crafts fair, antique mall, and mega yard sale all in one place. Clean facilities, concessions, a wide variety of vendors. facebook.com/events/396258177640642

▪ Flea Market — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 50 Longacre Drive, Fairview Heights.

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants.

▪ St. Louis Antique Show — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Park, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Eighty quality vendors from 32 states, St. Louis area’s largest indoor antique show. Presenting outstanding dealers selling Dresden, Meissen, porcelain, jewelry, art glass, pottery and much more. Admission is $6. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ First Bank Sea Lion Show Labor Day Weekend Shows — 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. St. Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Tickets are $3.95 per person. Children under age 2 are free. stlzoo.org

▪ Clancy’s Brewery Grand Opening — 3-11 p.m. Saturday. Clancy’s Brewery, 1324 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City. Featuring live music, snacks and beer. facebook.com/events/443391839588059

▪ Save the Old Stag Logo Party — 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Old Stag logo party, Stag Beer trailer, live music, food trucks, cornhole tournament, ManCave Headquarters, giant Stag Beer pyramid and more. facebook.com/events/673900966445123

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Classic cars, hot rods, muscle cards, vintage autos on display. Free and open to the public. gatewayclassiccars.com or facebook.com/events/866804030361542

▪ Fall Popup Market — 1-5 p.m. Sunday. 2nd Shift Brewing, 1601 Sublette Ave., St. Louis. Join Popup STL and 2nd Shift Brewery for the first handmade market of the fall. A variety of vendors with merchandise including clothing, purses, soaps, accessories, stationery, desserts and much more. Food from Gorilla Street Food. facebook.com/events/515709302534360

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial Hospital, auditorium, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Must be 16 years of age or older, feeling healthy and well day of drive. Photo ID required. Lunch provided to donors. Appointments recommended but not required. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code MemorialBelleville.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Donor bus on the Quad, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ ”Come As You Are” Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main St. and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Ben Westhoff: “Fentanyl, Inc.” — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Award-winning investigative reporter Ben Westhoff will sign and discuss his new book, “Fentanyl, Inc.” 314-994-3300.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. Armed Forces Blood Drive, 10885 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Cook the Book — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. New Athens District Library, 201 N. Van Buren St., New Athens. Browse this month’s cookbook, pick the recipe that speaks to you, then bring it to the library to share. Enjoy what other cooks have made while discussing the challenges and joys of the food’s preparation. The cookbook for this month is Jamie Oliver’s “5 Ingredients.” To register or for more information, call 618-475-3255 and ask for Charlotte or Amy.

▪ Charles Anthony Silvestri: ‘A Silver Thread’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Lyricist, author and composer Charles Anthony Silvestri will sign and discuss his collection, “A Silver Thread.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

Food

▪ Turkey Hill Grange BBQ — 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Pulled pork, pork steaks, brats, sides and desserts. Eat-in and carry-out available. 618-235-8266. facebook.com/events/392382444940618

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: Fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Vegan Labor Day Potluck — 1 -3 p.m. Monday. Carriage Pavilion, Tower Grove Park, 4214 Main Drive, St. Louis. Come join St. Louis Animal Rights Team at our annual 100 percent VEGAN POTLUCK in the park. Please bring a VEGAN dish to share if you can. (Totally OK if you can’t!) We hope to have a wide spread of gluten free, raw, and cooked options. If you are able, we encourage folks to bring their own tupperware, utensils and water bottle to minimize waste. facebook.com/events/734562990309067

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Augustine’s Gym, 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Eight rounds, 12 hands per round. Random partners every round. Cash payouts. Beer, soda and water for sale. Must be 18 or older. Cost: $10 per player. 618-972-7574.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth Street and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Monthly breakfast meeting and morning of food and fellowship. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. The first half of the meeting will be educational, the second half for sharing. Anyone who has a loved one or friend with dementia is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Polish American Ladies Society — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Lunch: Brown bag with dessert and beverage provided by September hostesses. Theme: Good Ole School Days. Bring a school picture of yourself. Also bring items or monetary donations for food pantry. New members welcome.

▪ St. Clair County Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crehan’s Irish Pub, 5500 N. Belt W., Belleville. Program: Fall Gardening, presented by Rick Effinger, owner of Effinger’s Garden Center. Because each month’s presentations by members study beneficial and harmful insects, the theme for designs is “Oh no! What is taking over my garden?” Use any garden material including fake bugs. To make or cancel luncheon reservations, call 618-791-2246.

▪ St. Luke Luncheon & Card Party — Noon Tuesday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cards, bingo and other games. Menu: frank and bun, potato salad, baked beans, cake, coffee, hot tea, iced tea, water. Cost: $8. Please bring canned items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry. 618-236-1124.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. Third St., O’Fallon. Social hour at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Program: “Freshen Up for Fall” Rick Effinger will bring plant material that will freshen up tired summer pots with festive fall color. Open to the public.

▪ International Women’s Organization — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Eden Village, Community Room, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Speaker: Rodiaina Tarke M. Mousa, visiting Fulbright Scholar at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville from Egypt. Program: Bridging the Gap: Egypt - Beyond the Pyramids. Refreshments served. All are welcome. 618-406-0259, 618-830-5804 or 618-791-3341.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ PFLAG Belleville — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Viewing one session of the parent’s course led by Susan Cottrell, author of “Mom, I’m Gay” and founder of freedhearts.org. Open to the public. No reservations required. 618-977-5078.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Sarah Cato, a St. Louis native, has long and deep roots in Illinois. In “Tracing 200 Years of a Free Black Family in St. Clair County,” she talks about how she did her research using readily available resources. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

▪ Wood River Hoedowners Square Dance Club New Dancer Class — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. Wood River Roundhouse, 633 N. Wood River Ave., Wood River. Parking is at the rear of the building. For more information, call Bo at 618-288-9838.

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Satellite Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 11. St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. Group will study Acts and the Letters of the Apostles through April. For more information: 618-234-5261 or 618-698-3206.

▪ Belleville Township High School West Class of 1969 Reunion — 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The Edge, 701 S. Belt W., Belleville. Reservations are due by Monday, Sept. 9. Call 618-410-6531 for more information.

Reservations Required

▪ Benjamin Stephenson House Run, Wizards, Run 5K & 1 Mile Walk — 7 a.m. Saturday. Edwardsville Township Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. The 5K will start at 8 a.m.; the 1 Mile Walk starts at 9 a.m. Registration closes at 6 p.m. Friday. To register or for more information: stephensonhouse.org/events

▪ Travelers Protective Association 4th annual 5K Family Fun Run/Walk — 9 a.m. Saturday. Woodlands Sports Park, 1 Woodlands Parkway, St. Peters, Mo. Registration opens 8 a.m. on race day. Portion of the proceeds benefit the TPA’s Scholarship Trust for the Hearing Impaired. Event is open to all. Registration fee is $25. Register on-site or in advance by emailing tpa.sc.modiv@gmail.com

▪ Deadline: Veterans Day Dedication — Tuesday is the deadline for submission of application for inclusion on the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument for the Veterans Day dedication to be held Monday, Nov. 11. All honorably discharged veterans who lived in O’Fallon School District #203 at any point in their lives are eligible. Applications are available at O’Fallon City Hall, O’Fallon Township Building, O’Fallon Historical Society, O’Fallon Public Library, VFW Post #805 and ofallonveteransmonument.org. For more information, call 618-632-3204.

▪ NAMI Family to Family Course — 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Heights Church office, 106 W. Main St., Collinsville. A 12-week family education program designed to foster learning, healing and empowerment among family members and close friends of individuals with mental illnesses. Includes coping and problem-solving skills, information about mental illnesses, medications and much more. No cost. Registration is required. Call 618-798-9788 or email info@namiswi.org to register.

▪ Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30-9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Reviews breastfeeding techniques for new mothers or as a refresher course. Cost: $10 per couple. Advance registration required: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork/events

▪ Edwardsville Citizen’s Police Academy — 6-9 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 12. Edwardsville Police Department, 333 S. Main St., Edwardsville. The 10-week course, held on Thursday nights, will include tours, demonstrations and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience lift from a police officer’s point of view. The first session will be held Sept. 12. No class will be held Oct. 31. For more information or an application: cityofedwardsville.com/police

▪ Color of Autumn Workshop — 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14. Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. Learn more about fall gardening activities. Includes presentations, dividing irises, trees with fall interest, creating rain barrels, designing a welcome sign. Space is limited. Preregistration required by Monday, Sept. 9, online at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/mms or call 618-939-3434.

▪ 2019 Sharon’s Ride. Run. Walk. for Epilepsy — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Gateway Grizzlies Ballpark, 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd., Sauget. Family friendly event with bike ride, run and walk as well as face painting, playing ball on the field, balloon making, games, music, pictures with Izzy and more. efgreatersil.org/sharonsrun.html

▪ Sibling Class — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. This class is to prepare older siblings for changes to expect as their family grows. Designed for children ages 2-10. Cost: $5 per child. 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Breakfastival of Hope — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Miner Park, 194 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. A family-friendly celebration with samples of brunch food and beverages from local restaurants and much more. Live entertainment, bounce house, Disney princesses, face painting. Hosted by American Cancer Society. For tickets and information: main.acsevents.org/Breakfastival or 618-288-2390.

▪ Swansea Touch-A-Truck and Classic Car Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Swansea Clinton Hills Conservation Park, Swansea. Proceeds to benefit the Swansea Police and Fire Youth Academy. Entry fees: Truck - $75; classic car - $15 for judging, $8 for display. Awards for Best in Show, Mayor’s Choice, Peoples Choice. Spaces are limited and are first-come, first-served. 618-234-0044, ext. 107.

▪ Puppy Love — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Ritz Carlton, 100 Carondelet Plaza, St. Louis. VIP reception 11 to 11:30 a.m. A fashion experience and luncheon for animal lovers to benefit Coalition for Animal Rescue and Education. CElebrate the evolution of the news KayOss to Klarity Collection with local designer Amy Johnston. Tickets are $100 per person. VIP reception is $200 per person and includes pre-show champagne, collection preview and gift bag with luncheon. RSVP to Natalia, 314-210-3490.

▪ Relay for Life: Randolph County — 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust St., Red Bud. Have fun, raise funds and fight cancer. To join or to donate: https://secure.acsevents.org

▪ What a rush! 20 Years with Chris Clark — 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Mad Art Gallery, 2727 S. 12th St., St. Louis. A night of cinema and cuisine to honor Cinema St. Louis Artistic Director Chris Clark. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a silent auction and cocktails. Five-course dinner and screening of the film “Dinner Rush” begin at 7 p.m. Live auction and intermissions at 8:10 p.m. Individual tickets are $125. Tables are $1,000. For tickets: 314-289-4154 or bree@cinemastlouis.org. www.cinemastlouis.org

Theater/Concerts

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ Friday Nights at the Farm: Jansen Gates Band— 5-10 p.m. Friday. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. Each week features a different themed food menu and beer pairings. Live bands. Parking lot closes at 8:30 p.m. Band starts at 7 p.m. facebook.com/events/333070027367131

▪ Jungle Boogie Concert Series: Ticket to the Beatles — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Located at Schnuck Plaza in the center of the Zoo. Free admission. Feel free to bring lawn chairs. Rain or shine. Enjoy craft beer, wine and more from the outdoor bar in the plaza. stlzoo.org/jungleboogie

▪ Blues at the Arch: Marquise Knox | Brandon “Taz” Niederauer — 6 p.m. Friday. Gateway Arch National Park, Walnut St. and S. Memorial Drive, St. Louis. Bringing renowned blues artists to the Gateway Arch National Park for free concerts in August. facebook.com/events/361329167836558

▪ Midwest Magic Jubilee — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday-Sunday. The Blackstone Theatre, Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis. “The World’s Best Magic” comes to St. Louis with a different show each night. A family friendly, unforgettable journey of comedy, magic and entertainment. General admission for adults is $15, children 12 and under $8. mmjubilee.com/Tickets.htm

▪ ComedySportz Match — 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. CSz St. Louis, 524 S. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri. Outrageously funny improv played like a sport. A perfect combo of funny and sports creating an explosion of laughter and competition on stage. Tickets available at the door on online at cszstlouis.com/tickets. facebook.com/events/643931729411834

▪ Reel Late at the Tivoli: “Labyrinth” — 11:55 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Landmark’s Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. After her baby brother is taken by the Goblin King (David Bowie), teenage Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) sets out to rescue him. Directed by Jim Henson. facebook.com/events/834794226907983

▪ The Trophy Mules with Prairie Rehab and The Bronx Cheers — 9 p.m. Saturday. Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis. Free admission. facebook.com/events/900799593621269

▪ Twilight Tuesdays: Fabulous Motown Revue — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. This free outdoor concert series takes place on the front lawn and offers spectacular musical lineups each year. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, pack a picnic basket and come hear some terrific music under a Forest Park sunset. Food trucks available. facebook.com/events/474150693417275

▪ ”Angels in America: Parts One and Two” — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, 130 Edgar Road, St. Louis. A towering epic that unveils new depths with each passing year, Tony Kushner’s Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece arrives on The Rep’s stage for the first time. The AIDS epidemic is the flashpoint in Kushner’s swirling tapestry of American culture, myths and spirituality. Cast includes Meredith Baxter (“Family Ties”), Barrett Foa (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) and Peter Frechette (“Thirtysomething”). For tickets and additional performance dates: repstl.org

▪ Lindenwood Theater Touring Series: Jon Dorenbos — 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway, St. Charles, Mo. Former NFL long-snapper, comedian, magician and keynote speaker weaves his inspirational story with world-class magic. For tickets and information: lindenwood.edu/j-scheidegger-center-for-the-arts

▪ Nelly Live in Concert — 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets start at $27.50. libertybankamphitheater.com

▪ The Temptations — 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. All around entertainment legends The Temptations stand as not only the greatest vocal group of Motown Records’ golden era empire; the quintet is indisputably the greatest singing group of all-time. Setting the bar as the standard for what a group should sing like, look like, dance like and artistically pilot the planet through triumphs and catastrophes like, The Temptations are world renowned ambassadors of soul, conscience and style. For tickets and information: TheSheldon.org or 314-534-1111.

▪ Biome School presents an Evening at the Opera — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A benefit concert in support of music and art education. Special performance by Morris Robinson. General admission tickets cost $100 each and are available through Sept. 9 online at thebiomeschool.org/support/benefit-concert.

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Green Door art gallery: “It’s Elemental” — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday from Sept. 4 to Oct. 21. Green Door art gallery, 21 N. Gore Ave., Webster Groves, Mo. Featuring botanical cyanotype and collage art by Suzy Farren, woodcut prints by Patrick Murphy, landscape paintings by Lee Copen, powder coated metal sculptures by Jessie Cargas and enamel on silver jewelry by Michele Mohr. Reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Free and open to the public. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com