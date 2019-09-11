Hofbräuhaus Oktoberfest 2019 in Belleville, Downtown Dog Days in O’Fallon among highlight events this weekend

Band from Germany performs at Hofbräuhaus The Trio Original Europaschwung performs at the Hofbräuhaus near Chicago. The band, which hails from Germany, also performed Wednesday, March 21 at the Hofbräuhaus in Belleville for a private invitation-only event. The Hofbräuhaus has not yet open Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Trio Original Europaschwung performs at the Hofbräuhaus near Chicago. The band, which hails from Germany, also performed Wednesday, March 21 at the Hofbräuhaus in Belleville for a private invitation-only event. The Hofbräuhaus has not yet open

Festivals & Picnics

▪ 71st annual Okawville Wheat Festival — 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Okawville Community Park, Okawville. Live music, food, rides and much more. For the full schedule: okawvillewheatfestival.com

▪ Oktoberfest 2019 — 5 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis-Belleville, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. The fun begins with an Oktoberfestbier keg tapping at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Friday evening includes carnival rides (starting at 5 p.m.), outdoor food and beer in the big tent, face painting, balloon animals and music from the house band on the stage inside. The Steve Ewing Band (Featuring the frontman of The Urge) will play a concert in the tent starting at 7 p.m. The tent opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday with the carnival running 1-7 p.m. Following the carnival, Dr. Zhivegas keeps the party going with a mix of rock and pop. Sunday features a special Oktoberfest brunch and kinderfest. facebook.com/events/2085320228438279

▪ 2019 St. Louis Renaissance Festival — 10 a.m. to 6 pm. Weekends from Sept. 14 through Oct. 14. Rotary Park, 2577 W. Meyer Road, Wentzville, Missouri. STLRenFest.com

▪ Taste of Black STL — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Tower Grove Park, S.W. Kingshighway Entrance, St. Louis. Bringing the local community and visitors together for a full day of tasting, shopping, learning, and experiencing the great tastes of Black St. Louisans and surrounding areas. Also, to celebrate African Americans contribution to St. Louis’ world-class culinary arts scene. Free and open to all. facebook.com/events/465331507542009

▪ Schlafly Beer’s Hop in the City Festival — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis. HOP showcases Schlafly’s passion for innovation, technique and execution of different beer styles. Sample over 40 styles and six specialty tappings. From hopped-up IPAs and wood-aged beers to traditional ales and lagers, there’s something for hopheads, casual beer drinkers and everyone in between. Live music and special menu of festival fare. Tickets are $35 in advance, $45 at the door. schlafly.com/events/hopinthecity

▪ St. Augustine’s Parish Picnic — 4-11 p.m. Saturday. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 1910 Belle St., Belleville. All-you-can-eat chicken dinner 3-6:30 p.m. — dine-in or carry-out. Mass at 4 p.m. Quilt ‘n cash bingo at 7 p.m. Saloonatics at 7 p.m. Outdoor food and drinks. Basket stand, games and more.

▪ Valmeyer Fall Church Picnic — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. John United Church of Christ, 201 S. Meyer Ave., Valmeyer. Live entertainment, cash bingo, pull tabs, country store, silent auction, raffles, attendance prizes, kids games, food and more.

▪ 4204 Fall Fest — Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 4204 Distribution, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. Food trucks, live music, games, bounce house for the kids, Oktoberfest and other fall beer. Free to attend. VIP bracelet available for $20, includes a 4204 5-ounce glass, eight pours and a giant soft pretzel. facebook.com/events/2122956927997012

Events

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Wine for Whiskers — 6-9 p.m. Thursday. The Weingarten, 1780 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. The annual event benefits the Belleville Area Humane Society. Features a silent auction, raffles, food, libations and much more. Tickets are $60. Tickets are limited. facebook.com/events/355238308478222

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003552835648

▪ Troy City Wide Garage Sales — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday: Troy address only; Saturday: Troy addresses and sales at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Interactive map available online at https://garagesale.troycoc.com/map_troy

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/events/891437437863868

▪ Bake Sale & Raffle Fundraiser — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Ott’s Tavern/Millstadt Fish Stand, 20 E. Washington St., Millstadt. Bake sale and basket raffle. Raffle tickets $1 each or six for $5. St. Louis Blues basket, St. Louis Cardinals basket and many more. Sponsored by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Gateway Chapter, Team Borkowski. 618-978-0642 or http://pages.lls.org/ltn/gat/stlouis19/teamborkowski

▪ 100 Boots Poets: Tracie Morris & Faisal Mohyuddin — 7 p.m. Friday. Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. This series presents readings and performances by a range of emerging, mid-career, and established writers from St. Louis and across the U.S. Arrive early; seating is limited. pulitzerarts.org

▪ Star Party — 7-8:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Free training and telescope viewing session provided by the St. Louis Astronomical Society. The evening program will begin inside with teaching you how to operate the telescope. Weather permitting, class will go outside to find objects in the night sky. 618-345-5848 or caseyvillelibrary.org

▪ Metro East Social Singles Western Dance — 7-11 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. DJ Dr. Dee. Western dress is optional. Cash bar, free snacks, attendance prizes. Admission: $7 members, $9 non-members. Open to the public.

▪ Blues Alumni vs. McKendree Hockey Game — 7:30 p.m. Friday. McKendree MetroRecPlex, 205 Rec Plex Drive, O’Fallon. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. General admission: Adults $20, ages 5-12 $13, ages 4 and under free. Tickets available online at mckendree.universitytickets.com

▪ The Darkness Opening Weekend — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The Darkness Haunted House, 1525 S. Eighth St., St. Louis. Come scream with your friends and have a blast to open this Halloween season. Tickets available online at scarefest.fearticket.com

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Fairview Heights Elks Lodge 664 17th annual Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Saturday. The Prairies Golf Course, 300 Tricentennial Court, Cahokia. Registration starts at 7 a.m. Cost: $70 per player or $280 per team of four. Lunch and dinner provided, closest to the pin prize, cash prizes. For information: Ken Holdener, 618-420-9497.

▪ Belleville Helping Belleville Day 2019 — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Belleville. The annual day of service event brings the community together to work on projects that make an impact. The BASIC Initiative has chosen multiple projects throughout the city. For volunteer sign-ups: https://forms.gle/x5YP567hE76pZ5FJA. For information: facebook.com/events/2418379894924591

▪ Huge Kids Resale — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. St. Henry Church, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Clothing, toys and equipment. Sponsored by Metro East Mothers of Multiples. mmomsale@gmail.com

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants. mascoutahfarmersmarket.webs.com

▪ 2019 Sharon’s Ride. Run. Walk. for Epilepsy — 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Gateway Grizzlies Ballpark, 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd., Sauget. Family friendly event with bike ride, run and walk as well as face painting, playing ball on the field, balloon making, games, music, pictures with Izzy and more. efgreatersil.org/sharonsrun.html

▪ Troy Recycle Event — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. E-cycling, paper shredding, on-site shredding by The Shred Truck, old prescription pick-up. The police department will be collecting old prescriptions. Fees for tube TVs. Not accepted items: https://www.cjdecycling.com/not-accepted/ For more information: facebook.com/events/353344935620464

▪ ‘The Accelerating Expanding Universe: Dark Matter, Dark Energy, and Einstein’s Cosmological Constant’ — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Washington University, Crow Hall, Room 201, St. Louis. Featured speaker: Bharat Ratra, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Physics, Kansas State University. Free and open to all. academyofsciencestl.org

▪ Breakfastival of Hope — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Miner Park, 194 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. A family-friendly celebration with samples of brunch food and beverages from local restaurants and much more. Live entertainment, bounce house, Disney princesses, face painting. Hosted by American Cancer Society. main.acsevents.org/Breakfastival or 618-288-2390.

▪ Second annual Drive Electric Week Event — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Case-Halstead Library, 550 Sixth St., Carlyle. Celebrate Drive Electric Week and come check out a Tesla, BMW, Chevy and more. Come see electric cars in the CHPL lot. http://casehalstead.org

▪ Swansea Touch-A-Truck and Classic Car Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Swansea Clinton Hills Conservation Area, 3700 Old Collinsville Road, Swansea. Bring the entire family to Clinton Hills Conservation Park for this free event. Get up close with a variety of trucks and first response vehicles. Kids of all ages will have to opportunity to see fire trucks, police vehicles, construction equipment, as well as classic cars and trucks. Food trucks will be on site and beverages will be served by Fletcher’s Kitchen and Tap. facebook.com/events/482677649157628

▪ Craft & Vendor Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Kay Weber presents a variety of crafters and vendors from the area all gathered into one place for a special shopping experience. Over 200 exhibitors. Admission: $3. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ Downtown Dog Days — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Downtown O’Fallon. This pet-centered event aims to expand O’Fallon’s pet-friendliness while supporting pet parents in the community. Well-behaved, leashed pets are encouraged to attend. Pamper your pooch with splash pools outside the VFW, water bowls and treats provided at multiple businesses, pet-friendly outdoor seating at Hemingway’s and Sweet Katie Bee’s, nail painting stations outside Refinery Salon, take-home pet artwork at Courage & Grace, military K9 donation drive at VFW, “Fill the Toy Bin” sale at Furchild. Sponsored by Furchild Pet Boutique and Downtown District.

▪ Friends of Valley View Cemetery Fall Clean Up — 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Valley View Cemetery, 1564 Lewis Road, Edwardsville. Volunteers are invited to help rake leaves, rake grass, pick up sticks and sweep grass off markers in the flat marker sections of the cemetery. RSVP by emailing to friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com or calling Jeanne 618-980-9095

▪ Relay for Life: Randolph County — 3-9 p.m. Saturday. Red Bud High School, 815 Locust St., Red Bud. Have fun, raise funds and fight cancer. https://secure.acsevents.org

▪ Illinois Elks West-Central District Soccer Shoot — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Rec Complex, 9950 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Free event for boys and girls ages 5-12. Public welcome. Sponsored by Fairview Heights Elks 664. For information: Mike Morris, 314-540-6390.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Monday. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9-90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Journey Metro East Platelet Drive, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis Fundraiser — 4-10 p.m. Tuesday. Dewey’s Pizza, 425 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Up to 20 percent of all food and drink sales will be donated to the Major Case Squad. A paper or digital copy of the flyer is required and can be found online at https://majorcasesquadstl.org/deweys-pizza-fundraiser-2019. Includes both dine-in and carry-out orders.

▪ ”Come As You Are” Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main Street and Mascoutah Avenue, Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ St. Louis Launch Party: James Brandon - “Ziggy, Stardust and Me” — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Launch party for James Brandon’s debut YA novel. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Madison County Admin. Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ 29th annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 19. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Applicants should bring résumés, be prepared to interview and be dressed professionally.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Whiteside Middle School, 111 Warrior Way, Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ St. Mary’s Church Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Mary’s Church, 1701 W. Main St., Belleville. Cod, walleye, available by the pound or plate. Carry-out and dine-in options available. 618-233-2391.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Lasagna Dinner Fundraiser — 6-8 p.m. Friday. Calvary Lutheran Church, 6606 W. Main St., Belleville. Dinner includes lasagna, dinner salad, rolls with butter, iced tea or lemonade. Adults $10, children $3. Pay at the door.

▪ Albers American Legion Breakfast — 8-11 a.m. Sunday. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Pork sausage, ham, pancakes, eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy. Adults $9, children 6-12 $4, 5 and under eat free. Carry-outs available. Proceeds for legion youth programs. 618-248-5505.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth Street and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

▪ Bunco Party — 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. St. James Parish Center, 405 W. Madison, Millstadt. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy 50/50 drawing, homemade dessert buffet, prizes for everyone. Tickets are $8 and are available at the door. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels Program in Millstadt, Smithton and Freeburg. For information: Patty Evansco, 618-476-3731.

Club News

▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Book: “The Day the World Came to Town” by Jim DeFede. Discussion leader: Nancy Joiner.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday. Edwardsville Public Library Community Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Cherie Kuhn will present Part Two of Ancient Indian Culture and Artifacts. Guests always welcome. Meetings held the second Thursday of each month except July and December.

▪ O’Fallon Toastmasters Club 994 Open House — 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Community Financial Center, 800 S. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon. The event is free and open to those who want to improve their communication skills and relationships at home and in the workplace. For more information, contact Veena Lal at 618-920-1326 or veena.lal@gmail.com

▪ Gateway East Trails — 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Ron’s Lounge, 228 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. New members welcome. 618-444-4481 or info@gatewayeasttrails.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ Parents Without Partners — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 4608 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Meeting at 5:30 p.m. with orientation at 6:30 p.m. For information and/or directions, contact Janet, 618-234-5937.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other who have experienced the death of a loved one.

▪ Marine Unit of Home and Community Education Association — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Marine Senior Citizen’s Building, 101 W. Silver, Marine. Lesson for Living: Apples and More presented by Beverly White. Mary Gross and Connie Grapperhaus will provide refreshments. Visitors are welcome.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Collinsville Senior Citizens Club — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. Paul Jarvis will entertain. Bingo to follow meeting.

▪ Family Caregiver Support Group — 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. St. John’s Community Care, 1015 Century Drive, Edwardsville. Group intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. 618-656-7090.

▪ St. Patrick’s Grade School Class of 1964 Reunion — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Cost is $60 per couple and $40 for singles. An historical memory book will be available for purchase for $35. Contact committee chairperson Bill Yakstis at 314-600-5741 or byakstis@att.net

Reservations Required

▪ Senior Police Academy — 10-11 a.m. Thursdays from Sept. 12 through Oct. 24. PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. During these free workshop sessions, seniors will learn how to keep themselves safe. Topics include identity theft, disaster preparedness, home protection, personal safety and a K-9 demonstration. Lunch is available for a reduced fee. Event co-sponsored by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and Office on Aging. Reservation required. 618-234-4410, ext. 7081.

▪ McKendree University Gallery of Art 6th annual Get Out! Paint Out! “plein air” painting event — Friday through Sunday. Times vary by day. Lebanon. Visit the gallery webpage to download the registration form. Work done during this time will be featured in an exhibition that runs Thursday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 5. https://www.mckendree.edu/academics/info/college/arts-sciences/arts/art/gallery-of-art.php

▪ Home Alone Class — 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday. Memorial Hospital, Community Conference Room, Orthopedic & Neurosciences Center, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Helps parents and children to determine a child’s readiness to stay home alone. Cost is $25 per family. 314-454-5437.

▪ Bee Blitz in Forest Park — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Dennis and Judith Jones Visitor & Education Center, 5595 Grand Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis. Help scientists take a snapshot in time of Forest Park’s bees. Free and open to all ages 10 and older. To register: events.webster.edu/event/third_annual_bee_blitz

▪ Cordell Planning Partners presents Free Elder Care Workshop — 1-3 p.m. Monday. First Baptist Church of Edwardsville, 534 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Free workshop highlights the legal complexities facing seniors as they age. eldercarelaw.com/workshops

▪ Medicare Q&A — 6-7 p.m. Monday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Jon Bergmann. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Retirement RoadMap Part 1 & 2 — 6-7:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Sept. 19. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by The Advisory Group, LLC. This is a two-part, comprehensive free course that includes information on Social Security, IRA and legacy planning. Syllabus included. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Swing Dancing Lessons — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Taught by David and Tammy of the Midwestern United States Imperial Club. No experience necessary. Ages 18 and older. No partner needed. Partners rotated frequently in class. Progressive format classes so you can get better each class. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Understanding Birth Class — 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and Thursday, Sept. 26. Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Two-day class designed to assist parents-to-be in the journey through pregnancy and birth. Cost: $30. Participants encouraged to register before the fifth month of pregnancy. To register: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Wine & Jazz Under the Stars — 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Columbia Foundation for the Arts, 5333 Columbia Ave., St. Louis. A selection of wines and appetizers provided. Live entertainment from Elsie Parker & The Poor People of Paris. Proceeds will benefit Classic 107.3 (Radio Arts Foundation). Casual attire. Complimentary valet parking. classic1073.org/wineandjazz

▪ Madison County Ready to Work Expungement Day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Madison County Employment and Training, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. At the event, volunteer attorneys and paralegals will meet with applicants to help them prepare petitions to expunge and/or seal their Madison County criminal records. Registration is required and open to the first 100 people. Registration deadline: Sept. 13. MadisonReady2Work@gmail.com or 618-462-0029, ext. 3021 to sign up.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Free Forest Park Concert — 7-9 p.m. Thursday. St. Louis Art Hill, Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis. Experience St. Louis’ favorite evening at the annual FREE Forest Park concert as Stéphane Denève leads his first concert as Music Director. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket and relax with family and friends at the base of Art Hill for a musical celebration with the SLSO that is capped off with a spectacular fireworks display. No tickets are required for this event. facebook.com/events/435477483941623

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

Free Concert: Jeremy Wright — 2:30 p.m. Friday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Come in, bring all your friends. Refreshments provided (apple slices with caramel drizzled on them). Free and open to the public. 618-624-9900.

▪ Memories of Elvis — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Catholic War Veterans, 3535 Illinois 159, Freeburg. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Elvis will be joined by Buddy Holly and Patsy Cline. Tickets are $20 reserved and $15 general admission. For tickets, call Renee, 618-977-1803, or Rick, 618-304-7426.

▪ Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Monroe Actors State Company, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. General admission: $14; seniors and students: $12. 618-939-7469 or masctheatre.org

▪ ComedySportz Match — 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. CSz St. Louis, 524 S. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri. Outrageously funny improv played like a sport. A perfect combo of funny and sports creating an explosion of laughter and competition on stage. Tickets available at the door on online at cszstlouis.com/tickets. facebook.com/events/643931729411834

▪ Reel Late at the Tivoli: “Friday the 13th” — 11:55 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Landmark’s Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. A group of teenagers have a sleepover at a remote summer camp, but the mysterious “Jason” keeps knocking them off — one gory slice-and-dice at a time. facebook.com/events/372189176780489

▪ Red Carpet Premiere of “The Galoshes” — 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Independent film by Dan Steadman shot in historical places including Keil’s Antiques and the Lincoln Theatre. Tickets are $8 at the door. VIP Indie Film Supporter tickets are $20 and include reserved seating and an exclusive poster of the film. A second viewing will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at 12:30 p.m. circa87.com

▪ Lindenwood Theater Touring Series: Jay Leno — 8 p.m. Saturday. J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway, St. Charles, Missouri. Join us for an evening of laughs as we welcome Jay Leno back to Lindenwood for the first time since 2014. For tickets and information: lindenwood.edu/j-scheidegger-center-for-the-arts

▪ Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis — 7 p.m. Sunday. First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 E. Adams Ave., Kirkwood, Missouri. Program includes Haydn’s Symphony No. 92, Tchaikovsky’s Elegy for Strings, and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4. Tickets range from $20 general admission to $5 students. moslmusic.org

▪ An Evening of Romance featuring Christine Brewer, Alla Voskoboynikova and Bjorn Ranheim — 7:30 p.m. Monday. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.Tickets: $26 adults, $24 seniors, $10 students/children, McKendree University students free. thehett.com

▪ Twilight Tuesdays: Coleman Hughes Project F Adrianne — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. This free outdoor concert series takes place on the front lawn and offers spectacular musical lineups each year. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, pack a picnic basket and come hear some terrific music under a Forest Park sunset. Food trucks available. facebook.com/events/474150696750608

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: “First Blood” — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ SWIC Faculty & Friends Recital — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. swic.edu/music-calendar

▪ “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Sept. 21; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St. Lebanon. For tickets and performance information: lookingglassplayhouse.com

▪ America – 50th Anniversary Tour — 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. The Touhill Performing Arts Center, One University Blvd., St. Louis. One of the most iconic rock bands in history, America is touring the world with the close vocal harmonies and light acoustic folk rock sound that has earned them megahits throughout the world. Tickets start at $39. touhill.org

▪ ”Fifty Words” by Michael Weller — 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. While their 9-year-old son is away for the night on his first sleepover, Adam and Jan have an evening alone together, their first in years. Adam’s attempt to seduce his wife before he leaves on business the next day begins a suspenseful nightlong roller-coaster ride of revelation, rancor, passion and humor that explores a modern-day marriage on the verge of either a breakup or deepening love and understanding. For ticket and performance date information: stlas.org

Worth the Drive

▪ Exhibit: “Art is … Wearable” — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 28. Jacoby Arts Center, OSF Saint Anthony’s Gallery, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Works by various artists. Free and open to the public. jacobyartscenter.org

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Cruise Night at Coulterville Dairy Queen — 6-9 p.m. Friday. Coulterville Dairy Queen, 304 W. Grant St., Coulterville. Classic and vintage cars. Half-price specials. Free giveaways, 50/50 drawing, attendance prizes, DJ music, Employees Choice Award.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket