Belleville Oktoberfest, Italian Fest in Collinsville highlight big weekend of events in metro-east

Oktoberfest time in Belleville The Public Square in downtown Belleville is the place to be this weekend to celebrate. The festival feature food, German brews, fun activities and entertainment.

Festivals & Picnics

▪ 39th annual Belleville Oktoberfest — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21. Downtown Belleville. Live music on three stages all weekend. More than 40 vendors featuring authentic German, Mexican and American cuisine. A wiener dog race and costume contest, a children’s area, cornhole tournament, car show and the world’s largest German tent featuring over 400 feet of authentic German foods, beverages and music. bellevilleoktoberfest.com

▪ Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Soulard Park, Seventh St. and Lafayette Ave., St. Louis. Featuring Hispanic folkloric dancers, over 70 booths and the Los Ninos Kids Corner with piñatas and traditional games and crafts. Food, beverages, music and much more. facebook.com/events/1127967904057765

▪ Italian Fest — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Uptown Collinsville. Channel your inner Italian during the two-day Italian Fest on the streets in Uptown Collinsville. Grape Stomp, Italian-themed parade, 5K run, Bocce Ball Tournament, Miss and Mister Italian Fest Pageant, an Italian Film and Exhibit, live music and great Italian food. Free admission. Free parking. italianfest.net

Grape stomping is one of the events that will take place at Collinsville’s annual Italian Fest. The event will take place in Uptown Collinsville Friday and Saturday. For a schedule of events and entertainment, visit www.italianfest.net BND file photo

▪ St. Louis Indian Music Festival — 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Mahatma Gandhi Center, 727 Weidman Road, Ballwin, Missouri. An absolute experience of traditional Indian music. Providing an overview of devotional, classical, folk, instrumental, film and modern music systems from India. Food and soft drinks available for purchase. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/434992257226806

▪ Hops & Color Beer Tasting Festival — 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 20, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Highland Square, 1115 Broadway, Highland. Savor delicious brews and watch the artists at the Highland Street Festival create their masterpieces. Great selection of craft and domestic beers. Live bands both evenings, daily entertainment, food vendors and fun. Advance tickets $20, general admission $25. facebook.com/events/462507230996529

▪ BookFest St. Louis 2019 — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Central West End, St. Louis. Book lovers of all ages can celebrate St. Louis’ literary heritage. The book festival will bring a diverse mix of locally and internationally renowned writers to St. Louis. left-bank.com

▪ Life Outside: Free Festival of the Outdoors — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. St. Vincent County Park, 7391 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Louis. Chance to see, try and learn all the great outdoor activities that St. Louis has to offer. All activities are free. Free shuttles. Online registration: greatriversgreenway.org

▪ Highland Street Art Fest — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. 1216 Main St., Highland. Visit the Vendor Fair & Makers Market where local artists display and sell their work ... pottery, jewelry, photography, paintings and more. Food and beverages, children’s activities, entertainment, beer festival and more. https://www.highlandillinois.com/streetartfestival.html

The 13th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival will be held noon to 10 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Alton. Provided

▪ 13th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival — Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. 300-500 E. Broadway, Downtown Alton. Live music all day, vendors, food, family fun, artist and artisans. facebook.com/events/2095926330516917

▪ Traditional Music Festival — 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. West City Park, 2221 Sunshine Drive, Festus, Missouri. Annual music festival with emcee George Portz (National Open Fiddle Champion). Food and drinks, craft show on both days. Sponsored by The Festus Missouri Parks and Recreation Board. cityoffestus.org

▪ Apple Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton. Warm apple pie, hand-dipped caramel apples, unique crafts, live music, and fresh produce are just a few of the offerings at the 12th annual Apple Festival. Free and open to the public. pmlodge.net

▪ Armenian Festival — Noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Holy Virgin Mary & Shoghagat Armenian Church, 400 Huntwood Road, Belleville. Armenian foods, baked goods, pastries and vegetarian options to experience. Games, music and more. Fun for all ages. Carry-out available. Free and open to the public. Rain or shine. 618-210-0072 or 618-806-1795.

Events

▪ ‘Cooking Italian with Artusi & Area Chefs’ — Now through Tuesday, Oct. 15. Collinsville Library, 408 W. Main St., Collinsville. Exhibit in collaboration with the 100th anniversary of Italy’s “Father of Italian Cuisine” Pellegrino Artusi and his cookbook that helped unify Italy during the Unification. For more information, visit italianfest.net. For library hours, call 618-344-1112.

▪ 29th annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 19. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Applicants should bring résumés, be prepared to interview and be dressed professionally.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Whiteside Middle School, 111 Warrior Way, Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Diva’s Night Out — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Register at Pour, 322 E. Main St., Belleville. Closing party: Bennie’s Pizza Pub, 124 E. Main St. Supporting Belleville Area Humane Society. Cost is $5 per person. Theme: Villains v. Super Heroes. Register between 5-7 p.m. bellevillemainstreet.net

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003566168980

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Enclave, 1058 Enclave Blvd., Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/events/891437437863868

▪ Great Forest Park Balloon Glow and Race — 5-9:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Central Field at Forest Park, St. Louis. Free, family-friendly event. Food trucks, concessionaires, activities and much more. greatforestparkballoonrace.com

▪ St. Vincent de Paul Friends of the Poor Walk — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Walk for a great cause. Participation/Pledges will provide food, clothing, emergency housing, medical care, transportation and more. Free donuts, juice and bottled water. For information or to register, 618-394-0126 or pat.hogrebe@gmail.com

▪ Rummage Sale — 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Parish Center, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. Friday pre-sale admission is $3. Sponsored by Corpus Christi Catholic Church Ladies Club. 618-632-7614.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants. mascoutahfarmersmarket.webs.com

▪ Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe and Missouri Atlatl Association Demonstration — 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. On both days, the dance troupe will give storytelling performances 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; stomp dance demonstrations and social dancing at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; stickball demonstrations and social game participation at 1 and 4 p.m. The Missouri Atlatl Association will hold its annual spear throwing competition 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Free and open to the public. cahokiamounds.org

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations are accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Recycling Drive — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Electronic and metal recycling, including electronics, appliances, vehicles, office equipment, machinery, batteries. TV/Monitor cathode-ray tube fees: $20 for up to 32”, $40 for larger than 32”. Not accepted: paper, glass, plastic, tires, wood, cardboard. Sponsored by Belleville Masons. 618-344-7232.

▪ Belleville Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Southern Illinois’ premier indoor/outdoor market with more than 600 tables and 300-400 vendors selling antiques, collectibles, merchandise — old and new. Parking $3 — handicapped accessible. Admission is free. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ Car Seat Check Event — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Journey Metro East Church, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. Safety technicians will be on hand to check car seats as families pull up in their vehicles. Sponsored by Stronger Beginnings for Families.

▪ Pet Adoption Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Belleville Tractor Supply Company, 1570 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Pet adoption event partners in attendance to include Greenwater Fish Farm, PetVet Clinic and St. Clair Animal Control. Event is open to the public and friendly, leashed pets. 618-355-9512.

▪ Mothers & Families Against Gun Violence Rally — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. At the “Welcome to East St. Louis” sign on Ninth and St. Clair Ave., East St. Louis. Support families against gun violence as parents tell their stories. Come together as a community to end gun violence. facebook.com/events/564888537381962

▪ O’Fallon Station Craft Fair — Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. O’Fallon Station, S. Vine St., O’Fallon. Food vendors and unique vendors for your home or garden décor needs. facebook.com/events/298216277784443

▪ Polka Dance — 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Mike Wisneski (The Polka Connections). Admission $7. Sandwiches available for purchase. 314-867-7897 or folkfire.org/polka

▪ 46th annual Bernice Stumpe International Tea — 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Caseyville Village Community Center, 609 Main St., Caseyville. Theme: Celebrating Mission Giving South American Style. Highlighting the continent of South America, celebrating five of its 12 countries. 618-274-2323.

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Second annual Women, Wellness & Wine Event — 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Olde Wicks Factory, 1100 Fifth St., Highland. A wellness vendor fair and social hour. Food and beverages, free gift and swag bag for all attendees, chair massages. Keynote speaker: Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, 7 p.m. Seating is limited. Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased online at stjosephshighland.org/womenwellnesswine

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Jody White Agency State Farm, 450 Regency Center, Collinsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main St. and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Wine Tasting Fundraiser Event — 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Bin 51 Wine and Spirits, 118 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Fundraiser to benefit the Friends of Valley View Cemetery. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at Bin 51, from FOVVC Board Members, online at eventbrite.com. facebook.com/events/495383621241288

▪ Gabby Rivera: ‘Juliet Takes a Breath’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books presents queer Latinx author and comic writer Gabby Rivera who will sign and discuss her book “Juliet Takes a Breath” in conversation with St. Louis illustrator Christina “Steenz” Stewart. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Richard Rothstein: ‘The Color of Law’ — 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Greater St. Mark Family Church, 9950 Glen Owen, St. Louis, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Cardinal Rigali Center, 20 Archbishop May Drive, St. Louis. Left Bank Books and Missouri Jobs with Justice welcome author and housing policy expert Richard Rothstein, who will sign and discuss his book, “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ 2019 SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame Ceremony: ‘A Night Among the Stars’ — 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Morris University Center, Meridian Ballroom, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Honoring eight remarkable graduates. Cocktail reception followed by dinner and an awards presentation. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at siue.edu/alumni/hall-of-fame. Free parking in Lot B.

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Nameoki United Methodist Church Barbecue Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21. Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Pork steaks, brats, hotdogs, homemade potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans. Available as plate lunches or sandwiches. Delivery available with an order of five or more plate lunches. 618-877-1936.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: Fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Taco Sale — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. St. Elizabeth School Cafeteria, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Tacos, burritos, taco salads and Mexican fries.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept 20. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Scottish Rite Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. By the pound, plate or sandwich. Mark Maxwell, 618-235-3350 or valsouill@sril092.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken — 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Bunco Party — 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 St. James Parish Center, 405 W. Madison, Millstadt. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy 50/50 drawing, homemade dessert buffet, prizes for everyone. Tickets are $8 and are available at the door. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels Program in Millstadt, Smithton and Freeburg. For information: Patty Evansco, 618-476-3731.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.

▪ Music Trivia Night with Big Papa G — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Prizes, silent auction, Mexican food, VIP tables, table decorating contest. Tickets: $25 per person. Tables up to 10 players. Benefits Equipping the Called Foster & Crisis Closet. equippingthecalled.org/events

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Bunco — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. Eckert’s Country Restaurant, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Cost: $5 per person, includes game, prizes, beverages and snacks. Open to the public. No reservation required. 618-233-0513, ext. 3.

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society: ‘The Northern Lights and STEVE’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. McDonnell Hall, Washington University, St. Louis. Illustrated presentation by Dr. Don Hampton of the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. Free yellow zone and garage parking available. Free and open to the public. 314-962-9231 or slasonline.org

▪ Turkey Hill Grange — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 Illinois 15, Belleville. Larry Betz will present a program on the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright. Meeting to follow and include announcement of those who won awards at the Illinois State Grange Convention. Refreshments to follow meeting. All are welcome.

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One-hour free lesson with paid admission. No partner needed. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30-9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ Mid-Illinois Iris Society — 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. Caseyville Township Hall, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Offering iris plants, growing tips, programs, refreshments. Visitors always welcome. 618-822-6584.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday, Sept. 24. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other who have experienced the death of a loved one.

▪ Cookbook Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Check out the cookbook of the month, make a dish and bring it to share. This month’s theme is Food from Movies & TV Shows. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Caseyville Township Hall, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. President Tina Friederich and members will be filling bags for Fairview residents.

▪ Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. The video “Complaints of a Dutiful Daughter” will be shown. The documentary reveals the various stages of a woman’s Alzheimer’s disease and her daughter’s response to the illness. The second half of the meeting will be for sharing. Refreshments served. Anyone with a loved one or friend with dementia is welcome to attend. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Korte Rec Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. After a short business meeting, Sandy of Sandy’s Back Porch of Belleville will have a Make-n-Take to make a Kokedama (a Japanese moss ball with soil and clay wrapped around the roots of an ornamental and covered with moss). Cost is $12 and you must pre-register by Thursday, Sept. 19, for this project. To register, call or text Linda Heinritz at 618-792-3116. Visitors are always welcome but must pre-register.

▪ St. Patrick’s Grade School Class of 1964 Reunion — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Cost is $60 per couple and $40 for singles. An historical memory book will be available for purchase for $35. Contact committee chairperson Bill Yakstis at 314-600-5741 or byakstis@att.net

Reservations Required

▪ Understanding Birth Class — 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and Thursday, Sept. 26. Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Two-day class designed to assist parents-to-be in the journey through pregnancy and birth. Cost: $30. Participants encouraged to register before the fifth month of pregnancy. To register: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Southern Illinois Urban Fishing Program — 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Fishing clinics twice each day. Clinics for kids, parents, seniors. All ages welcome. Open fishing 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. For reservations and information 618-604-5465 or 618-786-3323.

▪ Recovery & Compassion Workshop — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 4608 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Workshop for those with loved ones struggling with addiction. Learn how to approach and engage with loved one with addiction, what language to use, beat treatment methods and more. Space is limited. Pre-register by calling 618-519-9444. facebook.com/events/493992987814873

▪ ‘The Underground Railroad in Southern Illinois’ — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Presented by the Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education, this class will discuss the Underground Railroad in Randolph, Perry, St. Clair, Madison, Marion, Clinton and Bond counties. Topics include the railroad routes, recognized stops and safe houses, and accounts of abolitionists freeing slaves. Cost of the class is $15. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. For information or to register, 618-545-3475 of 618-545-3255.

▪ Forest Park Owls — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Mark H.X. Glenshaw, who has closely observed and documented the lives of Great Horned Owls in Forest Park since December 2005. He will cover the hunting and feeding behaviors with photos and videos. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ 27th annual Golf Classic — 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27. The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. An 18-hole, four-person scramble. Cost: $95 per person or $380 per team. Includes green fee and cart, range balls, lunch, dinner and drinks. Event to benefit Southwestern Illinois College student scholarships. 866-942-7942, ext. 5271 or thankyou.swic.edu

▪ Fourth annual Belleville Main Street Marathon — 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Main Street at the Public Square and First St., Belleville. Run America’s longest Main St. For information or to register, bellevillemarathon.com

▪ Hazardous Waste Collection — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Godfrey Ball Fields, Lewis and Clark Community College, 1101 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Madison County is offering residents a free, household hazardous waste collection day. Business waste is not accepted. Reservations are required and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Make reservations online at recycleresponsibly.as.me

▪ Carondelet Author Breakfast 2019 — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. St. Louis Public Library — Carondelet Branch, 6800 Michigan Ave., St. Louis. Meet eight local authors “speed-dating” style while enjoying a light continental breakfast. Left Bank Books will be on hand to sell books by the authors. Authors include Ron Austin, Lynn Cahoon, Amanda Doyle, Virvus Jones, Mardou, Angela Mitchell, Ann Lemons Pollack and Laura Stewart Schmidt. Registration Required. slpl.org

▪ 9th annual Superhero 5K Run — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Turley Park, 1010 N. Glenview, Carbondale. Become a Superhero at the For Kids’ Sake (FKS) 9th Annual Superhero 5K. FKS is a local nonprofit that supports orphans and students in Bangladesh. Be a superhero for a child in Bangladesh by pre-registering for the event, creating a team, raising money and winning awards. Registration fees and any money fundraised will go directly toward supporting children in Bangladesh. forkidssake.net/superhero5k

▪ Granite City Optimist Club annual Camelot Auction/Buffet Dinner — 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. St. Gregory’s Armenian Center, 3501 Century Drive, Granite City. Buffet dinner, raffles, 50/50, silent and oral auctions. All funds generated will be donated to Granite City area youth and youth-oriented organizations. Cost: $25 per person in advance. Deadline is Sept. 27. 618-797-0852 Monday through Thursday, or 618-304-9210 for tickets or donations.

▪ Fall Retreat — 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, through noon Sunday, Oct. 20. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Visitors Center, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Cost for the weekend is $175, which includes six meals, two nights lodging, snacks and handouts. If commuting: $115. Oct. 19-20: $100. Oct. 19 only: $70. Pre-registration required. Sponsored by the Victorious Missionaries. 618-394-6281 or snows.org

Theater/Concerts

▪ Italian Fest Night at the Movies — 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Community Room, Collinsville Library, 408 W. Main St., Collinsville. Enjoy a taste of gelato and a 2018 Italian film favorite – “Bob & Marys,” a comedy about a couple with a lackluster marriage that finds themselves trapped in the middle of mob activity. Free. In Italian with English subtitles. Trailer at italianfest.net

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Sept. 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St. Lebanon. For tickets and performance information: lookingglassplayhouse.com

▪ One Roar Show: Neon Trees — 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. The Lindenwood Theater, 2300 W. Clay St., St. Charles, Missouri. Neon Trees is known for their energetic performances and broke out on the national stage in 2008 after opening across North America for The Killers. General admission seating. Tickets are $15. lindenwood.edu/j-scheidegger-center-for-the-arts/upcoming-events/

The Lowest Pair will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Espenschied Chapel in Mascoutah. Tickets are available at the door and online at www.espenschiedchapel.org. Provided

▪ The Lowest Pair — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, Mascoutah. The Lowest Pair is Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee. They are known for finely articulated songwriting and resonant harmonies, each trading duties between voices, banjos and guitars. Advance tickets are $10, $15 at the door. espenschiedchapel.org

▪ Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma!’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Monroe Actors State Company, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. General admission: $14, seniors and students: $12. 618-939-7469 or masctheatre.org

▪ ComedySportz Match — 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21. CSz St. Louis, 524 S. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri. Outrageously funny improv played like a sport. A perfect combo of funny and sports creating an explosion of laughter and competition on stage. Tickets available at the door on online at cszstlouis.com/tickets. facebook.com/events/707064433098563

▪ Reel Late at the Tivoli: ‘Spirited Away’ (subtitled) — 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21. Landmark’s Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-winning masterpiece “Spirited Away” helped redefine the possibilities of animation for American audiences and a generation of new filmmakers. facebook.com/events/365594310775508

▪ ‘Black in the Abstract: Meditations on Black Artists Working with Abstraction form the 1950s to the Present’ — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Saint Louis Art Museum, The Farrell Auditorium, One Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis. Valerie Cassel Oliver, Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, considers how artists have engaged in abstract painting as an act of resistance, as a marker of identity, as narrative, and as innovative form. Admission: $5, free for members. slam.org

▪ Red Carpet Premiere of ‘The Galoshes’ — 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Independent film by Dan Steadman shot in historical places including Keil’s Antiques and the Lincoln Theatre. Tickets are $8 at the door. VIP Indie Film Supporter tickets are $20 and include reserved seating and an exclusive poster of the film. circa87.com

▪ Scott Air Force Base Chamber Ensemble — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Concert is free with a reception to follow.

▪ St. Louis Jazz Club presents Bob Row’s Mardi Gras Jazz Band — 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Moolah Shrine Center Oasis Room, 12545 Fee Fee Road, St. Louis. Doors open at 1:15 p.m. Tickets available at the door. Members $15, non-members $20. Students free with valid ID. Snacks and beverages available. Free parking. Open to the public. 314-972-8298 or stlouisjazzclub.org

▪ Dawn Weber and Friends — 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis. Free concert features Dawn Weber, Bob DeBoo and Adam Hansbrough. 314-367-0367 or secondchurch.net

▪ The World Series of Comedy — 6, 8 and 10 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday, Sept. 28. Casino Queen Hotel Ballroom, 200 S. Front St., East St. Louis. Join the Top 101 comics from across the country compete for the coveted title of “Champion.” Tickets $25. casinoqueen.com

▪ Blue Mondays: River City Blues — 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Dinner before or after the show is available at the West End Grill & Pub. Tickets: $15. gaslighttheater.net

▪ Twilight Tuesdays: The Brock Walker Tribute Band — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. This free outdoor concert series takes place on the front lawn and offers spectacular musical lineups each year. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, pack a picnic basket and come hear some terrific music under a Forest Park sunset. Food trucks available. facebook.com/events/474150700083941

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Bring It On’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ Gaslight Jazz Series: Curt Landes Trio & Vocalist Feyza Eren — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Dinner before or after the show is available at the West End Grill & Pub. Tickets: $15. gaslighttheater.net

▪ Hettenhausen Center for the Arts Film Art Series: ‘Eighth Grade’ — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. An introverted, socially anxious teenage vlogger tries to survive the last week of her awkward eighth grade year before graduation. Free admission. thehett.com

▪ U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America Chamber Concert — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Free admission.Tickets available online at thehett.com

▪ SWIC Filmmaker Spotlight: ‘In Memory of’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Southwestern Illinois College, Liberal Arts Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. “In Memory of” with writer/director Eric Stanze. Film contains adult content and is not suitable for all ages. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/students/services/student-life/calendar

▪ New Line Film Series: ‘Cry-Baby’ — 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Marcelle Theater, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis. It’s 1954. Everyone likes Ike, nobody likes communism, and Wade “Cry-Baby” Walker is the coolest boy in Baltimore. He’s a bad boy with a good cause – truth, justice, and the pursuit of rock and roll. For ticket information and additional performance dates: newlinetheatre.com

▪ Comedy Hypnosis Show — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Dr. Jon Taylor, a certified hypnotist and hypnotherapist, provides high energy, upscale entertainment, and a full hour of laugh out loud moments. Dr. Jon makes people laugh without compromising their dignity. This show is family friendly. Fried chicken dinner included. Cost: $45. 618-786-2331, ext. 338 or pmlodge.net

▪ Cece Winans — 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. The Touhill Performing Arts Center, One University Blvd., St. Louis. An evening full of soulful gospel and blues will honorCece Winans’ historic career that began in Motown with a family full of gospel-singing talent, and has resulted in over 12 million records sold worldwide. Tickets start at $25. touhill.org

▪ Bill Forness presents ‘The Folsom Prison Experience’ — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Featuring tributes to Johnny Cash, June Carter, Carl Perkins, The Statler Brothers and The Carter Sisters. Tickets start at $25. Reserved seating. lincolntheatre-belleville.com

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Fishing and Night Hike Program — 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Meet at the Visitor Center for an educational program on fish at 5:30 p.m. with Urban Fishing Coordinator Scott Isringhausen. At 7:30 p.m. there will be a program on owls and other creatures one might hear at night when outdoors. Following the program, the group will take a night hike to listen for owls. The hike will be about 2 miles long with portions of it going uphill. Hot dog and marshmallow roast to follow. Refreshments and drinks provided.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Benjamin Godfrey Trail Dedication — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Formal dedication of the historic seven site trail project to the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. Ceremony will include remarks by Benjamin Godfrey (portrayed by John Meehan), Drs. Linda and Dale Chapman, Bonnie Norman, Board Member of the Monticello Foundation, and Ann Badasch, former president and Emeritus Board Member of the Tourism Bureau. 618-466-8353.

▪ SIPA Mabon 2019: Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance Fall Equinox Celebration — 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Giant City State Park, Shelter 2, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Mabon is a harvest festival, the second of three, that encourages us to reap what we sow, both literally and figuratively. It is the time when night and day stand equal in duration, and it is a time to express gratitude, complete projects, and honor a moment of balance. The gathering starts at 3 p.m., the potluck at 5 p.m. The ritual will follow at 7 p.m. Bring what you can to share for the potluck. Donations accepted on behalf of Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion. 618-924-0263 or facebook.com/events/905857473124479

▪ St. Louis Comic Book Show — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. Shrewsbury American Legion Post, 7300 Lansdowne Ave., St. Louis. Buy, sell, trade collectible comics, cards, toys and action figures. Explore 40 tables of collectibles. Refreshments available. Admission: $2. Free parking. 314-544-2812.

▪ Veterans Town Hall Meeting — 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. Ministries United, 14550 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Missouri. An open forum for all service members and a listening session for VA leadership, with the goal of ensuring Veterans, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard, and have their concerns addressed by senior VA officials. Open to the public. facebook.com/VAStLouis