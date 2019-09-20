Oktoberfest starts today. Here’s when the party opens in downtown Belleville

Oktoberfest time in Belleville The Public Square in downtown Belleville is the place to be this weekend to celebrate. The festival feature food, German brews, fun activities and entertainment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Public Square in downtown Belleville is the place to be this weekend to celebrate. The festival feature food, German brews, fun activities and entertainment.

The 39th annual Belleville Oktoberfest opens at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in Downtown Belleville and runs to 11 p.m. The festival continues Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m to 11 p.m.

This event features live entertainment on three different stages all weekend, plenty of food, beer, activities, a children’s area and more. Admission is free. For more information about Belleville Oktoberfest, visit https://bellevilleoktoberfest.com.

Friday, Sept. 20

4-7 p.m. — The Good Times Band perform on the Bier Tent Stage

5-7 p.m. — Student Musicians from Melodic Rhythms on the Third Stage (E. Main & Jackson streets)

6 p.m. — Opening ceremonies: Tapping of the Keg, Bier Tent Stage

6:15-8:15 p.m. — Perfect Strangers perform on the Main Stage

8-11 p.m. — Jeremiah Johnson performs on the Third Stage (E. Main & Jackson streets)

9-10:30 p.m. — ASIA featuring John Payne perform on the Main Stage

Saturday, Sept. 21