Oktoberfest starts today. Here’s when the party opens in downtown Belleville
The 39th annual Belleville Oktoberfest opens at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in Downtown Belleville and runs to 11 p.m. The festival continues Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m to 11 p.m.
This event features live entertainment on three different stages all weekend, plenty of food, beer, activities, a children’s area and more. Admission is free. For more information about Belleville Oktoberfest, visit https://bellevilleoktoberfest.com.
Friday, Sept. 20
- 4-7 p.m. — The Good Times Band perform on the Bier Tent Stage
- 5-7 p.m. — Student Musicians from Melodic Rhythms on the Third Stage (E. Main & Jackson streets)
- 6 p.m. — Opening ceremonies: Tapping of the Keg, Bier Tent Stage
- 6:15-8:15 p.m. — Perfect Strangers perform on the Main Stage
- 8-11 p.m. — Jeremiah Johnson performs on the Third Stage (E. Main & Jackson streets)
- 9-10:30 p.m. — ASIA featuring John Payne perform on the Main Stage
Saturday, Sept. 21
- 8 a.m. to noon — Car Show registration at E. Main and N. Charles streets
- 9 a.m. — Cornhole Tournament registration, 100 block of W. Main St.
- 10 a.m. — Cornhole Tournament starts
- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Dean Christopher & the Rat Pack perform on the Main Stage
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Peanut & the Shells perform on the Third Stage (E. Main & Jackson streets)
- 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Butch’s Polka Kings perform on the Bier Tent Stage
- 12:30 p.m. — Live music by John Pry on the Fourth Stage (located in Vendor Village behind the Clock)
- 1-2:30 p.m. — Blue Smoke perform on the Main Stage
- 1:30-3:30 p.m. — Joe Camel & the Caucasians perform on the Third Stage (E. Main & Jackson streets)
- 2 p.m. — 5th annual Belleville Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Races, N. First and W. Main streets
- 2-4:30 p.m. — Belleville Blas Kapelle perform on the Bier Tent Stage
- 3-4:30 p.m. — Brett Sheroky performs on the Main Stage
- 3:30 p.m. — Car Show awards presentation
- 4-6 p.m. — Rust Town Revival perform on the Third Stage (E. Main & Jackson streets)
- 5-7 p.m. — The Scooter’s perform on the Main Stage
- 5-7:30 p.m. — Rendition perform on the Bier Tent Stage
- 6:30-8:30 p.m. — Bad Sneakers perform on the Third Stage (E. Main & Jackson streets)
- 8-11 p.m. — Platinum Rock Legends perform on the Main Stage
- 8:30-11 p.m. — Uber Cool perform on the Bier Tent Stage
- 9-11 p.m. — Wildflower Conspiracy perform on the Third Stage (E. Main & Jackson streets)
