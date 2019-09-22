You’re kidding — an etiquette book about marijuana?

Pritzker on municipalities banning marijuana sales Gov. J.B. Pritzker during news conference on July 30, 2019, discusses how municipalities have the option to prohibit marijuana sales and dispensaries within their limits, even though use of cannabis becomes legal on Jan. 1, 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. J.B. Pritzker during news conference on July 30, 2019, discusses how municipalities have the option to prohibit marijuana sales and dispensaries within their limits, even though use of cannabis becomes legal on Jan. 1, 2020.

Q. What do you think about the new etiquette book about marijuana?

A. That was the question I was recently asked at an art museum social event by one of my readers. I must say I was caught off guard because, me, as an identified etiquette expert, had not only not read it but also had not heard of it (and maybe I did not want to hear about it). Nonetheless, as they say, “Curiosity killed the cat” and I will admit I was curious, so I soon made a trip to the book store and bought copy.

Before, however, I provide any information about this book or my comments, I want to say this: Since most of you, my readers and followers, know, I am a rather conservative person when it comes to behavior and most etiquette subjects; therefore, just because I am writing about this book, it in no way means I am promoting the social use of marijuana nor promoting this new book (even though I am in a way because I am devoting this column to it).

As Joe Friday used to say on Dragnet: “Just the facts, ma’am.” (So those of you who remember that, know about how old I am — even though I was a mere child when I first heard it).

Now, time to get to the crux of today’s column and this book. Here are the key facts:

It was just published in March 2019. Therefore, as a busy person, I guess that gives me an excuse for why I hadn’t read it yet nor even heard about it before from any of you, my readers;

The complete title of the book is: “Higher Etiquette - A Guide to the World of Cannabis, from Dispensaries to Dinner Parties”;

It was written by Lizzie Post, co-president of the Emily Post Institute, and great-great granddaughter of the well-known (deceased) etiquette expert Emily Post. Lizzie, by the way, readily professes she was “high” every day she wrote the book. Needless to say, my eyes popped wide when I read that and falls into the category of “too much information” in my books;

From the title to the very end of the book, Lizzie uses the word “cannabis” rather than “marijuana.” I do not know why; perhaps she feels “cannabis” sounds more “politically correct” or “more socially acceptable”;

One chapter is devoted to identifying and providing the definition of the other words used for cannabis — like I think I counted 42 different names. She also included the definition of some eight scientific terms as well. So, does that make it a “science” book? Possibly, since she also provides a definition of each part of the plant itself, what it is used for, and “the chemistry of cannabis.”

I must say when I got to the chapter on how to write an invitation, and how to “set the table,” I had had enough! My personal conclusion is Lizzie wrote this book to justify her own personal use of marijuana and brainwash her friends (and readers perhaps) into thinking that using marijuana, getting high and having marijuana parties is “cool.”

My further conclusion is it is a book to read if you want to start using marijuana and want to find out what to call it before you try to buy it, whether legally or illegally. Let’s hope I never get an invitation which says: “Thursday, 6:00 to 8:00 pm, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and BYOW (Bring Your Own Weed).”

Bottom line

As some of you know, I have a very large collection of vintage etiquette books, dating as far back as the 1700’s. which are very interesting to read and which I use for my presentations on “The History of Etiquette.” I can tell you, this Lizzie Post book is NOT going to find its way onto the same shelves.