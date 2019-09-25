Belleville Main Street Marathon, festivals highlight weekend events in metro-east

The fourth annual Belleville Main Street Marathon starts at 7 a.m. Saturday. Runners will go west on West Main Street to the Signal Hill area, then east to Southwestern Illinois College, then return to downtown to the start/finish line. www.bellevillemarathon.com BND file photo

Noon Thursday, Sept. 26, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Festivals & Picnics

▪ Maeystown Apple Butter Festival — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. The Rock Hill Museum, 1113 Main St., Maeystown. Apple peeling will take place Friday in the Mill Museum. The apple butter will be cooked outside in kettles on Saturday. 618-580-5875 or maeystown.com

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ 39th annual Fall Festival — 8 a.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 27, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Nashville Chamber of Commerce, 138 N. East Court St., Nashville. Craft, vendor, food booths, live music, kids area and much more. nashvilleilchamber.com

▪ 5th annual Hot Air Balloons Over Marine — 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Marine Village Park, 300 N. Duncan St., Marine. Balloon glow Saturday evening. Food, drinks, activities, bounce house and much more. bomarine.org

▪ Edwardsville Art Fair — 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. City Park, 101 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville. A juried fine art show featuring the original works of approximately 100 accomplished artists and local food and drink. See art, make art and buy art. edwardsvilleartscenter.com

▪ Freeburg Fall Festival & Chili Cook Off — 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Village Square Park, 9 S. Monroe St., Freeburg. Featuring a Chili Cook Off, a Special Guns and Hoses Chili Cook Off with public voting for all the police and fire entries. Sample, vote, and enter to win prizes for just $5 a person. Includes a large free kids play area, free pumpkin painting, VFW BBQ, live music, old-fashioned beer buckets, and many service organizations selling their products and spirit wear. facebook.com/events/1458179580991014

▪ Peace Festival 2019 — Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Moody Park, 525 S. Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights. Live music featuring Kim Massie, Ryan Connor, Javi Alvarez, Edgar Hoults, Miles Brenton and others. Mural contest submission, face painting for kids, free haircuts, vendors and more. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Center for Racial Harmony. 618-401-0011 or centerforracialharmony.org

▪ 19th annual St. Clare Oktoberfest — 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. St. Clare School campus, Third and Cherry streets, O’Fallon. A family-friendly festival offering music, games, food and fun for all ages. Homemade German-style dinner served in the school’s cafeteria 4-7 p.m. Bingo in the gym at 8:30 p.m. stclarechurch.org/ofest

▪ Butterfly Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Baebler Educational Farm, 4022 JJ Road, Waterloo. Learn more about butterflies, bees and native plants. Activities for youth and adults. Tour the pollinator habitat and get information on attracting pollinators to your garden. Participate in Monarch butterfly tagging, scavenger hunt, and photo contest. Native wildflowers and other vendors will be available. 618-939-3434 or https://web.extension.illinois.edu/mms

▪ Best Fall Festival Ever — 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Yard games with prizes, chili dogs, apple cider and more. Entertainment: “Tribute to Johnny Cash by Bill Forness.” Brings friends and family. Free and open to the public. 618-624-9900.

▪ Bachtoberfest — 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Anheuser-Busch Biergarten, 1200 Lynch St., St. Louis. Join friends new and old for a festive and casual evening featuring Anheuser-Busch’s finest beers, wine, food, brewery tours and a little bit of music. Come to the Biergarten and experience the festivities, take a photo with a Clydesdale, and maybe join in for a drinking song or two. Tickets start at $30. BachSociety.org/bachtoberfest

Events

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ History Happy Hour — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Field House Museum, 634 S. Broadway, St. Louis. Happy hour event to celebrate the Field House Museum’s latest exhibit, “Finishing Touches,” featuring late 19th and early 20th century fashion accessories. General admission $10. Free for members. For ages 21 and older. RSVP at 314-421-4689.

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003582835645

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Civic Memorial High School, 200 School St., Bethalto. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Carrollton Bank, 1575 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ ‘Bella’s Warriors’ Fundraiser Sale — Noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Source Juicery, 228 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Source Juicery will be selling “Bella’s Warriors” T-shirts to help raise money for a local family. Bella Boyer, a 13-year-old student at Liberty Middle School, was diagnosed with stage IV Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma in June. Funds raised at this event will help offset expenses associated with her medical care. gofundme.com/f/be-a-quotwarriorquot-for-bella

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/events/891437437863868

▪ Marine Historical Society: Marine Artifacts Display — 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Marine Senior Center, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Display to include old photographs, postcards, pictures of Marine’s past and other items. Collection of Marine Township map plats dating back to the 1800s. The Society will have a collection of small bears for sale, ornaments and feed sack shopping bags.

▪ Fall RV & Camper Show — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. RVs and campers on sale at great savings. Door prizes given away daily. Camping supplies on sale at the show. Resorts and other booths on display. Hitches and the latest technology. Admission: Adults $6, children 12 and under are free with paid adult. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ Dogs (and Cats) of a Different Color Kick-Off Party — 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Copper Fire Bar & Grill, 200 E. Main St., Belleville. Be the first to view the fine cat and dog art pieces created by local artists. Attendees will be allowed to bid on the artwork before bidding formally opens to the public. Nosh on complimentary hor d’oeuvres while sipping specially-priced cocktails. Live music, silent auction and more. Free admission. Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the homeless animals at St. Clair County Animal Control. facebook.com/events/724027064714263

▪ Belleville Mural Project Mural Reveal Party — 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Gaslight Patio, corner of E. Main and Church streets, Belleville. Live music, food vendors, cash bar and raffle. Meet and greet the artists involved with the project. Admission is $20 with proceeds going toward the project fund. Tickets can be purchased at Local Lucy’s, Rising Stars Monogram Boutique or online at bellevillemuralproject.com

▪ Candace Bushnell: ‘Is There Still Sex In the City?’ — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Twenty years after her sharp, seminal first book “Sex and the City” reshaped the landscape of pop culture and dating with its fly on the wall look at the mating rituals of the Manhattan elite, the trailblazing Candace Bushnell delivers a new book on the wilds and lows of sex and dating after 50. Bushnell will sign and discuss her new book. 314-994-3300.

▪ 4th annual Belleville Main Street Marathon — 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Starting place on Main Street, just west of the Public Square between Illinois 159 and First Street, Belleville. USATF-certified course along a portion of America’s longest Main Street. Boston Marathon-qualifying race that offers an affordable registration fee, tremendous hometown course support from enthusiastic volunteers, and all the swag and amenities of a big city race but with small-town charm. This race is ideal for both new and experienced runners. bellevillemarathon.com

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ National Public Lands Day Celebration — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28. Little Prairie Nature Trail, located in the West Spillway Recreational Area, Carlyle. Event to focus on the restoration of the Little Prairie Nature Trail. Volunteers will help remove vegetation and spread rock to redefine the trail path. Volunteers who register by Friday, Sept. 27 will be eligible for one night of free camping at any non-reservable U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campground at Carlyle Lake. To receive free camping, volunteers must work a minimum of two hours. 618-594-2484 or carlylelake@usace.army.mil

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ ‘Everything Under the Sun’ Sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. St. Teresa School, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. There will be a $1 bag sale at noon. Donation drop-off only from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, and Friday, Sept. 27, in the school gym. For information, contact Nilufer.Fries@stteresatigers.org

▪ Flea Market — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 50 Longacre Drive, Fairview Heights.

▪ Mascoutah Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Across from Mascoutah City Hall, 3 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Includes locally-grown and organic produce, homemade breads, farm fresh eggs, local honey, jams and jellies, handmade soaps and crafts, cakes, candied pecans, dried gourds, mushrooms, and a wide selection of plants. mascoutahfarmersmarket.webs.com

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Bring your friends, family, and most importantly your ride. There will be coffee, donuts, and plenty of room to park. Come out and show off your beautiful ride. Old, new, custom, or just plain stock we want to see you out here. Showroom filled with about 200 beautiful rides. gatewayclassiccars.com or facebook.com/events/331962347560425

▪ Clothing Giveaway — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28. Trinity United Church of Christ, 47 N. Douglas Ave., Belleville. Clothing, shoes, accessories from all seasons for men, women and children.

▪ Family First Free Health Awareness Day — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Bread of Life Christian Church, 1830 Summit Ave., East St. Louis. Touchette Regional Hospital is partnering with Bread of Life Christian Church to sponsor and organize a community healthy living day. The event features free screenings, cholesterol and A1C education, diabetes and nutrition education, mammogram education and appointment information, maternal health education, fit screenings and appointment scheduling, HIV screenings, sleep lab education, health insurance enrollment assistance and blood pressure checks. There will also be a raffle for a baby car seat (converts from newborn to toddler). 618-980-6316.

▪ SAVERS Clothing FunDrive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. 120 S. Illinois St., Belleville. Donate gently used but unwanted clothing, shoes, purses and linens to help raise funds for Governor French Academy. SAVERS will give the school $.20 per pound for donated items. Goal: 125 30-gallon bags full of gently used, sellable items. facebook.com/events/2386109215041783

▪ Gateway Arch National Park Celebrates National Public Lands Day — 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Gateway Arch, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis. Gateway Arch National Park highlights the importance of caring for our public lands with family friendly activities all day. Yoga Under the Arch, 9-10 a.m. Yoga session for all levels and ages. Mississippi River Cleanup, 9 a.m. to noon, register online at https://form.jotform.com/92306054139150. The Great MonArch Migration Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk with an NPS Ranger, 11-11:30 a.m. NPS Fee-Free Day, all day fees at all NPS sites are waived, including the $3 entrance fee included in each adult Tram Ride to the Top ticket and adult documentary movie ticket. For details about these events: 877-982-1410, gatewayarch.com, nps.gov/jeff and facebook.com/pg/GatewayArchNPS

▪ Car Show — 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Mertz Ford parking lot, 100 E. Washington St., Millstadt. Entry fee $20. Custom trophies, dash plaques for first 100 vehicles, food and beverages, 50/50 drawing, music by Best Sounds Entertainment. Sponsored by Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Shiloh United Methodist Church, 210 S. Main St., Shiloh. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Belleville Mural Project Mural Fest — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Throughout East Main Street downtown Belleville. Artists will be installing their murals live on-site for public viewing. Event is free. Downtown Belleville restaurant specials, sidewalk chalk art by local high school students, live music. bellevillemuralproject.com

▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Metro East Model Railroad Club, 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Visitors are welcome to view trains running on the Club’s 18-by-27-foot HO scale model railroad. Admission is free. 618-476-9228, 618-531-1589 or trainweb.org/memrc

▪ 7th annual St. Clair County Animal Adoption Center Adopt-a-Thon — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. St. Clair County Animal Services, 1250 S. 11th St., Belleville. Many adoptable cats, kittens, dogs and puppies are looking for their forever homes. Event to include 2 Girl 4 Wheels food truck, music, vendors and more. facebook.com/events/440433773242261

▪ Pokémon Go Day — 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Register early and get your own lanyard and trainer badge. Play Pokémon memory; get three of the same cards and win a prize. Lures will be placed on nearby Pokéstops during the event. facebook.com/events/673960613119382

▪ Metro East Coin & Currency Club 37th annual Fall Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia (Illinois 159), Collinsville. Offering a wide variety of U.S. and world coins, paper money, tokens, medals, books and collecting supplies. Free hourly door prizes, free admission, free parking, free appraisals. Open to the public. MetroEastCoinCurrencyClub.com

▪ Second annual Sustainable Shindig — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. William A. Kerr Foundation, 21 O’Fallon St., St. Louis. A celebration of Backyard Abundance and Sustainable Living in St. Louis, the Shindig is a chance to connect with sustainable living advocates, to share information on local resources and celebrate the earth’s beauty and abundance together. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets available through eventbrite.com. For information: Terry@SustainableBackyard.org

▪ Amy Stewart: ‘Kopp Sisters on the March’ — 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The High Low, 3301 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books welcomes New York Times best-selling author of the acclaimed Kopp Sisters series, Amy Stewart, who will sign and discuss her most recent addition to the series, “Kopp Sisters on the March.” left-bank.com

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9-90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Manufacturing Month Summit — 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City. Rep. Monica Bristow, Rep. Katie Stuart, Sen. Rachelle Crowe and the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association will discuss programs and benefits available to small manufacturers in the metro-east. RSVP at https://forms.gle/m88CvQ7AMzuRRmCJA

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Memorial Hospital – East Community Room, second floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Must be 16 years of age or older to donate, feeling healthy and well the day of the blood drive. Photo ID required. Lunch provided to all donors. Appointments are recommended but not required 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, code MemorialBelleville.

▪ 2019 Night to Unite — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. O’Fallon City Park, 401 E. Fifth St., O’Fallon. Come enjoy food, refreshments and fun with your O’Fallon Police Department. Event is 100% free — free food, goodie bags for kids, raffles for bicycles and pizza. Police, Fire and EMS vehicles on display, K9 demonstration, bounce houses and more.

▪ Ann Leckie: ‘The Raven Tower’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Award-winning St. Louis author Ann Leckie will sign and discuss her novel, “The Raven Tower.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Meaghan Winter: ‘All Politics is Local’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Journalist Meaghan Winter will sign and discuss her new book “All Politics is Local.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main Street and Mascoutah Avenue, Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ St. Mary’s Church semi-annual Rummage and Bake Sale — 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2; 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. (half price) Thursday, Oct 3; and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 ($3 bag day). St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 218 W. Kentucky St., Trenton.

▪ Sculpture on Campus 2019 — Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, and 4-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Art & Design Building, 75 S. Campus Drive, Edwardsville. The program allows up to 8-12 students per year to design and install outdoor sculpture throughout the campus. Students receive a stipend and the benefit of proposing, designing, and installing major sculptural works that are on view for a full year. Public lecture Wednesday at Art and Design West 1104. Friday’s events are a sculpture walk at 4 p.m. from the Art & Design Building, awards at 6 p.m. at Art and Design West 1104 and an opening reception from 7-9 p.m. in the Art and Design Gallery.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ James S.A. Corey: ‘Tiamat’s Wrath’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Left Bank Books and Archon present an SF STL event with the bestselling writing duo behind James S. A. Corey, who will sign and discuss the eighth book in The Expanse series, “Tiamat’s Wrath.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Wine & Witches 2019 — 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The Weingarten, 1780 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. An evening of complimentary wine, beer, adult punch, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a community coming together to finish the fight against cancer. Tickets are $50, limited in number and can be purchased at gala.acsevents.org/WineWitchesIL or by calling 618-288-2390. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ St. Bernard Parish Wurstmarkt — 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. St. Bernard Church Parish Center, 206 N. Broadway, Albers. Mass with bluegrass music and grandparents/godparents blessing. Dinner served from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pork sausage and roast beef. Adults $11, children ages 6-12 $6, under 6 free. Basket raffle to benefit St. Bernard Faith Formation Program.

▪ Wurst Mart — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. American Legion Post 581, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. All-you-can-eat pork sausage, mashed potato, sauerkraut, vegetables, applesauce, bread and desserts. Dine in or carry out. A country store will be available. Cost: adults $12, children ages 4-12 $6, under 4 years of age eat free. 618-281-5556.

▪ Taste of GGAR — 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. A sampling of food to benefit area food pantries. Cost: $10 donation per person in advance, $12 at the door. Under age 5 free. Tickets available at Greater Gateway Association of Realtors, #10 Ginger Creek Parkway, Glen Carbon. 618-692-8300 or general@gatewayrealtors.com

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Mondays. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. St. Augustine’s Gym, 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Eight rounds, 12 hands per round. Random partners every round. Cash payouts. Beer, soda and water for sale. Must be 18 or older. Cost: $10 per player. 618-972-7574.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Caseyville Township Hall, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. President Tina Friederich and members will be filling bags for Fairview residents.

▪ Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. The video “Complaints of a Dutiful Daughter” will be shown. The documentary reveals the various stages of a woman’s Alzheimer’s disease and her daughter’s response to the illness. The second half of the meeting will be for sharing. Refreshments served. Anyone with a loved one or friend with dementia is welcome to attend. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Metro East Amputees Support Group — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Board Room, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Support group for patients of all ages who have suffered limb loss and for their family and caregivers. For more information: metroeastamputees@gmail.com, 618-515-4100 or facebook.com/groups/metroeastamputees

▪ Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. A networking group that offers support and practical information, that empowers, encourages and inspires professional women of all ages and backgrounds, to be confident and knowledgeable to achieve self-defined success in career and life. No membership fees, no restrictions. RSVP to Michell Stockmann at 618-526-1600. facebook.com/events/251540235728282

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — 7-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Hagnauer Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 6 p.m. 618-877-1215, Marty 618-797-6749 or Diana 618-444-6771.

▪ Polish American Ladies Society (PALS) 50th Anniversary Celebration — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Lunch will be Polish food with dessert and beverage provided by October hostesses. Bring items or monetary donation for food pantry. New members welcome.

▪ St. Clair County Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Crehan’s, 5500 N. Belt W., Belleville. Guest speaker: Charlie Pitts of the St. Louis Audubon Society on Creating a Backyard Bird Sanctuary. Theme for members’ floral designs: Halloween Horror (the spookier the better). Kathy Rauk continues with this year’s study of garden bugs with Praying Mantis. Visitors always welcome. Contact Dianna for change in luncheon reservation, 618-791-2246.

▪ St. Luke Luncheon & Card Party — Noon Tuesday, Oct. 1. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cards, bingo, any game you choose with prizes. Menu: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, cake, coffee, hot tea, iced tea and water. Please bring canned items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry. Cost: $8. Sponsored by St. Luke Perpetual Help Sodality. 618-236-1124.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesdays. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the death of a loved one.

▪ International Women’s Organization — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Community Room, Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Speaker: Eyitayo Akomolafe, visiting Fulbright Scholar at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville from Nigeria. Program: “NAIJA,” Against the Story Books: The Exaggerated Truths. Refreshments served. All are welcome. 618-406-0259, 618-830-5804, or 618-791-3341.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Belleville Chapter of PFLAG — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Monthly meeting for PFLAG, a support, education and advocacy group for the LGBTQ community, their families and allies. Speaker presentation from the St. Clair County Health Department entitled “HIV 101.” Meetings are free and open to the public. 618-977-5078, bellevilleilpflag@hotmail.com or pflagbelleville.org

▪ National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Looking Glass Prairie Chapter — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Shiloh Senior Center 7 Park Drive, Shiloh. Program: Prevention of Domestic Violence by Melissa Tutterow.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. In “Finding Family at the O’Fallon History Museum,” O’Fallon Historical Society President Brian Keller talks about the wide variety of materials available at the O’Fallon History Museum that can help in research on family that lived in the O’Fallon/Shiloh area. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

▪ St. Patrick’s Grade School Class of 1964 Reunion — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Cost is $60 per couple and $40 for singles. An historical memory book will be available for purchase for $35. Contact committee chairperson Bill Yakstis at 314-600-5741 or byakstis@att.net

Reservations Required

▪ Southern Illinois Urban Fishing Program — 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Fishing clinics twice each day. Clinics for kids, parents, seniors. All ages welcome. Open fishing 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. For reservations and information 618-604-5465 or 618-786-3323.

▪ Cook the Book — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. New Athens District Library, 201 N. Van Buren St., New Athens. Browse this month’s cookbook, pick the recipe that speaks to you, then bring it to the library to share. Enjoy what other cooks have made while discussing the challenges and joys of the food’s preparation. The cookbook for October is “Skinnytaste One & Done” by Gina Homolka. For ages 18 and older. Registration required. To register or for more info call 618-475-3255, ask for Charlotte or Amy.

▪ Free Medicare and Financial Planning Seminar — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Immanuel United Church of Christ at Hamel, 5838 Staunton Road, Edwardsville. A representative from the Area Agency on Aging will present current information on Medicare, including things needed to know to make informed decisions for the upcoming enrollment period. RSVP to 618-633-2648 with the number of people attending.

▪ Adding Biodiversity to Your Garden Program — 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. University of Illinois Extension office, 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Collinsville. Join Carol Gravens, St. Louis Master Gardener, to learn several ways to increase wildlife in your garden and increase its biodiversity. Ideas include information on how to add to the genetic diversity of the plants in your garden. The program is free. Space is limited. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 2. 618-344-4230 or email ruth1@illinois.edu

▪ United 4 Children Fall Conference: ‘Breaking the Preschool to Prison Pipeline’ — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. University of Missouri-St. Louis, JC Penney Convention Center, 1 University Drive, St. Louis. Attendees will hear from influential individuals in the St. Louis area and learn how to break the preschool to prison pipeline through 11 total clock hour training sessions. Lunch, dinner and snacks are included. Cost: $50 per person. Ticket purchases and information available online at united4children.org

▪ 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Belleville — 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. act.alz.org

▪ Granite City Optimist Club annual Camelot Auction/Buffet Dinner — 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. St. Gregory’s Armenian Center, 3501 Century Drive, Granite City. Buffet dinner, raffles, 50/50, silent and oral auctions. All funds generated will be donated to Granite City area youth and youth-oriented organizations. Cost: $25 per person in advance. Deadline is Sept. 27. 618-797-0852 Monday through Thursday, or 618-304-9210 for tickets or donations.

▪ Murder Mystery Dinner Fundraiser — 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Andre’s Banquet Facilities, 4254 Telegraph Road, St. Louis. Help raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society while enjoying a dinner and open bar with friends. Be entertained during dinner with an interactive murder mystery thanks to Murder a la Carte. Traditional buffet dinner, 50/50 drawing, silent auction. Reserve by Friday, Oct. 4. Cost is $35 per person. 618-972-4634 or arottnek@gmail.com

▪ Fall Retreat — 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, through noon Sunday, Oct. 20. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Visitors Center, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Cost for the weekend is $175, which includes six meals, two nights lodging, snacks and handouts. If commuting: $115. Saturday and Sunday: $100. Saturday only: $70. Pre-registration required. Sponsored by the Victorious Missionaries. 618-394-6281 or snows.org

Theater/Concerts

▪ Kind of Blue IV Fundraiser — 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. The Village Theatre, 6500 Old Missouri Ave., Centreville. Doors open at 5 p.m. Melodies on the Wind: When Miles Met Chuck - A Play featuring the East St. Louis Sr. High School Jazz Ensemble. Attire: Something blue. Donation: $20 and a pair of new socks. Refreshments available for purchase. Donations support House of Miles EStL Educational Enrichment Programs. houseofmilesestl.org

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ — 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. The Lory Theater, 810 Main St., Highland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Come enjoy the showing of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Additional shows Saturday, Sept. 28, through Thursday, Oct. 3. Tickets $3. All shows will be in the upstairs theater. thelorytheater.com

▪ ‘The Agitators’ — 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Mat Smart’s compelling play takes viewers straight into the thunder and lightning of the 45-year friendship between Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony. Tickets start at $25. Performances through Sunday, Oct. 13. https://www.upstreamtheater.org

▪ Cece Winans — 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. The Touhill Performing Arts Center, One University Blvd., St. Louis. An evening full of soulful gospel and blues will honor Cece Winans’ historic career that began in Motown with a family full of gospel-singing talent, and has resulted in over 12 million records sold worldwide. Tickets start at $25. touhill.org

▪ ComedySportz Match — 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. CSz St. Louis, 524 S. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri. Outrageously funny improv played like a sport. A perfect combo of funny and sports creating an explosion of laughter and competition on stage. Tickets available at the door on online at cszstlouis.com/tickets. facebook.com/events/707064429765230

▪ Reel Late at the Tivoli: ‘Repo! The Genetic Opera’ — 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28. Landmark’s Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. This futuristic horror rock opera is set in the year 2056, where a biotech company offers organ transplants ... for a price. But dare not miss a payment! facebook.com/events/2094597367508763

▪ Sanctuary: Tibetan Singing Bowl Sound Meditation with Mark Biehl — 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, Mascoutah. A complete immersion into the world of sound and vibration that will gently guide you into a state of heightened awareness and lasting tranquility. Mark Biehl hosts this blissful journey with over 20 Tibetan singing bowls, gongs, chimes, and indigenous flutes. Also featuring breathwork, guided imagery, and group chanting to enhance and direct your experience to a higher level. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and available at Bee Hollow Market, 217 E. Main, Mascoutah, or online at espenschiedchapel.org

▪ Bill Forness presents ‘The Folsom Prison Experience’ — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. Featuring tributes to Johnny Cash, June Carter, Carl Perkins, The Statler Brothers and The Carter Sisters. Tickets start at $25. Reserved seating. lincolntheatre-belleville.com

▪ ‘Epic Works’ Concert — 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Free concert in conjunction with the Edwardsville Art Fair. Artist Clara Van Leuven will paint while the orchestra plays. Performance will feature guest conductor Mary Sweetin. facebook.com/events/2389471877757709

▪ ‘Making Coco: The Grant Fuhr Story’ Special Event Premiere Screening — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave., St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. with Red Carpet photo op. Grant Fuhr and his former teammates provide a never-before-seen look into his NHL Hall of Fame career through his years on the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs and other professional and junior teams. Q&A after screening with Fuhr and Kelly Chase. stlballparkvillage.com

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ SWIC Speaker Series: Thrice Homeless - Welcoming Gustav Mahler, Ed Jacobs, presenter — 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. The Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. SWIC Associate Professor of Music Ed Jacobs will help the audience become more acquainted with the late-Romantic composer Gustav Mahler. swic.edu/swicarts

▪ Kim Horner: ‘Probably Someday Cancer’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Staenberg Family Complex, The J, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, Creve Coeur, Missouri. Kim Horner discovers she has inherited a BRCA gene mutation that puts her at high risk of developing certain cancers but struggles with the decision to have a surgery to reduce her risk for a disease she doesn’t have and may never get. Horner weaves her personal experience with extensive research and interviews to help anyone confronted with difficult medical decisions face their risk, take control of their healthcare and make informed decisions. Free event. jccstl.com/arts-ideas/st-louis-jewish-book-festival/festival-events-schedule

▪ The Kingdom Choir — 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. London’s The Kingdom Choir™ is best known for their show-stopping performance at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. Founded in 1994 by award-winning conductor Karen Gibson, the choir draws from various Christian traditions and is dedicated to creating a sound that reflects the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performances. Tickets start at $30. For tickets: 314-533-9900, ext. 17 or TheSheldon.org

▪ The Fab Four — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, Missouri. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won’t want to miss The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute. Tickets start at $30. familyarena.com

▪ Cécile McLorin Salvant — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Multi-Grammy award winner and acclaimed vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant returns to The Sheldon with the Aaron Diehl Trio, performing the creative repertoire and brilliant, modern interpretations of classic and lesser-known tunes that have made her one of jazz music’s fastest rising stars. Single tickets start at $35. TheSheldon.org

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Native Plant Expo — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave., Maplewood, Missouri. Join the sixth annual celebration of native plant gardening. Native plants and trees for sale, native plants and seeds for swap or sale, a number of organizations, agencies and retailers with information and merchandise to support gardening for wildlife. Free and open to the public. http://www.stlouisaudubon.org/calendar/content/NativePlantExpo-2019.pdf

▪ 9th annual Superhero 5K Run — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Turley Park, 1010 N. Glenview, Carbondale. Become a Superhero at the For Kids’ Sake (FKS) 9th Annual Superhero 5K. FKS is a local nonprofit that supports orphans and students in Bangladesh. Be a superhero for a child in Bangladesh by pre-registering for the event, creating a team, raising money and winning awards. Registration fees and any money fundraised will go directly toward supporting children in Bangladesh. forkidssake.net/superhero5k

▪ The Friends in Stitches Quilt Club’s Two-Day Quilt Show — 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29. Monroe County History Museum, Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. The club’s members display many unique and creative quilts for guest to enjoy. Members of the group will be present to answer questions. monroecountyhistorymuseum.org

▪ Annual Sporting Clay Event — 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. World Shooting Complex, 1 Main Event Lane, #510, Sparta. Teams up to four people. Cash prizes for first and second place and individual high score. Cost: $70 per person, $260 per four-person team. Includes 100 birds. Lunch provided. Bring your own ammo. 618-965-3726 or 618-521-0945.

▪ Conference on Illinois History — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, and Friday, Oct. 4. Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum, 212 N. 6th St., Springfield. Two days of experts sharing the latest research into Illinois history, from Abraham Lincoln’s social circle to immigration stories to the Equal Rights Amendment. It includes multiple sessions designed to help teachers earn professional-development credits and find new ways of bringing history to life in the classroom. www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov

▪ ‘Bea Nettles: Harvest of Memory’ — 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The Sheldon Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Reception for the opening of five new exhibitions, including this retrospective of Bea Nettles’ work. Free and open to the public. TheSheldon.org