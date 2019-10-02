Plenty of fall-related events to check out this weekend

SHARE COPY LINK

Festivals & Picnics

▪ Best Fall Festival Ever — 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Yard games with prizes, chili dogs, apple cider and more. Entertainment: “Tribute to Johnny Cash by Bill Forness.” Brings friends and family. Free and open to the public. 618-624-9900.

▪ Stubbornfest 2019 — 3-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Stubborn German Brewing Company, 119 S. Main St., Waterloo. German bier, German food and German bands. Free admission. facebook.com/events/223671448510752

▪ Bachtoberfest — 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Anheuser-Busch Biergarten, 1200 Lynch St., St. Louis. Join friends new and old for a festive and casual evening featuring Anheuser-Busch’s finest beers, wine, food, brewery tours and a little bit of music. Come to the Biergarten and experience the festivities, take a photo with a Clydesdale, and maybe join in for a drinking song or two. Tickets start at $30. BachSociety.org/bachtoberfest

▪ St. Michael’s Parish Oktoberfest — 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. St. Michael’s Parish, 415-419 E. Main St., Staunton. Saturday activities include a 5K run at 9 a.m., auction at 9:30 a.m., Robert Perry Band 7 p.m. Sunday includes a Polka Mass at 10 a.m., Tamburitzans at 11 a.m., The Gary Moore Band at 1 p.m., chicken dinner 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mo’ Pleasure Band at 5:30 p.m. Both days: Food, refreshments, games, raffles, laser tag, country store and more.

▪ Lebanon Fall Festival — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. More than 100 craft and art booths, homestyle cooking, kettle corn, caramel apples, apple cider, funnel cakes, homemade bread, entertainment and more. facebook.com/events/495028024397967

▪ Fall Fest at Grant’s Farm — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. Includes food and drink, animal keeper talks, special activities, the Kid Fun Zone and more. For details, visit grantsfarm.com or facebook.com/grantsfarm

▪ Zootoberfest — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Zoo-themed, family-friendly Oktoberfest at the Zoo, including fall-related kids’ games and crafts; live music; German specialty food for purchase; and German bars serving a variety of beers (ages 21 and older), root beer and other soft drinks. An exclusive Zootoberfest beer stein with discounts for refills will be available for purchase (while supplies last). Free admission. stlzoo.org/zootoberfest

Edwardsville’s second annual Roots Festival & BBQ Competition will be held Saturday, Oct. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 5. The event includes music, food, family fun and much more. Provided

▪ Second annual Edwardsville Roots Festival & BBQ Competition — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Downtown City Park, 222 E. Park St., Edwardsville. Two days of family fun, music, food, drinks, arts, crafts, cornhole games and BBQ. Includes a Backyard & Pro Division BBQ Competition. This is a Community Give Back Event where proceeds go to local organizations. facebook.com/events/334977140531434

▪ Peel annual Oktoberfest — Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Peel Brewing Company, 104 S. Cherry St., O’Fallon. Free admission, beer Olympics, live music, food zone, kids area and more. facebook.com/events/426334041307539

▪ Randall’s Fairview Oktoberfest — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Randall’s Wines and Spirits, 10800 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. For just $10, get beer samples from many great breweries, food, attendance prizes, raffles, music. All proceeds will benefit the Belleville Area Humane Society. facebook.com/events/530015447733493

▪ Cathedral 4th annual Food Truck Fest — 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Cathedral of St. Peter, 200 S. Second St., Belleville. Mass at 4 p.m. Great food and a Car Cruise In. No coolers or pets please. 618-234-1166.

▪ Clinton County Humane Society’s Fall Festival — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Dutchmen’s, 50 N. Main St,. Breese. Games, face painting, bounce houses, food trucks, vendors, and more. facebook.com/events/446925785935024

Events

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

Grant’s Farm will host Halloween Nights Thursdays through Sundays in October. For details, visit www.grantsfarm.com. Provided

▪ Halloween Nights at Grant’s Farm — 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays in October. Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis. Extended hours will allow guests extra time to enjoy this year’s Halloween festivities, including moonlight rides through Deer Park, a devilishly good DJ, Halloween-themed animal shows, spooky decorations and more. grantsfarm.com or facebook.com/grantsfarm

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003569502313

▪ James S.A. Corey: ‘Tiamat’s Wrath’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Left Bank Books and Archon present an SF STL event with the bestselling writing duo behind James S. A. Corey, who will sign and discuss the eighth book in The Expanse series, “Tiamat’s Wrath.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 4. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Archon 43 — 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Archon, an internationally known, highly regarded and well attended science fiction and fantasy convention. The Archon convention is a locally organized and locally staffed event, presented each year by St. Louis area science fiction and fantasy fans. It includes internationally known media guests, scientist, writers, artists, merchandise dealers and performers and a world recognized Masquerade; its goal is to bring to Saint Louis and science fiction fandom everywhere, a celebration of your imagination. archonstl.org

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/events/891437437863868

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Skyline Church, 870 Milburn Road, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Sip & Shop Vendor Fair — 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Fairview Heights Elks Lodge 664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Featuring 20 vendors, door prizes and drink specials. Open to the public. Sponsored by Fairview Heights Elks 664 Ladies Auxiliary. 618-604-5801.

▪ Wine & Witches 2019 — 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The Weingarten, 1780 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. An evening of complimentary wine, beer, adult punch, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a community coming together to finish the fight against cancer. Tickets are $50, limited in number and can be purchased at gala.acsevents.org/WineWitchesIL or by calling 618-288-2390. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

▪ Craig Johnson: ‘Land of Wolves’ — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. St. Louis County Library - HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. New York Times bestselling author of the Longmire series, Craig Johnson, will discuss and sign his new addition, “Land of Wolves.” Event presented by the St. Louis County Library. For more information, call 314-994-3300.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Annual Walk-A-Thon, Children’s Dyslexia Center, Helping Children with Dyslexia — 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Rain or shine. 618-234-9392.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Indoor Yard Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Gustave Koerner House (and adjacent storage building), 200 Abend St., Belleville. An assortment of antiques, household furnishings, toys, books, artwork, mirrors, garden items and much more. Items donated by the public. Priced to sell quickly. Please bring cash; credit cards cannot be accepted. Funds being raised to install heating and cooling system in the building. Tax-deductible donations also accepted. 618-235-6471.

▪ ECA Gun and Knife Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Buy, sell, trade guns, knives, scopes, ammo, accessories. FOID cards processed and more. General admission $6. Free parking. Handicapped accessible. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Creative Landscapes, 5515 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Edwardsville Township Sixth annual Touch-A-Truck Event — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Nearly 40 vehicles will be on site for children to explore throughout the day. This free event includes children’s activities, snacks, games and more. 618-656-0292 or edwardsvilletownship.com

▪ Fall Farm Day at Willoughby Farm — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Willoughby Heritage Farm, 631 Willoughby Lane, Collinsville. Usher in the return of fall - country style. Hayrides, games, food, music, pumpkins, crafts, vendors and more. Admission is $2 per person, maximum of $10 per family. 618-346-7529.

▪ Glen Carbon Heritage Museum annual Yanda Cabin Day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. 148 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Learn about trades from the past as they come to life before you. Blacksmith, corn grinding, rope making, tatting and music will all be available for friends and family to enjoy. The Cabin will be open for walk-through visits. Food will be provided by the local Kiwanis. This event is free and open to the public.

▪ Belleville Area Humane Society Vaccine & Microchip Clinic — 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Franklin Elementary School, 301 N. Secibd St., Belleville. St. Clair County residents can stop by for affordable vaccines and microchipping. Offering rabies, FVRCPC for cats, DHPPC for dogs, and microchips for $10 each or $25 for all three. No appointment needed. Vaccines offered while supplies last. Get your pups and kitties up-to-date. facebook.com/events/1427150544105321

▪ Tightrope: A Biblical Response to Today’s Most Divisive Issues — 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Cornerstone Christian Church - Shiloh Campus, 775 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Cornerstone Christian Church - O’Fallon Campus, Carriel Junior High, 451 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. The first in a six-week series covering topics that may cause tension between what God says and what popular culture holds true. This week’s topic: Mental health. onecornerstone.org/Tightrope

▪ Emma L. Wilson King Foundation Gala — 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The Regency West Conference Center, Tuscany Ballroom, Hilton Garden Inn, 400 Regency Park Drive, O’Fallon. 6 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. dinner and program. Attire: Semi-formal. For gala and ticket information: 866-766-1991 or emmalkingfoundation.org

▪ Ghosts of the Arch Grounds Stargazing Experience — 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Gateway Arch National Park, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis. Event is free and open to all ages, and features a twilight, ranger-led interpretive talk followed by telescope viewing of the moon and stars led by the St. Louis Astronomical Society (weather permitting). Attendees should meet “Sky Ranger” Rich Fefferman at the water feature outside the circular glass west entrance of the Gateway Arch, which faces Fourth Street and the Old Courthouse, for both the interpretive talk and stargazing. The telescope viewing may be canceled if skies are cloudy. Call 314-655-1708 the afternoon of the event for an update on the weather. facebook.com/events/1311198015715129

▪ The Fest – Sunday Funday for a Cause — 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The Olde Wicks Factory, 1100 Fifth St., Highland. A day full of events to benefit two local charities: Leaps of Love and Highland Animal Shelter. For the full schedule of events: facebook.com/events/389155341744137

▪ Right to Life of Highland Association and Small Victories Pregnancy Outreach National Life Chain — 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Intersection of Highway 40 and Illinois 143, Highland. Please arrive by 1:30 p.m. to register and pick out your sign. Stand with thousands of pro-lifers for one hour and pray to end abortion. Bring the whole family. Water, lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers are welcome and encouraged. This is a non-denominational, peaceful, prayerful event open to all. 618-654-5800.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Richard Russo: ‘Chances Are …’ — 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. St. Louis County Library - HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo will sign and discuss his new book, “Chances Are …” Presented by St. Louis County Library. For information, call 314-994-3300.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. The Journey Metro East Platelet Drive, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., SLU Conference Room, O’Fallon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Listen. Lead. Share. In Edwardsville — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. Townhall meeting to learn about clean energy, job opportunities, and the latest legislation to protect the planet. RSVP at bit.ly/edwardsville1

▪ Antony John: ‘The Other, Better Me’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books welcomes local favorite and critically acclaimed author, Antony John, who will sign and discuss his new novel for middle readers, “The Other, Better Me.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main St. and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ 15th annual Memorial Service for Domestic Violence Victims — 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Alton Memorial Hospital, Healing Garden, 1 Memorial Drive, Alton. Light buffet afterwards. All are welcome. 618-465-1978 or tinaculp@oasiswomenscenter.com

▪ Jungle Giants: Protecting Endangered Species in the Wildest Places on Earth — 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Saint Louis Zoo Anheuser-Busch Theater, The Living World, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Featuring Paul Rosolie, naturalist, explorer, author and award-winning wildlife filmmaker. Free and open to all. academyofsciencestl.org

▪ Kevin Huizenga: ‘The River at Night’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books is proud to welcome creator of Glenn Ganges and River Front Times cartoonist, Kevin Huizenga, who will sign and discuss his new book, “The River at Night.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Liz Phair: ‘Horror Stories’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. St. Louis County Library - HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. St. Louis County Library presents award-winning musician, Liz Phair, who will sign and discuss her new memoir, “Horror Stories.” Presented by the St. Louis County Library. For information, call 314-994-3300.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Medicare Open Enrollment Presentation — 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Missy Schmidtke from AgeSmart is a benefit enrollment specialist who will speak about the Medicare open enrollment process. Refreshments provided. 618-624-9900.

Food

▪ Taste of GGAR — 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. A sampling of food to benefit area food pantries. Cost: $10 donation per person in advance, $12 at the door. Under age 5 free. Tickets available at Greater Gateway Association of Realtors, #10 Ginger Creek Parkway, Glen Carbon. 618-692-8300 or general@gatewayrealtors.com

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: Fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat-in or carry-out.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings and burgers, sides and desserts available. Carry-outs available. No phone orders.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Dinners featuring tasty home-baked Greek entrees, pastries served in the casual and friendly atmosphere of the church hall. Lenten dishes are available. Open to the public. Carry-out available. 618-277-0330.

▪ Chili Dinner — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. St. Peter Lutheran Church, 153 Church St., New Memphis. Chili, hot dogs and desserts and drinks will be served.

▪ St. John UCC 70th annual Wurstmarkt — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. St. John UCC, 21 N. Walnut, Trenton. Pork sausage and roast beef dinner served buffet style. Dine-in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Carry-out and drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dine-in meals are $11 for adults, $5 for children 10 and under. All carry-outs are $11. For drive-thru, call 618-224-9828 after 11 a.m. to pre-order. Homemade applesauce and uncooked pork sausage can be purchased as well as handmade quilt raffle tickets and other items from the country store. Dining area handicapped accessible.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.

▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday, Oct. 6. American Legion, 201 Eiler Road, Belleville. Wheel roungs, shoot rounds, attendance prizes and free food.

▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday, Oct. 6. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane. For .12 gauge, no choke tighter than full. Cakes, baskets, meat raffles and refreshments.

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Hagnauer Township Hall, 206 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:30 p.m. 618-877-1215, 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Mondays. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth Street and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Belleville Chapter of PFLAG — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Monthly meeting for PFLAG, a support, education and advocacy group for the LGBTQ community, their families and allies. Speaker presentation from the St. Clair County Health Department entitled “HIV 101.” Meetings are free and open to the public. 618-977-5078, bellevilleilpflag@hotmail.com or pflagbelleville.org

▪ National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Looking Glass Prairie Chapter — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Shiloh Senior Center, 7 Park Drive, Shiloh. Program: Prevention of Domestic Violence by Melissa Tutterow.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. In “Finding Family at the O’Fallon History Museum,” O’Fallon Historical Society President Brian Keller talks about the wide variety of materials available at the O’Fallon History Museum that can help in research on family that lived in the O’Fallon/Shiloh area. Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Plethora of Pens — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. A monthly writing group focusing on different aspects of writing every month. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesdays. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ St. Clair Women’s Club Luncheon — Noon Tuesday, Oct. 8. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville.

▪ Collinsville Area women’s Connection — 12:15-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Melody Wright will bring in her dogs and show how she stakes and styles her dos in her doggie salon. Marilyn Garapolo will share “Laughter is a Medicine. When Was the Last Time You Had a Good Laugh.” Tickets: $17, includes meal, beverage, program and gratuity. Reservations necessary, must be honored or canceled. All women are welcome to attend. 618-465-5485 or 618-307-9448.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the death of a loved one.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Belleville Metro East Christian Women’s Club — 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 9. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Feature: Fall Fundraiser: baked goods and small craft items to help support the Stonecroft Ministries. Speaker: Marilyn Garapolo sharing “Laughter is a Medicine. When Was the Last Time You Had a Good Laugh.” Cost: $14 inclusive. Reservations/Cancellations essential for luncheon. Call Sue, 618-567-3959.

▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1019 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road, Shiloh. Buffet opens 11 a.m. and meeting begins at noon. Col. Jim Harper (retired) will share his beekeeping experiences and discuss diseases affecting the honeybee. Sue Knepper will bring the upcoming schedule for the Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra. Guests are always welcome. 618-526-7932 or narfe.org/chapter1019

▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Book: “When All Is Said” by Anne Griffing. Discussion leader: Marilyn Merwin.

▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Edwardsville Public Library, Community Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. David Axtell will give a presentation on “A Tale of Two Brothers,” Thomas and Daniel Axtell. Guests are always welcome.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Meeting — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Heights Church offices, 106 W. Main St., Collinsville. Support group for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Street parking. Meetings every second Thursday of the month. 618-530-8558.

▪ St. Patrick’s Grade School Class of 1964 Reunion — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Cost is $60 per couple and $40 for singles. An historical memory book will be available for purchase for $35. Contact committee chairperson Bill Yakstis at 314-600-5741 or byakstis@att.net

Reservations Required

▪ Local History Presentation — 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. In honor of the 15th Anniversary of the Glen Carbon Centennial Library building, the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum will give a presentation on our local history. There will be cake and refreshments available. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ United 4 Children Fall Conference: ‘Breaking the Preschool to Prison Pipeline’ — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. University of Missouri-St. Louis, JC Penney Convention Center, 1 University Drive, St. Louis. Attendees will hear from influential individuals in the St. Louis area and learn how to break the preschool to prison pipeline through 11 total clock hour training sessions. Lunch, dinner and snacks are included. Cost: $50 per person. Ticket purchases and information available online at united4children.org

▪ 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Belleville — 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. act.alz.org

▪ Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30-9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Reviews breastfeeding techniques. Ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. Fee: $10 per couple. Registration required: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will hold its annual open house for prospective graduate students Wednesday, Oct. 16. For more information or to register, visit www.siue.edu/graduate-visit. Provided

▪ SIUE Graduate School Open House — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 6 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Event consists of two identical sessions for prospective students to receive information about SIUE’s more than 140 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. Register online at siue.edu/graduate-visit

▪ Understanding Birth Class — 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, and Thursday, Oct. 24. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Two-day class designed to assist parents-to-be in the journey through pregnancy and birth. Cost: $30. Participants encouraged to register before the fifth month of pregnancy. To register: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Murder Mystery Dinner Fundraiser — 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Andre’s Banquet Facilities, 4254 Telegraph Road, St. Louis. Help raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society while enjoying a dinner and open bar with friends. Be entertained during dinner with an interactive murder mystery thanks to Murder a la Carte. Traditional buffet dinner, 50/50 drawing, silent auction. Reserve by Saturday, Oct. 4. Cost is $35 per person. 618-972-4634 or arottnek@gmail.com

▪ NAACP East St. Louis Branch 65th annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet — 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Marriott Hotel Downtown St. Louis, Majestic Ballroom, 800 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Banquet doors open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Reception 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Landmark Ballroom. Keynote Speaker: Congressman John Lewis. Part of the ticket sales help in efforts to foster growth and change in and for the community. For tickets and information: 618-271-4698.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ Friday at the Movies — 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Viewing of a classic horror film (1953) starring Vincent Price and Carolyn Jones. Refreshments. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ ComedySportz Match — 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. CSz St. Louis, 524 S. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri. Outrageously funny improv played like a sport. A perfect combo of funny and sports creating an explosion of laughter and competition on stage. Tickets available at the door on online at cszstlouis.com/tickets. facebook.com/events/707064439765229

▪ Reel Late at the Tivoli: ‘The Lost Boys’ — 11:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. Landmark’s Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. New to town, a teenager quickly falls in with the town’s bad kids: A bike-riding, Jim Morrison-worshipping gang of blood-sucking vampires. facebook.com/events/1322086891287672

Dr. Lily Afshar kicks off the 2019-2020 season of the St. Louis Classical Guitar Great Artist Guitar Series. Afshar will appear on stage Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Ethical Society in St. Louis. Provided

▪ St. Louis Classical Guitar Great Artist Guitar Series: Lily Afshar — 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Who better to kick off the celebration of women in classical guitar than the first woman in the world to be awarded a Doctor of Music in Guitar Performance? Dr. Lily Afshar holds this claim to fame alongside her long list of equally as impressive accolades. Originally from Iran, her performance will feature Persian and Azerbaijani Ballads which are sure to delight. For tickets and information: stlclassicalguitar.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Haunting’ (1963) — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ Kaskaskia College Concert — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Jane Knight Auditorium, Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. First concert of the 2019-2020 season featuring the Kaskaskia College Concert and Jazz Bands under the direction of Professor Cliff Jourdan. Free and open to the public.

▪ SWIC Student Recital — 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Main Campus Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. swic.edu/music-calendar

▪ Belleville West Little Theatre: ‘The Crucible’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, through Saturday, Oct. 12. Belleville West Performing Arts Center, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Tickets are $8 for students, $10 for adults.

▪ Neil Simon’s ‘Brighton Beach Memoirs’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. New Jewish Theatre, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis. This award-winning play is a bittersweet memoir that captures the life of a struggling Jewish household where, as his father states “if you didn’t have a problem, you wouldn’t be living here.” For additional performance dates and ticket information, visit https://jccstl.com/arts-ideas/new-jewish-theatre/current-productions/

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ ‘It’s Not You, It’s Me: A Declaration of Independence’ — 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The Sheldon Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Reception for the opening of five new exhibitions, including this exhibition showcasing innovative works in fashion, photography and performance art by local and regional artists who investigate the narrative possibilities within fashion idioms and fiber art as they intersect with issues of identity and power. Free and open to the public. TheSheldon.org

▪ Fishing and Night Hike Program — 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Meet at the Visitor Center for an educational program on fish at 5:30 p.m. with Urban Fishing Coordinator Scott Isringhausen. At 7:30 p.m. there will be a program on owls and other creatures one might hear at night when outdoors. Following the program, the group will take a night hike to listen for owls. The hike will be about 2 miles long with portions of it going uphill. Hot dog and marshmallow roast to follow. Refreshments and drinks provided.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ 100th Anniversary of Fort de Chartres State Park and Rededication — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Fort de Chartres State Park, 1350 Illinois 155, Red Bud. Includes a rededication ceremony of a plaque being presented to the state, 1920s era music, an antique automobile demonstration, a collection of vintage material, photos and documents from the first 100 years of the park’s history will be on display and reenactors dressed in early 20th century clothing. fortdechartres.us

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Jackson Falls (Pope County) — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Meeting place: Climber’s Parking Lot, Jackson Hollow, 2.5 miles southwest of McCormick and 4 miles east of Ozark, Illinois. Leader: Brian DeNeal. All hikes are free and open to the public. Hikes vary in level of difficulty and are intended for people in good health who have done some hiking in the past. Bring own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes strongly recommended. No dogs, please. 630-470-7692 or rivertorivertrail.net

▪ ‘Who is God? Light of the World’ Midwest Exhibit Opening Reception — 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Gretchen Brigham Gallery, 733 N. Union Blvd., St. Louis. Eighteen artists took the challenge to respond with art and words to the “Who is God? Light of the World” theme for this new MIdwest art exhibit. Join them for their opening, which is free and open to the public. At 2:30 p.m., juror Father Terrence Dempsey SJ, and founder of the Museum of Contemporary Religious Art at St. Louis University, will speak. At 3 p.m. the Ignite Dance Company performs inside the four pillars. Music will be performed before and after these two events. An art magazine has been produced and will be on sale for $10. The exhibit will run through Sunday, Dec. 1. facebook.com/events/370188223650400