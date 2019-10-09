Popular restaurant in downtown Edwardsville will close after 19 years

Customers of Bigelo’s Bistro have spent the past week sharing memories, shedding tears and thanking the owners for 19 years of food and fun.

The popular restaurant and bar in downtown Edwardsville is closing. Its last day is Friday.

“So much has changed since we first opened our doors in 2000 with determination and a dream to offer our customers excellent food in a laid-back atmosphere,” the owners stated in a Sept. 30 Facebook post announcing their plans.

“Our own families have grown while downtown Edwardsville has experienced dramatic transformation. We’ve decided to end this run on a high note so that we can spend more precious time with those who mean so much to us.”

Bigelo’s is at 140 N. Main St., across from Madison County Courthouse. It’s owned by partners Jeff Thomas, Kurt Dennis and Mark Pruitt, although Thomas has served as the day-to-day manager in recent years. He couldn’t be reached for comment.

Thomas told St. Louis Magazine that he’s fulfilling the dream of moving his family to Colorado.

“I realized the restaurant is really the only thing keeping us here,” he said. “It’s been a successful and very long run, and I just decided that I’d like to close now on a positive note and open the doors to new opportunities, whatever comes next.”

Bigelo’s Bistro opened 19 years ago at 140 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, across from Madison County Courthouse. It will close Friday. Tarrant & Harman

Bigelo’s Bistro in Edwardsville is known for its colorful walls and artsy tables. It will close Friday. Tarrant & Harman

Bigelo’s is known for its colorful walls, artsy tabletops, mosaic bar and boat-shaped shelves. It serves steaks, chicken, sandwiches, pizza, pasta, soups and salads.

The three-story building is listed at $650,000 by Tarrant & Harman Real Estate and Auction Co. The restaurant is on the street level. The second floor consists of two studios, and the third floor is available for renovation.

“This location has very high foot traffic and vehicle traffic counts of over 13,000 vehicles daily,” the listing states. “The dining room can seat 50 customers, and the bar can seat 10. There is an outdoor beer garden with extra seating as well.”