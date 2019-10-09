36th annual Belleville Chili Cook-Off one of marquee weekend events in metro-east

SHARE COPY LINK

The 36th annual Chili Cook-Off will take place Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, in downtown Belleville at the Public Square. Provided

The 36th annual Belleville Chili Cook-Off will take place from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12 in Downtown Belleville.

Hosted by the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce, the annual chili cook-off has featured the culinary creations of individuals, local organizations, and area businesses for 36 years. The event started off with just a few vendors on one block of East Main Street in downtown Belleville and now has grown to more than 60 vendors and is one of the city’s largest festivals.

Food vendors serving chili are invited to enter the Chili Cook-off Competition. Vendors can compete in the “Non-Food Service Business/Organization” division or the “Restaurant/Caterer” division. Non-food vendors are not accepted. A first, second and third place is awarded in each division. Cash awards ranging from $100 to $300 will be presented to the winners during the festival. Chili judging will take place at 3:15 p.m. Friday on the main stage.

Along with chili, the event features entertainment, bands, and other festivities. Additionally, it is the biggest fundraiser of the year for many of the non-profit organizations that take part.

People can vote in the People’s Choice contest for their favorite chili for $1 per vote, proceeds from which will be donated to the Community Interfaith Food Pantry in Belleville. Chili vendor applications are now closed for 2019.

For more information, visit facebook.com/BellevilleChiliCookoff.

Festivals & Picnics

▪ Oktoberfest at Soulard Market — 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Soulard Market St. Louis, 730 Carroll St., St. Louis. Celebrate the city’s and neighborhood’s German heritage through two days of food, drink, live music and entertainment. Admission is free. VIP Bier Hall tickets are available for $20. facebook.com/events/376620333044259 and soulard-oktoberfest.com

▪ Highland Art in the Park — 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Lindendale Park, 2020 Park Hill Drive, Highland. Friday: Preview Party for Artists, Sponsors and VIP Guests. Art, kids activities, entertainment, food and more. Art show featuring 11 categories of artwork by professional artists from throughout the country. Featuring plein air painting by John Denhouter, faculty member at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Art and Design. Watch Denhouter’s progress as he paints over the weekend. highlandartscouncil.org

▪ St. Mary’s Oktoberfest — 6-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 1-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 519 E. Fourth St., Alton. Live music, German food, beer, wine, kids games, bounce houses, live and silent auctions, basket raffles, sweepstakes drawing, Mass in the Grass and more. Free and open to the public. stmarysoktoberfest.com

▪ Arch Bark Pet Festival — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Gateway Arch Park Grounds, St. Louis. Spend the morning exploring the pet-friendly Arch grounds and enjoying dog-centered activities, local food and drink vendors, live music and more. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance at archpark.org/archbark; those who do so will be entered into a drawing to receive a veterinary technician consultation and six months of Royal Canin dog food. The first 1,000 registrants who attend the event will receive a complimentary gift bag courtesy of Royal Canin. archpark.org/archbark

▪ Waterloo PumpkinFest — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. 100 S. Main St., Waterloo. Featuring live music all day, craft and merchant vendors, food booths, games and activities for children, pumpkin-themed contests, a rock-climbing wall, meet and greet with Disney princesses and superheroes, pumpkin train rides, hayrides and much more.

▪ Howl-O-Ween Pet Party & Street Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. This pet-friendly, family-friendly event has something for all ages. Walk your four-legged friends up and down the street lined with all sorts of fun vendors. Keep an eye out for exciting demos happening throughout the day. Visit the Kid’s Pavilion with new games and activities this year for kids of all ages. Take a break and listen to live music at either of two band locations. Support local businesses and eat at a variety of fare from food trucks and food vendors. Hosted by Partners 4 Pets, who will offer on-site adoptions with reduced fees. facebook.com/events/1284817788352571

▪ Zootoberfest — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Zoo-themed, family-friendly Oktoberfest at the Zoo, including fall-related kids’ games and crafts; live music; German specialty food for purchase; and German bars serving a variety of beers (ages 21 and older), root beer and other soft drinks. An exclusive Zootoberfest beer stein with discounts for refills will be available for purchase (while supplies last). Free admission. stlzoo.org/zootoberfest

▪ Maeystown Oktoberfest — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Maeystown. Featuring more than 60 arts, crafts, antique booths and food stands. Vendors include woodworking, jewelry, rugs, handmade soaps, blacksmithing, mums, purses, honey, quilts, signs, vintage and antique, pumpkins, German baked goods and a country store. facebook.com/events/466052740653664

▪ St. Louis VegFest 2019 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. World’s Fair Pavilion, Forest Park, St. Louis. Hosted by St. Louis Animal Rights Team (START), VegFest is a one-day, family friendly, educational and inspirational vegan festival for everyone. This festival will feature some of St. Louis’ best vegan food, cruelty-free clothes and cosmetics, inspirational speakers, free yoga, a kids corner, a DJ and more. facebook.com/events/1442678182529869 and stlouisvegfest.org

Events

▪ Virtual Flight of Honor — 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. PSOP/SWIC, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. A morning of reflection, honor and our community’s appreciation. Hospice of Southern Illinois will host an honor ceremony, educational program and a “welcome home” reception with refreshments. Experience the excitement from a veteran’s point of view of a typical Honor Flight day. Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend. No reservations required.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Medicare Open Enrollment Presentation — 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Missy Schmidtke from AgeSmart is a benefit enrollment specialist who will speak about the Medicare open enrollment process. Refreshments provided. 618-624-9900.

▪ Maryville Harvest Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Celebrate the end of the growing season and all things fall. Half farmers’ market, half party with live music, food trucks and beverages.

▪ Caseyville Public Library Fall Sale — 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Thursday is open to Friends of the Library only. Books are sold by the bag for $5 per bag. Silent auction all three days. Junk in the Trunk Rummage Sale Saturday. caseyvillelibrary.org

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003572835646

▪ An Evening with Ron Austin and James Brubaker — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books presents local author, 2016 Regional Arts Commision fellow, and the 2017 Nilsen Prize-winner Ron A. Austin, who will sign and discuss his new semi-autobiographical story collection, “Avery Colt is a Snake, a Thief, a Liar.” Austin will be in conversation with local author James Brubaker, who recently released his new book “The Taxidermist’s Catalog.” left-bank.com

▪ City Wide Garage Sale: Marine — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12. City of Marine, 320 N. Vernon, Marine. Browse through children’s clothing, appliances, books, furniture, antiques, collectibles and more.

▪ Millstadt Senior Center Porch Sale and Flu Shots — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Anime Senpai — 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Gateway Convention Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Three-day convention celebrating the arts and culture of Japanese Anime, Manga and Cosplay. Tickets start at $25 and are available on eventbrite.com. animesenpai.org

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/events/891437437863868

▪ Sacred Heart Church Rummage and Bake Sale — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Sacred Heart Church, 100 S. Third St., Dupo. Entry fee: One item for DuKare Food Pantry. Fill the bag for $1 beginning at 6 p.m.

▪ Rummage and Bake Sale — 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Brown bag special Saturday. Sponsored by the Women’s Guild.

▪ The Shape of Abstraction: Trumpet and Voice, Call and Response — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Saint Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis. Featuring Quincy Troupe, poet, editor, and author; Keyon Harrold, trumpeter, composer, and music producer. This collaborative performance explores abstraction in visual art, poetry, and jazz. Admission: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Advance tickets recommended. slam.org

▪ Damiansville Village-wide Garage Sale — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Damiansville, exit 34, off Interstate 64, 3 miles south of Albers. Some sales will also be open Friday, Oct. 11. Something for everyone.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Comic Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Join us as we start off our book sale with a Q&A with Vince Dinkelmann and Thomas Milster, the owners of Alliance Comics, Toys, & Games They will discuss how to properly take care of your comics and other helpful information. All proceeds benefit the library as they provide materials and programs that help you and your family learn, grow, and enjoy life. Arrive early for the best selection. Guest speakers at noon and 12:30 p.m. ofpl.info

▪ Holy Trinity Catholic Church Craft & Vendor Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Food available for purchase. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus #6996.

▪ Downtown Dog Days — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Downtown O’Fallon. This pet-centered event aims to expand O’Fallon’s pet-friendliness while supporting pet parents in the community. Well-behaved, leashed pets are encouraged to attend. Pamper your pooch with splash pools outside the VFW, water bowls and treats provided at multiple businesses, pet-friendly outdoor seating at Hemingway’s and Sweet Katie Bee’s, nail painting stations outside Refinery Salon, take-home pet artwork at Courage & Grace, military K9 donation drive at VFW, “Fill the Toy Bin” sale at Furchild. Sponsored by Furchild Pet Boutique and Downtown District.

▪ Fifth annual Route 66 Car Show — Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Historic Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, located at I-270 and Riverview Drive, St. Louis. Silent auction, food, vendors and more. corca2stl.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Jr. Benton Memorial Blood Drive, 5100 Nameoki Road (Tri-City Speedway), Granite City. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Raptor Awareness Day at Cahokia Mounds — 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Learn about native birds of prey through a demonstration and flight show by the World Bird Sanctuary. Show starts a 2 p.m. No admittance after show begins. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. 618-343-5160.

▪ Tightrope: A Biblical Response to Today’s Most Divisive Issues — 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Cornerstone Christian Church - Shiloh Campus, 775 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Cornerstone Christian Church - O’Fallon Campus, Carriel Junior High, 451 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. The second in a six-week series covering topics that may cause tension between what God says and what popular culture holds true. This week’s topic: Pornography. onecornerstone.org/Tightrope

▪ Leigh Bardugo: ‘Ninth House’ — 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. New York Times bestselling young adult author Leigh Bardugo will sign and discuss her debut adult fantasy novel, a mesmerizing tale of power, privilege, dark magic, and murder set among the Ivy League elite, “Ninth House.” Tickets are $29.98 and admits one person to the event and signing line and includes one hardcover copy of “Ninth House.” For additional information and tickets, visit left.bank.com

▪ Aviston Legion Auxiliary Holiday Rummage Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. American Legion, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas items only. Held in conjunction with the Legion Pork and Beef Dinner.

▪ Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series: J. Eric Robinson — 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Historian J. Eric Robinson will tell the story of two women, slaves in the state of Missouri who escaped to freedom in 1853 via the Underground Railroad in northwestern Madison County. Free and open to the public. 618-656-1294.

Southern Illinois University’s School of Dental Medicine will provide free comprehensive dental care for qualifying children Monday, Oct. 14. For information, call 618-474-7200. Provided

▪ Annual Give Kids a Smile Day — 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 14. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Dental Medicine, building 263, 2800 College Ave., Alton. Offering free comprehensive dental care, including examinations, X-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, sealants, stainless steel crowns and extractions. Children qualified to participate in the event are those eligible for free and reduced-priced meal programs. Registration is first-come, first-served beginning at 7:30 a.m. in the gym, building 281, located on Annex St. off College Ave. Registration closes at noon. 618-474-7200.

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Brock Clarke: ‘Who Are You, Calvin Bledsoe?’ — 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Award-winning author Brock Clarke will sign and discuss his new novel “Who Are You, Calvin Bledsoe?” 314-994-3300.

▪ Saeed Jones: ‘How We Fight for Our Lives’ — 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Award-winning poet Saeed Jones will sign and discuss his coming-of-age memoir written at the crossroads of sex, race, and power, “How We Fight for Our Lives.” Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/2998920026845803

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Governor French Academy, 219 W. Main St., Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Senior Counseling Services Open House — 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Memorial Senior Counseling Services, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville (House across from main entrance of hospital). Open house to celebrate 15 years of serving the community. Meet the staff and learn more about their outpatient counseling services and memory clinic. Refreshments provided. Free and open to the public. 618-257-5900.

Enjoy festive, family-friendly Halloween activities at the Saint Louis Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo, held nightly Tuesday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Oct. 30. For information, visit www.stlzoo.org. Provided

▪ Boo at the Zoo — 5:30-8:30 p.m. nightly Tuesday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Oct. 30. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis. Families can enjoy festive Halloween decorations, entertainment, educational activities, kids’ games and more. Admission is $7 for Zoo members and $8 for non-members. Children under the age of 2 get in free. Each child between the ages of 2 and 12 will receive a $1 discount on admission with on-site ticket purchase. 314-646-4781 or stlzoo.org

▪ A Photo-Poetic Tribute to Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. SIUE’s East St. Louis Higher Education Campus, Building B, Room 2074, 601 J.R. Thompson Drive, East St. Louis. This tribute is a feature of the Eugene B. Redmond Writers Club’s “Annual Break Word with the World,” a “Conch-Us-Nest-Raising” forum. Open to the public. 618-650-3991 or eredmon@siue.edu

▪ Medicare 2020 Open Enrollment — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Sign up for Medicare or change prescription drug coverage. A Medicare counselor from Collinsville Faith in Action will be available to answer questions and help get you prepared for 2020. Please bring two forms of ID and a current Medicare card. To change your current Part D Drug Plan, bring a list of prescription drugs. Schedule appointments for assistance by calling 618-344-7788.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Imperial Manufacturing, 1450 Discovery Parkway, Alton. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main St. and Mascoutah Avenue, Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Launch Party: Ruth Spiro - Baby Loves the Five Senses Series — 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books presents best-selling author of the Baby Loves Science series. For information: left-bank.com

▪ SWIC Dine & Dash — 4-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Help support Southwestern Illinois College scholarships, check out some cool classic cars, grab a bite to eat from a food truck and listen to music. A 5K Run/Walk begins at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit SWIC Student Scholarships and support academic programs. For more information: swic.edu/foundation

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Bake & Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked cod, fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, grilled cheese, spaghetti, baked potato, green beans, French fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, desserts and refreshments. Eat-in or carry-out. Sponsored by the Support Committee. 618-539-4720.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ St. Mary’s Church Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. St. Mary’s Church, 1701 W. Main, Belleville. Cod and walleye, by the pound or plate. Carry-out and dine-in options. 618-973-6002.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Boy Scout Troop 30 Bar-B-Que — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Rural Family Medical Parking Lot, 251 Marketplace Drive, Freeburg. Pork steaks, brats, hamburgers, homemade sides.

▪ Fall Pork Sausage and Roast Beef Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. American Legion, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. All-you-can-eat pork sausage, roast beef, sauerkraut, backbones, potatoes, vegetables, homemade pies and cakes, beverages.

▪ Shooting Match Meat Raffle & Dinner — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. American Legion Post 321, 105 E. Illinois St., New Baden. Turkey, pork sausage, bacon, pork steak and pork loin raffles, 12 and under BB gun shoot, drink specials. All-you-can-eat pork sausage and roast pork dinner. 618-588-4182.

▪ Friedens UCC Sausage Dinner — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center St., Troy. Buffet menu includes grilled pork sausage, sauerkraut, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, applesauce, coffee, tea and dessert. Adults $10, children ages 5-10 $5, ages 4 and under free. Carry-outs and curb service $10. For curbside service call 618-667-6535.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.

▪ Halloween Trivia Spooktacular — 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Trinity UCC, 47 N. Douglas Ave., Belleville. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Family friendly and open to the community. Costume contests, drawings and more. (No full face masks please) With advance reservations, admission is $5 and two non-perishable food items for the adults and two food items for children ages 12 and under. At the door, $10 for adults and $5 for children. Benefits the Belleville Community Interfaith Food Pantry. 618-233-2941 or trinityuccbelleville@gmail.com

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Bunco — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Eckert’s Country Restaurant, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Cost: $5 per person, includes game, prizes, beverages and snacks. Open to the public. No reservation required. 618-233-0513, ext. 3.

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Mondays. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

▪ Trivia Night ... with a Twist — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Crehan’s Irish Pub, 5500 N. Belt W., Belleville. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Snacks can be brought in. All drinks need to be purchased at Crehan’s. Cost: $10 per person or $80 for a table of 10. Proceeds benefit the Specialized Living Center, Swansea. Reserve a table: 618-407-9358 or pennystell1991@gmail.com

Club News

▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Book: “When All Is Said” by Anne Griffing. Discussion leader: Marilyn Merwin.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Edwardsville Public Library, Community Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. David Axtell will give a presentation on “A Tale of Two Brothers,” Thomas and Daniel Axtell. Guests are always welcome.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Meeting — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Heights Church offices, 106 W. Main St., Collinsville. Support group for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Street parking. Meetings every second Thursday of the month. 618-530-8558.

▪ Gateway East Trails — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Ron’s Lounge, 228 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. New members welcome. 618-444-4481 or info@gatewayeasttrails.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Turkey Hill Grange — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Grange Hall, 1375 IL-15, Belleville. Speaker: Jodi Edgar Reinhardt of the National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias. Founder of the organization Mary Kaye Richter is a longtime member of the Grange and will be present. Refreshments to follow. Guest and new members are always welcome.

▪ G.R.O.W. Showcase — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Leclaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Drive, Edwardsville. As a Unit of the Madison County Association for Home and Community Education, you are invited to “Get Rich On Wisdom.” If you have them to spare, bring paper products, toiletries and food items for the local Women’s Shelter and Food Pantry. This event is free and open to the public.

▪ St. Patrick’s Grade School Class of 1964 Reunion — 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Cost is $60 per couple and $40 for singles. An historical memory book will be available for purchase for $35. Contact committee chairperson Bill Yakstis at 314-600-5741 or byakstis@att.net

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One-hour free lesson with paid admission. No partner needed. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesdays. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ Parents Without Partners — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Spring Garden, 921 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Orientation at 6:30 p.m. For more information and/or directions call 618-234-5937.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the death of a loved one.

▪ Marine Unit of Home and Community Education Association — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Senior Citizen Building, 101 W. Silver, Marine. The lesson for living is “All About Pumpkins.” Priscilla Plocher and Janet Huene will be the lesson presenters and provide refreshments. Come dressed for Halloween.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ American Association of University Women — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. 1921 Moselle, Swansea. Program: A Visit to the 1904 World’s Fair by Mike Truex.

Reservations Required

▪ Minimum Wage Summit — 7:45-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Maryville Community Center, 500 E. Division, Maryville. Event will cover tax credits, restrictions for tipped employees, concerns for those making $15/hour plus now, the potential loss of the tax credit fallout and more. Should be attended by business owners, human resource managers, decision makers, leaders and companies with employees who qualify for tax credits. Registration: 618-667-8769 or troymaryvillecoc.com

▪ Simple Gifts Flower Farm: Tour and Flower Picking — 1:30-3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. 2115 Freeburg Ave., Belleville. Parking across the street in the Belleville City Sanitation lot. Enjoy an afternoon of picking flowers and learning about science on the farm. Feed Weeko the once wild Mustang horse, throw the ducks a tomato, meet Buck and Winston the livestock guardian dogs, and learn how farm and nature work together to create a field of beautiful flowers. Cost: $10 per person, $5 per children ages 13 and under. Registration required. facebook.com/events/2398131773763496

▪ Clinton County Home and Community Education Association presents Uncork the Holidays — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1471 Fairfax St., Carlyle. Doors open at 6 p.m. Event includes a cooking demonstration using dairy products that pair nicely with wine by renowned Chef Rob from Prairie Farms Dairy, wine tastings from local wineries, local vendors and their products, a raffle with prizes and more. Food available for purchase. Contact Diane Sinclair at 618-594-3669 for reservations or to reserve a table.

▪ SIUE Graduate School Open House — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 6 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Event consists of two identical sessions for prospective students to receive information about SIUE’s more than 140 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. Register online at siue.edu/graduate-visit

▪ ‘The Celiac Project’ — 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Southwestern Illinois College, Liberal Arts Building, Room 1360, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Free screening of “The Celiac Project,” the documentary that illuminates the facts behind the often misunderstood disease and helps explain the complex realities of the gluten free lifestyle. Michael Frolichstein, the filmmaker and creator of the film, will be the featured guest. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Reserve seats at eventbrite.com.

▪ Mixed Media Art — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Mixed media is one of the most enjoyable and exciting ways to create art. For the purpose of this class, Greta Pastorello will mainly focus acrylic, oil pastels, and paper. Participant needs to bring: Bristol paper/pad, size 12 paint brush – optional items: oil pastels, and items below. The library will provide: some oil pastels, acrylic paint, pencils & erasers, scissors, and glue. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ NAACP East St. Louis Branch 65th annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet — 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Marriott Hotel Downtown St. Louis, Majestic Ballroom, 800 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Banquet doors open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Reception 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Landmark Ballroom. Keynote Speaker: Congressman John Lewis. Part of the ticket sales help in efforts to foster growth and change in and for the community. For tickets and information: 618-271-4698.

▪ Millstadt Union Fire Department Golf Scramble — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Triple Lakes Golf Course, 6942 Triple Lakes Road, Millstadt. Registration time is 8:30 a.m. Tee off time is 9 a.m. Four-person scramble. Cost: $300 per team ($75 per person). Optional skins game $20 per team. Maximum of 36 teams. Prizes for top scores in each flight. Lunch, dinner, water and soda provided at no additional cost. Beer available for purchase. 618-779-1467.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Belleville West Little Theatre: ‘The Crucible’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, through Saturday, Oct. 12. Belleville West Performing Arts Center, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Tickets are $8 for students, $10 for adults.

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ The Collinsville Chorale presents the Music of Rodgers & Hammerstein — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. St. John UCC, 307 W. Clay St., Collinsville. Free admission – an offering will be accepted. singcc.org

▪ Greater Vision with Lynda Randle — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. First Christian Church, 1200 W. Boone St., Salem. Doors open at 6 p.m. An evening of southern gospel music. For information: 618-245-9133.

▪ ComedySportz Match — 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. CSz St. Louis, 524 S. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri. Outrageously funny improv played like a sport. A perfect combo of funny and sports creating an explosion of laughter and competition on stage. Tickets available at the door on online at cszstlouis.com/tickets. facebook.com/events/707064436431896

▪ Reel Late at the Tivoli: ‘Halloween’ (1978) — 11:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12. Landmark’s Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. In John Carpenter’s immortal classic, an escaped mental patient terrorizes his home town on Halloween night. Jamie Lee Curtis and Donald Pleasence star. facebook.com/events/2575334492505088

▪ Maryville Concert in the Park: George Portz & His Friends of Bluegrass — 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Firemen’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Free concert. Bring lawn chairs. Rain or shine. 618-632-1384.

▪ Masterworks Chorale Concert — 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. St. Clare of Assisi, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Reflections and Remembrance: Music of Vaughan Williams and other English Masters. Tickets available on eventbrite.com or by calling 618-304-9094.

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘No Place Like Home’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, and Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Exploring music by American composers, including Barber, Copland, Gershwin and Bolcom, plus the “American” string quartet by Dvorak. Tickets start at $38. TheSheldon.org

▪ Kim Fuller & Carolbeth True: Songs We Can’t Forget — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, and Wednesday, Oct. 16. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Jazz vocalist Kim Fuller and pianist Carolbeth True perform great songs from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s, including well-known songs made famous by Billie Holiday, Nancy Wilson and Stevie Wonder, and some lesser-known gems that didn’t top the charts but should have. Tickets start at $15. TheSheldon.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Addams Family’ (1991) — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Grand Cote Cruisers: 2019 Dairy Queen Car Cruises — 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Dairy Queen, 100 W. Jackson St., Sparta. Attendance prizes, music, 50/50 drawing, and Employees Choice Award.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Panther Den Wilderness (Union County) — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Meeting place: Goreville City Park, 313 W. Main St., Coreville, Illinois. Leader: Bob Mulcahy. All hikes are free and open to the public. Hikes vary in level of difficulty and are intended for people in good health who have done some hiking in the past. Bring own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes strongly recommended. No dogs, please. 630-470-7692 or rivertorivertrail.net

▪ Suson Suffolk Gathering — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Suson Park, 6073 Wells Road, St. Louis. Includes entertainment, demonstrations, competition, hayrides, food trucks and more. Music by George Portz Bluegrass Band with special appearance by Thunder & Lightning Cloggers. 314-615-4386.

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, refurbished items. Live entertainment. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket

▪ Elin Hilderbrand: ‘What Happens in Paradise’ — 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. St. Charles City-County Library - Spencer Road Branch, 427 Spencer Road, Saint Peters, Missouri. Author Elin Hilderbrand will sign and discuss her new book, “What Happens in Paradise.” Registration is free and open to the public. mylibrary.org

▪ Sierra Club, Piasa Palisades Group Speakers’ Series: Kristen Mertz — 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Have dinner and meet the speaker 6:30 p.m. Program will begin at 7:30 p.m. Kristen Mertz is the special outreach assistant for 1 Mississippi, a campaign to organize people dedicated to protecting the Mississippi River into a national constituency of River Citizens. Mertz’s presentation will feature 1 Mississippi’s priorities for the river, such as nutrient pollution reduction, expanding the use of natural infrastructure and recruiting River Citizens to join the movement to protect the river. 410-490-5024.