36th annual Belleville Chamber of Commerce Chili-Cook-Off schedule

The Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 36th annual Chili Cook-Off on Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Public Square in downtown Belleville. The event will run 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. both days and include more than 60 vendors, live entertainment and other festivities.

Festival Schedule

Friday, Oct. 11

11 a.m. Festival Opens

Noon Live music: Fanfare — sponsored by Memorial Hospital, on the Main Stage

3:15 p.m. Chili judging — sponsored by Casino Queen, on the Main Stage

4 p.m. Budweiser Clydesdale visit — sponsored by Grey Eagle Distributors, at the Biergarten at S. Illinois and Main streets

6 p.m. Live music: Paint the Earth — sponsored by Sigman Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., on the Main Stage

9:30 p.m. Souvenir stands and token booths close

10 p.m. Beer stands close

10:30 p.m.: Festival closes

Saturday, Oct. 12