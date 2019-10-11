Metro-East Living
36th annual Belleville Chamber of Commerce Chili-Cook-Off schedule
The Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 36th annual Chili Cook-Off on Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Public Square in downtown Belleville. The event will run 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. both days and include more than 60 vendors, live entertainment and other festivities.
Festival Schedule
Friday, Oct. 11
- 11 a.m. Festival Opens
- Noon Live music: Fanfare — sponsored by Memorial Hospital, on the Main Stage
- 3:15 p.m. Chili judging — sponsored by Casino Queen, on the Main Stage
- 4 p.m. Budweiser Clydesdale visit — sponsored by Grey Eagle Distributors, at the Biergarten at S. Illinois and Main streets
- 6 p.m. Live music: Paint the Earth — sponsored by Sigman Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., on the Main Stage
- 9:30 p.m. Souvenir stands and token booths close
- 10 p.m. Beer stands close
- 10:30 p.m.: Festival closes
Saturday, Oct. 12
- 9 a.m. Chili Chase 5K Run/Walk
- 11 a.m. Festival opens
- 11 a.m. Children’s area opens — sponsored by Gateway Region YMCA, on South Illinois Street
- 11:30 a.m. Live music — Belleville West Jazz Band on the Main Stage
- 3 p.m. Live music — USAF Band of Mid-America-Starlifter on the Main Stage
- 4 p.m. Children’s area closes
- 5 p.m. Chili Cook-Off awards on the Main Stage
- 6 p.m. Live music — Trixie Delight on the Main Stage
- 9:30 p.m. Souvenir stands and token booths close
- 10 p.m. Beer stands close
- 10:30 p.m. Festival closes
