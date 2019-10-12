Metro-East Living
36th annual Chili Cook-Off concludes Saturday
Saturday is the last day of the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce annual Chili Cook-Off. The event will run 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Public Square in downtown Belleville. There will be more than 60 vendors, live entertainment and other festivities.
Festival Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 12
- 9 a.m. Chili Chase 5K Run/Walk
- 11 a.m. Festival opens
- 11 a.m. Children’s area opens — sponsored by Gateway Region YMCA, on South Illinois Street
- 11:30 a.m. Live music — Belleville West Jazz Band on the Main Stage
- 3 p.m. Live music — USAF Band of Mid-America-Starlifter on the Main Stage
- 4 p.m. Children’s area closes
- 5 p.m. Chili Cook-Off awards on the Main Stage
- 6 p.m. Live music — Trixie Delight on the Main Stage
- 9:30 p.m. Souvenir stands and token booths close
- 10 p.m. Beer stands close
- 10:30 p.m. Festival closes
