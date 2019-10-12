Belleville’s annual ‘Howl’oween pet parade set for Oct. 20

SHARE COPY LINK

Miniature dachshunds Chloe and Macy Brandon are going “store bought” to this year’s Belleville Area Humane Society “Howl’oween” pet parade.

Last year, they wore hand-sewn harem girl costumes and went as “I Dream of Weenie.” The year before, they donned homemade camouflage outfits, sporting a “Dox Dynasty” theme.

“But this year, I didn’t have time to make their costumes,” lamented the girls’ human “mom,” Lisa Brandon, of Fairview Heights. “So I bought their outfits at Aldi — little leopard-print dresses with the word “Spoiled” on the back.”

A media relations director who is getting married in three weeks, Brandon is so busy she doesn’t know whether she is coming or going. One thing is certain: She, her fiancé, Les Sanders, and their dachshunds will be in downtown Belleville on Sunday, Oct. 20, to enjoy the annual parade.

“It’s just a great event for families and anyone who loves animals,” Brandon said. “Whether you participate in the parade or just come out to watch. The weather is usually beautiful and the pet costumes are always amazing.”

Wieners Chloe, 14, and Macy, 10, will ride in a stroller this year. They are not alone. Chale’ Donahue of Belleville plans to push her teacup Chihuahuas, Hamilton and Olive, in a stroller, as well.

Last year, Hamilton dressed as a 2-pound T-Rex and Olive dressed as a 3-pound elephant.

“My kids think the parade is hilarious,” Chale’ said. “This year, I’m going to bring the Chihuahuas again and Loki, our Siberian Husky, who is a BAHS alum. He’s a big guy so we haven’t decided on his costume yet. Probably a Star Wars theme.”

Last year’s costume contest winners included a Great Dane dressed as Scooby Doo, a standard poodle dyed blue to resemble Eeyore from “Winnie-the-Pooh” and a disabled dachshund decked out as a hot dog cart — complete with a handicap parking permit on his back bumper.

The parade route for the BAHS Howl’oween pet parade, scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Provided

Starting at 1 p.m., the parade will lead off at 100 E. Lincoln St. in Belleville, traveling South Charles Street and East Main Street before ending in front of Seven Restaurant in Belleville, where a block party, including a bouncy house, music and refreshments, will be held.

Fox 2 News anchor John Pertzborn will serve as one of the costume contest judges.

Parade entry fee is $10 per pet, which includes a costume contest entry. For more information or to sign up online, check out bahspets.org and click on Events or call 618-235-3712.