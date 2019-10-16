Howl’oween Pet Parade, chili cook-offs on tap this weekend

SHARE COPY LINK

Festivals & Picnics

▪ JamFest Concert Festival Fundraiser — 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis. This event is filled with barbecue, beer and blues with concerts by local blues and jazz musicians, unlimited premium bar and much more. Tickets are available at u4cjamfest.givesmart.com

▪ Pick of the Patch Arts and Crafts Fair — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Carlyle Lake Dam West, 801 Lake Road, Carlyle. A family-friendly fall festival with crafts, art, vendors, food, the pumpkin patch and more. facebook.com/events/2156257531167046

The Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off will be held at the Argosy Casino Alton from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Local chefs will match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories. Provided

▪ Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off — Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Argosy Casino Alton, #1 Piasa St., Alton. The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chili chefs (both amateur and professional) to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories in this fiery competition. Admission: $6 for adults, $3 for children. visitalton.com

▪ Owl Fest at Treehouse Wildlife Center — Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20. Treehouse Wildlife Center, 23956 Green Acres Road, Dow. A free, family-friendly, two-day event. The hospital and flight enclosure will be open to the public. The education animals will be available to meet and greet. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the facilities while enjoying educational speakers, local environmental organizations, crafts, food, live music, raffles, vendors, kids activities and teddy bear clinic. All are welcome. 618-466-2990.

▪ St. Liborius Parish Wurstmarkt and Shooting Match — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. American Legion Hall, Illinois 15, St. Libory. All-you-can-eat. Adult meal tickets are $12, children ages 5-10 $6, age 4 and under eat free. Still shot and trap shoot for meat from noon to 4 p.m. Quilt raffle and country store.

▪ 28th annual Leclaire Parkfest — Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Leclaire Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Fall festival celebrating the history of the Leclaire National Historic District featuring live music, arts and craft booths, games, trolley tours, large book fair and a display of vintage vehicles. Food booths and informational booths limited to not-for-profit organizations or artisans and crafters. Event organizers are still looking for vendors. Vendor applications and information are available online at historic-leclaire.org or by calling 618-920-5333.

▪ Hidden Lake Winery Oktoberfest — 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. German food, beer, wine and live music by George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass. 618-228-9111.

Events

▪ Gateway Regional Medical Center Auxiliary $5 Masquerade Jewelry and Accessory Sale — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Gateway Regional Medical Center, Lobby, 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City. All proceeds benefit GRMC scholarships and local charities.

▪ O’Fallon Public Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; and and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Adult and children’s books, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, LPs available. Cash preferred; checks and cards accepted. Free admission and open to the public. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. ofpl.info

This year’s Howl’oween Pet Parade will take place Sunday, Oct. 20, in downtown Belleville. The parade starts at 1 p.m. at East Lincoln Street and will be followed by a block party. BND file photo

▪ Howl’oween Pet Parade — Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Starts at East Lincoln Street, downtown Belleville. Check-in begins at noon, parade starts at 1 p.m. and block party ends at 4 p.m. Pets must be vaccinated and leashed. Costumes encouraged. Includes costume contest, music, local vendors, food and kids activities. Register at bahspets.org or by calling 618-235-3712.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Diva’s Night Out — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Starts at Eye on Design, 309 E. Main St., Belleville. Closing party: Margaritas, 117 E. Main St., Belleville. Cost $5 per person. Theme: Costume Contest. Supports the Karla Smith Foundation. bellevillemainstreet.net

▪ Collinsville Church of Christ Leadership Course — 6-9 pm. Thursday, Oct. 17, and Friday, Oct. 18; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Collinsville Church of Christ, 1400 Troy Road, Troy. The short course will focus on challenging participants to a lifetime of leadership excellence, through Bible-based principles, valuable for business, family, church and other leadership positions. The course is free and can be taken for college credit. 618-667-6708 or collinsvillecoc@att.net

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003579502312

▪ Food Drive — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Walmart, 2608 Green Mount Commons Drive, Belleville. Drive to help stock the emergency pantry for the Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois. Most needed items: canned meat, after school snacks, canned ravioli, cereal, quick and easy box meals, cooking oil, Ramen noodles, cookies/crackers, canned soup, granola bars, sugar, flour, spices, rice. 618-207-5942 or 601-594-5350.

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/events/891437437863868

▪ SWIC Dine & Dash — 4-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Help support Southwestern Illinois College scholarships, check out some cool classic cars, grab a bite to eat from a food truck and listen to music. A 5K Run/Walk begins at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit SWIC Student Scholarships and support academic programs. For more information: swic.edu/foundation

▪ Haunted Trail — 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19. Carlyle Lake, Carlyle. Parking is in the far lot of the Carlyle McDonald’s off Highway 127 North. Tickets are $9 and can be purchased at the south end of the Tractor Supply, 18100 William Road, Carlyle, in the front lot. The roundtrip hayride to the trail and back will load up at Tractor Supply. carlylelake.com/haunted-trail/

▪ Haunted Happenings — 7-8:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Costumed guides walk you through the streets of Lebanon to hear stories of the unusual, the creepy, and down-right scary. Material is suitable for all Halloween lovers. Gloves coat and scarves recommended. Ninety-minute tours leave every 15 minutes. Tickets are $5 each. 618-530-6124 for reservations.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles and East Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Gateway PVA 5K/1 Mile Run, Walk and Roll — 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The Sons of Rest Shelter, Tower Grove Park, 4256 Magnolia Ave., St. Louis. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. Race starts at 9 a.m. Event provides funding to serve paralyzed veterans across the Gateway area. athlinks.com/event/gateway-pva-5k-runwalkroll-307754

▪ Belleville Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Southern Illinois’ premier indoor/outdoor market with more than 600 tables and 300-400 vendors selling antiques, collectibles, merchandise — old and new. Parking $3 — handicapped accessible. Admission is free. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ Dapper Dan: ‘Made in Harlem’ — Noon Saturday, Oct. 19. Washington University, Knight Hall Emerson Auditorium, Snow Way, 1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis. Join the Saint Louis Fashion Fund for a very special Speaking of Fashion featuring the legendary Daniel “Dapper Dan” Day. Free and open to the public. 314-400-9300.

▪ Free Tutoring — Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Miracle Deliverance Temple, 2316 Cynthia Drive, Cahokia. MDT Outreach Ministry if offering free tutoring. 618-337-1691.

▪ Tightrope: A Biblical Response to Today’s Most Divisive Issues — 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Cornerstone Christian Church - Shiloh Campus, 775 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Cornerstone Christian Church - O’Fallon Campus, Carriel Junior High, 451 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. The third in a six-week series covering topics that may cause tension between what God says and what popular culture holds true. This week’s topic: Racism. onecornerstone.org/Tightrope

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Maryville Knights of Columbus, 200 N. Lange Ave., Maryville. bloodcenterimpact.org

The Millstadt Optimist Club will host its 19th annual BBQ/Chili Cook-Off from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Liederkranz Park in Millstadt. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Southern Illinois. Pictured: The Brickhouse Ribs cooking team shows off their first-place trophy for pork steaks at the 2017 event. Provided

▪ 19th annual BBQ-Chili Cook-Off — Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Liederkranz Park, Millstadt. Featuring snoots, ribs, pork steaks, chili. Rain or shine. No pets. Live music. Admission: $20 adults ($15 with non-perishable food items for local food pantry), kids ages 10 and under eat free. Proceeds benefit JDRF and the Children’s Dyslexia Center. Sponsored by Millstadt Optimist Club.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Althoff Catholic High School, 5401 W. Main St., Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Kaskaskia College Visiting Writers Series: Allison Joseph — 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Kaskaskia College, Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Allison Joseph will read from her award-winning book of poetry, “Confessions of a Barefaced Woman.” Free and open to the public. For mature audiences. 618-545-3241.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1300 Belt Line Road, Collinsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Cyrus Grace Dunham: ‘A Year Without a Name’ — 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Kranzberg Arts Studio, 501 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Left Bank Books is pleased to welcome queer writer and activist Cyrun Grace Dunham, who will sign and discuss their debut memoir, “A Year Without a Name.” left-bank.com

▪ River Styx Reading Series: Francesca Bell & J. Ryan Stradal — 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Sophie’s Artist Lounge, 3224 Locust St., second floor, St. Louis. Readings start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5, students and seniors $4. riverstyx.org

▪ William E. Wallace: ‘Michelangelo, God’s Architect’ — 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books presents the Barbara Murphy Bryant Distinguished Professor of Art History at Washington University in St. Louis, William E. Wallace, who will sign and discuss his book, “Michelangelo, God’s Architect.” left-bank.com

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Journey Metro East Platelet Drive, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Ben Crump: ‘Open Season’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis. President of the National Bar Association and one of the most distinguished civil rights attorneys working today, Ben Crump, reflects on the landmark cases he has battled – including representing Trayvon Martin’s, Michael Brown’s, and Stephon Clark’s families – and offers a disturbing look at how the justice system is used to promote injustice in his memoir, “Open Season.” Free and open to the public. RSVP at left-bank.com/event/ben-crump

▪ Heidi Aronson Kolk: ‘Taking Possession’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books welcomes assistant professor in Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts and assistant vice provost of academic assessment at Washington University in St. Louis, Heidi Aronson Kolk, who will sign and discuss her book, “Taking Possession.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ I-Cash: Discover What’s Yours — 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 23. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Hosted by Rep. Katie Stuart and Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerich’s office. The Treasurer’s Office has $2.5 billion in unclaimed property owed to Illinois residents. Join the office of Rep. Stuart to see if you are owed money and get free help filing a claim. 618-365-6650.

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main St. and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Fall Community Expo — 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Triad High School, 703 U.S. 40, Troy. Come to the Fall Community Expo for an indoor trunk or treat. Vendors will hand out candy, toys and more. Wear a costume and enter into the costume contest. Face painting, caricatures, characters and much more. Free and open to the public.

▪ Left Bank Books 50th Anniversary Party — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Mahler Ballroom, 4915 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate a half century of bookselling, activism and good times. Featuring the music of singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and composer, Katarra Parson. Tickets are available at left-bank.com/event/left-bank-books-50th-anniversary-party

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Fridays, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Scottish Rite Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. By the pound, plate, sandwich. Open to the public.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ All-You-Can-Eat Pancake & Sausage Breakfast — 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. St. Augustine Parish Hall, 1900 W. Belle, Belleville. Cost: $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, under 4 are free. No family pays more than $28. Sponsored by St. Augustine Boy Scout Troop 24.

▪ Marine Lions Club and Marine Library All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Marine Lions Club, 406 E. Division St., Marine. Includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea and orange juice. Cost: $10 adults, $4 children ages 4-12, ages 3 and under eat free. Call carry-outs $10.

▪ All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken — 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Mexican Night — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Bar opens at 5:30 p.m. Buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. Authentic Mexican chef dinner. K of C members and the public are welcome. Donations are $15 per person. Mexican beer, margaritas. RSVP by Oct. 21 for adequate food to 618-578-9414.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.

▪ Trivia Night … with a Twist — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Crehan’s Irish Pub, 5500 N. Belt W., Belleville. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Snacks can be brought in. All drinks need to be purchased at Crehan’s. Cost: $10 per person or $80 for a table of 10. Proceeds benefit the Specialized Living Center, Swansea. Reserve a table: 618-407-9358 or pennystell1991@gmail.com

▪ Highland Choral Parents Association Second annual Mouse Races — 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Highland Masonic Lodge, 721 Ninth St., Highland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Free admission. Bets are $2 each. There will be 10 races of six lanes each in addition to roulette. Lottery tree, 50/50 drawing. Guests are welcome to bring food and drinks. Treats will be available for purchase. Open to the public and family-friendly. For information: shannonmallrich@hotmail.com

▪ St. Stephen Catholic Church Men’s Club Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main, Caseyville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Up to eight players per table. Cost: $12 per person. Cash prizes, 50/50 drawings, Mulligans. Free soft drinks and snacks. Draft beer available for sale. For reservations or information: 618-604-0600.

▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday, Oct. 20. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane. For .12 gauge, no choke tighter than full. Refreshments available. 618-476-1891.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Mondays. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth Street and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

▪ Friends of Valley View Cemetery Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Tri-Township Park Community Center, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Theme: Halloween. Cost: $25 per person, up to 10 per table. Soda and popcorn provided. You may bring your own beverages. facebook.com/events/2419652311612336

Club News

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-667-7501.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. McDonnell Hall, Room 162, Washington University, St. Louis. Beacons of the Invisible Universe: Quasars and Pulsars by Abigail Bollenbach, Bartlesville Astronomical Society. Free and open to the public. slasonline.org

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19. Community Garden, the corner of State and Smiley streets, O’Fallon. Clean-up day event to put the Community Garden to bed. Volunteers are welcome. The club received a donation of soil from St. Louis Composting.

▪ Fairview Heights Womans Club — 6:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Siteman Cancer Center, 4000 N. Illinois Lane, Swansea. Registered dietitian Laura Herr will give information on foods to fight cancer.

▪ Mid-Illinois Iris Society — 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Caseyville Township Hall, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Offering growing tips, programs, refreshments. Featuring white, purple, orange and black reblooming iris for Halloween. Visitors always welcome. 618-822-6584.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesdays. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the death of a loved one.

▪ Cookbook Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Check out the cookbook of the month, make a dish, and bring it to share. This month’s theme is Halloween. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Reservations Required

▪ ‘The Celiac Project’ — 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Southwestern Illinois College, Liberal Arts Building, Room 1360, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Free screening of “The Celiac Project,” the documentary that illuminates the facts behind the often misunderstood disease and helps explain the complex realities of the gluten free lifestyle. Michael Frolichstein, the filmmaker and creator of the film, will be the featured guest. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Reserve seats at eventbrite.com.

▪ NAACP East St. Louis Branch 65th annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet — 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Marriott Hotel Downtown St. Louis, Majestic Ballroom, 800 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Banquet doors open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Reception 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Landmark Ballroom. Keynote Speaker: Congressman John Lewis. Part of the ticket sales help in efforts to foster growth and change in and for the community. For tickets and information: 618-271-4698.

▪ Medicare Q&A — 6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Jon Bergmann. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ The Social Lives of Microbes — 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. St. Louis County Library – Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis. Featured speaker Fredrik Inglis, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Biology, Department of Biology, and Principal Investigator, Inglis Lab, University of Missouri – St. Louis. Space is limited. Free and open to all. Register at academyofsciencestl.org/event/the-social-lives-of-microbes

▪ 7th annual Sequins, Suits & Sneakers Gala — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, 101 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Circle, East St. Louis. Special Guest: Rene Knott, KSDK News Anchor. This fundraiser will benefit the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center. jjkfoundation.org/gala

▪ HeartLands Conservancy 30th Anniversary Celebration — 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Becky Thatcher Riverboat on the Mississippi River, 78 N. Lenor K. Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis. Live music, drinks, food, Mississippi River cruise. Registration closes Wednesday, Oct. 23. heartlandsconservancy.org/annualdinner.php

▪ 4th annual MasquerSpayed Party — 7-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Lovejoy Wedding & Event Center, 401 Piasa St., Alton. Annual fundraiser hosted by Carol House Furniture to raise money to help fund service to the pets and their owners of Madison County. Open bar and cash bar, dinner, entertainment, dancing, and much more. Cost: $45 per person. For tickets and information: facebook.com/events/703686713367667

▪ Millstadt Union Fire Department Golf Scramble — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Triple Lakes Golf Course, 6942 Triple Lakes Road, Millstadt. Registration time is 8:30 a.m. Tee off time is 9 a.m. Four-person scramble. Cost: $300 per team ($75 per person). Optional skins game $20 per team. Maximum of 36 teams. Prizes for top scores in each flight. Lunch, dinner, water and soda provided at no additional cost. Beer available for purchase. 618-779-1467.

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Fair — 6-10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. New Rivers Assembly of God, 2620 N. Center St., Maryville. The fall health fair is a self-pay service. Payment is due at the time of arrival at the health fair by cash, check or credit card. Comprehensive blood screenings, prostatic specific antigen screenings, hemoglobin A1C, vitamin D screenings, peak flow, bone density screening, fecal immunochemical test. Pre-registration is required and available online through Friday, Oct. 25 at stjosephshighland.org/MCHF. 618-651-2739.

▪ ‘Haunted Histories of Southern Illinois’ Class — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Kaskaskia College Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Class will discuss the history of paranormal activities in nearby communities such as Vandalia, Centralia, Greenville, Edwardsville, Okawville, Mascoutah, as well as Prairie du Rocher, Elizabethtown and Equality. Cost: $15. Space is limited. For information or to register: 618-545-3475 or 618-545-3255.

▪ Revitalize Your Garden Program — 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1. University of Illinois Extension Office, 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Collinsville. Terry Milne, St. Louis Master Gardener, will give a lesson in landscaping. Free program. Space is limited. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 30. 618-344-4230.

▪ The Elizabethan Gala — 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. The Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. The Elizabethan remains a key fundraising event for the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation. The evening features a cocktail reception followed by dinner, a short program, and dancing with live music provided by The Fabulous Motown Revue. For tickets and information: steliz.org/Giving/Foundation-Events

Theater/Concerts

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ ‘She Kills Monsters’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, through Saturday, Oct. 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Dunham Hall Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Department of Theater and Dance opens its 2019-20 main season with “She Kills Monsters,” written by Qui Nguyen, directed by SIUE’s Tress Kurzym and performed by SIUE students. Critics have called this show “A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games.” General admission is $15 for adults 18 and older, $12 for faculty, staff and retirees, senior citizens and non-SIUE students with school ID. SIUE students with valid ID are admitted free. 618-650-2774.

▪ SWIC Filmmaker Spotlight: Experimental Filmmaker Zlatko Cosic — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Southwestern Illinois College, Liberal Arts Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/students/services/student-life/calendar

▪ The Gathering Place Off Broadway: The Q’s ‘50s & ‘60s Rock n’ Roll Show — 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. The Gathering Place Off Broadway, 290 S. Burns, Sparta. Doors open 6 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Show begins 7:30 p.m. High-energy, Rock n’ Roller Quentin Flagg (also known as just “Q”) is ready to shake up the stage with his singing and dancing. General admission (includes dinner) is $35. Show only is $25. 618-965-3726 or thegatheringplaceoffbroadway.com

▪ ComedySportz Match — 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. CSz St. Louis, 524 S. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri. Outrageously funny improv played like a sport. A perfect combo of funny and sports creating an explosion of laughter and competition on stage. Tickets available at the door on online at cszstlouis.com/tickets. facebook.com/events/707064443098562

▪ Reel Late at the Tivoli: ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ — 11:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19. Landmark’s Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. This musical spoof is the longest-running midnight movie of all time. The shadow cast Rocky Horror StL performs. facebook.com/events/518683442006908

▪ St. Paul United Church of Christ 35th Fine Series — 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. St. Paul UCC, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Organist Andrew Peters will provide an organ accompaniment to Hal Roach’s silent film, “Bumping into Broadway.” The second half of the program will include classical organ pieces. Free will offering will be received. 618-233-3303.

▪ SWIC Concert Choir & Chamber Singers: ‘The Poet Sings’ — 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/music-calendar

▪ SIUE/SIUC Combined Orchestras — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Dunham Hall Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Michael Mishra, SIUE Conductor/Edward Benyas, SIUC Conductor-Featuring Awadagin Pratt. For tickets and information: siue.edu/arts-and-issues

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Poltergeist’ (1982) — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ SWIC Student Recital — 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/music-calendar

▪ Hettenhausen Center for the Arts Film Art Series: ‘The Red Shoes’ (1948) — 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A young ballet dancer is torn between the man she loves and her pursuit to become a prima ballerina. Free admission. thehett.com

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Hosmer-Williams Lecture: ‘The Semples of Elsah’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Farley Music Hall, 37 Mill St., Elsah. Local historian George Provenzano will tell the story of “The Semples of Elsah.” Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served following the lecture. historicelsah.org

▪ Sparta Farmer’s Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Broadway and St. Louis streets, Sparta. facebook.com/farmersmarketspartail

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: East Trigg Trailhead to Jackson Hollow (Pope County) — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Meeting place: East Trigg Trailhead, Trigg Tower Road (Forest Road 424) approximately one and a half miles northwest of Trigg Tower and three miles northeast of Simpson, Illinois. Leader: Bill Gilmour. This is a more difficult hike of between six and eight miles. All hikes are free and open to the public. Hikes vary in level of difficulty and are intended for people in good health who have done some hiking in the past. Bring own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes strongly recommended. No dogs, please. 270-331-1553 or rivertorivertrail.net

▪ Vendor/Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Woburn Baptist Church, 1513 Woburn Ave., Greenville. Food, drinks, crafts, vendors, silent auction. Free admission. 618-830-4419.

▪ Lewis & Clark State Historic Site Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, #1 Lewis and Clark Trail, Hartford. The event will host a number of local area craftspeople and artisans demonstrating and selling their goods. There will be baskets, sewing, quilts and other crafts. 618-251-5811.

One of Illinois’ most popular fall festivals, the Fort Massac Encampment, takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 in Metropolis. The free event will include storytellers, magic and puppet shows, 18th century musical entertainment, and period craft makers demonstrating blacksmithing, basket-making, weaving, and other skills. Provided

▪ Fort Massac Encampment — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. 1308 E. Fifth St., Metropolis. Experience what life was like at Fort Massac during the 18th and early 19th centuries. Includes activities, demonstrations, food and more. Admission is free. 618-524-4712.

▪ Autumn Psychic and Crystal Fair — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. It’s Raining Zen, 301 E. Broadway, Alton. Experience the Riverbend’s largest new age and metaphysical event in the haunted and historic Mineral Springs Hotel. Sound healers, mediums, intuitive, readers, psychics, crafts, jewelry makers and so much more. The cost is $5 for the entire weekend and refreshments will be available. 618-717-0546.