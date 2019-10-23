Halloween events dominate metro-east social scene this weekend

The annual Downtown Belleville Halloween Trick-or-Treat event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, on East Main Street. Candy, hot dogs, soft drinks and more will be available for children 12 years and under. BND file photo

Halloween Activities & Festivals

▪ Fall Community Expo — 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Triad High School, 703 U.S. 40, Troy. Come to the Fall Community Expo for an indoor trunk or treat. Vendors will hand out candy, toys and more. Wear a costume and enter into the costume contest. Face painting, caricatures, characters and much more. Free and open to the public.

▪ Treats on the Streets — 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Around the square and at participating businesses in Highland. For children ages 12 and under. facebook.com/treatsonthestreets

▪ Downtown Trick-or-Treat — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. East Main Street between High and Charles streets, Belleville. For kids ages 12 and younger, wearing a costume and accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. Includes Eckert’s Farm tractor-pulled wagon rides, Belleville Fire Department Survive Alive House tours, DJ playing kid-friendly music, free hot dogs, candy, treats, drinks and more to enjoy. No pets, bicycles or skateboards allowed. belleville.net

▪ Trunk-or-Treat — 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. McKendree Metro Rec Plex, 205 Rec Plex Drive, O’Fallon. A free event open to all. Concessions available for purchase, including food trucks, hot cocoa, coffee, soft drinks and more. Prizes awarded to top three decorated vehicles. All kids ages 12 and under in costume receive free admission to the McKendree vs. SIUE hockey game starting at 7:30 p.m. facebook.com/events/493590971205471

▪ Trunk-or-Treat — 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Hot dogs, chips, candy, hot cocoa. 618-656-7137.

▪ Trunk-or-Treat Gateway Classic Cars — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Featuring breakfast treats, fun and scary music, a variety of vendors, games and activities for all ages. Includes giveaways, a car decorating contest and plenty of prizes. If decorating your car, feel free to bring goodies to pass out to the children. Dress in your creepiest attire to pose in our photo area. facebook.com/events/2105021119793020

▪ Collinsville Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Main Street, Collinsville. Annual fall festival and chili cook-off. Day of family-friendly activities including trick-or-treating, children’s costume contest, chili cook-off, Critter Crawl pet parade. discovercollinsville.com or facebook.com/events/357660511845405

▪ Kimmswick’s Apple Butter Festival — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. and Sunday, Oct. 27. Kimmswick, Missouri. Come enjoy the small town ambiance, stroll through streets lined with 500-600 food, drink and craft vendors. Also enjoy live entertainment throughout the town including bluegrass, country rock, and dulcimer music. facebook.com/events/354125068814482

▪ Spooktacular Family Fun Days — Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27. Marcus O’Fallon Cinema, 1320 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Bring out the whole family to get creepy and kooky at the Addams Family Spooktacular Family Fun Days. Guests can come as they please to enjoy a variety of free crafts, including jack-o-lantern paper bags and ghost pops, activities and snacks. Costumes are welcome (note: no masks or weapons are allowed). Before or after the activities, attendees are encouraged to stay and see “The Addams Family,” an animated version of Charles Addams’ classic series of cartoons. Rated PG; film admission sold separately. For tickets, showtimes and more information, visit www.MarcusTheatres.com.

The O’Fallon Rotary Club’s annual Halloween parade and downtown trick-or-treat will be held Saturday, Oct. 26. Parade line-up will take being at noon on the corner of State and Vine streets. Brian Keller bkeller@bnd.com

▪ Rotary Children’s Halloween Parade and Downtown Trick-or-Treat — Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Downtown O’Fallon. Parade line-up begins at noon on the corner of State and Vine streets. Parade begins at 12:30 p.m. Costume contest immediately following. Trick-or-treating at participating downtown district businesses following parade until 3 p.m. ofallonrotary.org

▪ Frights & Heights at the Gateway Arch — 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Gateway Arch Visitor Center, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis. A family-friendly Halloween celebration featuring a haunted Tram Ride to the Top, pumpkin decorating, face painting and much more. Candy will be distributed to children. Family-friendly costumes encouraged. No weapons, real or pretend. Masks must be removed for security checkpoint. Tickets are $17 per person ages 3 and up. Purchase tickets online at gatewayarch.com or by calling 877-982-1410.

▪ Downtown Belleville annual Halloween Pub Crawl — 7-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Bennie’s Pizza Pub, 124 E. Main St., Belleville. Cash prizes for costume contests, drink specials, DJs and entertainment at all seven locations. Participating locations: Bennie’s Pizza Pub, Big Daddy’s, Margaritas, Copper Fire, Club Escapade, Tavern on Main, The Wine Tap (upstairs). Each location will host a costume contest. facebook.com/events/2362577144006845

▪ Howloween in the Delmar Loop — Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Check in at Craft Alliance, 6640 Delmar, St. Louis. Strut your mutt in their costume around the Delmar Loop and compete for a big prize on Instagram. Enjoy a scavenger hunt with dimensions. For details: visittheloop.com

▪ Free Fall Fest & Trunk-or-Treat — 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Shiloh United Methodist Church, 210 S. Main St., Shiloh. Festival games, bouncy house, obstacle course, chili, hot dogs, best decorated trunk contest, trunk-or-treating. Please bring non-perishable items for our Weekend Wildcats mission. shiloh-umc.org/events

▪ Witches Night Out — 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. W. Saint Louis St., Lebanon. A wickedly good time at the area’s largest and best free Witches Night Out event. Grab your ghoul friends for an evening packed with shopping, dining, drinking, and cackling along Lebanon’s beautiful brick street business district. Includes contests, music, vendors, and more surprises this year. facebook.com/events/846770445686374

▪ Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade — 6-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Village of Bethalto, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. Line-up for the parade begins at TheBank of Edwardsville on Prairie St. The parade moves north on Prairie and concludes near Central Park.

Events

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Exhibition Opening Reception: Cory Sellers, Thomas Matthew Pierson, Amy Reidel — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. The Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. swic.edu/swicarts

▪ To Compost or to Fertilize – That is the Question — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Illinois Master Gardener Lisa Dean. The subject of compost versus fertilizer initially appears to be a no-brainer. Not all dirt is created equal. There are a number of actions you can take to improve your own garden earth. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wine & Unwind Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Enjoy a 60-minute yoga class led by Ellen Hustedde followed by a glass of wine. Cost: $15. facebook.com/events/347003562835647

▪ Elizabeth Strout: ‘Olive, Again’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. St. Louis County Library presents #1 New York Times bestselling author and Pulitzer Prize winner, Elizabeth Strout, who will sign and discuss her new book “Olive, Again.” 314-994-3300.

▪ Kekla Magoon: ‘Light It Up’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave. St. Louis. Left Bank Books welcomes award winning author of “How It Went Down,” Kekla Magoon, who will sign and discuss her newest book “Light It Up.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. St. John UCC, 21 N. Walnut, Trenton. To schedule an appointment, 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code Trenton Community.

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/events/891437504530528

▪ SLAM Underground: Dutch — 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Saint Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis. Go Dutch on the last Friday in October. Travel back to 17th-century Europe with an evening of art making, music and cocktails inspired by the exhibition “Dutch Painting in the Age of Rembrandt from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.” Free admission. slam.org

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Gateway Arch National Park annual Arch Builders Reunion — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26. Gateway Arch National Park, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis. Event in the Arch’s tram lobby. Celebrating the Gateway Arch’s 54th birthday. Free and open to all ages. gatewayarch.com

▪ Lori Borgman: ‘What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s’ — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington, Belleville. Nationally syndicated columnist Lori Borgman, whose column appears in the Belleville News-Democrat, will introduce her newest book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s.” Books will be available for signing and purchase.

▪ Drug Take-Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Drop-off location in the building’s back parking lot on Second St. Accepting the following unused or expired medications: prescription tablets and capsules, small, pint-size bottles of cough syrup (cap must be securely fastened), over-the-counter tablets and capsules, vitamins. Not accepted: needles and syringes, air cylinders, illicit substances. 618-692-6280.

▪ Harvest Happenings Market — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. St. Clair County Event Center, 2660 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Includes a variety of items, including gifts, decor, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade items, pet items and much more. Free admission. facebook.com/events/2293949557584150

▪ Belleville East Marching Invitational — 2:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Belleville Township High School East Stadium, the corner of West Blvd. and Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Fourteen high school marching bands in the final competition of the season with exhibition performance by Belleville East Marching Lancers at 8 p.m. Admission: $10, under age 2 free. Free parking with handicapped and shuttle service available. Vendors and full concessions.

▪ Tightrope: A Biblical Response to Today’s Most Divisive Issues — 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Cornerstone Christian Church - Shiloh Campus, 775 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Cornerstone Christian Church - O’Fallon Campus, Carriel Junior High, 451 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. The fourth in a five-week series covering topics that may cause tension between what God says and what popular culture holds true. This week’s topic: Abortion. onecornerstone.org/Tightrope

▪ Belleville Historical Society presents a Midcentury Modern Architecture Tour — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Tour start: Midcentury Architecture Museum, 6 Oak Knoll Place, Belleville. Tour features the work of Charles E. King FAIA. Tour seven midcentury gems. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 618-531-7753 or bellevillehistoricalsociety.org

▪ Angela Denker: ‘Red State Christians: Understanding the Voters Who Elected Donald Trump’ — 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The Workshop, 3965 Park Ave., floor 2, St. Louis. Veteran journalist, Angela Denker criss-crosses the U.S. to provide thoughtful and thought-provoking examinations of the Christian voters who support Trump and their very real reasons for doing so. facebook.com/events/425733681396382

▪ Webster Elementary School Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Webster Elementary School Gym, 108 W. Church St., Collinsville. Blood drive in honor of Brad Snow, principal at Webster Elementary, who was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. To schedule an appointment, 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code WEBSTER.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East, Fairview Heights. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Free Sunrise Yoga at the Gateway Arch — 7 a.m. Tuesdays. Gateway Arch Visitor Center, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis, located just inside the west entrance of the Arch facility. YogaBuzz instructors lead participants through a 45-minute class to relaxing music. All experience levels are welcome. Yoga is free and open to the public. No RSVP required.

▪ How to Find an Owl in Your Neighborhood — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 Ninth St., Highland. Award-winning naturalist Mark H.X. Glenshaw will discuss which owls are likely to be in area neighborhoods.

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main Street and Mascoutah Avenue, Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Lebanon Community Unit School District #9, 200 W. Schuetz St., Lebanon. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Box 1168 Route 157, Edwarsdville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Art & Wine Walk — 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Check-in location: Abe’s Gourmet Popcorn, 101 E. Main St., Belleville. Check in between 3 and 5:30 p.m. to receive wine glass and map. Stroll downtown Belleville Main Street while sampling wines, viewing artists’ work, and listening to local musicians. Tickets are $25 and are available at Local Lucy’s, 310 E. Main, and Rising Stars, 202 W. Main. Price increases to $30 at the door. Only 400 tickets are available. bellevillemainstreet.net

Food

▪ Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Spaghetti, choice of two kinds of meat, salad, breadsticks, dessert. Cost: $9 adults, $5 kids ages 5-12, under 5 free. Carry-out available. Proceeds to benefit the Eagle Scout project of Matthew Schroeder. 618-248-5505.

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Barbecue Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26. Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Pork steaks, brats, hot dogs, pulled pork, homemade potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans. Plate lunches and sandwiches available. Delivery available with an order of five or more plate lunches. 618-877-1936.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ St. Stephen Church Men’s Club Pancake Breakfast — 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 27. Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main St., Caseyville. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits, gravy, scrambled eggs. Adults $6, kids ages 5-12 $3, under 5 free. For information the day of the event: 618-398-9928.

▪ Turkey Hill Grange Wurstmarkt — 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Illinois 15 and Green Mount Road, Belleville. Pork sausage, mashed potatoes, gravy, sauerkraut, green beans, cranberry sauce, applesauce, pies and cakes, coffee, tea. Adults $12, kids ages 5-12 $6, under 5 free. Drive-thru and carry-out available.

▪ Germantown American Legion Chicken/Roast Pork Dinner & Dance — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. 1105 Sycamore St., Germantown. Meal from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dance from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Music by Rendition. Cost: $8 per person.

▪ Corpus Christi Church Fall Chicken Dinner — 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp St., Shiloh. Home-style fried chicken, mostaccioli, sides, desserts and drinks. Adults: $11, children 6-12 years old $5. Take-out available. Reservations for eight or more accepted by calling 618-632-7614 by Oct. 25.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.

▪ Bingo Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Doors open at 6 p.m. Prizes, gift card tree, silent auction, cash bar, 50/50. Must be 18 and older. No outside beverages. Cash bar. Food available for purchase. Cost: $20 per person. For reservations: ofallonwomansclub@gmail.com

▪ Friends of Valley View Cemetery Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Tri-Township Park Community Center, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Theme: Halloween. Cost: $25 per person, up to 10 per table. Soda and popcorn provided. You may bring your own beverages. facebook.com/events/2419652311612336

▪ St. Clare Catholic Church Youth Commission and Friends Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. St. Clare Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cash prizes for top three teams. Silent auction, 50/50, heads or tails, mulligans. Guests may bring their own snacks and adult beverages. Soda, water and popcorn provided. Admission: $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight. Proceeds will be used for the St. Clare Youth Group’s trip to the National Catholic Youth Conference. For reservations: 618-632-3562 or janeadotson@yahoo.com

▪ Holy Family Quilt Bingo — 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. St. James, gym, 412 W. Washington St., Millstadt. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Bunco — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Eckert’s Country Restaurant, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Cost: $5 per person, includes game, prizes, beverages and snacks. Open to the public. No reservation required. 618-233-0513, ext. 3.

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Mondays. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ Fairview Heights Womans Club — 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. President Tina Friederich will discuss programs for next year. Hostesses: Judy Hartmann and Ruth Ogles.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Kloss Furniture, 1100 Broadway, Highland. Short business session followed by a presentation by Amy Kloss: Fall Tablescapes. Visitors are welcome.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Metro East Amputees Support Group — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Board Room, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Support group for patients of all ages who have suffered limb loss and for their family and caregivers. For more information: metroeastamputees@gmail.com, 618-515-4100 or facebook.com/groups/metroeastamputees

▪ Metro East Social Singles Halloween Dance — 7-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. DJ Dr. Dee. Costumes are optional, but cash prizes for best costumes. Open to the public, singles or couples ages 21 and over. Admission: $7 for members, $9 non-members. Cash bar, free snacks.

▪ Illinois Nut Growers Association — 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. John and Nancy Huelsmann country barn, 6801 Strieker Road, Aviston. Registration 9 to 10 a.m. Ralph Voss will bring a tree shaker and harvester to demonstrate on pecan trees at meeting site. Potluck lunch to follow; please bring a dish. Bring items for giveaways and attendance prizes. Open to the public. 618-594-4122 or vosspecans@hotmail.com for information.

▪ Polka Dance — 2:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Larry Hallar (2 Star Final). Admission: $7. Sandwiches for purchase. 314-867-7897 or folkfire.org/polka

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One-hour free lesson with paid admission. No partner needed. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30-9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. A networking group that offers support and practical information, that empowers, encourages and inspires professional women of all ages and backgrounds, to be confident and knowledgeable to achieve self-defined success in career and life. No membership fees, no restrictions. facebook.com/events/251540232394949

▪ Mid-Illinois Iris Society — 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Caseyville Township Hall, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Offering growing tips, programs, refreshments. Featuring white, purple, orange and black reblooming iris for Halloween. Visitors always welcome. 618-822-6584.

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Hagnauer Township Hall, 2061 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 6 p.m. 618-877-1215, Marty 618-797-6749 or Diana 618-444-6771.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday, Oct. 29. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Program: Thomas Trice and William Kenny: “The Modern Private Investigators ... Four Years Later.” Guests and new members welcome.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the death of a loved one.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Join us for a morning of food and friendship. For information: 618-656-7593.

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Christmas Party — 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Catered dinner, entertainment, live music, attendance prizes. Tickets are $13 for members, $15 for non-members and can be purchased at club dances and bingo. Only 125 tickets are available for this event. Must be purchased by Monday, Nov. 25. 618-444-6772 or 618-797-6749.

Reservations Required

▪ 4th annual MasquerSpayed Party — 7-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Lovejoy Wedding & Event Center, 401 Piasa St., Alton. Annual fundraiser hosted by Carol House Furniture to raise money to help fund service to the pets and their owners of Madison County. Open bar and cash bar, dinner, entertainment, dancing, and much more. Cost: $45 per person. For tickets and information: facebook.com/events/703686713367667

▪ Understanding Birth Class — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class designed to assist parents-to-be in the journey through pregnancy and birth. Cost: $30. Participants encouraged to register before the fifth month of pregnancy. To register: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ The Early History of Picture Postcards — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Part of the SIUE Speaker Series, presented by Dr. Richard Keating. The first picture postcards in America were printed for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago – making Illinois the birthplace of the American picture postcard. Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Fair — 6-10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. New Rivers Assembly of God, 2620 N. Center St., Maryville. The fall health fair is a self-pay service. Payment is due at the time of arrival at the health fair by cash, check or credit card. Comprehensive blood screenings, prostatic specific antigen screenings, hemoglobin A1C, vitamin D screenings, peak flow, bone density screening, fecal immunochemical test. Pre-registration is required and available online through Friday, Oct. 25, at stjosephshighland.org/MCHF. 618-651-2739.

▪ Revitalize Your Garden Program — 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1. University of Illinois Extension Office, 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Collinsville. Terry Milne, St. Louis Master Gardener, will give a lesson in landscaping. Free program. Space is limited. Register by Wednesday, Oct. 30. 618-344-4230.

▪ Babysitting 101 Class — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Memorial Hospital Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center, Community Conference Room, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. This introduction to babysitting basics includes the business of babysitting, child development, safety/first aid, fun and games. There is no specific age requirement. A workbook and light snack will be provided. Cost: $30. Registration required. 314-454-5437 or 800-678-5437, then press three.

▪ Centralia Elks Lodge #493 Fall Fundraiser — 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Centralia Elks Lodge #493, 235 N. Locust St., Centralia. Featuring country singer Gary West and his “For the Love of Cash” homage to Johnny Cash. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple. A steak dinner will be offered in the Club Room starting at 5 p.m. for an additional charge. For tickets and information: 618-322-6183 or ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu

▪ Forestry Management Workshop — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. University of Illinois Extension Office, 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Collinsville. The free program will include information about the forest management planning process, common forest management practices for enhancing forest health and wildlife habitat, and potential funding sources for getting all of this work done. Register by Nov. 1 online at https://extension.illinois.edu/mms or call 618-344-4230.

▪ The Elizabethan Gala — 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. The Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. The Elizabethan remains a key fundraising event for the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation. The evening features a cocktail reception followed by dinner, a short program, and dancing with live music provided by The Fabulous Motown Revue. For tickets and information: steliz.org/Giving/Foundation-Events

▪ A Community W.I.R.E.D. for 2020: United Congregations of Metro-East bi-annual Banquet — 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Bellecourt Manor, 225 E. A St., Belleville. Silent auction 6 p.m., banquet served 7 p.m. Get dressed up and celebrate as awards are presented to those who have supported the organization over the past few years. Keynote Speaker: Rev. Dr. Dietra Wise Baker. Tickets are $50. 618-646-9712 or ucmbanquet.eventbrite.com

Theater/Concerts

▪ Hettenhausen Center for the Arts Film Art Series: ‘The Red Shoes’ (1948) — 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A young ballet dancer is torn between the man she loves and her pursuit to become a prima ballerina. Free admission. thehett.com

▪ No-Name Chorale & Friends — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville.

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ Gaslight Theater: Curt Landes’ Tribute to George Benson & Al Jarreau featuring Vince Martin on Vocals — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets are $15 and available online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787. gaslighttheater.net

▪ ComedySportz Match — 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. CSz St. Louis, 524 S. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri. Outrageously funny improv played like a sport. A perfect combo of funny and sports creating an explosion of laughter and competition on stage. Tickets available at the door on online at cszstlouis.com/tickets. facebook.com/events/707064446431895

▪ Reel Late at the Tivoli: ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ — 11:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26. Landmark’s Tivoli Theatre, 6350 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. This musical spoof is the longest-running midnight movie of all time. The shadow cast Rocky Horror StL performs. facebook.com/events/2340993779496383

Grammy-winning jazz legend Arturo Sandoval performs Saturday, Oct. 26, at The Sheldon to benefit Sheldon Education Programs. For tickets and information, visit www.TheSheldon.org. Provided

▪ Arturo Sandoval with Jane Monheit — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Jazz legend and 10-time Grammy-winner, trumpeter Arturo Sandoval brings “Ultimate Duets,” featuring acclaimed vocalist Jane Monheit, to The Sheldon stage. Born on the outskirts of Havana, Arturo Sandoval is one of the most dynamic and vivacious live performers of our time. Singer Jane Monheit has established herself as one of today’s most versatile and accomplished jazz vocalists. Tickets start at $35. This concert benefits Sheldon Education Programs, which change the lives of over 30,000 young people each year. TheSheldon.org

▪ David Clark’s Songs in the Attic: The Music of Billy Joel — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The Lindenwood Theater, 2300 W. Clay St., St. Charles, Missouri. A musical tribute to the legendary Billy Joel, conceived and presented with a tremendous amount of detail and affections for the material by Long Island veteran singer/piano player David Clark. Tickets start at $29.50. https://www.lindenwood.edu/j-scheidegger-center-for-the-arts/

▪ Couts Music Series: Michael Unger — 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis. Organist Michael Unger, an assistant professor of organ and harpsichord at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, will perform. Free to the community. 314-367-0367 or secondchurch.net

▪ Homecoming Gospel Choir — 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. First Baptist Church, 1111 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. An evening of gospel music featuring the southern Illinois’ 80-voice choir singing favorite southern gospel songs and traditional hymns and presented in the Gaither style. Free admission. A love offering will be received. 618-632-6223 or 618-245-9133.

▪ The Isaacs in Concert — 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. St. Paul UCC, 200 N. Main St., Waterloo. The Isaacs have won over seven Doves in various categories and have had several Grammy nominations in their career. They feel blessed to be able to travel and spread the message of hope and grace through song and story. General admission $10, premium $15, VIP $25 (includes a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m.). For information and tickets, visit stpaulonline.org

▪ Theatre Re: ‘The Nature of Forgetting’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A powerful, joyous piece about what is left when memory is gone, written in collaboration with a London neuroscientist. Admission: $26 adult, $24 senior, $10 student/child, McKendree students free. thehett.com

▪ SWIC Faculty Speaker Series: Architecture, Renovation, & the Haunting of Hartmann Manor with Assistant Professor of Art Paula Haniszewski — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. The Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. swic.edu/swicarts

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Ring’ (2002) — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ ‘Dixie’s Tupperware Party’ — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Playhouse at Westport Plaza, 635 Westport Plaza, St. Louis. After a final meeting with her parole officer, this ex-con mother of three from a trailer park in Alabama straightens out her life by selling the iconic plastic bowls. She quickly became the hottest seller in the country by throwing the kind of parties you won’t soon forget. Performances through Nov. 24. playhouseatwestport.com

▪ The 442s — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Combining three members of the world-class St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and two of the St. Louis’ finest jazz musicians, The 442s are a genre-defying acoustic quintet named for the modern standard tuning of 442 Hz. Formed in 2012, this unique ensemble blends virtuosic musicianship, group singing and inventive improvisation, all while breaking down barriers between jazz, classical, folk and pop music. For tickets and information: TheSheldon.org

Astronaut Terry Virts will appear Friday, Nov. 1, at The Touhill Performins Arts Center to share his stories and photos from space. For tickets and information, visit www.touhill.org. Provided

▪ National Geographic Live! with Astronaut Terry Virts: A View from Above — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. The Touhill Performing Arts Center, One University Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrated astronaut Terry Virts will share his unique stories and stunning photographs taken from a place many will never visit — space. Single ticket prices start at $32. For tickets and information, visit touhill.org or call 314-516-4949.

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.

▪ Grafton Riverside Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and Sunday, Oct. 27. The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton. More than 50 dealers with all types of goods, antiques glassware, tools, candles, furniture and good old-fashioned junk. 800-258-6645.

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Cedar Bluff to Bork’s Falls (Johnson County) — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Meeting place: Goreville City Park, 313 W. Main St., (Goreville Road), Goreville. Leaders: Jim Todd and Ken Gerdes. This is a hike of medium difficulty, estimated at 5.25 miles. All hikes are free and open to the public. Hikes vary in level of difficulty and are intended for people in good health who have done some hiking in the past. Bring own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes strongly recommended. No dogs, please. 618-964-1196 or rivertorivertrail.net

▪ Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance Samhain Celebration — 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Gaia House, 913 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Samhain is about final harvest, ancestors, death, banishing and the end of the year. The focus of the ritual rarely strays from these concepts, but the how can change. The two main interactive elements of this year’s ritual are the ancestor altar and banishment. Participants are encouraged to bring personal items to be placed on the ancestor altar. Gathering starts at 4 p.m. with a potluck to follow at 5 p.m. The ritual starts at 7 p.m. This is a free event. All ages, and well-behaved children and pets, are always welcome. 618-924-0623 or www.sipagan.com