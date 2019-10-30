Halloween activities, wine festival among highlight events in metro-east

Noon Thursday, Oct. 31, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Halloween Activities & Festivals

▪ Edwardsville Halloween Parade — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. St. Louis and Main streets, Edwardsville. Marching bands, school groups, organizations, entertainers, and more than 100 floats take to the streets. The parade will leave Lincoln Middle School parking lot at Schwarz and West streets, then travel east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, then north on North Main Street and will disband at High Street 618-656-7600.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ Alton Halloween Parade — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Downtown Alton. The “Most Haunted Small Town in America” will be out in full force at the annual Halloween Parade. See Alton’s scariest costumes and comical characters with over 40 participants including floats, bands and parade flair. The parade will begin at the corner of Washington Avenue and Broadway and continue on Broadway to Piasa Street. The parade will then turn right onto Piasa to Ninth Street. 618-614-3632.

▪ To Disney and Beyond Hallo-weekend Event — 6:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, and 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. St. Henry’s Parish Center, 5313 W. Main St., Belleville. Activities and entertainment, games, crafts, treats, music and more. Kids costume contest. Admission: $5 adults, $4 kids ages 4-11, children under 4 admitted free. 618-409-0015 or takeabowshowcase.org

▪ Wine Festival at Pere Marquette — Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton. Sample dozens of wines from around the world. Festival goers will receive a Pere Marquette Lodge wine glass along with tasting rights to all of the featured wines displayed throughout the Lodge. Live music, dancing, appetizers, vendors and more. Must be 21 and over with valid ID to attend. Admission is $20 per person. 618-786-2331 or pmlodge.net

▪ 41st annual St. Louis Jewish Book Festival — Sunday, Nov. 3, through Friday, Nov. 15. Staenberg Family Complex, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, Creve Coeur, Missouri. The annual event opens 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, with keynote speaker Isaac Mizrahi, who will speak about his new book, “I.M.: A Memoir.” For the full event schedule, visit https://jccstl.com/arts-ideas/st-louis-jewish-book-festival/festival-events-schedule/

Events

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 1. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Touchette Regional Hospital, 5900 Bond Ave., Centreville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Veterans Affair — Noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. St. Clair County VA Clinic, 1190 Fortune Blvd., Shiloh. VA resource and information booths, whole health demonstration, refreshments, entertainment. VA enrollment available; please bring a copy of DD214. Open to the public. 314-286-6988 or facebook.com/VAStLouis

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edwardsville will hold its fall book fair Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. The event will offer over 20,000 titles to choose from. BND file photo

▪ St. Andrew’s Book Fair — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. The book sale offers over 20,000 used books of all kinds including children’s, current fiction, mysteries, history, literature, art, cookbooks, gardening, sports, philosophy, religion, biography and much more. Books sorted by category and priced to sell. CDs, DVDs and vinyl albums also available. 618-656-1294.

▪ Quarter Rama — 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Doors open at 6 p.m. Participating vendors: Thirty-One, Pampered Chef, Route 4 Décor, Javita, Norwex, DoTerra, Color Street, LuLaRoe, Origami Owl, Scentsy, Avon, JBloom Jewelry, Paparazzi Jewelry, PartyLite, From the Pantry, Lilla Rose and more.

▪ Square Dancing sponsored by Dandy Dancers — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Square and round dancing. Caller: George Dunbar. Cuer: Glenda Morgan. 618-420-2567 or fanthums@gmail.com

▪ Free Dental Exams for Veterans — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. St. Louis Dental Center, 1500 Park Ave., St. Louis. This is a first-come, first-served opportunity. Please bring a photo ID and your veteran certification form or VA card. For information, call Dr. Herbert Silva at 314-685-3553.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2. South Charles and East Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Woodcarvers Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Come and see some of the best carvers from around the country display their artwork. A great opportunity to find unique Christmas gifts or a piece of artwork for your home. midwestwoodcarvers.com

▪ Native American Indian & Western Art Show — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Gateway Convention Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Review authentic Native American Indian artifacts. Shop around for unique jewelry, clothing, art and more. Admission is $5 per person or $25 for early admission at 9 a.m. gatewaycenter.com

▪ Free Family History Celebration/Classes — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 255 Fairwood Hills, O’Fallon. A day of free workshops and one-on-one assistance while celebrating Hispanic heritage with a Dia de los Muertos-themed event. Activities appropriate for all ages and Spanish-speaking assistance. facebook.com/familyhistorycelebration

▪ Free Coats: Let’s Warm the Community — Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. St. Luke AME Church, 414 N. 14th St., East St. Louis. Free coats. Sizes: newborn to 3XL. Coats, hats, gloves. Please limit one coat per person. Must be present to receive a coat, with the exception of children 3 and under. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, for Family and Friends Day.

▪ Art & Wine Walk — 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Check-in location: Abe’s Gourmet Popcorn, 101 E. Main St., Belleville. Check in between 3 and 5:30 p.m. to receive wine glass and map. Stroll downtown Belleville Main Street while sampling wines, viewing artists’ work, and listening to local musicians. Tickets are $25 and are available at Local Lucy’s, 310 E. Main, and Rising Stars, 202 W. Main. Price increases to $30 at the door. Only 400 tickets are available. bellevillemainstreet.net

▪ Tightrope: A Biblical Response to Today’s Most Divisive Issues — 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Cornerstone Christian Church - Shiloh Campus, 775 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Cornerstone Christian Church - O’Fallon Campus, Carriel Junior High, 451 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. The final in a five-week series covering topics that may cause tension between what God says and what popular culture holds true. This week’s topic: LGBTQ+. onecornerstone.org/Tightrope

▪ Ann Cleeves: ‘The Long Call’ — 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Bestselling author Ann Cleeves will sign and discuss her book “The Long Call.” 314-994-3300.

▪ ‘How to Tame a Fox and Build a Dog’ — 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Saint Louis Zoo, Anheuser-Busch Theater, The Living World, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. “How to Tame a Fox and Build a Dog” opens up to reveal story after story. Inside this tale of path-breaking science in the midst of the often brutal -35° winters of Siberia is a remarkable collaboration between an older, freethinking scientific genius and a trusting, but gutsy, young woman. Together, they risked not just their careers, but their personal freedom, to make scientific history. You’ll find yourself lost in this extraordinary story of the silver fox domestication study’s dedicated and openhearted humans, the wild animals they domesticated, and the deep and abiding attachments that developed between them. Free and open to the public. academyofsciencestl.org

▪ Virginia Slachman: ‘Blood in the Bluegrass’ — 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books presents award-winning author and St. Louis native, Virginia Slachman, who will sign and discuss her new book “Blood in the Bluegrass.” This event is free and open to the public, but proof of purchase of “Blood in the Bluegrass” from Left Bank Books will be required to enter the signing line. left-bank.com

▪ The Observable Reading Series: Rosalie Moffett & Christine Gosnay — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Dressel’s Public House, 419 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. The Observable Reading Series, brought to you by St. Louis Poetry Center, welcomes poets to Dressel’s Public House (Central West End) on first Mondays. Reading begins at 7:30 p.m. in the upstairs loft of the restaurant. Suggested $5 donation at the door. https://stlouispoetrycenter.org/

▪ Free Sunrise Yoga at the Gateway Arch — 7 a.m. Tuesdays. Gateway Arch Visitor Center, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis, located just inside the west entrance of the Arch facility. YogaBuzz instructors lead participants through a 45-minute class to relaxing music. All experience levels are welcome. Yoga is free and open to the public. No RSVP required.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 6. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Box 1168 Route 157, Edwardsville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Memorial Hospital Belleville Auditorium, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. For an appointment, 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org and enter MemorialBelleville.

▪ SWIC December High School Grad Night — 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. High school students graduating in December can register for fall classes at SWIC. Complete an application and get a student ID number, take the English and math placement tests, meet with an academic advisor to discuss degree requirements or transfer courses, set up SWIC student email and eSTORM accounts, ask general financial aid and payment arrangement questions. Photo ID required. Event check-in begins at 2:45 p.m. Students taking placement tests must check in before 6 p.m. To register: swic.secure.force.com/events/#/list. For information: 618-235-2700, ext. 5675.

▪ Andrea S. Boyles: ‘You Can’t Stop the Revolution’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books welcomes local professor and author of “You Can’t Stop the Revolution,” Andrea S. Boyles, in conversation with St. Louis community activist Amy Hunter. left-bank.com

▪ Alaska: People and Place in an Age of Climate Change — 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Saint Louis Zoo, Anheuser-Busch Theater, The Living World, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Join us for an evening with author, photographer, and musician Kim Heacox. Heacox weaves together story, humor and music to capture the wild beauty of Alaska, the importance of community, and the urgency of climate change. Heacox is a former park ranger in Glacier Bay National Park and the author of more than a dozen books. He is a long time resident of Alaska. Free and open to the public. academyofsciencestl.org

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Includes a 70/30 progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Millstadt Consolidated School, Multi Purpose Room, 211 W. Mill St., Millstadt. For an appointment, 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org and enter Millstadt.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.

▪ Quail Club Meat Shoot — Noon to dusk, Sunday, Nov. 3. 8303 Concordia Road, Belleville. Meat and pot shots, free bean soup. Open to the public. 618-235-0150.

▪ St. Ann Altar Sodality’s Quilt & Cash Bingo and Raffle — 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. St. Ann Parish Center, 675 S. Mill St., Nashville. Doors open at 11 a.m. Twelve regular games for quilts, 12 regular games for cash and one coverall 50/50 game. Paper or hard cards — your choice. Raffle tickets for great prizes, food and refreshments.

▪ Mascoutah Sportsmen’s Club Meat Shoot — 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Mascoutah Sportsmen’s Club, 1535 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Pot shots at $3 per round, meat raffles, free bean soup. No trap shooting.

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo & Games — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Hagnauer Township Hall, 206 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Doors open 12:30 p.m. 618-877-1215, 618-797-6749 or 618-444-6771.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Mondays. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. St. Augustine’s Gym, 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Eight rounds, 12 hands per round. Random partners every round. Cash payouts. Beer, soda and water for sale. Must be 18 or older. Cost: $10 per player. 618-972-7574.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

▪ Holy Family Men & Women’s Club Trivia — 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. 116 Church St., Cahokia. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 618-779-6000 for details.

▪ Disco Bingo Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Edwardsville KC Hall, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door, 10% discount for veterans. Cash bar available. Bring your own snacks. Hosted by Alpha Delta Kappa, Alpha Nu, a non-profit International Educators Sorority. Funds raised will provide for classroom grants, scholarships and donations to District 7 projects. RSVP to Becky Beal, 618-977-1796.

▪ Metro East Humane Society Rock & Roll Bingo Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Loyal Order of Moose, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. In a game where “Name That Tune” meets bingo, players test their knowledge of music trivia after a short clip and must get a bingo to win. There’s a little something for everyone with rounds of oldies, ‘90s, television show theme songs and more. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. All proceeds benefit the homeless cats and dogs of MEHS. Register at mehs.org/events/rock-roll-bingo-fall-2019

▪ His Kids Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Highland VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Trivia with raffle and silent auction to benefit kids with cancer and their families. Includes mulligans, attendance prizes. Cost: $20 per person, up to eight players per table. To reserve: 618-401-2533, traceyjzobrist@gmail.com, 618-531-4917, thuelsmann@charter.net, 618-363-1895 or lmalex53@gmail.com

Theater/Concerts

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

The Saint Louis Classical Guitar Society presents Andrea González Caballero at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Ethical Society. For information, visit https://www.stlclassicalguitar.org/. Provided

▪ Saint Louis Classical Guitar: Andrea González Caballero — 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. Festivities kick off at 7 p.m. with light appetizers, wine and music. Originally from Spain, Andrea González Caballero’s fiery interpretations of Spanish repertoire will take the audience on a journey through the Iberian Peninsula. Tickets are $28, $24 for members, seniors and full-time students. 314-567-5566 or stlclassicalguitar.org

▪ Alton Little Theater: ‘And Then There Were None’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton. The cast of the Alton Little Theater brings a new production of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None.” Admission: $20 adults, $12 children under 18. 618-462-3205 or altonlittletheater.org

▪ Hawthorne Players: ‘The Dining Room’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. Florissant Civic Center Theatre, One James J. Eagan Drive, Florissant, Missouri. A brilliantly conceived and richly humorous theatrical tour de force in which the performers portray a wide array of diverse characters in the now neglected room which was once a vital center of family life. Additional performances Friday, Nov. 8, through Sunday, Nov. 10. 314-921-5678 or hawthorneplayers.com

▪ ComedySportz Match — 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. CSz St. Louis, 524 S. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri. Outrageously funny improv played like a sport. A perfect combo of funny and sports creating an explosion of laughter and competition on stage. Tickets available at the door on online at cszstlouis.com/tickets. facebook.com/events/758721831266156

▪ Ikandu 3rd annual Acoustic Charity Show — 6:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 905 Park Drive, Mascoutah. Five sessions of incredible talent, bands and individual artists from Illinois and Missouri. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, bucket of booze. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple and includes appetizers, salad, dessert, wine, drinks and Old Bridge Brewery Co. craft beer. 618-560-4874 or facebook.com/events/442843349777719

▪ The Angel Band Soundtrack with Norbert Leo Butz — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Two-time Tony Award Winner Norbert Leo Butz (“Catch Me If You Can,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” Tony Awards for Best Lead Actor in a Musical) will return to St. Louis to take part in this event, receiving a special award for his continued commitment to ending violence against women through the organization’s work. Tickets start at $50. TheSheldon.org

▪ Gaslight Theater: Big Mike Aguirre & The Blu City All Stars — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets are $15 and available online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787. gaslighttheater.net

▪ Great Pianists of the World with Peter Simon — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Belleville Philharmonic Hall, 116 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Peter Simon displays an astonishing virtuosity and genius in transporting a composer’s soul and musical spirit to the audience — a show the whole family will enjoy in the style of Victor Borge. Cost: general admission $20, senior/military $18, youth $10. Reservations: 618-235-5600 or bellevillephilharmonic.org

▪ Gaslight Theater: Marty Spikener On Call Band — 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets are $15 and available online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787. gaslighttheater.net

▪ Gaslight Theater: Garrett Schmidt Quintet — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets are $15 and available online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787. gaslighttheater.net

▪ SWIC Jazz Band — 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Southwestern Illinois College, Main Complex Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/students/services/student-life/calendar

▪ SWIC Concert Band — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. St. Clare of Assisi Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/students/services/student-life/calendar

▪ SWIC Student Recital — 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. The Schmidt, Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/students/services/student-life/calendar

▪ SWIC Piano & Violin Recital: The B Side — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. The Schmidt, Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/students/services/student-life/calendar

▪ SWIC Filmmaker Spotlight: ‘Dog Days’ with writer/director Chad Carpenter — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Southwestern Illinois College, Liberal Arts Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/students/services/student-life/calendar

▪ Drums and Percussion Belleville Festival — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. 4204 Banquet Hall, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Gerry Brown with Alex Ligertwood, Dirk Brand, Uli Frost, Elke Marleen Schumacher, and more. Tickets are $10 each. melodicrhythms.com

Performer Mandy Patinkin will perform Sunday, Nov. 10, at The Touhill Performing Arts Center. For event and ticket information, visit https://www.touhill.org/. Provided

▪ Mandy Patinkin in Concert: DIARIES — 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The Touhill Performing Arts Center, One University Blvd., St. Louis. Legendary performer Mandy Patinkin explores his career through some of his most memorable and celebrated Broadway numbers, along with selections from his newest albums, the “Diary” trilogy, on Nonesuch Records. Patinkin will also perform unique interpretations from all-time classics like “Cat’s in the Cradle” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” as well as modern-day classics from songwriters like Rufus Wainwright, Lyle Lovett, Tom Waits, and Randy Newman. Patinkin will also honor his love of musical theatre with a selection of classic Broadway songs from luminary composer Stephen Sondheim. Tickets start at $39. touhill.org

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, Jack salmon, shrimp. Eat-in or carry-out.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carry-out available. No phone orders.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Evening in Athens Greek Dinners — 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Dinners featuring tasty home-baked Greek entrees, pastries served in the casual and friendly atmosphere of the church hall. Lenten dishes are available. Open to the public. Carry-out available. 618-277-0330.

▪ Family-Style Pork Sausage Dinner — 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Marine United Church of Christ, 111 N. Center St., Marine. All-you-can-eat featuring homemade pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, applesauce, sauerkraut, green beans, corn, homemade pie. Adults $11, children 4-10 $4, 3 and under free. All carry-outs $11. Includes farmers market.

▪ St. Augustine of Canterbury Wurstmarkt — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, 1910 W. Belle, Belleville. Serving sausage and sauerkraut with all the trimmings, dessert, coffee, tea. Cost: $11 adults, $6 children ages 7-12, under 6 eat free for dine-in. Carry-outs $10 all afternoon. Turkey raffles all day. Music and dancing from 1 to 3 p.m. by the Polka Connection. 618-233-3813.

Club News

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Join us for a morning of food and friendship. For information: 618-656-7593.

▪ Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. The first half of the meeting will be educational; the second half will be for sharing. Anyone who has a loved one or friend with dementia is welcome to attend. Refreshments served. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois Family Support Meeting — 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Call For Help, 9400 Lebanon Road, East St. Louis (first building on the right; ring buzzer). Support group for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. 618-656-6781.

▪ Polish American Ladies Society — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Lunch will be brown bag with dessert and beverage provided by November hostesses. This is our busy month for helping others. Please bring cards for veterans, Thanksgiving dinner items or monetary donation for food pantry, and unwrapped children’s Christmas gifts. New members welcome.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday, Nov. 5. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Program: Corky Helms and Rich Gaebel will talk about the Optimist International Foundation and Membership. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ St. Luke Perpetual Help Sodality Luncheon & Card Party — Noon Tuesday, Nov. 5. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cards, bingo, other games with prizes. Chicken casserole, orange Jell-o and pineapple, roll, cake, coffee, hot tea, iced tea and water. Cost: $8 per person. Please bring canned items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry. In the event of inclement weather, Channel 2 will announce the cancellation as St. Luke’s Catholic Church on day of luncheon. 618-236-1124.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the death of a loved one.

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. Third St., O’Fallon. Social hour at 6 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Program: The Life and Times of the Monarch Butterfly. Open to the public. All ages welcome. ofallongardenclub.com or facebook.com/OfallonILgardenclub

▪ International Women’s Organization — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Community Room, Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Speaker: Keng-Liang Huang. Program: The Past and Present of China/Taiwan. Refreshments served. All are welcome. 618-406-0259, 618-830-5804 or 618-791-3341.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ PFLAG Belleville Chapter — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. We will be viewing a film, “Becoming Johanna,” about the struggles transgender teens face every day. Meetings are free and open to the public. 618-977-5078, bellevilleilpflag@hotmail.com or pflagbelleville.org

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. St. Luke’s Parish, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. This month’s topic: Finding Your Ancestors in German Church Records. German church records can be the principal source for learning about your German ancestors. Daniel Lilienkamp gives some ideas on how to find your ancestral town in Europe and the types of information you might find in these records, then how to use them to trace your family. Free and open to the public. stclairilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

Reservations Required

▪ SIUE Early Childhood Center Alumni Open House and Family Play Day — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. SIUE Early Childhood Center, 795 NW University Drive, Edwardsville. Celebrating 50 years of service with a day of art, STEM activities, field games, an art and photo exhibit, the Beet Box Mobile Farmers Market, Burgers STL food truck and more. Please register online at https://siue.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ah3ZHtF4Icxl1wF. For information, contact Rebecca Dabbs MacLean at 618-650-2556 or rdabbsk@siue.edu.

▪ Forestry Management Workshop — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. University of Illinois Extension Office, 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Collinsville. The free program will include information about the forest management planning process, common forest management practices for enhancing forest health and wildlife habitat, and potential funding sources for getting all of this work done. Register by Nov. 1 online at https://extension.illinois.edu/mms or call 618-344-4230.

▪ Aquinas Institute 25th annual Great Preacher Award Celebration — 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. The Cedars Banquet Hall, 939 Lebanon Drive, St. Louis. This year’s recipients are Reverend Charles Bouchard, O.P., and Reverend Craig Holway. The event will include cocktails and dinner. Proceeds will benefit the Aquinas Institute of Theology Preaching and Scholarship Fund. ai.edu/GPA2019

▪ Cook the Book — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. New Athens District Library, 201 N. Van Buren St., New Athens. Browse this month’s cookbook, pick the recipe that speaks to you and cook or bake the recipe and bring it to the library to share. Enjoy what other cooks have made while discussing the challenges and joys of the food’s preparation. Cookbook for November: “Pumpkin It Up!” For ages 18 and older. To register or for information, call 618-475-3255, ask for Charlotte or Amy.

▪ The Elizabethan Gala — 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. The Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. The Elizabethan remains a key fundraising event for the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation. The evening features a cocktail reception followed by dinner, a short program, and dancing with live music provided by The Fabulous Motown Revue. For tickets and information: steliz.org/Giving/Foundation-Events

▪ A Community W.I.R.E.D. for 2020: United Congregations of Metro-East bi-annual Banquet — 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Bellecourt Manor, 225 E. A St., Belleville. Silent auction 6 p.m., banquet served 7 p.m. Get dressed up and celebrate as awards are presented to those who have supported the organization over the past few years. Keynote Speaker: Rev. Dr. Dietra Wise Baker. Tickets are $50. 618-646-9712 or ucmbanquet.eventbrite.com

▪ Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30-9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Memorial Belleville Auditorium, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Review breastfeeding techniques. Ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. Cost: $10 per couple. Register online at mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Understanding Birth Class — 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, and Thursday, Nov. 21. Memorial Belleville Auditorium, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Two-day class for parents-to-be in the journey through pregnancy and birth. Cost: $30 per couple. Register online at mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Girls on the Run St. Louis — 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Soldiers’ Memorial, Downtown St. Louis. Packet pick-up and race day registration opens at 6:45 a.m. Honorary Race Chair: Laila Anderson, the St. Louis Blues “Official Good Luck Charm.” For information or to register: girlsontherunstlouis.org

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Christmas Party — 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Catered dinner, entertainment, live music, attendance prizes. Tickets are $13 for members, $15 for non-members and can be purchased at club dances and bingo. Only 125 tickets are available for this event. Must be purchased by Nov. 25. 618-444-6772 or 618-797-6749.

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ Monroe County Farmers’ Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Schnucks parking lot, 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Cove Hollow Trail (Jackson County) — 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Meeting place: Parking lot at east end of Boat Dock Road, off Illinois 127, 10 miles south of Murphysboro and 12 miles north of Jonesboro. Leaders: Don Monty and Anne Gaylord. Hike about 3 miles and of moderate difficulty. All hikes are free and open to the public. Hikes vary in level of difficulty and are intended for people in good health who have done some hiking in the past. Bring own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes strongly recommended. No dogs, please. 618-549-0372 or rivertorivertrail.net

▪ Fort de Chartres Winter Rendezvous and Woodswalk — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Fort de Chartres State Historic Site, 1350 IL Route 155, Prairie du Rocher. Volunteer reenactors portraying soldiers, trappers, traders and Native Americans will gather at the rendezvous. They’ll trade goods, buy supplies, and some will take part in a muzzleloader woodswalk, a shooting contest that requires them to walk through and fire flintlocks at pop-up targets. Free and open to the public. fortdechartres.us

Rich Keating, a research associate at Missouri Botanical Garden and retired SIUE biology professor, has written a comprehensive guidebook on Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

▪ Book Signing: Richard Keating — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Richard Keating, a retired professor of botany at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and presently a research associate at Missouri Botanical Garden, will sign his book “Pere Marquette State Park, Jersey County, Illinois: An Unofficial Guide to History, Natural History, Trails and Drives.”

▪ George Portz’s 39th annual ‘Perry Biggs’ Memorial Fiddle Contest & Bluegrass Show — 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Civic Center, 208 Bond Ave., Patoka. George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass, Brenda Cook, The Worthingtons, dinners, beverages. Admission: $7 adults, $3.50 children 12 and under. 618-632-1384.

▪ Fishing and Night Hike Program — 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Meet at the Visitor Center for an educational program on fish at 5:30 p.m. with Urban Fishing Coordinator Scott Isringhausen. At 7:30 p.m. there will be a program on owls and other creatures one might hear at night when outdoors. Following the program, the group will take a night hike to listen for owls. The hike will be about 2 miles long with portions of it going uphill. Hot dog and marshmallow roast to follow. Refreshments and drinks provided.

▪ ‘Lohrberg-Mueth Sixth Generation of Quilt Makers will do a Bed Turning’ presented by the Wittenauer Sisters — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Monroe County History Museum, Allscheid-Metzget Gallery, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. monroecountyhistorymuseum.org