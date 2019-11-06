Looking for a Veteran’s Day event to attend? Plenty to choose from

Noon Thursday, Nov. 7, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Veterans Day, Military Events

▪ Salute to Veterans Concert — 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Gateway Arch Museum and Visitor Center, Gateway Arch National Park, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis. United States Air Force Airlifter Brass quintet performs in this free program. archpark.org/events/salute-to-veterans

▪ ‘Freedom!’ Free Concert — 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. New Apostolic Church, 2425 Old Collinsville Road, Belleville. Join the St. Louis Ensemble Choir for a musical performance to celebrate our freedom as we honor our veterans this Veterans Day. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by New Apostolic Church Ensemble Choir.

▪ Salute to Scott — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the city of O’Fallon and village of Shiloh, will host its 25th annual Salute to Scott Tribute and Business Expo. For more information on the Salute to Scott Day event, contact the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce at 618-632-3377.

▪ Hometown Heroes Celebration — 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Doors open at 1 p.m. Celebrating and honoring our local veteran heroes. Featuring speakers, music by Scott Air Force Base’s Airlift Brass Quintet, basket giveaway. Display tables will showcase resources for veterans and their families. gatewaycenter.com

▪ St. Libory American Legion Veterans Day Free Dance & Turkey Raffle — 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. St. Libory American Legion, 7236 Illinois 15, St. Libory. Music by the Rendition Band. Beverages, sandwiches and snacks available for purchase.

▪ 21st annual Veterans Day Ceremony — 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Veterans Memorial Monument, Public Square, Downtown Belleville. U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons will address the crowd. All veterans, veteran groups, auxiliary members and the public are invited to attend. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside City Hall, 101 S. Illinois St., Belleville. 618-233-6518, ext. 1245 or belleville.net

▪ Veterans Day Program — 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. O’Fallon Veterans Monument, 737 E. Wesley Drive, O’Fallon. Guest speaker: Major General Deborah L. Kotulich, Chief of Staff, USTRANSCOM. The names of 17 newly-inscribed veterans will be introduced. Bring lawn chairs and drinks. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon.

▪ Veterans Day Parade — 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. O’Fallon. Parade line-up at 12:30 p.m. at O’Fallon Park, the corner of East Fifth and South Hilgard. Parade steps off at 2 p.m. and will conclude at the VFW post on West First Street. Rain or shine.

Events

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Millstadt Consolidated School, Multi Purpose Room, 211 W. Mill St., Millstadt. For an appointment, 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org and enter Millstadt.

▪ St. Louis Aquarium Foundation Volunteer Fair — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9. St. Louis Union Station Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, 1820 Market St., St. Louis. Anyone 18 years or older is invited to attend our Volunteer Fair to learn more about volunteering with the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation. RSVP at eventbrite.com, search “St. Louis Aquarium.”

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Dupo High School, 600 Louisa Ave., Dupo. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Illinois Wine on Vine — 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and noon to 4 p.m. or 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. O’Fallon Station, South Vine and East First streets, O’Fallon. Get a head start on the holiday season by sampling wines from nine Illinois wineries all in one location. Get pairing recommendations for your holiday meals and gift-giving from the people in-the-know. Tastes, glasses and bottles available for purchase. For tickets and information: illinoiswine.com/event/wine-on-vine

▪ Brewery, Bottle and Jar Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. The Brewery Collectibles Show and the Antique Bottle and Jar Show have been combined to bring this mega event, thanks to Eastside Spectacular #13. Over 230 tables of collectibles for sale. Free parking. Large raffle. Public admission is $2 at 9 a.m. Early admission is $20 at 7 a.m. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ 27th annual Tiger Band Art & Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Art and craft fair with handcrafted items from over 200 vendors sponsored by the Edwardsville Band Boosters. All proceeds benefit the Edwardsville High School band program. Concessions will serve breakfast and lunch. Bake sale. ATM on site. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and veterans, free admission for children under 12.

▪ Celebrity Storytime with Stephanie Ellis Schlaifer: ‘The Cloud Lasso’ — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books welcomes local poet and author Stephanie Schlaifer, who will sign and discuss her debut children’s book, “The Cloud Lasso.” left-bank.com

▪ Third annual Arts in Action: Youth Arts Expo — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Highland Masonic Lodge, 721 Ninth St., Highland. The Highland Arts Council will highlight talented young artists of the region as musicians, actors and visual artists show their work. Refreshments served. 618-334-8033 or highlandartscouncil.org/youth-arts-expo

The Full Moon Festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood, Missouri. The event will feature beer tastings, a chilli cook-off and more. Provided

▪ The Full Moon Festival — 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave., Maplewood, Missouri. The free, family-friendly event brings the community together to enjoy live, local music, fall seasonal Schlafly beers, a pig roast, big bonfires and and chili cook-off with top St. Louis chefs. schlafly.com/events

▪ Fall Fest at the Food Patch — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The Carondelet Food Patch, 555 Hurck St., St. Louis. A free family and pet-friendly event with bonfire, s’mores, hot cocoa and live music. Alcohol allowed. Bring a chair. facebook.com/events/399616630711953

▪ Horse-drawn trolley rides through Historic Millstadt — 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Millstadt Consolidated School on West Gooding Street, Millstadt. Cost: $10 adults to children age 6. Lap children 5 and under are free. Limited tickets available through Saturday, Nov. 9, at Millstadt IGA, 625 E. Washington, Millstadt. 618-476-7326.

▪ Jeffrey Sterling: ‘Unwanted Spy’ — 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books presents CIA whistleblower and Missouri native, Jeffrey Sterling, who will sign and discuss his new book “Unwanted Spy.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Free Sunrise Yoga at the Gateway Arch — 7 a.m. Tuesdays. Gateway Arch Visitor Center, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis, located just inside the west entrance of the Arch facility. YogaBuzz instructors lead participants through a 45-minute class to relaxing music. All experience levels are welcome. Yoga is free and open to the public. No RSVP required.

▪ Medicare or Insurance Explanation of Benefits Presentation — 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Presented by Missy Schmidtke, enrollment specialist with AgeSmart. Refreshments provided. Free and open to the public. 618-624-9900.

▪ Paul Hendrickson: ‘Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. St. Louis County Library presents best-selling author Paul Hendrickson, who will sign and discuss his new book “Plagued by Fire.” This event is presented by the St. Louis County Library. For more information, please call 314-994-3300.

▪ Susannah Cahalan: ‘The Great Pretender’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. .ZACK, 3224 Locust St., St. Louis. Left Bank Books presents best selling journalist and author of “Brain On Fire,” Susannah Cahalan, who will sign and discuss her new book investigating David Rosenahn’s undercover legitimacy test of psychiatric asylums, “The Great Pretender.” Cahalan will be in conversation with Bill McClellan from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Tickets are available on metrotix.com. left-bank.com

▪ Lindy West: ‘The Witches Are Coming’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. .ZACK, 3224 Locust St., St. Louis. Left Bank Books presents Lindy West, author of the bestselling memoir “Shrill,” and executive producer of the acclaimed Hulu adaptation, who will sign her new cultural critique “The Witches Are Coming.” Tickets are available on metrotix.com. left-bank.com

▪ Whitaker Jazz Speaks: Nate Chinen: ‘Playing Changes: Jazz for the New Century’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. St. Louis Public Library - Schlafly Branch, 225 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Jazz St. Louis presents, Nate Chinen, who will sign and discuss his book, “Playing Changes: Jazz for the New Century.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Includes a 70/30 progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

▪ Benefits of Continuous Glucose Monitoring — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Anderson Wellness Center, 2133 Vadalabene Drive, Maryville. Open house from 5:30-7 p.m. Presentation at 6 p.m. Free informational event about new continuous glucose monitoring systems available. Learn how to better manage your diabetes. Refreshments served. andersonhospital.org

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.

▪ Holy Family Men & Women’s Club Trivia — 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. 116 Church St., Cahokia. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 618-779-6000 for details.

▪ Belleville Historical Society Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. St. Luke’s Parish Center, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Trivia questions and answers will be written and presented by “The Answer Man” Roger Schlueter. Up to eight players per table. Auction, 50/50 raffle. Cash awards to top three teams. Bring your own snacks, beverages and table decorations. Soda and water available for purchase. Cost: $15 per person in advance, $20 at the door. For reservations: 618-531-7753.

▪ Disco Bingo Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Edwardsville KC Hall, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost: $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door, 10% discount for veterans. Cash bar available. Bring your own snacks. Hosted by Alpha Delta Kappa, Alpha Nu, a non-profit International Educators Sorority. Funds raised will provide for classroom grants, scholarships and donations to District 7 projects. RSVP to Becky Beal, 618-977-1796.

▪ Metro East Humane Society Rock & Roll Bingo Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Loyal Order of Moose, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open at 6 p.m. In a game where “Name That Tune” meets bingo, players test their knowledge of music trivia after a short clip and must get a bingo to win. There’s a little something for everyone with rounds of oldies, ‘90s, television show theme songs and more. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. All proceeds benefit the homeless cats and dogs of MEHS. Register at mehs.org/events/rock-roll-bingo-fall-2019

▪ His Kids Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Highland VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Trivia with raffle and silent auction to benefit kids with cancer and their families. Includes mulligans, attendance prizes. Cost: $20 per person, up to eight players per table. To reserve: 618-401-2533, traceyjzobrist@gmail.com, 618-531-4917, thuelsmann@charter.net, 618-363-1895 or lmalex53@gmail.com

▪ .22 Indoor Rifle Shoot — Noon Sunday, Nov. 10. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Iron sights only. Refreshments available. 618-476-1891.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Bunko — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Eckert’s Country Restaurant, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Cost: $5 per person, includes game, prizes, beverages and snacks. Open to the public. No reservation required. 618-233-0513, ext. 3.

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Mondays. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth Street and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

▪ First Run Theatre Offbeat Trivia Night — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Bethel Lutheran Church, 7001 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $20 per person at the door, $120 for a table of eight. Cash prizes, mulligans, guess the object, dead or alive, water and snacks. Bring your own beer or wine. Walk-ins welcome. To reserve a table: FirstRunTheatre@gmail.com

Theater/Concerts

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ SWIC Piano & Violin Recital: The B Side — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. The Schmidt, Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/students/services/student-life/calendar

▪ Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, through Saturday, Nov. 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden’s Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of Farce. For tickets and additional performance dates, visit lookingglassplayhouse.com

▪ SWIC Filmmaker Spotlight: ‘Dog Days’ with writer/director Chad Carpenter — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Southwestern Illinois College, Liberal Arts Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Free and open to the public. swic.edu/students/services/student-life/calendar

▪ ComedySportz Match — 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. CSz St. Louis, 524 S. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri. Outrageously funny improv played like a sport. A perfect combo of funny and sports creating an explosion of laughter and competition on stage. Tickets available at the door on online at cszstlouis.com/tickets. facebook.com/events/707064449765228

▪ Drums and Percussion Belleville Festival — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. 4204 Banquet Hall, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Gerry Brown with Alex Ligertwood, Dirk Brand, Uli Frost, Elke Marleen Schumacher, and more. Tickets are $10 each. melodicrhythms.com

▪ Great Pianists of the World with Lindsay Garritson — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Belleville Philharmonic Hall, 116 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Lindsay Garritson has performed throughout the United States and abroad. An award-winning performer, Garritson has received top prizes at numerous international piano competitions and was invited as one of 30 participants international to compete in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Cost: $20, senior/military $18, youth $10. 618-235-5600 or bellevillephilharmonic.org

▪ Harlem 100 featuring Mwenso & the Shakes with special guests Briana Thomas, Michela Marino Lerman and Vuyo Sotashe — 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Created in collaboration with the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, this modern variety show, featuring some of today’s most exciting Harlem-based musicians, singers and dancers, captures the sights and sounds of Harlem when legendary artists such as Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Langston Hughes and Billie Holiday made Harlem the cultural center of the country. For tickets and information: TheSheldon.org

▪ Chew on This: Poems and Songs of the Harlem Renaissance — 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. UrbArts, 2600 N. 14th St., St. Louis. Featuring Dennis and Fannie Lebby and pianist Phillip Graves. Free and open to the public. urbarts.org

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Musical Tapas, 2.0’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, and Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Feast your ears on an appetizing musical menu from around the world. Tickets: $38. TheSheldon.org

▪ Tommy Halloran’s Guerilla Swing: ‘Musical Gumbu’ — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, and Wednesday, Nov. 13. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. St. Louis favorite Tommy Halloran and his band perform sizzling hot classic and original jazz, with elements of bossa nova, blues, folk and swing. Tickets start at $15. TheSheldon.org

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Saboteur’ (Alfred Hitchcock) — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ Gaslight Theater: Spacey Spacem Quartet — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets are $15 and available online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787. gaslighttheater.net

▪ The Moody Blues’ John Lodge Performs Classic Moody Blues Hits — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., Belleville. From the iconic “Days of Future Passed” to today, John Lodge is vocalist, songwriter and bass player in the Moody Blues. Catch the incredible show that will bring you Classic Moody Blues hits from the “Core 7 Albums,” and so much more, from a career spanning over five decades. All reserved seating at $60. lincolntheatre-belleville.com

Venezuelan singer Nella will perform Saturday, Nov. 16, at The Sheldon. For tickets and information, visit https://thesheldon.org/. Provided

▪ Whitaker World Music Concerts Series: Nella — 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Charismatic Venezuelan singer Nella effortlessly blends contemporary Latin music with her country’s rich folkloric roots. A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Nella has made a name for herself on the international music scene, with sold out concerts in New York, Miami and London, and performances with Jennifer Lopez, Luis Enrique and Susana Baca to her credit. For tickets and information: TheSheldon.org

Food

▪ The Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower Fall Soup Supper — 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Millstadt Community Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. All-you-can-eat, $9. Children under 12, $5. Includes five kinds of homemade soup and desserts, coffee, tea, lemonade. Carry-out available. Benefits the Old Water Tower.

▪ Soup & Sandwich Luncheon and Bake Sale — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Soups include vegetable, bean and chicken noodle. Chicken salad croissants, homemade pie and drink. Cost: $8. Take-out available. Handicapped accessible. 618-656-4648.

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Freeburg-St. Joseph Church Fish Bake & Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton, Freeburg. Baked cod, fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, grilled cheese, spaghetti, baked potato, green beans, French fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, desserts and refreshments. Eat in or carry out. Sponsored by the Support Committee. 618-539-4720.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ St. Mary’s Church Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. St. Mary’s Church, 1701 W. Main, Belleville. Cod and walleye, by the pound or plate. Carry-out and dine-in options. 618-973-6002.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ St. Peter UCC Pancake & Sausage Breakfast — 6-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. St. Peter UCC, 11 W. Church St., Lenzburg. Whole hog sausage, scratch pancakes, Sunday school craft and bake sale, fresh meat available. Carry-outs available by calling 618-475-2557.

▪ Fall Wurstmarkt & Country Store — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. 225 E. A St., Belleville. Buffet-style dinner: pork sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce and desserts. Country store offering bulk purchases of bacon, sausage and other meats cut to order. Cost: $11 adults, $5 children 12 and under. Sponsored by the Belleville Masonic Temple Organizations.

▪ St. George Catholic Parish Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. St. George Community Life Center (Hodapp Hall), 317 E. Maple St., New Baden. Menu includes fried chicken, roast pork, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, corn, coleslaw, Jell-o salads, bakery bread, homemade desserts and beverages. Cost: $11 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, under 5 free. Veterans dining in eat for half price in honor of their service to our country. Carry-outs available. All are welcome.

Club News

▪ PFLAG Belleville Chapter — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. We will be viewing a film, “Becoming Johanna,” about the struggles transgender teens face every day. Meetings are free and open to the public. 618-977-5078, bellevilleilpflag@hotmail.com or pflagbelleville.org

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. St. Luke’s Parish, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. This month’s topic: Finding Your Ancestors in German Church Records. German church records can be the principal source for learning about your German ancestors. Daniel Lilienkamp gives some ideas on how to find your ancestral town in Europe and the types of information you might find in these records, then how to use them to trace your family. Free and open to the public. stclairilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Turkey Hill Grange — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Turkey Hill Grange Hall, Green Mount Road and Highway 15, Belleville. Illinois Senator Paul Schimpf will tell of his participation in the Saddam Hussein trial. Regular meeting begins at 8 p.m. with refreshments to follow. Guests and new members always welcome.

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One-hour free lesson with paid admission. No partner needed. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ Marine Historical Society — 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Marine Township Senior Citizen Center, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Presentation by Barb Rakers on the Brooks family. Learn about the history of this Marine-area family. Meeting open to the public. The Historical Society is open to new members.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday, Nov. 12. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Speaker: Susan Price. Topic: Kids with needs in the Belleville School Districts. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ St. Clair Women’s Club — Noon Tuesday, Nov. 12. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Noon luncheon.

▪ Collinsville Area Women’s Connection Fall Fundraiser Luncheon — 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Start your Christmas shopping from seven different vendors: Jewelry, Scentsy, Christian books, clothes, make-up, olive oils and more, plus our Christmas Quilt Raffle. Barb Hoffner from Madison, Wisconsin, will share her story of “Walking This Marathon Life.” Cost: $17, includes a delicious meal, beverage, program and gratuity. Reservations necessary, must be honored or cancelled. Please call Shirley at 618-465-5485 or Gloria at 618-307-9448.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the death of a loved one.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Belleville Metro East Christian Women’s Club — 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 13. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. “Music in the Air” luncheon featuring the Jewel Tones quartet and speaker Barb Hoffner. Cost: $14 inclusive. Reservations and cancellations are essential. Reservation deadline is Nov. 11. Call Sue at 618-567-3959.

▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Book: “Fever” by Mary Beth Keane. Discussion leader: Jan Lugge.

▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Edwardsville Public Library Community Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Tom Pearson will give a presentation: “Hoe, Hoe, Hoe! Records of Farmers and Rural Ancestors.” Pearson is the reference librarian at the St. Louis Library. Guests are always welcome.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Meeting — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Heights Church offices, 106 W. Main St., Collinsville. Support group for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Street parking. Meetings every second Thursday of the month. 618-530-8558.

Reservations Required

▪ Plants that Changed the Course of History — 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Carol Gravens, St. Louis Master Gardener and Master Naturalist, presents the interconnection of plants and human existence. Gravens will focus her talk on a subset of 50 plants that are detailed in Bill Laws’ book, “Fifty Plants that Changed the Course of History.” Registration is required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ 12th annual Mary McHugh Citizens of Character Dinner — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. Banquet Center, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. Tickets: $40 per person, $320 for a table of eight. facebook.com/BasicInitiative

▪ Gallery Talk with Dr. Aurelia Hartenberger: ‘Exploring African Art and Music’ — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Sheldon Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Free gallery talk in conjunction with the exhibit, “St. Louis, A Musical Gateway: Africa.” Exhibit curator Dr. Aurelia Hartenberger will speak about featured instruments in the exhibit. Admission free, but reservations required. 314-533-9900, ext. 37 or plincoln@TheSheldon.org to reserve your seat. TheSheldon.org

▪ Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30-9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Memorial Belleville Auditorium, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Review breastfeeding techniques. Ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. Cost: $10 per couple. Register online at mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Marta Papa: ‘7 Secrets from the Divorce Whisperer’ — 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. VUE 17, 1034 S. Brentwood Blvd, 17th floor, St. Louis. Esteemed St. Louis family lawyer Marta J. Papa announces the launch of her new book, “7 Secrets from the Divorce Whisperer: Saving Yourself, Your Money, and Your Children during Divorce.” For a free reservation, call 314-862-0202.

▪ Understanding Birth Class — 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, and Thursday, Nov. 21. Memorial Belleville Auditorium, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Two-day class for parents-to-be in the journey through pregnancy and birth. Cost: $30 per couple. Register online at mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ Girls on the Run St. Louis — 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Soldiers’ Memorial, Downtown St. Louis. Packet pick-up and race day registration opens at 6:45 a.m. Honorary Race Chair: Laila Anderson, the St. Louis Blues “Official Good Luck Charm.” For information or to register: girlsontherunstlouis.org

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Christmas Party — 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Catered dinner, entertainment, live music, attendance prizes. Tickets are $13 for members, $15 for non-members and can be purchased at club dances and bingo. Only 125 tickets are available for this event. Must be purchased by Wednesday, Nov. 25. 618-444-6772 or 618-797-6749.

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursdays. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

Photo Flood St. Louis, a free photo event for professionals and amateurs, will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, in Alton. For information, visit http://www.photofloodstl.org/. Provided

▪ Photo Flood St. Louis — 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. AltonWorks, 601 E. Broadway, Alton. Group gathering 10 to 10:30 a.m. Photo Flood timeframe 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Photo Flood lunch: meet up at 12:45 p.m. at Old Bakery Beer, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. A mixed group of professional and amateur photographers participates in a “Flood” where they invade a specific place to document it in a surge of imagery. Before each Flood, a map is drawn and parameters are set on which the group can focus their time. Flood the Alton community with professional and amateur photographers and capture the rich history, diverse people, ecological nature and bright future of Alton and downstate Illinois. Participation in the Flood is free for all photographers. photofloodstl.org or facebook.com/photofloodstl

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Sand Cave to Hunting Branch (Pope County) — 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Meeting place: Hunting Branch Picnic Area, Forest Road 849, off Forest Road 848, Bell Smith Springs Recreation Area. Leaders: Mart Watson All hikes are free and open to the public. Hikes vary in level of difficulty and are intended for people in good health who have done some hiking in the past. Bring own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes strongly recommended. No dogs, please. 630-470-7692 or rivertorivertrail.net

▪ Central Illinois Numismatic Association’s 30th annual Autumn Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Northfield Center I, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield. Seventy dealer tables, U.S. and foreign coins, ancient and modern coins, gold and silver bullion, state quarters, paper money. Free youth auction, ages 6-16, from 1-3 p.m. Admission: $1. Members and children under 16 get in free. Early bird admission, 7-9 a.m., $20. 217-899-9996.

▪ Restless Rivers: Mississippi and Missouri Meanderings — 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Have dinner and meet speaker Bob Gill before he gives a presentation overview of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, exploring the history, geography and environmental quality of each. The programs begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call or text Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024.