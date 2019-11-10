To all dog owners: Show some common courtesy when walking your pooch

Q. I like walking my dog every day in our neighborhood and I always try to make sure my dog behaves, but it never ceases to amaze me how inconsiderate many other dog walkers are. I think it might help if you could provide some etiquette tips on walking your dog. One specific area is dog walkers who do not pick up their dog’s poop! I think that is really terrible and it has happened right in front of me. I am tempted to say something but don’t know what to say. Besides, you never know, if I say something, the dog owner could have his dog come after me or my dog. Any suggestions?

A. Yes, there are a lot more dog owners who like to take their dogs for a walk every day, whether in residential neighborhoods or in the cities. Many more restaurants with outdoor seating are becoming “dog friendly” as well. Dog owners, therefore, definitely need to maintain proper dog etiquette. Here are some specific dog etiquette rules to be followed:

All dogs should always be on a leash. Regardless of how well trained an owner thinks his or her dog is, there are so many distractions which could cause an unleased dog to dart across a street, go into someone’s lawn, attack another dog or cat, or even a child or adult, or actually run away. If the leash handle allows the owner to extend the length of the leash, it should be kept short enough for the owner to maintain control. The owner should never allow the leash to extend to the point that the dog can roam around in someone’s yard. The leash should always have the dog’s current vaccination information tag, and possibly a name tag with a phone number to call in case the dog gets loose. Consider carrying a second leash in case you are approached by another dog without one and without an owner.

Follow basic socializing manners: A dog owner should always be very careful when another dog approaches who wants to socialize; or, if your dog is the type who is the aggressive one to who wants to check out the approaching dog. Do not allow your dog to go over to the other dog unless you ask the owner (or person walking that dog) if their dog is friendly and if they would allow your dog to approach theirs. During the time this conversation takes place, each owner should maintain a tight grip on their dog’s leash and not allow the dogs to meet each other. If the owner of the other dog seems reluctant for the two to meet, then do not allow them to get close enough to touch, much less bite.

If the walker can carry a little bag of treats, they often are helpful in keeping their dog “in check” or diverting their attention to a treat. Do not, however, offer a treat to another dog unless approved by the owner or walker.

Dog owners should always carry poop bags and USE them! After using the poop bag, it should be tied and thrown into the dog owner’s trash can when arriving back at home. It should not be thrown in a trash can along the way that might be outside someone’s home ready for pick up or after it has been emptied. Carry more than one poop bag because a dog could poop more than once during the walk, or, you may meet another dog walker who does not have one — you could offer one of yours as a polite way of saying “Pick up your dog’s poop.” As to what to say when watching another dog owner who does not appear to be going to pick up his or her dog’s poop, you could say: “Oh, excuse me, I have an extra bag you can have.” If it is refused, as a good Samaritan, you could pick up the dog poop yourself.

Cross the street if you see an approaching dog owner who has a long leash on his or her dog, or the dog appears aggressive even from a distance, or appears to be out of control. It is far better to avoid a possible situation than to possibly allow something to happen to your dog, the other dog, or the owner. Watching traffic closely before crossing the street is a must.

Train your dog not to jump on anyone. This is a must.

Ask permission first before trying to touch or pet another dog. Dogs, like humans, have their own space and should not be touched or petted without permission. This is especially important if a small child wants to pet or touch your dog. Parents should ask you first and if you feel the child’s voice or behavior may possibly cause your dog to snap or bite, then definitely be ready to ask that the child not touch or pet your dog.