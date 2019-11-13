Holiday events starting to take center stage in metro-east

Noon Thursday, Nov. 14, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ Holiday Zootique — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Saint Louis Zoo, Treetop Shop in The Living World, Government Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis. Kick off your holiday shopping at the Saint Louis Zoo. At the Holiday Zootique event, browse unique gifts you can’t find anywhere else. Plan a day trip to the Zoo and shop on your way out, or swing by after work and do some browsing. For information: stlzoo/holiday

▪ ‘Dominate Diabetes’ Event — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Memorial Hospital Orthopedics and Neurosciences Center, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Informational booths will include healthy coping, taking medications, problem solving, reducing risks, healthy eating, being active and monitoring. Light refreshments and attendance prizes provided. Free and open to the public. 618-257-4800.

▪ Lara Prescott: ‘The Secrets We Kept’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books is proud to welcome New York Times bestselling author, Lara Prescott, who will sign and discuss her new novel, “The Secrets We Kept,” a Reese Witherspoon book club pick. left-bank.com

▪ Jazz Coffee Concert — 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Belleville East High School, 2555 West Blvd., Belleville. Come out for an evening of coffee, refreshments and jazz as the Belleville East jazz bands and choirs perform. Program is in the cafeteria. Refreshments available for sale. Admission is $5 at the door. Proceeds go to support the Belleville East band and chorus programs. facebook.com/events/668949976843935

▪ Kevin Wilson: ‘Nothing to See Here’ — 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Left Bank Books presents New York Times-bestselling and award-winning author, Kevin Wilson, who will sign and discuss his new novel, “Nothing to See Here.” This event is free and open to the public, but proof of purchase of “Nothing To See Here” from Left Bank Books will be required to enter the signing line. left-bank.com

▪ Square Dancing sponsored by Dandy Dancers — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Square and round dancing. Caller: Doug Mallory. Cuer: Bob Pyles. 618-420-2567 or fanthums@gmail.com

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Second annual Winter Wonderland Vendor/Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School, 210 N. Morrison Ave., Collinsville. Start your Christmas shopping early with unique gifts from this event. Attendance prizes included. facebook.com/events/579627299525746

▪ Vendor/Craft Fair and Holiday Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Mascoutah Community High School, 1313 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Vendors, crafters, local businesses, food, gift wrapping and more. Hosted by the Mascoutah High School Cheerleaders. facebook.com/events/507711153322607

▪ Belleville Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Southern Illinois’ premier indoor/outdoor market with over 600 tables and 300-400 vendors selling antiques, collectibles, merchandise – old and new. Indoor/Outdoor year round. Parking $3, handicapped accessible. Free admission. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ Holiday Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge, Blvd., O’Fallon. Several floors of vendors selling homemade crafts, cards, crochet items, woodwork, signs and much more. Door prizes and food included. 618-624-9900.

▪ Shiloh Youth Vendor Fair and Food Trucks — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Shiloh Church, 210 S. Main St., Shiloh. Handmade crafts, great quality products, amazing gift ideas and delicious food all in one place. Free admission. facebook.com/events/568856530610562

▪ ‘Little Known Facts About the States’ — 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Caseyville Public LIbrary, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Local historian and author Bob Stephens will talk about state facts regarding famous people, natural disasters, murders and mysteries, famous works, travel destinations, and more. 618-345-5848 or caseyvillelibrary.org

▪ The Philharmonic Quarter Auction — 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Belleville Philharmonic Hall, 116 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Shop early for great Christmas gift ideas and help raise funds for the Belleville Philharmonic Society. Cost: $20 for buy-in paddle or use quarters for bidding. Reservations: 618-235-5600 or bellevillephilharmonic.org

▪ Downtown Totally 80s Party — 6-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Bennie’s Pizza Pub, 124 E. Main St., Belleville. Downtown Belleville is bringing back the greatest decade. Dust off those ‘80s clothes and get ready for a wild ride down memory lane. facebook.com/events/2410516879203433

▪ Senior Swing Timers Harvest Dance — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn St., O’Fallon. Music by Dr. Dee. Admission $10. 618-277-4540.

▪ Church Service featuring Andy and Jennifer Benes — 10:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Winstanley Baptist Church, 9471 IL-161, Fairview Heights. Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Andy Benes and his wife Jennifer will speak on the topic of orphan care. Service begins at 10:20 a.m. Individuals are encouraged to arrive early.

▪ Vendor/Craft Fair — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Caseyville Community Center, 909 S. Main St., Caseyville. Shop for a good cause. More than 45 vendors/local crafters on site, food trucks, raffles, auction and more. All proceeds to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

▪ Gingerbread Creation Preview — 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Nichols Community Center, 515 E. D St., Belleville. Preview the gingerbread creations all in one location. Awards presentation at 1:30 p.m. 618-233-1416.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Free Sunrise Yoga at the Gateway Arch — 7 a.m. Tuesdays. Gateway Arch Visitor Center, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis, located just inside the west entrance of the Arch facility. YogaBuzz instructors lead participants through a 45-minute class to relaxing music. All experience levels are welcome. Yoga is free and open to the public. No RSVP required.

▪ Ties, Needles ‘N Threads Guild annual Holiday Auction — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Glen Carbon Community Senior Center, 157 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Unique, handcrafted items including quilted, sewn, knit, crocheted and embroidered gifts as well as homemade pies, fudge, cookies and candies. Cash preferred. No entry fee.

▪ Christopher Kimball: ‘Milk Street: The New Rules’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. ZACK, 3224 Locust, St. Louis. Left Bank Books proudly presents chef and founder of Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, Christopher Kimball himself! Kimball will discuss and sign his new book “Milk Street: The New Rules.” Tickets start at $39. left-bank.com

▪ Badges & Bagels: Consumer Scams Presentation — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Senior Center, 7 Park Drive, Shiloh. Connect with the Shiloh Police Department and special guest speaker Marsha Griffin from the Illinois Attorney General’s office. Bagels and friendly conversation will be plentiful. To RSVP or for more information, call 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

▪ Medicare 2020 Open Enrollment — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Sign up for Medicare or change prescription drug coverage. A Medicare counselor from Collinsville Faith in Action will be available to answer questions and help get you prepared for 2020. Please bring two forms of ID and a current Medicare card. To change your current Part D Drug Plan, bring a list of prescription drugs. Schedule appointments for assistance by calling 618-344-7788.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Includes a 70/30 progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner Night. 618-233-3370.

▪ Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. St. Paul UCC, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Cost: $15 per person, maximum of eight players per table. Ten categories plus survivor category, St. Louis sports. Decorate table in honor of favorite sports team. Silent auction, 50/50, Blues quilt raffle. Bring your own beverages and snacks. Call 618-233-3303 for reservations or pay at the door.

▪ First Run Theatre Offbeat Trivia Night — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Bethel Lutheran Church, 7001 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $20 per person at the door, $120 for a table of eight. Cash prizes, mulligans, guess the object, dead or alive, water and snacks. Bring your own beer or wine. Walk-ins welcome. To reserve a table: FirstRunTheatre@gmail.com

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Mondays. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ ‘As You Like It’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, through Saturday, Nov. 16, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Admission to these performances by McKendree University students is free, no tickets required. thehett.com

▪ ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. SWIC Belleville Campus Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Experience the indelible story of a mental hospital and its inhabitants in this play directed by SWIC Assistant Professor of Speech and Theatre Julie Willis. Tickets are $5 with a student ID, $10 for general admission, and can be purchased at the door, cash-only. 618-235-2700, ext. 4975.

▪ ComedySportz Match — 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. CSz St. Louis, 524 S. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri. Outrageously funny improv played like a sport. A perfect combo of funny and sports creating an explosion of laughter and competition on stage. Tickets available at the door on online at cszstlouis.com/tickets. facebook.com/events/758721834599489

▪ The Trophy Mules — 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, to 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Schmitty’s Sunset Inn, 8819 Illinois 162, Troy.

▪ ‘Pinocchio: An Opera for Children’ — 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Opera Edwardsville and the SIUE Vocal Department have teamed up to perform a 40-minute musical adaptation of the classic story of Pinocchio. All ages are welcome. Registration is required. 618-692-7556.

▪ Cathedral Concerts: Tenebrae — 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Tickets start at $19. cathedralconcerts.org

▪ Hettenhausen Center for the Arts Film Art Series: ‘A Midwinter’s Tale’ (1995) — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A group of theater actors plays “Hamlet” in a provincial village, faced with their own temptations, disappointments, and joys. Free admission. thehett.com

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Grumpy Old Men’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Club News

▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Book: “Fever” by Mary Beth Keane. Discussion leader: Jan Lugge.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-667-7501.

▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Edwardsville Public Library Community Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Tom Pearson will give a presentation: “Hoe, Hoe, Hoe! Records of Farmers and Rural Ancestors.” Pearson is the reference librarian at the St. Louis Library. Guests are always welcome.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Meeting — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 195 W. Country Lane, Collinsville. Support group for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Street parking. Meetings every second Thursday of the month. 618-530-8558.

▪ Gateway East Trails — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Ron’s Lounge, 228 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. New members welcome. 618-444-4481 or info@gatewayeasttrails.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. McDonnell Hall, Room 162, Washington University, St. Louis. “Super-Earths and the Formation of the Solar System” presented by Claire Chandler, Ph.D., National Radio Astronomy Observatory. Dr. Chandler will talk about how stars like the Sun form, as well as the different ways in which their planets can form. slasonline.org

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday, Nov. 19. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Speaker: Jon Burgmann. Topic: Medicare changes. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ Parents Without Partners — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Drive, Shiloh. General monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. with orientation for prospective members at 6:30 p.m. For information or directions, call Janet at 618-234-5937.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the death of a loved one.

▪ Marine Unit of Home and Community Education — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Marine Senior Citizen’s building, 101 W. Silver, Marine. This will be a work session, so please bring straight pins and scissors. For information, call Connie Grapperhause at 618-887-4827.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ American Association of University Women — 7 p.m. Wednesday. Nov. 20. 7505 Sedona Circle, Belleville. Program: Teen Court. Speaker: Honorable Annette Eckert.

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Join us for a morning of food and friendship. Call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593 for more information.

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Scottish Rite Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Cost by the pound, plate sandwich. Open to the public.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Sausage Dinner — Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Trinity Lutheran Church Ministries, 600 Water St., Edwardsville. Family-style dinner, sausage, mashed potatoes, gravy, sauerkraut, green beans, cranberry salad, applesauce, break, pie, drink. Cost: $11 adults, $5 children ages 6-12, under 6 eat free. All carry-outs $11. Sausage sales, quilt raffle, bake sale, children’s book sale. Accepting cash, check or credit card.

Reservations Required

▪ Medicare Q&A — 6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. Presented by Jon Bergmann. Registration required. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Promoting Health and Justice in a Changing Environment — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. St. Louis County Library - Samuel C. Sachs Branch, 16400 Burkhardt Place, Chesterfield, Missouri. Christine Ekenga, Ph.D., MPH, Assistant Professor of Public Health, and Faculty Co-Director, Environment and Social Development Initiative, Center for Social Development, Brown School, Washington University in St. Louis, will talk about environmental changes, such as pollution, climate change, and natural and human-caused disasters, and how they affect people worldwide. Free and open to all. Registration is required. academyofsciencestl.org

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Christmas Party — 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Catered dinner, entertainment, live music, attendance prizes. Tickets are $13 for members, $15 for non-members and can be purchased at club dances and bingo. Only 125 tickets are available for this event. Must be purchased by Nov. 25. 618-444-6772 or 618-797-6749.

▪ Gingerbread 5K Run/Walk — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Belleville Parks & Recreation Department, 510 W. Main St., Belleville. For information or to register, visit gingerbreadrun.com

Worth the Drive

▪ Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis St., Nashville.

▪ 6th annual Art of Wine — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Willows Way, 800 Friedens Road, St. Charles, Missouri. Unwind after a long work week and enjoy wine, beer, soft drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Plus, purchase art created by Willows Way clients. All proceeds go back to the artist. Free admission and open to the public. willowsway.org

▪ Hosmer-Williams Lecture: Antislavery Activisms — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Farley Music Hall, 37 Mill St., Elsah. Historian Caroline Kisiel will highlight the long-forgotten story behind Illinois’ position as an anti-slavery state. Refreshments following presentation. Free and open to the public. historicelsah.org

▪ Opening Reception: ‘Life in Layers’ — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Green Door art gallery, 21 N. Gore, Webster Groves, Missouri. Opening reception for an exhibit featuring oil paintings by Scott Clark, mixed media works by Lisa Crisman, abstract acrylic landscapes by Lindsay Higa, encaustic paintings by Leah Merriman and fiber and metal jewelry by Claire Hasemeier. Works will be on display and available for sale through Dec. 29. Reception is free and open to the public. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com

▪ River-to-River Trail Society Hike: Wildcat Bluff to Heron Pond (Johnson County) — 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Meeting place: Heron Pond parking lot, two miles west of intersection of Belknap Road and Illinois 45, south of Vienna. Leader: Shawn Gossman. All hikes are free and open to the public. Hikes vary in level of difficulty and are intended for people in good health who have done some hiking in the past. Bring own water and a snack. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes strongly recommended. No dogs, please. 618-694-7034. or rivertorivertrail.net

▪ Taste of Downtown — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Argosy Casino Alton, #1 Piasa St., Alton. Eat, drink, be merry and sample a variety of Downtown Alton’s local flavors from local dining and drinking establishments. The cost is $15 per person. 618-463-1016.