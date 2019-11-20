50th year of Way of Lights to kick off at National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows

Noon Thursday, Nov. 21, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ Marine Toys for Tots — Now through Thursday, Dec. 19. Madison County is collaborating with local veteran service organizations and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves to collect items for those in need this holiday season. Individuals are invited to donate new, unwrapped items at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, and the Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Items needed for veterans include socks, underwear, T-shirts, gloves, caps, slippers, throws and basic hygiene. 618-296-4554 or toysfortots.org

▪ Diva’s Night Out — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Register at Eckert Florist, 201 W. Main St., Belleville. Closing Party at Copper Fire, 200 E. Main St., Belleville. Theme: Cammo or Glammo. Register between 5 and 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening of sipping, shopping and supporting the businesses of downtown Belleville. Bring your completed passport to the closing party at 8 p.m. for a chance to win prizes. bellevillemainstreet.net

▪ 50th Way of Lights — 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, through Tuesday, Dec. 31. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Visit the largest spiritual, spectacular 1.5-mile light display telling the Christmas story. Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Free admission. Donations accepted. snows.org/wol

▪ 27th annual Lebanon Victorian Holiday — 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. 221 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Carriage rides, lamplighter, live entertainment, mistletoe gazebo, photos with Father Christmas and more. facebook.com/events/444145572857254 or lebanonil.us/victorian-holiday

▪ 100 Boots presents Tarfia Faizullah and Tiana Clark — 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. This series presents readings and performances by a range of emerging, mid-career, and established writers from St. Louis and across the United States. 100 Boots is organized by Ted Mathys, poet and educator at St. Louis University. At each program, a selection of the writers’ books are for sale courtesy of Left Bank Books. The first event of the season features readings by poets Tracie Morris and Faisal Mohyuddin. We encourage visitors to arrive early due to limited seating. pulitzerarts.org

▪ Madison County Vehicle Surplus Sale — 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. A half-dozen vehicles will be sold as is to the highest bidders. Included are three Chevrolet Impalas, two Ford Crown Victorias and a Ford F150 truck with camper. a-nauctions.com

▪ St. John’s UCC Winter Wonderland Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. St. John’s UCC, 7 South St., Smithton. Shop for Christmas décor, gifts, homemade candy, cookies and baked goods. Café serving chicken and dumplings, roast pork, chicken salad, pies and desserts. Sponsored by Women’s Fellowship. 618-233-8496.

▪ National Adoption Day — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 23. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Doors open at 9 a.m. Adoptions will be finalized. Adoption awareness available to the community. Celebrate with children who have found forever homes. Activities and refreshments will be available.

▪ 10th annual Girls Day Out — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. The Metro Market features more than 60 vendors, artisans, crafters and businesses from the St. Louis/Metro-East area. Admission is free to the shop the Metro Vendor Market. 318-397-6700 or snows.org/girlsdayout

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Walgreens, 6607 State Route 162, Maryville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Third annual Whiteside Holiday Market — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Whiteside Middle School, 111 Warrior Way, Belleville. Local crafters and vendors will be on hand to meet your holiday gift needs. Free admission. Sponsored by Whiteside District 115 PTC. 618-740-3611.

▪ American Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Centralia Elks Lodge #493, 235 N. Locust St., Centralia. All donors will receive a T-shirt. 800-RED-CROSS or redcrossblood.org

▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Visitors are welcome to view the club’s trains running on their 18x27-foot HO scale model railroad. Free admission. 618-476-9228, 618-531-1589 or trainweb.org/memrc

▪ Free ‘Frozen 2’ Parties — Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24. Marcus O’Fallon Cinema, 1320 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Celebrate the premiere of “Frozen 2” with a variety of free activities, snack and crafts including make-your-own Olaf treat bags and paper snowflakes. Movie admission sold separately. http://bit.ly/2JOTvxY

▪ Fourth annual Winterfest Ice Rink — Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis. Enjoy the thrills of outdoor winter sports against a backdrop of the Gateway Arch and the downtown St. Louis skyline. Rink hours Saturday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Jan. 3, through, Saturday, Jan. 25: Fridays, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 24, through Wednesday, Jan 1: Noon to 8 p.m. daily. For information and special events: archpark.org/winterfest

▪ Cahokia: America’s First City — 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., Caseyville. Join Bill Egan of the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site for his presentation about Cahokia, America’s first city. Topics include Monk’s Mound, Mound 72, the Grand Plaza, the Stockade Wall and Woodhenge. Free and open to the public. 618-345-5848.

▪ Glory Pro Wrestling presents: Steel Cage Challenge — 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Doors open at 1 p.m. Glory Pro Wrestling returns with Steel Cage Challenge featuring every match inside the cage. First row: $25. General admission $17, $20 for day of. Ages 10 and under free. gloryprowrestling.com

▪ Polka Dance — 2:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Fred Buechner & Friends. Admission $7. Sandwiches available for purchase. 314-867-7897 or http://folkfire.org/polka

▪ St. Vincent de Paul Drop-In Center Opening — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov. 27. St. Vincent de Paul Night Drop-In Center for the Homeless, 3718 State St., East St. Louis. Open houses for this new facility. Formal ribbon cutting Nov. 25. Dedication and blessing with members and volunteers 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. svdpsouthil.org

▪ Free Sunrise Yoga at the Gateway Arch — 7 a.m. Tuesdays. Gateway Arch Visitor Center, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis, located just inside the west entrance of the Arch facility. YogaBuzz instructors lead participants through a 45-minute class to relaxing music. All experience levels are welcome. Yoga is free and open to the public. No RSVP required.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. The Journey Metro East Platelet Drive, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Pottery & Art Sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. The Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Featuring works created by Southwestern Illinois College Art students, as well as some faculty members. 618-222-5278.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Granite City High School, 3101 Madison Ave., Granite City. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Community Thanksgiving Service — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. O’Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. Special Speaker: Rev. Candice Wassell from Faith Lutheran Church in O’Fallon. The public is invited to attend. A fellowship time with pie and coffee will follow. For information, call Pastor Donald Andreasen, the Pastor’s Network Chairman, at 618-632-5584.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave., Granite City. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Our Lady Queen of Peace School, 5923 N. Belt W., Belleville. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. The Rec Complex of Fairview Heights, 9950 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. bloodcenterimpact.org

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Includes a 70/30 progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.

▪ St. Agatha Basket Bingo — 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. St. Agatha Parish Center, 205 S. Market St., New Athens. Doors open at noon. Ages 18 and older. Twenty-five games/25 baskets. Baskets valued at $50. Chicken salad sandwiches, barbecue sandwiches, desserts, coffee and tea will be served. Bring a can of food and receive one free bingo card; only one free bingo card per person.

▪ Sunday Night Trivia — 7 p.m. Sundays. Global Brew Tap House, 455 Regency Park-B, O’Fallon. You and up to five friends can come test your knowledge with new questions every week. facebook.com/GlobalBrewOFallonIL

▪ Bunko — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25. Eckert’s Country Restaurant, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Cost: $5 per person, includes game, prizes, beverages and snacks. Open to the public. No reservation required. 618-233-0513, ext. 3.

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7-10 p.m. Mondays. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Sixth Street and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Singer/Songwriter Thursday at The Abbey — 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The Abbey, 5801 W. Main St., Belleville. Enjoy live music at The Abbey every Thursday night. thebellevilleabbey.com

▪ Kaskaskia College Theatre Guild presents ‘The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock’ — 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. KC Jane Knight Auditorium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Shows are free and open to the public.

▪ ‘Beauty’ at Contemporary Art Museum — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Redefining the ideal. Who gets to decide what’s beautiful and why? From the old tradition of Brahms, to the new pop infused, multicultural sounds of Dinuk Wijerante, and new sounds from one of St. Louis’ most creative and original musicians, Syna So Pro, the music on this program will give you new ways to hear old sounds. For tickets and information: chamberprojectstl.org/season12/beauty

▪ ComedySportz Match — 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. CSz St. Louis, 524 S. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri. Outrageously funny improv played like a sport. A perfect combo of funny and sports creating an explosion of laughter and competition on stage. Tickets available at the door on online at cszstlouis.com/tickets. facebook.com/events/691802177958122

▪ A Tribute to Elvis, Buddy Holly and Patsy Cline: A Las Vegas Style Show — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Experience the Ultimate Elvis Live Concert! Steve Davis – A Unique Elvis Experience. Shanna Fredrick – Patsy Cline. Thomas Hickey – A Buddy Holly Tribute. With The Mid South Revival 5-Piece Show Band. Tickets-reserved seating. VIP $25, $28 at the door; regular $20, $23 at the door. 618-233-0052.

▪ The Tamburitzans — 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Edwardsville High School Performance Theater, 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Talented young artists from Duquesne University, clad in elaborate costumes, will celebrate and share international cultural heritages through the universal languages of music and dance. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students, and must be purchased in advance. For tickets: 618-931-0600, ext. 7192 or 7346, 618-692-6150 or 618-978-1522. For credit card purchases, call 618-235-270, ext. 5663.

▪ The Nutcracker Ballet and Concert — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Scottish Rite Bodies Cathedral, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. General admission $25. bellevillephilharmonic.org

▪ ‘Yes She Can: 10 Stories of Hope & Courage from Young Female Staffers of the Obama White House’ — 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. MaTouv, 4200 Blaine Ave., St. Louis. Taylor Lustig and Nita Contreras in moderated conversation with Jill Schupp, Missouri State Senator. Tickets $10. jccstl.com/arts-ideas/st-louis-jewish-book-festival/festival-events-schedule

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Beethoven’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ Gaslight Theater: Scott Vignassi and The Big Little Big Band — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets are $15 and available online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787. gaslighttheater.net

▪ Thanksgiving Eve Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. The Weingarten, 1780 E. Illinois 15, Belleville. Listen to great music with family and friends while enjoying delicious food and refreshment in a relaxing setting. Free entry. Seating is first come, first served. facebook.com/events/428985837761275

Club News

▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Join us for a morning of food and friendship. Call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593 for more information.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-667-7501.

▪ Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Two speakers for the evening, chair yoga, Liana and Verna will speak on essential oils. Hostesses: Ruthann Schmitt and Ruth Ogles.

▪ Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Guest speaker Christy Brinkmann, MSW, Community Services Director at Oak Hill will present “Self-care through the Holidays.” The second half of the meeting will be for sharing. Anyone who has a loved one or friend with dementia is welcome to attend. Refreshments served. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Korte Recreation Center, #1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Program booklets for 2020 will be distributed before a short business meeting. Crystal Stevens will then present “Vermicomposting-Gold for Your Potted Plants.” Bring a shoe box for composting material that will be shared. Guests are always welcome.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Metro East Amputees Support Group — 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Board Room, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Support group for patients of all ages who have suffered limb loss and for their family and caregivers. For more information: metroeastamputees@gmail.com, 618-515-4100, facebook.com/groups/metroeastamputees or steliz.org

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One-hour free lesson with paid admission. No partner needed. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30-9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ Women Empowering Women — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25. Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park, O’Fallon. A networking group that offers support and practical information, that empowers, encourages and inspires professional women of all ages and backgrounds, to be confident and knowledgeable to achieve self-defined success in career and life. No membership fees, no restrictions. facebook.com/events/251540239061615

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday, Nov. 26. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Speaker: Ed Weston. Program: Year End Tax Saving Ideas. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, Lower Level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. Features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the death of a loved one.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ Lebanon Rotary Club Chicken & Dumpling Dinner — 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Lebanon Methodist Church, 603 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Adults $10, children $5. All are welcome.

▪ Ham & Meat Raffle — 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Knights of Columbus, 114 W. Oak St., Millstadt. Free, pork sausage, fried potatoes, attendance prizes.

▪ Thanksgiving Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. St. Vincent de Paul’s Cosgrove Kitchen, 3718 State St., East St. Louis. Share a Thanksgiving dinner with St. Vincent de Paul. Includes hats and gloves giveaway.

▪ Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Thanksgiving Day Dinner — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 616 Garfield Hubbard Blvd., East St. Louis. A free community Thanksgiving dinner to ensure no one is alone or without on Thanksgiving Day. Free transportation to the event is available by calling 618-397-9099.

Reservations Required

▪ Free Presentation: Nutrition for Older Adults — 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Dietitian Jennifer Wuerffel will speak about food and aging, types of nutrition and portion size. A meal will be available after the presentation for a reduced fee. Sponsored by the St. Clair County Office on Aging and Touchette Hospital. Call 618-234-4410, ext. 7081 for a reservation.

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Christmas Party — 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Catered dinner, entertainment, live music, attendance prizes. Tickets are $13 for members, $15 for non-members and can be purchased at club dances and bingo. Only 125 tickets are available for this event. Must be purchased by Monday, Nov. 25. 618-444-6772 or 618-797-6749.

▪ Gingerbread 5K Run/Walk — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Belleville Parks & Recreation Department, 510 W. Main St., Belleville. For information or to register, visit gingerbreadrun.com

Worth the Drive

▪ Taste of Downtown — 5:30=7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Argosy Casino Alton, #1 Piasa St., Alton. Eat, drink, be merry and sample a variety of Downtown Alton’s local flavors from local dining and drinking establishments. The cost is $15 per person. 618-463-1016.

▪ Maeystown annual Frauenabend: An Evening for the Ladies — 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Historic Maeystown. Local shops offering unique gifts, specials, samples and more. Activities will take place at the Rock Mill, the Corner George Inn, Hank and Lilly’s Creekside and the other shops and specialty stores. 618-580-5875 or facebook.com/events/782556745517871

▪ Hartford Craft & Vendor Show — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Hartford Community Center, 715 S. Delmar, Hartford. Featuring more than 50 local artisans and vendors. Letters from Santa, bake sale, children’s crafts and more. facebook.com/events/543090633101141

▪ The Loading Dock Ice Skating Rink Reopening — Noon Saturday, Nov. 23. The Loading Dock Bar & Grill, 400 Front St., Grafton. Each November the Boatworks is transformed into a Winter Wonderland offering ice skating, s’mores tables and a full menu and bar. The skating rink will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 8, 2020. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Extended holiday hours are noon to 10 p.m. daily from Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Saturday, Jan. 5. 618-786-3494.

▪ Holiday Cheers Market — 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Kick off the holiday season with a vendor market. Shop from artisan vendors and pick up local produce for your Thanksgiving meal all while enjoying live music and food and drink specials. 618-463-1470.

▪ St. Louis Comic Book Show — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Shrewsbury American Legion Post, 7300 Lansdowne Ave., St. Louis. Buy, sell and trade collectible comics, cards, toys and action figures. Meet other hobbyists and explore 40 tables of exciting collectibles. Fun for the family and refreshments available. 314-544-2812.