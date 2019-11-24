Sushi or lobster for Thanksgiving instead of turkey? Sure, why not.

Q: My grandmother is the best but she just doesn’t get it — we are not living in the day when there wasn’t much else to have for Thanksgiving dinner other than the turkey you went out and had to shoot, clean, cook and put on the table. We millennials are all about eating some thing else — like why not sushi and lobster for instance for Thanksgiving? My question to you, if you think it is okay to eat something else, is how do we get grandma to let us bring in some lobsters without hurting her feelings?

A: First of all, yes, I agree, one can be just as thankful eating lobster as turkey. While you may not be able to convince your grandma to “drop the turkey,” you might get her to agree to “let you” add another item to the table — lobster. In your approach, ask her if you could use that beautiful platter you all like so much — make her a part of the decision process, but definitely not the work. And also be sure to rave about her turkey and gravy and dressing, and all that wonderful food she makes. Charming her is the name of the game.

Q: We have taught all the younger kids in our family to like turkey burgers and stay away from eating so many hamburgers, but for some reason they don’t really like eating an actual turkey. We’re going to my aunt’s house for Thanksgiving, so our question is do we dare ask our aunt if we could bring some turkey burgers that we could grill, or maybe bring pre-grilled, for the little ones because they probably will not be too thrilled to eat parts of a big turkey and that would probably upset her to say the least?

A: Yes, just ask her and explain why. After all, Thanksgiving is supposed to be a day of being thankful with family and friends and having a good time. It certainly is better when little ones eat. As a matter of fact, it makes the entire day so much better for everyone.

Q: Do oysters on the half shell sound good as an appetizer before it is time to eat turkey? My daughter asked me that question because she is thinking about having them on Thanksgiving Day. Her husband and his family love them but aren’t they more for Christmas and New Year’s rather than Thanksgiving?

A: Believe me when I say, people who like oysters on the half shell could probably eat them every day, so why not Thanksgiving Day as well!

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!