Remote Belleville Chili Cook-Off, many virtual events scheduled in southwest Illinois

Noon Thursday, Oct. 8, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Events

▪ Remote Belleville Chili Cook-Off — Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11. Downtown Belleville. Professional judges will decide the winner, which will be announced Thursday, Oct. 8, on Facebook. While the “normal” Chili Cook-off this year has been canceled, the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce still wanted to give the community something to do while supporting our local restaurants during this time of uncertainty. This year 15 participating restaurants throughout Belleville are offering chili over the weekend that can be purchased and picked up at each individual location. The public is encouraged to go out and discover their new favorite chili and try new restaurants while supporting them during this difficult time. For information: bellevillechili.com

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Coulterville Grand Cote Cruisers Car Club Cruise Night — 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Sparta Dairy Queen, 100 W. Jackson St., Sparta. Includes attendance prizes, employees choice, music. 618-758-2522.

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items available. Because of COVID restrictions, the sale will be held outdoors. Rain date: Saturday, Oct. 17.

▪ Porch and Yard Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. Clothing, books, household and miscellaneous items. Donations accepted. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.

▪ The Belleville Historical Society Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Public Square, Downtown Belleville. Two new honorees, Theodor Hilgard and Ruth Sterling, will be inducted into the Belleville Walk of Fame on the northwest quadrant of the Public Square. The public is invited to attend a brief ceremony for the ceremony. Social distancing will be practiced. Masks are encouraged.

▪ Friends of Valley View Cemetery Fall Clean-up — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville. We will be keeping with social distance requirements and masks when you are close to others. The plan is clean up leaves, sticks and other debris. You are asked to bring your gloves, rakes, broom, weed whackers, etc. FOVVC will have trash bags, bottles of water and will pick up the filled bags for disposal. Sign in at the office at 1564 Lewis Road before heading onto the cemetery grounds. 618-980-9095 or the Friends of Valley View Cemetery Facebook page.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

▪ It’s Hip to Chip Low-Cost Microchip Clinic — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Furchild, 105 E. First St., O’Fallon. On-site, low-cost micro-chipping. Cost: $10 per current pet (cat/dog) if spayed/neutered; $15 per pet if not spayed/neutered. Get $5 back if you spay or neuter pet withing 30 days of microchipping. Pets should weigh at least 1 pound. Price includes free lifetime registration. Administered by St. Clair County Animal Welfare Advocates trained personnel. No appointment needed. Cash only. facebook.com/events/325047591879770

▪ Scarecrow Search ArtWalk — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Lindendale Park, Highland. Join the family fun while playing safe. Cost: $20 per carload. Prizes awarded. All you need is a phone for taking photos. HighlandArtsCouncil.org

▪ Maeystown October Second Saturday/Sunday — Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11. Historic Maeystown. “The Sounds of Oktoberfest” accordion music will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and Terry Thompson’s Bavarian Stompers will be playing music in the town square 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Johanning Farms will have pumpkins by the mill Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday, and some local residents will be selling vintage and antique items on their lawns both days. Hank and Lilly’s Creekside will offer food and drink specials both days, while the Sweet Shoppe and Around the Corner Coffee will be offering delicious ice cream and coffee, smoothies, fogs and more. The Maeystown General Store, Katzenjammers and Georgia Mae’s Antiques will all be offering in-store specials, as will the Corner George Inn Bed and Breakfast. The visit can be topped off with a visit to the Preservation Society Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information visit www.maeystown.com or call 618-580-5875.

▪ Aviston American Legion Auxiliary Holiday Rummage Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Aviston American Legion, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. Held in conjunction with the Pork Sausage and Beef dinner. Sale includes Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas items only. Brown bag 3-5 p.m.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Knitting and Crochet Night Hosted by Millstadt Library — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. Catch up on your yarns and your yarns with this online event. If you need more yarn, contact the library for curbside delivery. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84698279230. For information: facebook.com/events/599781267462929

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 15. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, lower level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. For information or registration, 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1019 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Online via Zoom. If interested in attending, email jbhaley927@gmail.com for an invitation. For more information: 618-526-7932 or narfe.org/chapter1019

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ Our Lord’s Lutheran Church Fall Speaker Series — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 21. Online via Zoom. A six-week series aimed at helping participants explore some of the most challenging issues facing our society and what they can do to make a marked difference. Series includes 75-minute talks with breakout sessions. Text 330-244-7963 to request the Zoom meeting ID and password or email love2haveu@ourlords.org. OurLords.org

Theater/Concerts

▪ The Chamber at Home: ‘Musical Tapas’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. On the radio at Classic 107.3 FM or online at classic1073.org/listen. The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis has partnered with Classic 107.3 to broadcast a series of concerts performed by The Chamber in past seasons. This broadcast is from an April 9, 2013, performance. Works by Rossini, Albéniz, Sibelius, Beethoven, Gliere, Head and Schoenfield. chambermusicstl.org

▪ Dawn Turlington w/ Vince Martin: Blue Bayou – A Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville and the Legends Tribute — 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Dawn Turlington does right by Linda Rondstadt. Cut from the same vocal cloth, Turlington’s got the pipes to do just that. Vince Martin takes on the role of Aaron Neville, James Ingram and Check Berry. You’ll hear Ronstadt’s greatest hits including, “Heat Wave,” “Blue Bayou,” “That’ll Be the Day,” “Siver Threads and Golden Needles,” and “Perfidia” from her work with The Nelson Riddle orchestra. Plus many of the duets with Aaron Neville, James Ingram and Chuck Berry, including “Don’t Know Much”, “Somewhere Out There” and more. Tickets are $25 each. For tickets and information: bluestrawberrystl.com

▪ Circus Harmony presents ‘The Balancing Act: Walking the Pandemic Tightrope’ — 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Online event. Features Circus Harmony students and alumni sharing how they are keeping their balance in this unbalanced time. This event is free because they want as many people as possible to hear the voices of these young people who are the ones who will be most affected by what is going on right now. Reservations are required: circusharmony.org

▪ Eimear Arkins with Eileen Gannon: An Evening of Celtic Music — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Eimear Arkins and Eileen Gannon have been lighting up the Irish music scene in St. Louis and beyond for the past several years. Their beautiful blend of Irish songs and haunting harp melodies will tug at your heartstrings while their toe-tapping dance tunes are sure to raise your spirits. Tickets are $20 each. For tickets and information: bluestrawberrystl.com

▪ The Trophy Mules — 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. De Vinos Winery, 1522 State Route 3, Red Bud. Corey and Josh acoustic. facebook.com/events/3640684752618703

▪ Concert in the Park: George Portz & Friends — 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Firemen’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. National Open Fiddle Champion George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass. Also with Fiddlers Frolic featuring Noah Feldt and Samual Webb. Free and open to the public. Brings snacks and lawn chairs. Masks and social distancing. www.vil.maryville.il.us

▪ The Bach Society of Saint Louis Kick-off Event — 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Virtual event. Join The Bach Society of Saint Louis as they kick off their 80th season. Hear details of the upcoming season and enjoy a musical performance. Free, but registration is required. Limited to one per person since only one link is needed per household or device. bachsociety.org/80th-kick-off

▪ The Hett Film Art Series: ‘The Night of the Hunter’ (1955) — 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Released from prison for car theft, a religious fanatic marries a gullible widow, whose children are reluctant to say where their dad hid $10,000 he stole in a robbery. Not rated; 1 hour, 32 minutes. Screen Talk host: Dr. Jessica Campbell, assistant professor of English. Free admission. For more information, visit theHett.com or call 618-537-6863.

▪ ‘España – El Retorno’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, and Tuesday, Oct. 13. Virtual concert from The Sheldon Concert Hall. A program of music by Spanish and Hispanic composers. Tickets are $39. On the concert night, at 7:30, visit chambermusicstl.org and click on “Watch Concert.” When prompted, enter the password printed on your ticket. For tickets and information: chambermusicstl.org/watch-concert. 314-941-6309.

▪ Katie McGrath: Garth and Friends in Low Places — 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Katie McGrath’s show shares music from Garth Brooks’ albums along with songs he covers in concert with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, including his own favorites from James Taylor, Billy Joel, Bob Seger and more. In her usual fashion, McGrath will weave the songs around stories from her gypsy life in St. Louis, Denver, Chicago, Dallas and New York. Tickets are $20/$25 each. For tickets and information: bluestrawberrystl.com

Reservations Required

▪ 20th annual Global Fusion Conference — Friday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 11. Virtual event. Under the theme “(In)visibility in global communication: Connections and Inequities,” the plenary panel brings together a rising filmmaker and two media scholars to discuss the Black Lives Matter and global anti-racist movement from Ferguson, Missouri, to Cape Town, South Africa. Because it is virtual, there will be presenters from the Philippines, Myanmar, India and Europe. Conference registration provides access to all conference events, including roundtables. To view the schedule of events and register, visit siue.edu/arts-and-sciences/global-fusion. The cost for students, faculty and independent scholars is $30. The conference will take place mostly live via Zoom with some prerecorded presentations.

▪ The Union Station Halloween Experience — 1-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 31. Union Station, under the train shed, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Created for children 12 and under and their families, the Union Station Halloween Experience is a themed walking journey through the historic railroad terminal’s stationary rail cars. Each train car features a spooky theme including pirates, witches, dark creatures and a candy wonderland. Guests can purchase tickets and start their Halloween journey inside a huge tent filled with a not-so-scary maze, a series of boo-rific decorated rooms and a big barnyard where guests 12 and under receive a free pumpkin. Timed tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased on site or online at stlouisunionstation.com/halloween-train-ticketing.

▪ Autumn with the Animals — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11 (by timed-ticket reservation). Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Enjoy a festive fall day at the Zoo with specialty menu items like caramel apples and caramel apple funnel cakes, chicken apple bratwurst, giant pretzels, Oktoberfest beers, and more available for purchase for a limited time. Take advantage of the cooler weather and visit the Zoo’s animals, exhibits and attractions. Keepers will provide apples and apple-themed enrichment for the animals throughout the day. Families can participate in a kids’ digital activity around the Zoo, and kids will receive a craft project to take home. Free, but ticket reservations are required. To make a reservation, visit stlzoo.org/visit/zoo-reservations.

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Online via Zoom. Start your weekend with an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ 19th annual Vintage Voices — Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11. Alton Cemetery, Fifth and Vine streets, Alton. Walking tours are held as actors in period costumes telling the story of Altonians who have shaped Alton’s history. Tours will begin at noon and the last tour of the day leaves at 2:30 p.m. Masks are highly encouraged for our guests and maintaining social distancing. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 students aged 6-18. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the event. facebook.com/VintageVoicesTours

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. The Journey Metro East Platelet Drive, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ SIUE Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Center ‘So You Want To Be An Anti-Racist?’ Workshop: ‘What is Race and Racism? Past, Present and Future’ — 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Online via Zoom. The second of three workshops will offer an overview of terms that one commonly hears in anti-racist discussions, such as oppression and privilege. Registration is free. To register: https://siue.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAkcuqgqzsuHNAIOGfuE4EWPWLX2-nZVNmZ.

▪ Managing Diabetes in a Modern World: Take the First Step — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Online via Zoom. You’ve been diagnosed with diabetes, what do you do next? What’s the new norm? Do I really have to say goodbye to sweets? In our series kick-off, we will dive into what it really means to have diabetes, what is going on in your body, and your potential next steps. This session will help set you up for success in setting realistic personal goals related to what you eat and being more active. Feel more confident and prepared in managing diabetes. Presenter: Mary Liz Wright. Other dates in the series are available. Free event. Advanced registration required: https://illinois.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYtceygqT0sHdHgJaagOrQhi-TiXHWLpHU2

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Edwardsville Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ‘The Fierce Urgency of Now: SIUE Shaping a Changing World’ Virtual Conference — Wednesday, Oct. 14, and Thursday, Oct. 15. Virtual event. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville continues to work toward and promote change that unites people and underscores human value. The conference goals are to share new knowledge, celebrate inclusive excellence, create brave spaces for dialogue and provide visibility and professional development opportunities for educational communities around diversity, equity, anti-racism and inclusion. For information and to register: siue.edu/institutional-diversity-and-inclusion.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Online via Zoom. Instructor: Anne Highes. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Boo at the Zoo — 5-8:30 p.m. nightly, Friday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 31. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. By timed-ticket reservations only. Families can enjoy festive decorations, strolling entertainers, special food and drink menus, and more at the Saint Louis Zoo’s nighttime, non-scary Halloween experience. Tickets must be purchased online in advance at stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/booatthezoo

▪ Whiskey for the Watershed Event — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Facebook live-streamed event. This year’s event will be altered to accommodate social distancing. On the day of the event, ticket holders will receive a premium swag bag delivered straight to their home filled with items valued at more than the cost of the ticket, including vouchers for cocktails and food from local restaurants. Raffle tickets will also be included in the ticket-holder package and swag bag, with winners announced throughout the 30-minute entertainment program. An online auction with a variety of amazing items is also part of the virtual celebration. Tickets available for $85 each. For tickets and information: watershednaturecenter.org/whiskey

▪ 17th annual Bob Emig Foundation Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Stonewolf Golf Club, 1195 Stonewolf Trail, Fairview Heights. 7:30 a.m. check-in and 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Four-person scramble with entry fees at $500 per team. For information or to register: emigfoundation.org

▪ Virtual Fall Retreat: ‘Cultivating a Spiritual Life in Turbulent Times’ — 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Online via Zoom. Presenter Geri Boyer will teach how we can transform wounds into sacred experiences. She will guide us on how we can cultivate a deeper spiritual life through heart-centered awareness and experience the transformative power of God’s unconditional love. Cost: $25. Registration is required and can be done online at snows.org/retreat or by calling the Victorious Missionaries National Office at 618-394-6281.

▪ Under the Deep Brew Sea – Oktoberfest Edition — 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. An event featuring all that you have come to love about your new Aquarium with the added bonus of some delicious beers from AB. This event will feature Oktoberfest Seasonal samples from nine different breweries. Tickets are $35 for non-annual passholders and are limited in availability for this 21 and up event. stlouisaquarium.com/under-deep-brew-sea-2020#/package

▪ Wine & Jazz Under Your Roof — 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Virtual event. Live entertainment event featuring a selection of fine wines and appetizers delivered to your door. Great performances from Anne Akiko Meyers, the Brothers Lazaroff, and Bach to the Future. Cost: $220 per household, includes three bottles of wines and appetizers for two delivered to your door. classic1073.org/wine-and-jazz

Food

▪ Belleville Firefighters Local 53 Chili Sale — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 (for pick-up). Belleville Fire Department Engine House 4, 1125 S. Illinois St., Belleville. The Belleville Firefighters Local 53 will be selling a very limited amount through pre-orders only. Customers must pay in advance. We will be selling quarts only, at $10 per quart. Due to circumstances there will be no cash option at the time of pick up. Chili will be refrigerated at the time of pick up. Payment options are to pay electronically via Paypal, or send a check or money order to P.O. Box 8190, Belleville, IL 62222, payable to Belleville Firefighters Local 53. Order as many quarts as you want, but be sure to order soon before it sells out. facebook.com/events/341098900336091

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out only. Must call to order. 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Carry-out/call-in. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. Swansea Improvement Hall and Bar are open. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery only. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508. Last call will be taken at 7:45 p.m.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. Cash only. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Carry-outs only, cash or check. Cod, shrimp, walleye, salmon patties. Order by phone or at walk-up window. 618-476-1891.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Eat-in or carry-out. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up or to eat in the Beer Garden. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carry-out service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Aviston American Legion Fall Pork Sausage and Roast Beef Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Aviston American Legion, 601 S. Clinton St., Aviston. Event is carry-out only. Includes meats, sauerkraut and backbones, potatoes, vegetables and dessert.

▪ Taco Tuesday at the Millstadt VFW — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Serving up tacos, burritos and taco salads. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180. facebook.com/events/630200161044015

Farmers Markets

▪ F.R.E.S.H. Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays. East Side Health District, 638 N. 20th St., East St. Louis. Fresh local produce, spices and more. Social distancing and face mask guidelines will be in place. Customers can drive by, walk up or call in orders. Cash, credit, debit and EBT accepted. 618-271-8722, ext. 102.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Behind Burger King. Fresh local produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey and more. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Signs will be posted. Have monetary denominations of $10s, $5s and $1s available; no change will be given. Wear masks, keep your distance. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 1000 Columbia Center, behind McDonald’s and Taco Bell, Columbia. Cash sales. Items available include bedding plants, bread, jams and much more. Social distancing practices will be present to keep both vendor and customer safe. Vendors will be wearing masks and sanitizing hands and surfaces frequently. Vendors will be handling their produce for customers. facebook.com/Monroe-County-IL-Farmers-Market-316315321779010

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 S. Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Featuring produce, plants, baked goods, kettle korn, jam, jewelry, honey, Avon and much more. Directed by St. Clair County Health guidelines. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket

▪ The Ste. Genevieve Farmers Market — 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 600 Market St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. A weekly fresh selection of locally-produced vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, canned goods, vinegar, jams, jellies and freshly baked goods. facebook.com/SteGenevieveFarmersMarket

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo. Cash sales. Items available include bedding plants, bread, jams and much more. Social distancing practices will be present to keep both vendor and customer safe. Vendors will be wearing masks and sanitizing hands and surfaces frequently. Vendors will be handling their produce for customers. facebook.com/Monroe-County-IL-Farmers-Market-316315321779010

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. First block of South Charles Street between East Main and East Washington streets, Belleville. Food and agricultural products only at this point. Do not attend if sick. Only one family member should attend. Let vendors select and bag goods. Masks and 6 feet of social distancing required by all. Exact change requested; no change will be offered. Link/SNAP/EBT accepted. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Alton Farmers & Artisans Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. Fresh produce, plants, meat, cheese, eggs, honey, baked goods and other edible products will be available. Social distancing measures will be in place. Pre-ordering is encouraged. Electronic payment preferred. Cash accepted; bring small bills. Vendors advised not to give change. facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Downtown Edwardsville, St. Louis Street, Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Social distancing measures will be in place. The Market will only include sales of food and hygiene items to limit the number of vendors and allow for at least 10 feet of space between all stalls. The Market asks customers to send only one shopper per family/household. Customers are asked to wear masks. facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Online pre-orders and pre-pay still available. Orders can be placed with individual vendors online. Vendor availability and order deadlines vary. Market guidelines for onsite shopping include masks, social distancing, not touching products at vendor stands. For details and information: ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market or facebook.com/vinestreetmarketofallon

Worth the Drive

▪ The River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike: Pyramid State Park — Saturday, Oct. 10. Pyramid State Park, Perry County. The hike is free and open to the public, but spaces are limited for public health reasons, so the hike is by reservation only. All hikers must bring masks and maintain social distance throughout the hike. Those unable to attend this hike should consider joining future hikes, held every Saturday except hunting season through the end of November. For information or reservations, call Steve Ryder at 217-344-2610.