Southwestern Illinois calendar full of Halloween events, concerts, tasty fare & more

Noon Thursday, Oct. 15, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Events

▪ Howl’oween Pet Photo Contest — All through October. Online fundraising event. Enter a photo of your pet for a chance to win amazing prizes! All pets are welcome ... dogs, cats, lizards, guinea pigs, even horses. Winners will be announced via Facebook LIVE on Halloween. For information or to enter, visit bahspets.org/event.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Columbia Scavenger Hunt Contest — Through Friday, Nov. 13. Columbia. Discover Columbia’s Historic Main Street on foot and get an up close and personal view of Columbia’s culture, character and charm. Correctly answer all of the scavenger hunt questions for a chance to win one of 10 Columbia branded quarter-zip pullovers. Find the answers to the scavenger hunt questions on Columbia’s new historic walking tour signs located on N. and S. Main St. When you complete the scavenger hunt game page, drop the entry in the drop box located in the parking lot at City Hall. Winners in the random drawing will be contacted. columbiaillinois.com

▪ Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash — 7-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 16-31. Rainstorm Car Wash, 1077 Hartman Lane, O’Fallon. Enjoy Halloween in the safety of this family-friendly event. Cost: $20 per car or free for FastPass members. Bring a canned food donation for Community Interfaith Food Pantry and received $5 off a car wash. hypershinecarwash.com/haunted

▪ 10th annual Big Old Bag & Jewelry Sale — 1-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Liederkranz Park, 301 N. Jefferson, Millstadt. Huge assortment of purses, new and retro jewelry, plus hats and scarves. Admission: Free will donations for Meals on Wheels. Proceeds will be used to support the Senior Center. Rain date: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. 618-476-3731.

▪ Drive-up Book and Diaper Giveaway Event — 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Fairview Heights Crossroads Center, next to Sky Zone, Fairview Heights. Each car will receive one bag of books for multiple-aged children. Families needing diapers will receive a pack of 25 diapers. While supplies last. Presented by the Metro East Literacy Project and the Metro East Diaper Bank. Text 618-558-8527 for more information.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines, people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot by calling 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes and there are 15 customers per time slot. Please bring no bill larger than a $10. Do not bring bags or boxes. We will supply. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

▪ World Record Wiffle Ball Marathon — 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 until 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. All-Star Performance, 1000 Camera Ave., St. Louis. Ten players from around the region will play wiffle ball for 30+ consecutive hours to establish a new World Record for Longest Wiffle Ball Marathon. The event will be raising money for the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight and to help send America’s World War II and Korean War veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials constructed in their honor. worldrecordbaseball.com

▪ It’s Hip to Chip Low-Cost Microchip Clinic — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Furchild, 105 E. First St., O’Fallon. On-site, low-cost micro-chipping. Cost: $10 per current pet (cat/dog) if spayed/neutered; $15 per pet if not spayed/neutered. Get $5 back if you spay or neuter pet withing 30 days of microchipping. Pets should weigh at least 1 pound. Price includes free lifetime registration. Administered by St. Clair County Animal Welfare Advocates trained personnel. No appointment needed. Cash only. facebook.com/events/325047598546436

▪ Nonviolent Black Lives Matter Protest — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Madison County Illinois Government, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. With the elections just around the corner, it is critical that government officials and the city as a whole understand we are still here, fighting against injustice. If you are able to donate or lend, please bring: megaphones, bottled water, snacks, medical kits and any signs or protest posters. facebook.com/events/765478000969563

▪ Hidden Lake Winery Oktoberfest — 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Hidden Lake Winery, 10580 County Road 400 E. Aviston. Featuring George Portz & His Friends of Bluegrass, special guest 15-year-old country fiddler and vocalist Caitlin Richards. Food, wine, beer sold all day. Free admission.

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society: ‘Black Holes: Astrophysics Final Frontier’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Online via Zoom. An illustrated presentation by Dr. Marco Gavaglia of the Missouri University of Science and Technology, will be featured at the October meeting of the Saint Louis Astronomical Society. Zoom access information is posted on the Society’s website at slasonline.org. Free and open to the public.

▪ Knitting and Crochet Night Hosted by Millstadt Library — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. Catch up on your yarns and your yarns with this online event. If you need more yarn, contact the library for curbside delivery. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84698279230. For information: facebook.com/events/599781270796262

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 15. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, lower level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. For information or registration, 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ Our Lord’s Lutheran Church Fall Speaker Series — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. Online via Zoom. A six-week series aimed at helping participants explore some of the most challenging issues facing our society and what they can do to make a marked difference. Series includes 75-minute talks with breakout sessions. Text 330-244-7963 to request the Zoom meeting ID and password or email love2haveu@ourlords.org. OurLords.org

Theater/Concerts

▪ ‘Seeing the Ones We Love: A Salon to Benefit See Lighting Foundation’ — Friday, Oct. 16, through Friday, Oct. 23. Online streaming event. An intimate evening of carefully curated poetry, theater, music, and more — presented by a small but diverse cast of actors, activists, artists, and musicians – to benefit See Lighting Foundation, a grassroots fund providing direct financial support to immigrant theater artists whose livelihoods, visa status, and ability to stay in this country have been threatened by the COVID-19 shutdown. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.

▪ Music on the Lawn — Noon Friday, Oct. 16. McKendree University, front lawn of Old Main, Lebanon. The public is invited to enjoy a brief performance by the McKendree University Chamber Choir and Concert Choir on the university lawn. Audience members may stand or bring a chair/blanket. Social distancing and masks are required. Free, no tickets required.

▪ Bachtoberfest — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Virtual event. Join friends new and old for a festive and engaging virtual Bachtoberfest! Hosted by BeerChoir, the evening will be filled with local STL flair that can be experienced from anywhere. This event will offer a unique opportunity for individuals outside the St. Louis area to access Bach Society’s programming. During the interactive event, listeners will tune in and have the option to sing along with traditional Oktoberfest drinking songs, trivia, virtual Brewery tours and live interviews from and national arts leaders. For information and registration: bachsociety.org/bachtoberfest

▪ Live From The Sheldon: The 442s — 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Free live streaming event. The Sheldon and HEC Media are proud to announce “Live From The Sheldon,” a partnership that will bring dynamic musical performances virtually to homes across the region from the Sheldon Concert Hall. Combining three members of the world-class St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and two of the St. Louis’ finest jazz musicians, The 442s are a genre-defying acoustic quintet named for the modern standard tuning of 442 Hz. Tune in on The Sheldon’s or HEC’s Facebook and YouTube channels. TheSheldon.org

▪ Laka: Music for the Soul — 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Hear the story of Soul music as told by Laka. Much of the evening will center around the three most influential players in the evolution of the genre, Ray Charles who many say presided over the birth of Soul, James Brown, the Godfather of Soul and last but not least the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Laka will perform music from other notable contributors to the genre such as Etta James, Sam Cooke, Otis Redding and modern artists all while answering the question “What is Soul?” Tickets are $20 each. For tickets and information: bluestrawberrystl.com

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Spooktacular Drive-In Movie: ‘Hotel Transylvania’ — 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Metro Community Church parking lot, 3551 Ridgeview Road, Edwardsville. The parking lot opens at 6 p.m. Spots are first come, first served. Event includes games, goodies and more. Cost starts at $28 per vehicle. Register by 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. https://gsofsi.doubleknot.com/app/calendar/month/3705

▪ Wine & Jazz Under Your Roof — 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Virtual event. Live entertainment event featuring a selection of fine wines and appetizers delivered to your door. Great performances from Anne Akiko Meyers, the Brothers Lazaroff, and Bach to the Future. Cost: $220 per household, includes three bottles of wines and appetizers for two delivered to your door. classic1073.org/wine-and-jazz

Games

▪ Bingo — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open at 5 p.m. Card sales start at 6 p.m., lightning round at 7 p.m. Regular games start at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required. All cards are $1. There will be a 50/50 raffle; tickets available at the door. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

Reservations Required

▪ The Union Station Halloween Experience — 1-9 p.m. daily through Saturday, Oct. 31. Union Station, under the train shed, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Created for children 12 and under and their families, the Union Station Halloween Experience is a themed walking journey through the historic railroad terminal’s stationary rail cars. Each train car features a spooky theme including pirates, witches, dark creatures and a candy wonderland. Guests can purchase tickets and start their Halloween journey inside a huge tent filled with a not-so-scary maze, a series of boo-rific decorated rooms and a big barnyard where guests 12 and under receive a free pumpkin. Timed tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased on site or online at stlouisunionstation.com/halloween-train-ticketing.

▪ Boo at the Zoo — 5-8:30 p.m. nightly, Friday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 31. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. By timed-ticket reservations only. Families can enjoy festive decorations, strolling entertainers, special food and drink menus, and more at the Saint Louis Zoo’s nighttime, non-scary Halloween experience. Tickets must be purchased online in advance at stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/booatthezoo

▪ Illinois Trekkers 5K/10K Walk — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Cahokia Mounds, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Registration at the Interpretive Center from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Must finish no later than 2:30 p.m. Masks are required for registration and inside the center. Walk the trails of ancient Mississippian Indians. Climb 156 steps to the top of Monks Mound for a breathtaking view. Registration fee: $3. For information: 618-670-6920.

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Online via Zoom. Start your weekend with an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1300 Belt Line Road, Collinsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ SIUE Graduate School Open House — 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Online via Zoom. SIUE’s premier Graduate School offers more than 140 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. Prospective graduate students are invited to explore the possibilities of an advanced degree in their academic area(s) of interest. Tuesday’s event will focus on arts, communication and social sciences. Additional sessions will take place Thursday, Oct. 22 (science, technology, engineering, math), Tuesday, Oct. 27 (education, applied health, psychology), and Thursday, Oct. 29 (business, nursing, pharmacy). For information or to register: https://www.siue.edu/graduate-admissions/about-us/events.shtml

▪ Virtual Webinar: ‘Small Business Update: A Guide to Federal, State and Local Resources; — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Online event. Join the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE, Small Business Administration and IL Office of Minority Economic Empowerment as they share updates on financial resources and business supports available to companies in southwest IL. The one-hour session is complimentary, but registration is required. To register visit, illinoiswebex.com.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Governor French Academy, 219 W. Main St., Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ ‘Happy and Healthy: Supporting Early Childcare and Education Providers’ — 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Online webinar. The first in a four-part online series that addresses mental, physical, and nutritional health within childcare environments and reaches strategies to promote provider resiliency, manage workplace stress, and encourage positive nutrition and activity choices. This session: ‘How High Do You Bounce: Building Resilience During Difficult Times’. Free but registration is required. To register: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/default.cfm?RegistrationID=22638This. For more information about the series, or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please contact coordinator Kaitlyn Streitmatter at kaitlyns@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.

▪ Diabetes Support Group — 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. Sullivan Conference Room, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. The Diabetes Support Group is open to those with diabetes and their family members. Caregivers are also invited. Topic: Healthy Eating. Due to COVID-19 group restrictions, reservations are required to ensure social distancing. Masks are also required and temperature checks will be done upon arrival. Please call 618-526-5743 to make your reservation to attend. For more information, email Megan Stanley, diabetes nurse educator, at megan.stanley@hshs.org.

▪ Under the Deep Brew Sea – Oktoberfest Edition — 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. An event featuring all that you have come to love about your new Aquarium with the added bonus of some delicious beers from AB. This event will feature Oktoberfest Seasonal samples from nine different breweries. Tickets are $35 for non-annual passholders and are limited in availability for this 21 and up event. stlouisaquarium.com/under-deep-brew-sea-2020#/package

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out only. Must call to order. 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Carry-out/call-in. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ St. Louis County Greekfest Curbside Festival — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16; Saturday, Oct. 17; and Sunday, Oct. 18. Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. 1755 Des Peres Road, St. Louis. This year the annual tradition continues with a socially distant twist as the beloved St. Louis County Greekfest pivots to curbside pickup. Spanakopita supporters and Baklava boosters can browse Assumption Greek Orthodox Church’s online menu and order a variety of plated dinners or individual items — from appetizers to desserts. Pick-up is easy. Hungry diners just drive to the church and orders will be delivered directly to the customer’s car. To place an order online, visit stlgreekfest.com.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. Swansea Improvement Hall and Bar are open. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Dine in and carry-out available. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508. Last call will be taken at 7:45 p.m.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Eat-in or carry-out. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up or to eat in the Beer Garden. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carry-out service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ Pork Steak Dinner — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, corner of N. Church and C streets, Belleville. Serving drive-up only.

▪ Albers Legion Carry-Out Only Chicken Dinner — 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Menu: Half a chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, applesauce and dessert. Cost: $10. Outside seating available. Sponsored by American Legion Post 1026.

▪ Pizza Party Fundraiser — 5-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. Mazzio’s Pizza, 2683 Northtown Way, Highland. Sponsored by volunteer gardeners at Glik Gardens. Proceeds will be used for an irrigation system for the Loving Wall of Flowers they started this year.

▪ Taco Tuesday at the Millstadt VFW — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Serving up tacos, burritos and taco salads. Dine in and carry-out available. 618-476-1180. facebook.com/events/630200164377348

▪ Belleville Firefighters Local 53 Chili Sale — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Belleville Fire Department Engine House 4, 1125 S. Illinois St., Belleville. The Belleville Firefighters Local 53 will be selling a very limited amount through preorders only. Customers must pay in advance. We will be selling quarts only, at $10 per quart. Due to circumstances there will be no cash option at the time of pick up. Chili will be refrigerated at the time of pick up. Payment options are to pay electronically using the link https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=UYL6D8QTUJQ6S&source=url&fbclid=IwAR2KTJ7KyH5CRDu6j_CW-KgCTxDQV_nTHbLgioDSZGxjZdECAEZx6D3dh_8 or send a check or money order to P.O. Box 8190, Belleville, IL 62222, payable to Belleville Firefighters Local 53. Order as many quarts as you want, but be sure to order soon before it sells out. facebook.com/events/341098900336091

▪ Turkey Hill Grange Wurstmarkt — 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (pick-up time) Sunday, Oct. 25. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Drive-thru/Carry-out. All dinners include pork sausage (three links), mashed potatoes, gravy, fresh applesauce, green beans, apple crisp. Preorder, prepay only. Cost: $13 per plate. Order online at TurkeyHillGrange.org (events) or call 618-593-5629. Order by Oct. 18.

Farmers Markets

▪ F.R.E.S.H. Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays. East Side Health District, 638 N. 20th St., East St. Louis. Fresh local produce, spices and more. Social distancing and face mask guidelines will be in place. Customers can drive by, walk up or call in orders. Cash, credit, debit and EBT accepted. 618-271-8722, ext. 102.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Behind Burger King. Fresh local produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey and more. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Signs will be posted. Have monetary denominations of $10s, $5s and $1s available; no change will be given. Wear masks, keep your distance. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 1000 Columbia Center, behind McDonald’s and Taco Bell, Columbia. Cash sales. Items available include bedding plants, bread, jams and much more. Social distancing practices will be present to keep both vendor and customer safe. Vendors will be wearing masks and sanitizing hands and surfaces frequently. Vendors will be handling their produce for customers. facebook.com/Monroe-County-IL-Farmers-Market-316315321779010

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 S. Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Featuring produce, plants, baked goods, kettle korn, jam, jewelry, honey, Avon and much more. Directed by St. Clair County Health guidelines. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket

▪ The Ste. Genevieve Farmers Market — 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 600 Market St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. A weekly fresh selection of locally-produced vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, canned goods, vinegar, jams, jellies and freshly baked goods. facebook.com/SteGenevieveFarmersMarket

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo. Cash sales. Items available include bedding plants, bread, jams and much more. Social distancing practices will be present to keep both vendor and customer safe. Vendors will be wearing masks and sanitizing hands and surfaces frequently. Vendors will be handling their produce for customers. facebook.com/Monroe-County-IL-Farmers-Market-316315321779010

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. First block of South Charles Street., between East Main and East Washington streets, Belleville. Food and agricultural products only at this point. Do not attend if sick. Only one family member should attend. Let vendors select and bag goods. Masks and six feet of social distancing required by all. Exact change requested; no change will be offered. Link/SNAP/EBT accepted. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Alton Farmers & Artisans Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17. Parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. Fresh produce, plants, meat, cheese, eggs, honey, baked goods and other edible products will be available. Social distancing measures will be in place. Pre-ordering is encouraged. Electronic payment preferred. Cash accepted; bring small bills. Vendors advised not to give change. facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17. Downtown Edwardsville, St. Louis Street, Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Social distancing measures will be in place. The Market will only include sales of food and hygiene items to limit the number of vendors and allow for at least 10 feet of space between all stalls. The Market asks customers to send only one shopper per family/household. Customers are asked to wear masks. facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17. O’Fallon Station 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Online pre-orders and pre-pay still available. Orders can be placed with individual vendors online. Vendor availability and order deadlines vary. Market guidelines for onsite shopping include masks, social distancing, not touching products at vendor stands. For details and information: ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market or facebook.com/vinestreetmarketofallon

Worth the Drive

▪ The River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike: Ferne Clyffe State Park — Saturday, Oct. 17. Ferne Clyffe State Park, Johnson County. The hike is free and open to the public, but because the size of the group is limited for public health reasons, reservations are required. Boots and hiking sticks are strongly recommended and face masks and social distancing are required. For those unable to attend this hike, the Society will offer five additional hikes on Saturdays through the end of November. For information and to register call Bob Mulcahy at 708-471-7500.