BND columnist gets in touch with his musical side, composes catchy song

I’ve been trying to find some positive words to write about 2020.

One life lost from COVID-19 was one of my favorite artists and songwriter, John Prine, who died April 7 at age 73.

I started listening to Prine in the late 1970s while in college and working part-time at the old Lame Duck Records in Belleville. He was an artist you either liked a lot or not at all. I liked him a lot.

I am not a songwriter. My only musical talent is I listen to it well.

Could I write a song? No way. But around my birthday last summer, I was bored in the bubble. With Prine in mind, all in fun, I started jotting down what could be called lyrics, modeled humbly after Prine’s unique style.

The title: “Turned 61* Tuesday.” The asterisk is intended. If it was good enough for Roger Maris’ home run record in the history books, well, it’s good enough for my 61st trip around the sun.

‘Turned 61* Tuesday’

I turned sixty-one Tuesday, son-of-a-gun,

Who’d ever thought we’d make it this far, Hon?

Life’s been good, life’s been fast, life’s been fair overall,

Let’s go buy me a new, tan topcoat at the old Robert Hall.

I was born in ’59, our president was named Ike,

Stan was in right field, our favorite song was Mack the Knife.

Grew up in East St. Louis, the All America City,

Played ball for RJ, and oh man, he was witty.

He could hit a softball a mile, tell tall tales with the best,

I imagine he has a team of all-stars in heaven where he rests.

Watched plenty of Beaver, Andy, Gomer, Golly and Howdy!

Saturday afternoon baseball on TV was with Tony Kubek and Curt Gowdy.

Saw the Eagles at MRF, Harry Chapin and the Who, too,

Went to Glauber’s confectionery and drank little bottles of warm Yoo Hoo.

Still love little button candy, Sweet Tarts, and red licorice on a rope,

Wax bottlecaps, Lik-A-Maid and little red squares of red Laffy Taffy, I hope.

Been to Ireland, been to Maine, someday even Paris,

Someday they’ll build a statue to honor Yadi, Flood, Freese and ol’ Roger Maris.

Loved watching Pistol Pete, Ernie D and Phi Slama Jama,

Never watched Romper Room but sure loved Corky’s Colorama.

I learned a lot of things over these past 61 years,

I learned that chocolate syrup on vanilla ice cream is always fine.

I learned that you can drink beer faster than wine.

I learned it’s best to dance when the floor is full.

I learned it’s best to not sing along aloud even when the room is really dull.

I learned it’s best to follow your doctor and take your meds, please.

I learned it’s best to turn your head and grab a Kleenex before you sneeze.

I learned that with some things in life, there’s just no rhyme or reason.

I’ve learned to sit back and enjoy fall, my favorite season.

I’m a lucky guy, with a loving family and many friends,

I like grilled turkey, sweet potato fries and burnt ends.

Love watching hockey, baseball, golf and NBA hoops,

Eating more oatmeal these days than Lucky Charms or Froot Loops.

Sure wish the Blues could have won a double,

But the Note just never clicked playing inside the bubble.

Hope the Cardinals get a slugger this winter like Cepeda,

We gotta do better than Thomas, O’Neill, Fowler and Bader.

I’ll miss seeing Gibby and Sweet Lou in their Cardinal red blazers on Opening Day,

I bet Red and Stan were there to greet then, “Hey, hey, what d’ya say!”

Hope to get to heaven someday, to see my dad and mother.

Not sure if I need golf lessons or maybe another new putter.

It’s not a big deal to have a birthday at my age.

Can still blow out the candles and turn another page.

Get on my knees and be thankful for my gifts,

To get off the floor, I’m grateful that I still don’t have to ask for a little lift.

I like riding my bicycle, don’t want a Harley.

Amazed by Gibby’s slider and Waino’s Uncle Charlie.

Still got my own hair, but it’s all turned white.

I watched the entire Eagles concert on ESPN before saying, “Good night.”

How will I remember 2020? I‘m not sure yet.

Wear my mask, wash my hands, nothing’s a sure bet.

No hugs, no kisses, no handshakes, straight from my heart,

But keep telling others that you care and love them, even from six feet apart.

I turned sixty-one Tuesday, son-of-a-gun

Who’d ever thought we’d make it this far, Hon?

Life’s been good, life’s been fast, life’s been fair overall

Let’s go buy me a new tan topcoat at the old Robert Hall.