Southwestern Illinois calendar lined up with Halloween events, farmers markets, & more

Events

▪ Howl’oween Pet Photo Contest — All through October. Online fundraising event. Enter a photo of your pet for a chance to win amazing prizes! All pets are welcome ... dogs, cats, lizards, guinea pigs, even horses. Winners will be announced via Facebook LIVE on Halloween. For information or to enter, visit bahspets.org/event.

▪ Columbia Scavenger Hunt Contest — Through Friday, Nov. 13. Columbia. Discover Columbia’s Historic Main Street on foot and get an up close and personal view of Columbia’s culture, character and charm. Correctly answer all of the scavenger hunt questions for a chance to win one of 10 Columbia branded quarter-zip pullovers. Find the answers to the scavenger hunt questions on Columbia’s new historic walking tour signs located on N. and S. Main St. When you complete the scavenger hunt game page, drop the entry in the drop box located in the parking lot at City Hall. Winners in the random drawing will be contacted. columbiaillinois.com

▪ USA Football Kick, Throw & Go Skills Challenge — 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Freeburg Jr. Midgets Field, 3535 S. Illinois 159, Freeburg. Dozens of boys and girls aged 5-14 from Freeburg and surrounding communities will take the field for an exciting day of football. Skill stations will include the following: passing distance, speed, punting accuracy, passing accuracy, agility and kicking distance. Hosted by Freeburg Jr. Midgets Football to help local youth football players sharpen and show their skills in a fun, responsible way.

▪ Monster Mash Halloween Bash — 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Gateway Convention Center, parking lot, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Parking lot opens at 4 p.m. Trunk or treat 5-7 p.m. Drive-in movie “Hotel Transylvania” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and can be purchased online at https://monster_mash.eventbrite.com. 618-345-8998.

Club News

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. Windows on Broadway, 401 Broadway, Highland. Artists Lynette Schuepbach and Brady Kesner will talk about their collaboration of photography, poems and prose in “Floral Expressions,” a book inspired by flowers. Copies of the book will be available. Visitors are always welcome.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Knitting and Crochet Night Hosted by Millstadt Library — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. Catch up on your yarns and your yarns with this online event. If you need more yarn, contact the library for curbside delivery. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84698279230. For information: facebook.com/events/599781274129595

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 15. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, lower level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. For information or registration, 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Steve Brammeier: 68 – Then and Now — 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Steve Brammeier explores his journey from graduating Senior to (ahem) senior. Stories, headlines and the music of 1968. Tickets start at $20 each. For tickets and information: bluestrawberrystl.com

▪ The Trophy Mules — 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Recess Brewing, 307 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Corey and Josh acoustic.facebook.com/events/1060481251035894

▪ Joan Lunden: ‘Why Did I Come into This Room: A Candid Conversation About Aging’ — 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. Virtual event. In her most candid and revealing book yet, acclaimed broadcast journalist and Baby Boomer, Joan Lunden delves into the various phases of aging that leave many feeling uncomfortable, confused, and on edge. In her hilarious book, Lunden takes the dull and depressing out of aging, replacing it with wit and humor. After all, laughing is better than crying — unless it makes you pee! Whether you’re in your 40s, 50s, 60s, or more, this book is full of helpful information to embrace — or at least prepare for — the inevitable. Interviewed by Kay Quinn, Anchor, KSDK News. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased online at https://jccstl.com/festival-events-schedule/

▪ ‘Frightfest’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. Live streamed from The Sheldon. Music from the Dark Side, plus a movie from the silent era, with live music accompaniment by Chamber Music St. Louis St. Louis musicians. A Pillsbury Cookie Concert. chambermusicstl.org/concerts/frightfestcookie-concert

▪ ‘Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll’ — 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 29-Nov. 14. Black Box Theatre of the Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. In this hilarious, profane one-man show, Off-Broadway writer/actor Eric Bogosian presents a dozen assorted oddball characters, from a homeless street person to a fading rock star to a Hollywood producer to a self-help guru and more, each enmeshed in the explosive mania and quiet desperation that epitomizes our time. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at metrotix.com.

Games

▪ Bingo — 7 p.m. Thursdays. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open at 5 p.m. Card sales start at 6 p.m., lightning round at 7 p.m. Regular games start at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required. All cards are $1. There will be a 50/50 raffle; tickets available at the door. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

Reservations Required

▪ The Union Station Halloween Experience — 1-9 p.m. daily through Saturday, Oct. 31. Union Station, under the train shed, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Created for children 12 and under and their families, the Union Station Halloween Experience is a themed walking journey through the historic railroad terminal’s stationary rail cars. Each train car features a spooky theme including pirates, witches, dark creatures and a candy wonderland. Guests can purchase tickets and start their Halloween journey inside a huge tent filled with a not-so-scary maze, a series of boo-rific decorated rooms and a big barnyard where guests 12 and under receive a free pumpkin. Timed tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased on site or online at stlouisunionstation.com/halloween-train-ticketing.

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Online via Zoom. Start your weekend with an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Healthier Together 2020 Summit — 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Online via Zoom. Become part of the progress being made to transform the quality of life and health in St. Clair County communities. Featuring KMOX News Anchor, Carol Daniel, with welcoming remarks by St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern and presentations by Reverend Rob Dyer and Dr. Bob Farmer. Registration for this free virtual event is now open. healthiertogether.net

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway E., Fairview Heights. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Illinois RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series: 3D Printing and the Evolutionary Ecology of North American Riverine Snails — 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. Online via Zoom. Speaker: Dr. Paul Brunkow, associate professor of Biology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. To sign-up for one or more of these free events, registration links can be found on the Illinois RiverWatch Facebook page at facebook.com/IllinoisRiverWatch or send an email to riverwatch@lc.edu. Those interested can register until the day of the event. Zoom links will be emailed to registrants prior to each presentation. For more information about the Illinois RiverWatch program, visit ngrrec.org/RiverWatch.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. The Journey Metro East Platelet Drive, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. Holiday Shores Baptist Church, 6521 Moro Road, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Virtual Evening Flow Yoga — 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. Online via Zoom. Instructor: Anne Highes. Classes are suitable for those newer to yoga or those wanting a basic flow class. This class introduces traditional yoga postures, teaches you how to breathe, and helps you feel more comfortable in the yoga practice. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Bus on the Quad, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Eat-in or carry-out. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Eat-in or carry-out/call-in. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. Swansea Improvement Hall and Bar are open. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Dine in and carry-out available. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508. Last call will be taken at 7:45 p.m.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru and limited dine-in. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Eat-in or carry-out. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up or to eat in the Beer Garden. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carry-out service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Scottish Rite Fish Fry – 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Limited menu. Carry-out only. No phone orders.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Taco Tuesday at the Millstadt VFW — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Serving up tacos, burritos and taco salads. Dine in and carry-out available. 618-476-1180. facebook.com/events/630200171044014

Farmers Markets

▪ F.R.E.S.H. Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays. East Side Health District, 638 N. 20th St., East St. Louis. Fresh local produce, spices and more. Social distancing and face mask guidelines will be in place. Customers can drive by, walk up or call in orders. Cash, credit, debit and EBT accepted. 618-271-8722, ext. 102.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Behind Burger King. Fresh local produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey and more. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Signs will be posted. Have monetary denominations of $10s, $5s and $1s available; no change will be given. Wear masks, keep your distance. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursdays. Schnucks parking lot, 1000 Columbia Center, behind McDonald’s and Taco Bell, Columbia. Cash sales. Items available include bedding plants, bread, jams and much more. Social distancing practices will be present to keep both vendor and customer safe. Vendors will be wearing masks and sanitizing hands and surfaces frequently. Vendors will be handling their produce for customers. facebook.com/Monroe-County-IL-Farmers-Market-316315321779010

▪ Millstadt Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 S. Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Featuring produce, plants, baked goods, kettle korn, jam, jewelry, honey, Avon and much more. Directed by St. Clair County Health guidelines. 618-476-3037 or facebook.com/MillstadtFarmersMarket

▪ The Ste. Genevieve Farmers Market — 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 600 Market St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. A weekly fresh selection of locally-produced vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, canned goods, vinegar, jams, jellies and freshly baked goods. facebook.com/SteGenevieveFarmersMarket

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo. Cash sales. Items available include bedding plants, bread, jams and much more. Social distancing practices will be present to keep both vendor and customer safe. Vendors will be wearing masks and sanitizing hands and surfaces frequently. Vendors will be handling their produce for customers. facebook.com/Monroe-County-IL-Farmers-Market-316315321779010

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. First block of South Charles Street between East Main and East Washington streets, Belleville. Food and agricultural products only at this point. Do not attend if sick. Only one family member should attend. Let vendors select and bag goods. Masks and six feet of social distancing required by all. Exact change requested; no change will be offered. Link/SNAP/EBT accepted. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

Worth the Drive

▪ The River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike — Saturday, Oct. 24. Snake Road in Union County. The hike is free and open to the public, but spaces are limited for public health reasons, so the hike is by reservation only. All hikers must bring masks and maintain social distance throughout the hike. Those unable to attend this hike should consider joining future hikes, held every Saturday except hunting season through the end of November. For information or reservations, call Shawn at 618-694-7034.