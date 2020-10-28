Looking for some fun? Plenty of events rocking the calendar in southwestern Illinois

Noon Thursday, Oct. 29, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ F.R.E.S.H. Farmers Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 29. East Side Health District, 638 N. 20th St., East St. Louis. Fresh local produce, spices and more. Social distancing and face mask guidelines will be in place. Customers can drive by, walk up or call in orders. Cash, credit, debit and EBT accepted. 618-271-8722, ext. 102.

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Behind Burger King. Fresh local produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey and more. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Signs will be posted. Have monetary denominations of $10s, $5s and $1s available; no change will be given. Wear masks, keep your distance. facebook.com/SwanseaFarmersMarketInc

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Schnucks parking lot, 1000 Columbia Center, behind McDonald’s and Taco Bell, Columbia. Cash sales. Items available include bedding plants, bread, jams and much more. Social distancing practices will be present to keep both vendor and customer safe. Vendors will be wearing masks and sanitizing hands and surfaces frequently. Vendors will be handling their produce for customers. facebook.com/Monroe-County-IL-Farmers-Market-316315321779010

▪ Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Wisper Internet parking lot, 9711 Fuesser Road, Mascoutah. Visitors will remain in their vehicles while they drive up to each trunk. Candy/Goodies are distributed to them at a safe social distance. 618-206-4190, ext. 1031 or atupiri@wisperisp.com with questions.

▪ Arts & Issues: ‘Living the Legacy to Empower the Future’ — 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Online via Zoom. Ilyasah Shabazz, author, motivational speaker, social activist and the third daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz, will open Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Arts & Issue’s 36th season. The conversation will be moderated by Timothy E. Lewis, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. This is a free event. Register online at https://siue.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m-yG6ExvR5KHiDSzuJ4UtA

▪ Metro East Vet Center Trunk-r-Treat — 2-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Department of Veterans Affairs Metro East Vet Center, 228 West Point Drive, Swansea. The Trunk-r-Treat will feature vehicles from a variety of Veteran focuses organizations. Veterans, their children, grandchildren and friends are invited to come for treats and information. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, mask will be required for this outdoor activity. Free and open to the public.

▪ Trick or Treat Drive-Thru — 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Plummer Family Park, 3501 Sports Park Drive, Edwardsville. Vendors will have vehicles decorated and will hand candy to vehicles that drive through the event. Vendors will wear masks and gloves and will practice safe social distancing. Hosted by the Edwardsville YMCA and the City of Edwardsville.

▪ Alton Reverse Trunk or Treat — 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Families are asked to bring children to the Reverse Trunk or Treat in costume. Organizers insist all persons attending the event wear face masks. Drivers are asked to pop open their trunks or hatches to receive treats. Vendors, wearing face masks and gloves and practicing social distancing, will put goodies into trunks. Sponsored by the City of Alton, City of Alton Fire and Police Departments, the East End Improvement Association and YWCA of Alton.

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo. Cash sales. Items available include bedding plants, bread, jams and much more. Social distancing practices will be present to keep both vendor and customer safe. Vendors will be wearing masks and sanitizing hands and surfaces frequently. Vendors will be handling their produce for customers. facebook.com/Monroe-County-IL-Farmers-Market-316315321779010

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. First block of South Charles Street between East Main and East Washington streets, Belleville. Food and agricultural products only at this point. Do not attend if sick. Only one family member should attend. Let vendors select and bag goods. Masks and six feet of social distancing required by all. Exact change requested; no change will be offered. Link/SNAP/EBT accepted. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Belleville Safe & Healthy Halloween — 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Multiple Belleville locations. To help ensure a safe Halloween, the City of Belleville’s Police and Fire Departments will hand out candy at various locations throughout the city. All treats are pre-packaged and times are approximate. Participation is on a first-come, first-serve basis. All participants must wear a mask and social distancing is required. 6-6:30 p.m. — Douglas School, 125 Carlyle; Henry Raab School, 1120 Union Ave.; Memorial Drive at intersection of East Park; Westhaven School, 118 Westhaven School Road. 6:45-7:15 p.m. — Jefferson School, 1400 N. Charles St.; St. Augustine School, 1900 W. Belle St.; Queen of Peace, 5915 N. Belt W.; Roosevelt School, 700 W. Cleveland ave. 7:30-8 p.m. — Southwind Estates; Abe Lincoln/West Jr. High, 840 Royal Heights Road; Signal Hill Place at Carbon Street; Franklin School, 301 N. Second St.

▪ 42nd annual St. Louis Jewish Book Festival — Sunday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 8. Virtual event. The event kicks off with the 2020 Keynote Speaker, Barry Sonnenfeld, who will be interviewed by Alan Zweibel, an original “Saturday Night Live” writer. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online, along with Sonnenfeld’s book, “Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother.” Tickets and the full festival schedule can be found at jccstl.com/festival-events-schedule

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive: Millstadt Community — 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 S. Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “Millstadt” to schedule an appointment.

▪ Elure Beauty Supply Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting — Noon Wednesday, Nov. 4. Elure Beauty Supply, 710 Lincoln Highway, Fairview Heights. 618-213-8377 or elurebeauty.com for information.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Memorial Hospital Belleville, Entrance D, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Please note you must be 16 years of age or older to donate; feeling healthy and well the day of the Blood Drive; and a photo ID is required. Lunch is provided to all donors. Appointments are recommended but not required. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “MemorialBelleville” or call 800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.

▪ ‘From the Orchard’ Virtual Tasting — 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Online via Zoom. Leaf peeping, comfy flannel, and orchards: they’re the reason for the fall season! Now, Anheuser-Busch invites fans to check out the fresh-picked flavor of harvest ciders and brews to compliment your entire autumn experience. Tickets for the event are $10 and, once signed up, participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to the Zoom session, a list of beverages to purchase from their favorite local retailer, as well as a printable “From the Orchard” digital tasting guide which will be used to guide their tasting experience during the event. To sign up for the “From the Orchard” Virtual Tasting, participants can visit BudweiserTours.com.

▪ Bid to Give Online Auction — Midnight Friday, Nov. 6, through 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Online event. Together Foundation invites the community to participate in Bid to Give, an online auction benefiting teachers and students in the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area as they navigate the challenges of learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Preview of auction items available Monday, Nov. 2, through Thursday, Nov. 5. Items include St. Louis Blues memorabilia, St. Louis Cardinals memorabilia, restaurant gift cards, tickets to entertainment venues and events, and more. togethercu.org/home/about-us/together-foundation/bid-to-give

Club News

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Knitting and Crochet Night Hosted by Millstadt Library — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. Catch up on your yarns and your yarns with this online event. If you need more yarn, contact the library for curbside delivery. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84698279230. For information: facebook.com/events/599781277462928

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 15. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, lower level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. For information or registration, 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ PFLAG Belleville Chapter — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. 1. Online meeting. Monthly meeting of the support, education and advocacy group for the LGBTQ community, their families and allies. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information or a link to the meeting, contact the chapter via email at bellevilleilpflag@hotmail.com, website at pflagbelleville.org or phone 618-977-5078.

▪ St. Clair Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Online via Zoom. Anna Kimball, Archives/Reference supervisor at the Belleville Public Library, presents “Genealogical Resources of the Belleville Public Library On site and Online.” Kimball has been with the library since 2010, in the department since 2016 and as department supervisor since 2017. The meeting is free to the public, but limited to 100. Registration is required. For registration details, go to stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS/events.

Theater/Concerts

▪ ‘Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll’ — 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 29-Nov. 14. Black Box Theatre of the Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. In this hilarious, profane one-man show, Off-Broadway writer/actor Eric Bogosian presents a dozen assorted oddball characters, from a homeless street person to a fading rock star to a Hollywood producer to a self-help guru and more, each enmeshed in the explosive mania and quiet desperation that epitomizes our time. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at metrotix.com.

▪ Zida Lioness: The Bridge No Genre Band — 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Rocking out a smoothie mix of Jazz, Rock, Reggae, and Soul-Hip-hop. Bridge No Genre band gives you a well rounded spoon full of of music gumbo. With Zida Lioness leading this talented Pride of gentlemen, her soft vocals and surprising growl can do nothing less than leave you satisfied and wanting more. Tickets are $20 and available online at bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Ken Haller: ‘When I’m 66’ — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Ken Haller is another year older and perhaps even a little wiser. He returns to the Blue Strawberry with his updated annual Halloween/Birthday Show. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ MO SOLO Duet Zyi Li and Jenny Wu: A Life’s Journey through Jazz — 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. MO SOLO performs a free show with standout playing and jaw-dropping visual effects. Zyi Li, a former professional United States Marine Corps saxophonist, and Jenny Wu, a professional violinist who has traveled the world while working with Grammy Award winning artists, will be playing instrumental jazz standard music with backing tracks, and telling stories about it all. Small gifts and prizes will be given to the audience in order to engage their participation. This show provides a non-stop flow of music, visual effects, and thoughtful story. With great food and special drinks. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Eleanor Dubinsky and Dario Acosta Teich: Fresh Tellings — 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, and Friday Nov. 6. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Blue Strawberry is thrilled to welcome virtuosic Argentine guitarist Dario Acosta Teich and multilingual vocalist/songwriter Eleanor Dubinsky back to her home town. This singular duo lights up the stage with fresh interpretations of jazz, Latin, French, popular and original songs that draw from their rich cultural backgrounds. Eleanor and Dario will perform songs from their new album. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis — Thursday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 15. Aired on Classic 107.3 and streamed on twstl.org. The key elements of this 11-day Festival will air multiple times on Classic 107.3, and all will be streamed for two weeks on both TWStL.org and Classic1073.org. Each performance will be followed by expert commentary from noted Williams scholars. The 2020 Festival is free, but donations are appreciated. For the full schedule and other details: twstl.org/2020schedule.

▪ The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: ‘Why We Advocate for Women Composers’ — 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Third Baptist Church, 620 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. “Meet” the women writing for the Chorus, including special guests Melissa Dunphy, Sasha Johnson Manning, and Dobrinka Tabakova, in conversation with Philip Barnes and our advancement director Laura Frank. The season will be live streamed so a full subscription allows you the opportunity to attend in person, watch it live from the comfort of your home, or view the presentation before it is made available to the public. Seating is limited due to social distancing requirements so don’t miss your chance to subscribe today. Parking is free. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at chamberchorus.org.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Online via Zoom. Start your weekend with an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Bus on the Quad, Edwardsville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ The Sheldon Galleries Fall Exhibition Opening — Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Advance registration is required. Exhibit runs through January 20, 2021. Gallery hours are Tuesdays - Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. To register for the opening: TheSheldon.org/events/fallopening.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, by reservation, Friday, Nov. 6. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines, people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot by calling 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes. There are 15 customers per time slot. Please bring no bill larger than a $10. Do not bring bags or boxes. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

▪ St. Andrew’s Fall Book Fair — By appointment only, Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Featuring more than 20,000 used books, well organized and priced to sell. Categories include fiction (hardcover and paperback), children’s books, history, literature, pets, sports, regional history, cookbooks, gardening, art, biography, music, humor, large print, religion, reference, science fiction and much more. The books are sorted by category with some categories also alphabetized by author. DVDs, CDs, vinyl, jigsaw puzzles and games are also available. Due to precautions for the prevention of COVID-19, this sale will be by appointment only, with the number of patrons at any given time limited to 12. Both volunteers and shoppers will be required to wear masks. Make an appointment online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040548afa92aa4fa7-november or there is a link to sign-up through the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church website at standrews-edwardsville.com. Those without computer access can call 618-656-1294 to make a reservation.

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Carry-out/call-in. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508. Last call will be taken at 7:45 p.m.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Eat-in or carry-out. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carry-out service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ Albers Legion Carry-Out Only Breakfast – 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. $10 per carryout. 618-248-5505.

▪ Taco Tuesday at the Millstadt VFW — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Serving up tacos, burritos and taco salads. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180. facebook.com/events/630200167710681

Worth the Drive

▪ The Ste. Genevieve Farmers Market — 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31. 600 Market St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. A weekly fresh selection of locally-produced vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, canned goods, vinegar, jams, jellies and freshly baked goods. facebook.com/SteGenevieveFarmersMarket

▪ The River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike — Saturday, Oct. 31. Vortex on Max Creek in Johnson County. The hike is free and open to the public. The size of the group is limited by public health restrictions, and the hike is now full, but anyone wishing to be put on the waiting list in case of cancellations may call Brian at 618-499-2055. Anyone unable to attend this hike is encouraged to register for one of the Society’s remaining hikes, every Saturday through the end of November, except during shotgun hunting season.

▪ Green Door art gallery presents: ‘Signs and Wonders’ — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 4 through Dec. 27. Green Door art gallery, 21 N. Gore, Webster Groves, Missouri. Featuring photograph by Dave Adams, silver and stone jewelry by Joe Bova Conti, mixed media by Nancy Curry, watercolors and acrylics by Shirley Nachtrieb, and acrylics by Luisa Otero Prada. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The artwork in this exhibit will be available for sale. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com