Southwestern Illinois calendar offers wide range of events for community

Events

▪ Virtual Sankofa Series: ‘Myths of Slavery’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Online via Zoom. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Center, specifically its membership of the international Universities Studying Slavery consortium, continues its Sankofa Lecture and Dialogue Series with a virtual discussion, entitled “Myths of Slavery.” The ongoing series features robust conversations surrounding the history of slavery and its lasting legacies. Presented by Robert Paulett, PhD, associate professor in the Department of History. Registration is available at https://siue.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n-pRhZP-S2OF1QFMA70b8w.

▪ Bid to Give Online Auction — Midnight Friday, Nov. 6, through 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Online event. Together Foundation invites the community to participate in Bid to Give, an online auction benefiting teachers and students in the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area as they navigate the challenges of learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Preview of auction items available through Thursday, Nov. 5. Items include St. Louis Blues memorabilia, St. Louis Cardinals memorabilia, restaurant gift cards, tickets to entertainment venues and events, and more. togethercu.org/home/about-us/together-foundation/bid-to-give

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, by reservation, Friday, Nov. 6. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines, people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot by calling 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes. There are 15 customers per time slot. Please bring no bill larger than a $10. Do not bring bags or boxes. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Eckert’s Country Store and Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment.

▪ Ribbon Cutting & Pop Up Shop — 4-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Nettie B’s Southern Restaurant, 8201 W. Main St., Belleville. Nettie B’s ribbon cutting 4-5 p.m. and pop up shop 5-9 p.m. Complimentary cocktails and snacks will be served while you shop and mingle. facebook.com/Nettie-Bs-103583094625708

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7. First block of South Charles Street between East Main and East Washington streets, Belleville. Food and agricultural products only at this point. Do not attend if sick. Only one family member should attend. Let vendors select and bag goods. Masks and six feet of social distancing required by all. Exact change requested; no change will be offered. Link/SNAP/EBT accepted. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Joyful Donations Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Habitat for Humanity ReStore parking lot, 1950 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Holiday donations are needed even more this year to help low income families who are struggling to make ends meet due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. With that in mind, Collinsville Food Pantry and Habitat for Humanity ReStore are teaming up to hold a one stop, outdoor donation drop-off. Items accepted are new toys (packaged) and Christmas decorations (new and used). 618-346-1861 or 618-223-1711.

▪ Book Signing for ‘The Hill: St. Louis’s Italian American Neighborhood’ — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7. Urzi’s Italian Market, 5430 Southwest Ave., St. Louis. A new book from St.Louis-based Reedy Press tells the story of the city’s beloved Italian enclave. “The Hill: St. Louis’s Italian American Neighborhood” by LynnMarie Alexander is available wherever books are sold. Free and open to the public.

▪ ‘Fill the Truck’ Diaper Drive — 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Commerce Bank parking lot, 4400 Greenmount Crossing, Shiloh. Accepting diapers of all sizes and pull-ups, any brand, and wipes. Donations will benefit parents in the metro-east including Scott AFB. 618-741-7296 or facebook.com/events/739796133237136

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. Faith Family Church, 704 N. Green Mount Road, Shiloh. Call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment.

▪ Annual Veterans Day Ceremony — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Virtual event with limited in-person attendance. View it live at facebook.com/welcometobellevilleil

Club News

▪ PFLAG Belleville Chapter — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Online meeting. Monthly meeting of the support, education and advocacy group for the LGBTQ community, their families and allies. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information or a link to the meeting, contact the chapter via email at bellevilleilpflag@hotmail.com, website at pflagbelleville.org or phone 618-977-5078.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Online via Zoom. Anna Kimball, Archives/Reference supervisor at the Belleville Public Library, presents “Genealogical Resources of the Belleville Public Library On site and Online.” Kimball has been with the library since 2010, in the department since 2016 and as department supervisor since 2017. The meeting is free to the public, but limited to 100. Registration is required. For registration details, go to stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS/events.

▪ Knitting and Crochet Night Hosted by Millstadt Library — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. Catch up on your yarns and your yarns with this online event. If you need more yarn, contact the library for curbside delivery. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84698279230. For information: facebook.com/events/599781280796261

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 15. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, lower level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. For information or registration, 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: Surviving the Holidays — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. Featuring practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Social distancing and masks required. For information or registration, 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis — Thursday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 15. Aired on Classic 107.3 and streamed on twstl.org. The key elements of this 11-day Festival will air multiple times on Classic 107.3, and all will be streamed for two weeks on both TWStL.org and Classic1073.org. Each performance will be followed by expert commentary from noted Williams scholars. The 2020 Festival is free, but donations are appreciated. For the full schedule and other details: twstl.org/2020schedule.

▪ Opera Edwardsville: ‘The Three Little Pigs’ — Friday, Nov. 6. Free online stream at operaedwardsville.org. The magic of theater meets the music of Mozart in this fun and engaging operatic adaptation of The Three Little Pigs. The production features student singers from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s music department. Presented as a virtual field trip to the opera, the film will be accompanied by educational materials, a virtual learning map, and fun activities that have been prepared by the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s music education department. For more information, email operaedwardsville@gmail.com.

▪ ROBERTNELSON: The After 5 Jazz Party — 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. ROBERTNELSON an American jazz singer, has earned critical acclaim for his captivating live performances before spellbound audiences, returns to Blue Strawberry for The After 5 Jazz Party. This sophisticated affair, inspired by the roaring jazz parties of the Harlem Renaissance, and groovy cabaret shows of the 50’s and 60’s, climaxes with sleek 70’s soul classics and 80’s rhythmic nostalgia. Tickets are $20 and are available online at bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: ‘Why We Advocate for Women Composers’ — 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Third Baptist Church, 620 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. “Meet” the women writing for the Chorus, including special guests Melissa Dunphy, Sasha Johnson Manning, and Dobrinka Tabakova, in conversation with Philip Barnes and our advancement director Laura Frank. The season will be live streamed so a full subscription allows you the opportunity to attend in person, watch it live from the comfort of your home, or view the presentation before it is made available to the public. Seating is limited due to social distancing requirements so don’t miss your chance to subscribe today. Parking is free. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at chamberchorus.org.

▪ 25th STL Jewish Film Festival — Monday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 15. Online event. The J’s St. Louis Jewish Film Festival showcases national and international cinema that explores universal issues through traditional Jewish values, opposing viewpoints and new perspectives. The Jewish Film Festival now offers year-round opportunities to experience Jewish films from around the world. For the festival schedule, virtual tickets and other information, visit https://jccstl.com/arts-ideas/st-louis-jewish-film-festival/

▪ The Hett Film Art Series: ‘Scotland, Pa.’ (2001) — 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A modern black comedy retelling of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” is set in a suburban Pennsylvania hamburger stand in the early 1970s. Rated R; 1 hour, 44 minutes. Screen Talk host: Dr. Nichole DeWall, professor of English. Free admission. For more information, visit theHett.com or call 618-537-6863.

▪ Just After Zero (acoustic punk) — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Born and raised in the bars and open mic circuit of St. Louis, Just After Zero is finally coming to Blue Strawberry for a night of acoustic punk guitar and polite conversation. Featuring the percussive musical stylings of Talking Heads and the introspective lyrical composition of Les Claypool, John Liming and his stringed counterpart Mary will lead you through a guided vivisection of modern American boredom: Saturday afternoon infomercials, gas station radios, small town cults, telemarketers, and failed internet comedians. No cover. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Online via Zoom. Start your weekend with an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Mixed Media Art — Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, Community Room, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Instructed by Greta Pastorello. Mixed media is one of the most enjoyable and exciting ways to create art. When we incorporate more than one media in one single art project we are using a mixed media technique. For the purpose of this class, Pastorello will mainly focus on acrylic, oil pastels and paper. Space is limited. To register: glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Journey Metro East Platelet Drive, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. Anderson Hospital, Hospital Entrance 1 - Classrooms 1 & 2, 6800 Illinois 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ St. Andrew’s Fall Book Fair — By appointment only, Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Featuring more than 20,000 used books, well organized and priced to sell. Categories include fiction (hardcover and paperback), children’s books, history, literature, pets, sports, regional history, cookbooks, gardening, art, biography, music, humor, large print, religion, reference, science fiction and much more. The books are sorted by category with some categories also alphabetized by author. DVDs, CDs, vinyl, jigsaw puzzles and games are also available. Due to precautions for the prevention of COVID-19, this sale will be by appointment only, with the number of patrons at any given time limited to 12. Both volunteers and shoppers will be required to wear masks. Make an appointment online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040548afa92aa4fa7-november or there is a link to sign-up through the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church website at standrews-edwardsville.com. Those without computer access can call 618-656-1294 to make a reservation.

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Wednesday, Nov. 11, through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

▪ Veteran’s Care Day Dental Services — By appointment only, Thursday, Nov. 12. Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine, Building 263, 2800 College Ave., Alton. Providing free dental services to veterans. To register, call Holly at 618-474-7200.

▪ 38th annual Hospice Conference — 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 12. Online via Zoom. At the live, virtual conference, participants will meet other professionals, volunteers and community members who work with or have an interest in learning about chronically ill, terminally ill or grieving persons of all ages in hospitals, hospices, long-term care and skilled nursing facilities, and those who are receiving home healthcare. Registration fees of $20 or $40 include four professional continuing education units. For more information or to register, visit http://ow.ly/T23G50BJSxj.

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. Class open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

▪ Choosing the Right Time to Retire webinar — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Online via Zoom. Retirement will change your lifestyle. What does it look like for you and are you prepared? This virtual educational seminar will discuss the many variables that need to be addressed when considering retirement. Presented by Courtney Wright, Financial Advisor, Benjamin F. Edwards and Jon Burgmann, Owner/Broker, Burgmann Insurance Group. Register: glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar

▪ Illinois RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series: How Winter Road Salt Hurts Water Quality and What We Can Do About It — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Online via Zoom. Speaker: Dr. Danelle Haake, NGRREC RiverWatch Director and Stream Ecologist. To sign-up for this free event, the registration link can be found on the Illinois RiverWatch Facebook page at facebook.com/IllinoisRiverWatch or send an email to riverwatch@lc.edu. Those interested can register until the day of the event. Zoom links will be emailed to registrants prior to each presentation. For more information about the Illinois RiverWatch program, visit ngrrec.org/RiverWatch.

▪ SIUE Esports Virtual Visit Sessions — 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Online event. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting two Esports virtual visit sessions. The event focuses on reaching out to high school seniors interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), the humanities and other high-achievers. The sessions will include a live exhibition match on its twitch channel between two SIUE teams for Overwatch and Super Smash Bros., from 5-6 p.m. followed by Valorant and Rocket League from 6-7 p.m. Prospective high school students can ask questions to the various Esports teams about their experience at SIUE, campus life, training in Esports, and Esports management and production. Interested students can sign up for one or both sessions at siue.edu/esports-exhibition.

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Carry-out/call-in. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508. Last call will be taken at 7:45 p.m.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Drive-up only. Cod, pollock, shrimp.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carry-out service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Scottish Rite Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Limited menu. Carry-out only. No phone orders. Open to the public. Masks are required.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Call 618-566-2288 to order.

▪ Mascoutah Moose Lodge Wurstmarkt — 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Mascoutah Moose Lodge, 111 N. 2nd St., Mascoutah. Meal includes three sausage links, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, pie. Sauerkraut and horseradish available. Call 618-566-2833 to order with name, phone number and pick-up time. Can also order on Facebook.

▪ St. Teresa Church, Marydale Drive-Thru Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Saint Teresa of Avile Church, 18021 Marydale Road, Carlyle. Packaged meal includes ½ fried chicken (four pieces), dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and slaw. Cost: $11 per meal. Located six miles north of Carlyle on Route 127; follow the signs.

▪ Taco Tuesday at the Millstadt VFW — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Serving up tacos, burritos and taco salads. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180. facebook.com/events/630200177710680

Worth the Drive

▪ The River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike — Saturday, Nov. 7. Garden of the Gods Wilderness. This hike will be free and open to the public. For public health reasons, and to comply with rules of the Forest Service, the number of hikers will be limited, and advance registration is required. To register, call Fred at 618-841-4838. The Society will continue to offer public hikes every Saturday except during shotgun season through the end of November.