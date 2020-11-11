Fish fries, concerts, blood drives & more on the calendar for southwestern Illinois

Noon Thursday, Nov. 12, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Events

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

▪ Almost Home 24-Hour Virtual Fundraising Extravaganza — Thursday, Nov. 12. Online event. Twenty-four hours of celebrating community and empowerment while advancing its mission to break the cycle of poverty, two generations at a time. During the 24-hour Empower virtual extravaganza, participants will: Learn how teen pregnancy is linked to a cycle of poverty; hear from a family that is thriving because of support received from Almost Home; have the opportunity to help empower young mothers in the St. Louis area. For information or to make a donation: 314-771-4663 or almosthomestl.org/empower

▪ Joyful Donations Drive — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Habitat for Humanity ReStore parking lot, 1950 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Holiday donations are needed even more this year to help low income families who are struggling to make ends meet due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. With that in mind, Collinsville Food Pantry and Habitat for Humanity ReStore are teaming up to hold a one stop, outdoor donation drop-off. Items accepted are new toys (packaged) and Christmas decorations (new and used). 618-346-1861 or 618-223-1711.

▪ Book Signing for ‘The Hill: St. Louis’s Italian American Neighborhood’ — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Oliva On The Hill, 4915 Daggett Ave., St. Louis. A new book from St.Louis-based Reedy Press tells the story of the city’s beloved Italian enclave. “The Hill: St. Louis’s Italian American Neighborhood” by LynnMarie Alexander is available wherever books are sold. Free and open to the public.

▪ Maeystown second Saturday & Sunday — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15. Historic Maeystown. Featuring local vendors catering to the ladies, quaint shopping, and delicious food and drink options, all while practicing social distancing and mask protocols. The shops in town will be open during regular business hours and will have specials, features or giveaways. Food establishments will be open for regular business.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. St. Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main streets, Waterloo. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Associated Bank, 2623 N. Center St., Maryville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Club News

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group: Surviving the Holidays — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. Featuring practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Social distancing and masks required. For information or registration, 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Knitting and Crochet Night Hosted by Millstadt Library — 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. Catch up on your yarns and your yarns with this online event. If you need more yarn, contact the library for curbside delivery. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84698279230. For information: facebook.com/events/599781284129594

▪ GriefShare Seminar/Support Group — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 15. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Conference Room, lower level, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. A helpful, encouraging seminar for people grieving the death of a loved one. For information or registration, 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. If you would like to join the teleconference, please call/text 618-567-6095 or email craigloddeke@yahoo.com. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Bible Study Fellowship Belleville Women’s Class — 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. The class will be studying Genesis, a recounting of humanity’s shared story and an exploration of life’s deepest questions. For information or to register, call Jane at 618-520-8357 or Paula at 618-593-4104.

Theater/Concerts

▪ The Hett Film Art Series: ‘Scotland, Pa.’ (2001) — 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A modern black comedy retelling of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” is set in a suburban Pennsylvania hamburger stand in the early 1970s. Rated R; 1 hour, 44 minutes. Screen Talk host: Dr. Nichole DeWall, professor of English. Free admission. For more information, visit theHett.com or call 618-537-6863.

▪ Merry Little Movie Night — 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14. Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Parking lot opens at 5 p.m. Both nights will showcase double features of popular holiday movies. Food vendors will be available. Ticket options include general admission and VIP. Space is limited. For tickets and information: ceomovienight.eventbrite.com.

▪ The Nathan Rauscher Quintet featuring Debby Lennon — 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. The Nathan Rauscher Quintet will be performing songs from Joni Mitchell’s “Shadows and Light” (1980). Join them as they enter the intersection of these two monumental artists with tributes to “Edith and the Kingpin”, “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat,” and explore the story of this wonderful music. Tickets: Live $15, live stream $5. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ The Trophy Mules — 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Seven Bar & Restaurant, 7 S. High St., Belleville. Corey Saathoff and Josh Kean acoustic, outdoor music.

▪ Todd Mosby and Joe Mancuso: Christmas in America — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Acclaimed guitarist and composer Todd Mosby, and renowned vocalist Joe Mancuso, team up to present a show that ushers in the Christmas season. Todd and Joe conjure a Christmas past through a present-day lens. Performed in a chamber-jazz style, and informed by Mosby’s contemporary syntax, the arrangements bring a fresh sound to holiday classics. Tickets start at $20. bluestrawberrystl.com.

▪ Live from the Sheldon: Joey DeFrancesco Trio — 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, and live streaming online. Master Hammond B-3 organist Joey DeFrancesco performs with an intensity and skill that solidifies his place as the rightful heir to greats such as Jimmy Smith and Jack McDuff. Tickets start at $40. For tickets and information: TheSheldon.org

▪ Charles Glenn: The Autumn Leaves — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Best known as the St. Louis Blues’ longtime singer of the National Anthem, Charles Glenn shows another side of his immense talent in this club appearance. Equally at home in jazz standards, pop, R&B and classic rock, Glenn gives his own, unmistakable interpretation to each while respecting their varied musical paths. This is a chance to hear Glenn’s stylish baritone in an acoustically impressive, intimate space - with a menu of fall vegetables, sturdy meats and hot buttered rums. Tickets start at $20. bluestrawberrystl.com.

Reservations Required

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden: Garden Glow — Through Saturday, Jan. 2. By timed ticket only. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with more than 1 million dazzling lights, fun new experiences and traditional favorites. For ticket information and reservations, visit glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org.

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Online via Zoom. Start your weekend with an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive, 6800 Illinois 162, Maryville. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Food

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Wings & Things — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Carry-out only. Call in orders at 618-233-2600 or 618-233-1450. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Open for carry-out and call-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/swanseafishstand

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180.

▪ Collinsville American Legion Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Fridays. Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Curbside delivery. Cash only. Place an order by calling 618-345-2508. Last call will be taken at 7:45 p.m.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Fish, chicken, shrimp, sides. Carry-out only. Masks required for customers going through the serving line. No call-in orders. facebook.com/vfwpost5694

▪ St. Joseph’s Church Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Carry-out only and limited menu. Fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, green beans, fries, homemade slaw, mac and cheese. Orders taken in person or by calling 618-539-4720. Sponsored by the Support Committee.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Limited menu. Drive-thru only. No call-in orders. facebook.com/KC1712

▪ Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Carry-out only. Call ahead or order at walk-up window. 618-476-1891.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Carry-out. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Call in an order at 618-233-1450 or 618-233-2600 to pick up. facebook.com/BellevilleSwanseaMooseLodge1221

▪ Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435 Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Limited menu of dinners and sandwiches, catfish, cod, Alaskan white fish and chicken strips, slaw and fries. Dinners: $11, sandwiches: $8, sides: $2.50 each. Curbside/Carry-out service. 618-288-7119.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Fridays. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ Thanksgiving 2 Go — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 616 Garfield Hubbard Sr. Blvd., East St. Louis. Morning Star M.B. Church holds its annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner, committed to feeding 200+ families through its 2020 Thanksgiving Outreach. Meal boxes are first come, first served until all boxes are distributed. Free and open to the public. 618-397-9099.

▪ Taco Tuesday at the Millstadt VFW — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Serving up tacos, burritos and taco salads. Carry-out only. 618-476-1180. facebook.com/events/630200174377347

▪ Catholic Diocese of Belleville Thanksgiving Dinners — 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. Msgr. Voss Parish Center, St. Henry Catholic Church, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Dinners provided for those who are homebound or in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. Carry-out (maximum four meals) for pick-up at the parish center. Delivery (maximum two meals) available for the homebound only. Reservations for carry-out or delivery are required by Nov. 18. Call 618-722-5024.

Worth the Drive

▪ The River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike — Saturday, Nov. 14. One Horse Gap Area. This hike will be free and open to the public. The hike is free and open to the public, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the size of the group will be limited and advance registration is required. Those wanting to take part in the hike may call 270-331-1553 for information and reservations.